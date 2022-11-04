Blockchain
Fresh Bitcoin Long Positions Open Up On Exchanges As Funding Rates Turn Positive
On-chain data shows Bitcoin funding rates have turned positive, suggesting there have been some fresh long openings on derivative exchanges.
Bitcoin Funding Rate Turns Green After Derivative Exchange Inflows Spike Up
As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the new long positions can drive the price up in the short term.
There are mainly two Bitcoin indicators of relevance here, the derivative exchange inflow CDD, and the funding rates.
First, the “derivative exchange inflow CDD” is a metric that tells us whether old BTC supply is moving into derivative exchange wallets or not.
When the value of this metric spikes up, it means a large number of previously dormant coins are entering into these exchanges right now.
Since investors usually deposit their BTC to derivatives for opening up new positions on the futures market, this kind of trend can lead to higher volatility in the price of the crypto as a result of the increased leverage.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the 7-day moving average Bitcoin derivative exchange inflow CDD over the past few days:
Looks like the 7-day MA value of the metric has spiked up recently | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin derivative exchange inflow CDD has spiked up over the past day, suggesting that some aged BTC supply has just been deposited into these platforms.
Dormant supply usually belongs to the most resolute holders in the market, so any movement from them can have noticeable impacts on the crypto.
The other metric of interest here is the “funding rate,” which measures the periodic fee being exchanged between traders on the futures market.
When this indicator has positive values, it means there are more long positions open than shorts right now. On the other hand, negative values imply shorts are overwhelming the longs at the moment.
The below chart shows the recent trend in the Bitcoin funding rates.
The value of the metric has turned positive over the past day | Source: CryptoQuant
From the chart, it’s apparent that following the latest inflows, the funding rates have turned turned back to positive after being slightly negative yesterday.
This would suggest that the HODLers who transferred these coins have opened new long positions in the futures market.
The quant notes in the post that these fresh long positions could support Bitcoin in the short term.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $20.5k, up 2% in the last week.
Looks like BTC has surged up a bit in the past day | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Bastian Riccardi on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
WeSleep Unveils its ‘Sleepie’ NFTs
Vilnius, Lithuania, 4th November, 2022, Chainwire
Web3 app WeSleep has launched with the promise of daily rewards for users who pursue a healthy and active lifestyle. Dubbed a sleep-to-earn app, WeSleep utilizes clever tokenomics to incentivize positive behaviors.
WeSleep is a sleep-to-earn Web3 app that incentivizes users to pursue a healthy and active lifestyle on a daily basis.
• A Sleepie is a unique NFT that can be bought to allow rewards, in the form of $ZZZ tokens, to be passively generated while asleep. These tokens can be swapped to $BUSD using the in-app swap system. Or a user may choose to invest his earnings inside a staking pool to generate additional rewards.
• Users can augment their earnings by leveling up their Sleepies or their profile itself. To level up a profile, a certain amount of Moons will be required which can be collected by completing daily tasks such as “walk 1000 steps”. Additionally, leveling up a Sleepie can increase its attributes. Each Sleepie has different attributes such as “Luck – chance of getting a mystery box after sleep”.
• Several features have been implemented to incentivize a healthier lifestyle such as increased rewards for keeping a regular sleeping schedule throughout the week.
“Sleep plays a crucial role in an individual’s overall health and well-being. A lack of it can cause countless health problems. What we’re doing with WeSleep is encouraging people to track their sleep habits and earn rewards for getting enough rest” , said Vaibhav, Co-Founder of WeSleep
In addition to physical fitness, WeSleep also focuses on improving a person’s mental health just as well.
Sleeping has numerous psychological benefits. But recent studies have now proven that adhering to a daily routine can significantly reduce procrastination and depression. For that reason, WeSleep aims to send their users daily tasks and surprise mystery boxes which can add to an entertaining, game-like experience.
Mystery boxes are NFTs that can include sleeping pills (another NFT), $ZZZ, and/or $WEZ. Once sleeping pills have been activated, the attribute of a Sleepie NFT can be temporarily or permanently boosted so that Sleepers can monetize their sleep more efficiently and make the most out of the dual token system.
And if a Sleeper is unwilling to use any of their three NFTs, there is an option to list the NFTs for sale on the internal NFT marketplace. Or instead of selling their NFTs on the marketplace, sleepers can also buy sleeping pills to improve attributes, Sleepies to increase sleeping rewards, and mystery boxes to unlock a new item.
These three core NFTs act as the engine behind the WeSleep P2E economy.
With creativity, users can devise sophisticated strategies that not only maximize sleeping rewards but also leverage the marketplace to its full extent. For example, a user may choose to have their Sleepies breed with one another and produce a new Sleepie NFT.
This Sleepie will help fill up and monetize all unused inventory slots. Using all these nuanced features, a player can potentially do a lot more than just sleep and earn.
Recently, WeSleep launched its Private Sale program and is currently accepting requests from investors who wish to be allotted governance tokens in the form of $WEZ.
“We have a lot of people on board to bring this project to fruition, a full development team including applications, smart contracts, backend and frontend, a TOP 7 NFT artist (Voted on Inspect), co-founders who successfully launched previous crypto projects as well as experienced advisors who are guiding WeSleep into the right direction. We’ve collaborated to bring something innovative and exciting to the forefront, ultimately providing people with a way to collect and earn rewards from something as simple as getting enough rest at night and following a healthy lifestyle. It’s a fun, distinctive opportunity that anyone can get involved in and experience firsthand”, said Povilas Motiejunas, Co-Founder of WeSleep
About WeSleep
WeSleep is a Web3 app with inbuilt Game-Fi elements rewarding users for their sleep time as well as healthy and active lifestyle on a daily basis, setting the foundation for an exciting Sleep to Earn approach.
As people continue to become increasingly health-conscious, WeSleep aims to place itself at the forefront of all health & lifestyle mobile apps.
For more information, visit:
Twitter | Facebook | Medium | Discord | Telegram
Contact
Co-Founder
Povilas Motiejunas
WeSleep
[email protected]
+370 686 45593
SushiSwap (SUSHI) Suffers Monthly Drop In Total Value Locked.
Traders and investors in SushiSwap face a unique conundrum as optimistic and bearish signals battle for control of the market. The recent inclusion of SushiSwap on Boba Network may account for the increased number of whale sightings on the site.
Even while this points to a strengthening bullish market for SushiSwap, the TVL numbers act as a counterpoint to the recent events. As reported by DeFiLlama, Sushi’s TVL numbers fell on November 3 but have since risen, reversing the monthly decline.
The listings and whale sightings are exciting, but how will Sushi do in November and, if at all possible, in December?
🤩 Let’s welcome BobaBNB! 🤩
We’re excited to announce the launch of scaling solution for @BNBCHAIN! 🚀
BobaBNB caters to the massive user base and dev community enabling smarter contracts and lightning fast transactions 🏎️
🧵 1/X pic.twitter.com/8IwGCbooJr
— Boba Network 🧋 x #BNBChain (@bobanetwork) November 1, 2022
The Bulls Edge Out The Bears
Today’s excitement for SushiSwap isn’t just due to TVL. CoinGecko has predicted a brighter future for Sushi, the native token of SushiSwap.
There is positive momentum over a variety of time horizons, with the monthly time frame showing the most impressive growth at 59.2 percent. In part, this is because of the exposure gained via SushiSwap’s inclusion on the Boba Network.
Image: TradingView
Recent reports about SushiSwap’s reorganization may possibly be a contributing factor. On October 26, it was announced that the DAO underlying SushiSwap would split into three legal organizations incorporated in Panama and the Cayman Islands.
The community voted on the decision, with a unanimous vote in favor of the restructure. The modification was prompted by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) lawsuit against Ooki DAO, since the commission claims Ooki breached US investing laws.
How Will Sushi Fare This Month?
Sushi bulls can start being optimistic this November, as Sushi enters a positive market structure. Currently, the EMA ribbon indicator suggests that the most profitable position in current bull market is long. This is confirmed by a rising Stoch RSI reading, which showed an optimistic market sentiment.
However, Chaikin’s money flow indicator reveals a different reality. The CMF is at a neutral 0 level, indicating that market volatility is high with the possibility of a bullish or bearish break. However, as the currency approaches its peak, a bearish reversal becomes more probable.
Sushi investors and traders should monitor the Stoch RSI to determine whether to increase their holdings or sell, because if the indicator exceeds the overbought upperband, keeping the position could result in quick losses during the correction phase.
SUSHI total market cap at $240 million on the daily chart | Featured image from Japan Centre, Chart: TradingView.com Disclaimer: The analysis represents the author's personal understanding of the crypto market and should not be construed as investment advice.
Bitcoin Price Retakes $21,000, May Keep Rising Due To This
The Bitcoin price is regaining bullish momentum over today’s trading session, retracing the losses seen early in the week. Once again, the cryptocurrency is under the influence of macroeconomic forces working in its favor for the first time in months.
At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price trades at $21,000 with a 4% profit in the last 24 hours and seven days, respectively. Other cryptocurrencies in the crypto top 10 are displaying similar strength, with Binance Coin (BNB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) leading the altcoin rally.
Bitcoin Price Barrels Through Resistance Levels
Data from Material Indicators show a spike in buying pressure from investors with orders of about $100,000. These Bitcoin whales are positively reacting to today’s U.S. economic data, which signals a slowdown in this country’s job market. An analyst at Material Indicator said:
Unemployment came in at 3.7% which is 0.2% higher than forecasted and BTC whales see it as a sign that FED rate hikes may be working. Note, that one month’s report doesn’t make a trend, but right or wrong, this market reacts to every data point.
As reported by NewsBTC, the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) is trying to mitigate inflation in the dollar. The financial institution is implementing a monetary tightening program by hiking interest rates and reducing its balance sheet.
For the first time in months, the Fed plans seem to be working, or at least, the data hints at this possibility. Ironically, adverse reports favor the Bitcoin price and risk-on assets in the current economic scenario. Another analyst said the following about the recent price action:
Unemployment is rising which is what the FED wants. Markets reacting positively to bad news which is good news. It’s sad that we are at the point where they want people to lose their jobs to fix inflation.
In addition to economic data, the U.S. dollar is trending to the downside and could re-test previous support after months in an upside trend. This downside price action is contributing to the Bitcoin price upside momentum.
The hourly $DXY chart shows a confirmed fakeout earlier in the session.
Still clinging to 111.80 for now, though. pic.twitter.com/ZSYvJocjHi
— Justin Bennett (@JustinBennettFX) November 4, 2022
Fruits Eco-Blockchain Project Releases Their Future Roadmap and a Message of Support from Boxing Legend and Eight-Division World Champion, Manny Pacquiao
With the support of boxing legend and eight-division world champion, Manny Pacquiao, we have initiated concrete efforts to empower the famine-stricken and impoverished citizens of the world to achieve self-sufficiency
SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fruits Eco-Blockchain Project (hereinafter, Fruits), a blockchain project striving towards financial inclusion and a sustainable ecosystem, has released a message of support from boxing legend and eight-division boxing world champion Manny Pacquiao and a roadmap for future activities.
Mr. Pacquiao has expressed his support upon collaboration with Fruits.
We will be working with Mr. Pacquiao to create a world where one’s consumption leads to another’s enhancement by using the sustainable ecosystem as envisioned by Fruits.
Please click the following URL to watch the video.
(Video URL)
Roadmap
- Started deliberations with Mr. Pacquiao for launching a charity project in the Philippines. Discussions will continue until November 2022
- Commence the sale of subscription-based NFT for supporting charities by the end of 2022
- Launch of Fruits’ first blockchain game that promotes contributions to charity at the beginning of 2023
- Renewal of Fruits Station and organization of a periodic charity event using crowdfunding scheduled to launch in the end of Q1 2023
- Launch projects and organize charity events in collaboration with international sports legends in boxing, soccer, and other fields from March 2023 onwards
Details will be posted on the official homepage in due course.
[Support for the Fruits Station Donation Project]
Fruits is involved in charity initiatives through Fruits Station (https://fruits-station.com) to help the famine-stricken and impoverished citizens of the world.
We are undergoing a large-scale renewal and a crowdfunding-based charity platform is scheduled to launch in the end of Q1 2023.
Through this project, we want to build a sustainable ecosystem in collaboration with global influential individuals including Mr. Pacquiao and other legendary athletes.
Please see the roadmap of our charity activities to be conducted with the support of Mr. Pacquiao.
We are building a sustainable ecosystem to ensure children and families struggling with various issues become self-sufficient and have access to financial services.
What is Fruits
“Fruits Wallet” Application Download
Contacts
Fruits Eco-Blockchain Project
Kensuke Yano / CTO (Chief Technical Officer)
[email protected]
+65-8115-1213
Top 5 Crypto Gainers of Last 24H as per CMC
At the time of writing, the top five cryptocurrency gainers according to CMC are Loopring (LRC), OKB (OKB), Polygon (MATIC), Lido DAO (LDO), and Aave(AAVE). The global cryptocurrency market is booming, gaining momentum, trading at 1.03T, and enhanced to 2.01%. The first cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is currently trading for $20K, and Ethereum is also trading in green with a value of $1,587.
Loopring (LRC)
LRC is the Ethereum-based cryptocurrency token of Loopring, At the time of writing it is trading with a value of $0.3531 that is increased to 23.71%.with 24 hours trading volume of $210.86M and 1.33B LRC are in circulation with a market cap of $516,283,995.
OKB (OKB)
OKB is currently trading at $20.4, a 24.53% increase. With a one-day trading volume of $91.77M and 60 million OKB in circulation. It has a market capitalization of $1,211,518,405 at the time of writing.
Polygon (MATIC)
Polygon (MATIC) is trading at $1.11, up 14.84%. According to the CMC, as of the time of writing, From 24h it was trading with $1.62 billion and $8.73 billion MATIC in circulation, with a market cap of $9,732,085,758.
Lido DAO (LDO)
At the time of writing, LDO is trading around $1.71, up 11.42% on a one-day trading volume of $42.17 million. And there are 300 million LDO in circulation, with a market cap of 312,951,153.96 LDO.
Aave (AAVE)
AAVE is currently trading at $93.18 with a 10.04% increase. And with a market capitalization of $1,290,788,493. With a trading volume of $231,442,148 in 24 hours and 14M AAVE in circulation.
Cardano (ADA) Investors Watch For Nov. 18, Hoskinson Teases
Cardano (ADA) has fallen short of many investors’ expectations in recent weeks. Unlike numerous other altcoins, ADA is currently in a prolonged downtrend. In the 1-day chart, the price is currently below both the 100 and 200-day moving averages.
However, IOG CEO Charles Hoskinson might have given ADA investors hope with a new tweet. The Cardano founder was responding to a Twitter user’s question about when the announcement promised for November would be revealed.
Hoskinson didn’t mince words, saying, “I’ll announce it at the Edinburgh event.” Another Twitter user questioned whether the long-awaited announcement was about the algorithmic stablecoin Djed.
Djed has been under development by IOG and the COTI network for quite some time now. An announcement about it would not justify all the hype, according to the user. Hoskinson, however, disagreed, saying, “Not djed. Been working on it for 4 years”.
Not djed. Been working on it for 4 years
— Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) November 3, 2022
Therefore, it remains to be seen what is behind the mysterious announcement. In this respect, investors should be eagerly awaiting November 18 and 19, when IOG celebrates its Scotfest in Edinburgh.
What’s Behind The Mysterious Announcement For Cardano?
The event is expected to kick off the fifth phase of Cardano’s development, called Voltaire. Currently, the blockchain is still in its 4th era, Basho, which has scaling as its focus.
In this regard, the Cardano community is still eagerly awaiting “Hydra“. Simulations of the scaling solution developed by IOG have shown that each “Hydra head” can currently process about 1,000 transactions per second (TPS).
With 1,000 stacking pools, each processing 1,000 TPS, Cardano could achieve a throughput of up to one million transactions per second. Whether Hydra’s implementation will be the announcement in Edinburgh nevertheless remains to be seen.
Currently, Hydra remains in development. Already in March, IOG’s programmers unveiled the Hydra Heads protocol as part of a public testnet.
Another thing that speaks against the assumption that the announcement is about Hydra is that the IO Scotfest is supposed to celebrate the era of Voltaire. More than 20 keynotes are planned, with Hoskinson delivering the most important speech.
How the ADA price will behave remains to be seen. Previous “announcements of announcements” by Hoskinson, however, have usually generated some hype and price volatility in advance. Ultimately, the significance of the announcement will determine whether the event will be a “buy the rumor, sell the news” event.
Djed Stablecoin Entering The Home Stretch
Preparations for the launch of the Cardano stablecoin Djed are in full swing. As the founder of the COTI network revealed in mid-October, the final audit is currently taking place before the stablecoin is scheduled to go live at the end of November.
The final audit report for $Djed is scheduled for the end of November 🎉 Here’s the update from the CEO of $Coti, @shahafbg. pic.twitter.com/6SKXrio5Kg
— Djed Stablecoin (@DjedStablecoin) October 14, 2022
Djed is a stablecoin based on an algorithmic design. It uses smart contracts to guarantee and ensure price stabilization. For this, Djed works with a reserve of base coins and mints and burns stablecoins and reserve coins.
