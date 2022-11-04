Fbi Identifies 'Source Of Threat' Against New Jersey Synagogues

NEW JERSEY (WABC) — The FBI said on Friday it had identified the “source of the threat” made against “an unspecified synagogue in the New Jersey area.”

The person “no longer represents a danger to the community,” the FBI said.

No other details were provided about the individual or the motive.

“Upon receiving information of a threat to an unspecified synagogue in the New Jersey area, the FBI notified community leaders and our law enforcement partners,” the FBI statement said. “We have identified the source of the threat which no longer poses a danger to the community. As always, we would like to remind the public to remain vigilant and if they observe suspicious activity to report it immediately to law enforcement.”

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy thanked the FBI and state law enforcement for their quick investigative work. The governor also said the state will remain vigilant and ensure that threats against any place of worship are thoroughly investigated.

“This threat has violated one of our nation’s most fundamental tenets – the right to worship according to the dictates of our conscience and our sacred and holy traditions,” Murphy said. “We will always strive to ensure that every New Jerseyman, regardless of faith, can continue to live, learn and worship without fear for their safety.”

The FBI office at Newark Field said Thursday it had received “credible information about a broad threat to New Jersey synagogues.”

A tweet from the office said: “We are currently asking you to take all safety precautions to protect your community and facilities. We will share more information as soon as possible. Stay alert. In an emergency, call the police. “

The nature of the threat was not immediately clear, but law enforcement sources told ABC News it was not a bomb threat.

A source told ABC News on Friday that the young adult being questioned in connection with the threat told the FBI he didn’t like Jews, was angry but had no intention of to do anything harmful.

The man, who has not been identified, did not apologize for the actions that prompted police to add patrols outside synagogues, the sources said.

The young man posted on a social media site which is already being monitored by law enforcement as a site frequently used for anti-Semitic discussions.

According to ABC News, the message was written as if an attack had already taken place and in a style used by previous mass shooters, which raised the level of concern and triggered the FBI’s tweet out of caution.

Once he was located, officers realized there was no threat although they continued to investigate his background.

In New York City, Mayor Adams and Police Commissioner Sewell are meeting virtually Friday with Jewish leaders to discuss recent threats and outline the precautions New York City is taking to keep the Jewish community safe.

“We continue to monitor threats against New Jersey synagogues and stand ready to help our neighbors in any way we can,” Adams tweeted.

