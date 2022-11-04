Gamestop Nft Marketplace Integrates Support For Immutablex

GameStop’s NFT marketplace went live in July, with early support for Loopring.

With ImmutableX, players have access to NFTs that are built into the games itself.

A press statement published by GameStop on Monday states that the company has integrated support for ImmutableX into its NFT marketplace. As a result of the extension, tens of millions of users will have access to popular Web3 games including Gods Unchained, Guild of Guardians, and Illuvium.

ImmutableX is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2 technology. Their NFT minting process is gas-free and carbon-neutral, which is something they’re quite proud of.

Access to Millions of Additional NFTs

Integration is an “important step forward as Immutable brings the next billion players to Web3 gaming,” according to Robbie Ferguson, president and co-founder of ImmutableX. He continued by saying that the integration will “provide access to millions of additional NFTs.”

As part of their cooperation announcement earlier this year, GameStop and ImmutableX offered a $100 million grant fund to encourage the development of new games. It also includes Immutable Games Studio activations and connection with the GameStop wallet.

Furthermore, GameStop’s online database has 102,100 NFTs, which is roughly twice as many as it had at the time of its introduction in July. Meanwhile, GME stock, which made headlines across the globe in January owing to a Reddit-led short squeeze planned by retail traders, has climbed 14% over the previous five days. However, it seems that the NFT characteristics are not the driving force behind the recent market surge.

