Former Milwaukee elections official charged with misconduct

Paul Wiggin first learned he would be joining the NFL in January 1956 when a fraternity buddy at Stanford woke him up to say that the defensive end had been selected in the sixth round of the draft by the Cleveland Browns.

Flash forward 66 years and Wiggin is still in the league.

Wiggin, who will turn 88 on Nov. 18, is perhaps the oldest employee of an NFL team who reports to work on a regular basis. A senior consultant for the Vikings, Wiggin works about 30 hours a week breaking down film on opposing offensive and defensive linemen for players to study.

He has been with the Vikings since Bud Grant, then in his final season as a head coach, hired him in 1985 to serve as defensive line coach. Wiggin is in his 38th Minnesota season, making him the team’s second-longest tenured employee after equipment manager Dennis Ryan, who arrived in 1975 and is in his 48th season.

“Unbelievable,” Wiggin said. “What was interesting was when I came here, Bud said I was going to be here one or maybe two years. To be here this long is amazing. But I’m still challenged by it. It’s about me wanting to be around the game and the people and the organization.”

Wiggin was defensive line coach from 1985-91, serving his final six seasons in that role under head coach Jerry Burns. Then he became director of pro scouting after Dennis Green arrived as head coach in 1992. He moved to a consultant role in 2005.

“It’s awesome that he’s still working,” said Keith Millard, a Vikings defensive tackle from 1985-91 who lives in California. “Every time I go back there, he looks the same. He’s the youngest 87-year-old I’ve seen in my life.”

It’s possible, though, that this might be the final NFL season for Wiggin.

“It could be,” he said. “I’m probably near the end. Nothing comes as easy as it did 20 years ago. But it’s been a good run.”

It certainly has been a good one for Wiggin, who already had carved out quite a legacy in football before he arrived in Minnesota. The native of Modesto, Calif., starred at Stanford and elected to the College Football Hall of Fame. Then Wiggin, who actually played one additional season as a redshirt senior after being drafted by Cleveland, spent 1957-67 with the Browns. He played under legendary coach Paul Brown, was a teammate of fabled running back Jim Brown, won an NFL championship and made two Pro Bowls.

Then it was on to coaching.

Wiggin had NFL stints as San Francisco’s defensive line coach from 1968-74, Kansas City’s head coach from 1975-77 and New Orleans’ defensive coordinator from 1978-79. Then he was Stanford’s head coach from 1980-83 — his quarterback was John Elway — before returning to the NFL with the Vikings.

“He is one of the true treasures of the National Football League,’’ Vikings president Mark Wilf wrote in an email. “Paul has been an integral and valued member of this organization for nearly 40 years. For someone to be with one organization for that length of time is practically unheard of, but it speaks to how every coaching staff and personnel staff have viewed Paul as a wealth of knowledge and as a great person.”

It all started for Wiggin in the NFL with Cleveland, where he spent his first six seasons playing for Paul Brown. And you’d better believe Wiggin has stories to tell about the experience.

Once, Wiggin dared to challenge the autocratic coach, whose specialty was offense. In a 1958 preseason game, San Francisco running back Jim Pace had a long run around the right side when Wiggin, playing left defensive end, had the assigned role of going to the inside. Nevertheless, Brown took Wiggin out of the game.

“I always hated being blamed for something I didn’t do,” Wiggin said. “I probably should have just sat down on the bench, but I walked up to Paul and I said, ‘You don’t understand the defense.’ And he said, ‘Wig, maybe I don’t the understand the defense, but I understand who’s on it and who’s not and you’re not, so go sit down.’ ”

When the Browns won the NFL title in 1964 with a 27-0 win over the Baltimore Colts, Blanton Collier was the head coach. Wiggin called the win his greatest NFL thrill.

“To be a part of a world championship football team, that’s a special feeling,” he said. “You just can’t duplicate that.”

When the Browns won the title, wide receiver Paul Warfield was a rookie. Warfield, who played with Wiggin for four seasons and went on to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame, called him an integral part of that team.

“He was a consistent player who did not make mistakes and who played his position very well,” Warfield said. “He was one of the great leaders we had.”

During Wiggin’s 11 seasons with the Browns, he taught history in high school during the offseason and figured that would be his full-time pursuit following his playing career. However, after the 1967 season, when he made his second Pro Bowl, he got the opportunity to be the 49ers’ defensive line coach in his native California, and he jumped at it.

The 49ers had some top defensive lines and made two NFC championship games during Wiggin’s tenure. That led to him getting the head position in Kansas City, although that didn’t go well.

Wiggin took over from legendary head coach Hank Stram and inherited an aging team. When he arrived in Kansas City, he found out that the Chiefs, under general manager Jack Steadman, weren’t exactly well prepared for the 1975 draft.

“We didn’t even have a draft board,” Wiggin said. “It was awful. I mean, it was the worst draft you could imagine.”

When ESPN used advanced metrics in 2017 to rank the worst draft classes in NFL history, the 1975 Chiefs were tied for the top spot. Only one of their 11 selections made an NFL roster, and that was running back Morris LaGrand, a sixth-round pick who had 38 career rushing yards in 11 Chiefs games. Kansas City’s highest pick in that draft, second-round tight end Elmore Stephens, was waived before the start of the season and later convicted of murder and sent to prison.

Wiggins was quoted that season as saying, “When your highest draft choice is arraigned for murder, you know you haven’t had too good a year.” Things didn’t get much better after that, and Wiggin was fired after going 11-24 in 2½ seasons.

“A lot of things didn’t work out, and I was responsible for some of them,” Wiggin said. “I never fit in there, but I had a good relationship with the players.”

Hall of fame linebacker Willie Lanier, who played for the Chiefs from 1967-77, called him a “player’s coach.” And Lanier never will forget how Wiggins used to interact with his wife, Carolynn, during games.

“His wife would be up in a suite and if something significant or positive happened on the field, he would look up to his wife in the box and give her the thumbs-up sign,’’ Lanier said. “I thought that was pretty cool.”

Wiggin’s only other head-coaching job was at Stanford. He went just 16-28 in four seasons and didn’t make a bowl game, but he left a mark on Elway.

“He’s a tremendous human being,” Elway said. “He was a great coach, a great man, one that I’ve always looked up to. In my mind, he’s one of the most quality guys I’ve ever met as far as integrity.”

Elway played for the Cardinal in Wiggin’s first three seasons, and the team looked to have a trip to the Hall of Fame Classic bowl game locked up in a Nov. 20, 1982, game against archrival California when it took a 20-19 lead with four seconds remaining. But the Golden Bears used five laterals to score a touchdown on the ensuing kickoff to win 25-20 on what has famously been dubbed “The Play.”

Stanford finished 5-6 and was ineligible for a bowl. And with the 40th anniversary of that game approaching, Wiggin isn’t exactly excited by the prospect of seeing replays of Kevin Moen running through the Stanford band to score the winning touchdown.

“That was about as a tough of a day as you could ever possibly have,” Wiggin said. “That was as low as you probably could get. But it was probably a blessing in disguise. I wouldn’t be sitting here now if it hadn’t been for that play, probably.”

That’s because “The Play” and a 1-10 season in 1983 led to be Wiggin being fired. And a little more than a year after that, Grant called him.

“I knew about him because he had been a great player and he was a great coach,” Grant said. “So, he was an obvious choice.”

Wiggin made his mark with the Vikings. In 1989, they had 71 sacks, second-most in an NFL season behind Chicago’s 72. But Wiggin is quick to point out that Minnesota had 61½ sacks by defensive linemen, which was more than the 51½ the Bears got from their linemen.

Wiggin coached future hall of famers Chris Doleman and John Randle in addition to Millard, the 1989 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Randle was signed as an undrafted free agent in 1990, and Wiggin said then-defensive coordinator Floyd Peters wanted to release him before the regular-season opener.

“He said he was too small,” Wiggin said of the 6-foot-1 Randle, who weighed 240 pounds as a rookie before beefing up to 290 later in his career. “I said, ‘You can’t let him get away,’ and I fought for him. There was something about him.”

Randle, who made up for his lack of size with a non-stop work ethic, said he long has been indebted to Wiggin.

“He’s just a fantastic guy who helped me achieve my goal and my greatness,” Randle said. “If it wasn’t for Paul Wiggin, it might not have worked out. I send him a Christmas card every year because he’s such a part of my life. He’s in my heart.”

After seven seasons of being a Minnesota assistant, Wiggin began to look for another job after Green took over and brought in John Teerlinck as defensive line coach. But up stepped Jerry Reichow, who was then Minnesota’s director of player personnel. He started a pro scouting department and named Wiggin as its director.

“When you’re a good scout, you don’t get sent to another team when (the head coach) gets fired,” Wiggin said. “It’s a little more stable. And so I talked to my wife, and we decided it was good. And, yeah, it was good.”

Wiggin has played a key role behind the scenes in his three decades in the front office. Reichow, who at 88 is six months older, laughed about how Wiggin outlasted him.

“I just retired (after the 2019 season), and I’d been at Minnesota for 59 years,’’ said Reichow, who was with the Vikings as a player, scout, executive and consultant. “It’s great that he’s still going. He doesn’t like to sit around the house and take orders, so he can go over and work and he loves it.”

Grant, 95, is still listed as a Vikings consultant but said all he does when he goes to the TCO Performance Center every now and then is check his mail.

“Paul’s not a guy who’s going to sit around,’’ Grant said. “He just enjoys football. I’m sure he’s very thankful for the Vikings to keep him around.”

Yes, Wiggin is.

“I really do enjoy being with the Vikings,’’ he said. “They’ve treated me well. I think they’re a class organization. … But if it ended tomorrow, I’d have to say it’s been a great run.”