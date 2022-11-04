Establishment panic over Elon Musk’s Twitter changes means he’s doing something right – Reuters

The only ones outraged by Twitter’s new owner are those who fear that free speech will undermine their authority

Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter is turning heads. But it’s funny how the only people who seem to be upset are the ones who vehemently go out of their way to shut down any peon who dares to spread misconceptions on the platform.

And that’s not to mention the complete meltdown of liberal journalists and commentators over Musk’s idea of ​​paid Twitter verification, which I find hilarious as fellow Sir Blue Checkmark myself. The idea of ​​losing their precious blue tick, or, heaven forbid, sharing it with the common plebs for just $8 a month, has the aristocracy up in arms.

So, what does the founder of Tesla have in store for us? How far does your $8 get you?

Well, for starters, you get priority posting, which means more people will see your replies at the top of tweet threads, plus you can post longer videos, edit your existing posts, and Musk mentioned its interest in providing content creators. with real payouts, so you’ll be able to earn money from your tweets the same way YouTubers, Instagrammers, and TikTokers have been doing for years.





On top of all that, content creators will also have access to extensive analytics to tell them exactly what content is popular and what isn’t. These are just basic building blocks that have been made available to content creators on all other platforms – except Twitter – which begs the question: what have Twitter engineers been doing all along? this time ?

A recent report from company insiders suggests that Elon Musk is now working Twitter engineers hard, giving them tight deadlines to do their job working on the features he wants to implement.

So, no more office yoga, latte-sipping and wine breaks for previously pampered Twitter employees, who now face the real prospect of having to do their jobs, at the risk of being fired. Imagine that. Twitter is now a real workplace, not an adult daycare center, and it’s all thanks to Elon Musk, a man who knows how to run a successful business. Do Tesla and SpaceX mean anything to you? You don’t become the richest man in the world by being bad at your job.

As Musk himself pointed out in a Tweet, Twitter has too many managers for the number of people working there. And he intends to get rid of it. While he may not be getting rid of 75% of Twitter’s workforce, his efforts to streamline the company are definitely shaking up the place.

Musk’s demands anger workers. Reports surfaced that he required some employees to work 12-hour days, seven days a week, to meet deadlines for his shifts. More than a thousand workers have left Twitter since Musk began the process of buying the platform, and a few high-ranking executives, including the CEO, were fired immediately after completing the purchase.

The greatest sympathy for them comes from journalists who want Musk gone. After all, with him in charge, they no longer have Twitter as their own echo chamber.







Musk’s redesign of Twitter has angered more than a few disgruntled reporters and employees. The establishment political class, which has long used the platform to promote its own view of reality, is now using the tools of government to make its life miserable.

According to the Washington Post, US Treasury Department officials are investigating whether they have the legal authority to investigate its purchase of Twitter because of its close ties to foreign governments and investors, including investors from countries allegedly hostile to the United States.

But why now? Why not before, when Saudi investors and companies such as Blackrock, which has close ties to the Chinese government, bought huge shares of Twitter stock? Why is it only a problem when Musk wants to do it? Was the government so interested in Jeff Bezos when it bought the Washington Post? What about the fact that Amazon is pretty comfortable with the Chinese government, which, as we all know, isn’t exactly on good terms with Washington?

Thus, according to the Washington Post, Treasury officials are concerned that large foreign investors could potentially have access to confidential information about Twitter’s finances, and potentially its users. The government is also reportedly concerned about Musk’s ties to Chinese crypto exchange firm Binance.

According to the report, the FBI is also investigating potential counterintelligence risks posed by Musk’s acquisition of Twitter. Never mind the fact that the agency was just exposed by Intercept for colluding with Big Tech companies to censor political conversations. I’m sure Musk is the real threat to democracy here when law enforcement is actively trying to stop people from talking about things that make some politicians and their sons look bad.







The Washington Post report follows an earlier report on how the White House was considering whether to subject Musk’s business dealings to national security reviews. Specifically, the government wanted to look into its purchase of the satellite network of Twitter and SpaceX. The White House has denied the allegations, so we’re not sure if it was ever officially planned – but the idea was most certainly pitched to the press by someone working in the administration.

In addition to being subject to potential review by the Treasury Department, Democratic Senator Chris Murphy has publicly called for CFIUS, or the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, to investigate Musk’s purchase of Twitter. . The senator says he is concerned about Saudi Arabia’s so-called purchase of Twitter – not to mention the fact that Saudi Arabia’s direct acquisition of Twitter shares years ago did not trigger any such investigation. kind. Again, that’s only a problem now because it’s Elon Musk and they want to take him down for having the temerity to challenge the establishment with his defense of free speech.

Maybe some smart lawyers will step in and decide that nothing he’s done is worth investigating so they can save themselves the expense of using taxpayers’ money to fund frivolous investigations and lawsuits against Musk. They’re unlikely to catch anything – assuming it goes any further.

Any effort to bring down Musk only proves that officials don’t like having their authority questioned.