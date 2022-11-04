ISLAMABAD – In his first public appearance after being shot in the foot, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said he received information about the attack a day before it happened, describing it as a plan to kill him.
Girls Class 3A soccer championship: Rosemount 1, Edina 0
Rosemount finally took care of business.
Taylor Heimerl scored, the Irish defense showcased its usual dominance and Rosemount beat Edina, 1-0, in the Class 3A girls soccer championship Friday morning at U.S. Bank Stadium.
It is the school’s first title.
“It’s been a long time coming. … We had one more shot and we all knew that. It was go time,” goalkeeper Jordan Hecht said.
The theme for this year’s squad is “Unfinished Business,” a reference to the Irish (21-1-0) finishing third in the 2019 state tournament and fourth in 2021.
“Edina is a great team and they were bringing it the entire game. The girls really had to step up, and there were no letdowns,” said coach Gretchen Stramel.
That starts in their own end.
Hecht has had the best seat to watch an Irish defense that allowed just five goals in its 22 games. Edina (16-5-1) did not have a shot on goal on Friday.
“Their goalie is excellent, she didn’t give up anything, and we knew that was coming,” said Hornets coach Katie Aafedt. “Her punts had us on our heels, dropping them 60 yards out. Defensively, they play their center backs deep, which kind of cut off our speed up top.”
Still, Hecht grabbed a handful of loose balls in the second-half a moment before an attacker got there. That included diving to her right with 13 seconds left and a Hornets player just steps away, albeit closely marked by Olivia Bohl.
“Today we were super solid on the back line,” Hecht said. “… I wanted to make sure I was solid.”
Moments later, Hecht kicked the ball away and stood at the top of the box with her arms outstretched as her teammates rushed back to celebrate. She said it was “surreal” that her punt was in the air as the clock hit all zeroes.
Heimerl scored the lone goal in the game’s 15th minute.
Rosemount intercepted an Edina throw-in, and the ball ended up on the foot of Shay Payne. Going to her right, she beat a Hornets defender and feathered a pass behind three defenders and across to a charging Heimerl.
From seven yards out, Heimerl redirected the pass with her left foot into the Edina net. It was the first shot for either team.
“Taylor always makes that run … so it was kind of like muscle memory,” Payne said.
Back on their heels early, Aafedt said the Hornets could not have played much better in the second half.
“We just dug ourselves into a hole we had to come out of, and unfortunately we didn’t,” said Edina forward Taylor Howard.
The win caps off quite a career for five Rosemount seniors who have played on the varsity squad since they were freshmen and will be playing in college: Heimerl (Minnesota), Hecht (Army), Payne (Denver), Bohl (Northern Iowa) and Ava Grate (South Dakota State), an all-state player in 2021 with Hecht and Heimerl who missed the season with a torn ACL.
The Irish are 71-8-1 in their past four seasons with three losses coming in state tournament games.
“Ever since seventh grade when we would go watch the high school team all together as a group, we were like, ‘We’re going to be here one day and we’re going to be winning the state championship,’ ” Bohl said.
Who will Tiffany Trump marry next week?
Reports that Donald Trump will announce his presidential bid this month have mentioned another event on his calendar: the Nov. 12 wedding of his daughter Tiffany.
The wedding: Tiffany Trump, 29, and Michael Boulos, 25, are to be married on Saturday, November 12 at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
Their engagement: Tiffany Trump publicly announced the engagement on January 19, 2021, her father’s last full day in office.
The bride: Trump is the fourth of the former president’s five children and the only child from his marriage to Marla Maples. She graduated with a law degree from Georgetown University in 2020. Her Twitter bio states that she works as a research assistant for Georgetown professor Shon Hopwood, who entered the legal profession after serving a sentence of prison for bank robberies in Nebraska.
The groom: Boulos comes from a wealthy Lebanese family and grew up in Nigeria, where the Bouloses run a multinational whose interests include motor vehicles, construction equipment and generators. He studied commerce at Regent’s University in London and is an executive in the family business.
Their meeting: The couple went public with their relationship in 2018. Some accounts say they met that summer while Tiffany Trump was vacationing on the Greek island of Mykonos, but other reports say they were seen together months earlier in London.
His brothers and sisters: Tiffany’s three adult half-siblings have all been married.
- Donald Jr., 44, was married from 2005 to 2018 to Vanessa Haydon Trump, 44. They have five children, ages 8 to 15. Since 2018, Donald Jr. has been dating Kimberly Guilfoyle, 53, and they announced their engagement this year. .
- Ivanka, 41, has been married since 2009 to Jared Kushner, 41. They have three children, ages 6, 9 and 11.
- Eric, 38, has been married since 2014 to Lara Trump, 40. They have two children, ages 3 and 5.
- Barron, 16, is a high school student.
Vikings picks: Pioneer Press experts auger big day for Kirk Cousins
DANE MIZUTANI
Vikings 24, Commanders 21: Kirk Cousins beats Taylor Heinicke in a battles of QBs who used to play for the other team. Bring on the Bills!
JOHN SHIPLEY
Vikings 32, Commanders 31: Kirk Cousins’ return to Washington is a productive one as KOC finally finds way to spring NFL and Madden ’22 superstar Justin Jefferson. They connect for two TDs and 200-plus receiving yards in an old-fashioned shootout at FedEx Field.
CHRIS TOMASSON
Vikings 31, Commanders 27: Seven years ago at FedEx Field, in his initial season as Washington’s regular starter, Kirk Cousins rolled out his first “You Like That!” He might throw out another if he can get a win with the Vikings in his first return trip.
CHARLEY WALTERS
Vikings 27, Commanders 21: Minnesota QB Kirk Cousins downplays returning to Washington but no doubt wants to show fans there what they have missed. Meanwhile, Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke will try to show the Vikings what they gave up.
Pakistani Imran Khan says he knew of assassination plot before shooting
A gunman opened fire on Khan and his supporters during a controversial march demanding a snap election. The shooter was arrested shortly after by local police and remains in custody. Khan said one person was killed in the attack and 11 injured.
Pakistani Imran Khan shot dead in protest, blames senior government officials
He said he planned to join his protest march on the capital once he recovered. Prior to his speech, his doctor presented X-rays showing the bullet fragments in his shin.
The shooting has already heightened tensions across Pakistan, with thousands of Khan supporters launching protests after prayers on Friday. The demonstrators chanted “Revolution! and “Khan, your followers are innumerable”. Protests have blocked major highways outside the capital Islamabad and in the cities of Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi.
Riot police quickly intervened, firing volleys of tear gas to disperse the crowd. Videos released by local broadcasters showed Khan supporters in Islamabad being loaded into the back of a police van. And on the outskirts of the capital, hundreds of protesters continue to block highways despite thick clouds of tear gas and calls for disbandment.
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah slammed Khan’s party at a press conference on Friday, saying the former leader had chosen “the path of destruction”.
After condemning Thursday’s attack, Sanaullah suggested that Khan’s impassioned rhetoric was partly responsible for the shooting and warned that domestic unrest will not only harm Pakistan’s ruling party.
“If you think that [your path] will destroy others, then you must realize that he will not spare you either. You are sitting on the same branch,” he said, adding that the government is exploring ways “to counter those forces that fuel intolerance.”
Members of Khan’s party issued their own inflammatory statements blaming the Pakistani government for the shooting.
Fawad Chaudhry, a senior member of Khan’s party, described the attack as “a well-thought-out plot”, in a series of tweet following a meeting of Khan’s top political leaders. Chaudhry repeated the accusation that the shooting was organized by senior Pakistani leaders, naming Pakistan’s prime minister, interior minister and a senior intelligence official.
Khan first accused officials of orchestrating the attack on Thursday hours after he was shot. He demands that they be removed from their posts and that an investigation into the shooting be opened.
“You have crossed our red line…..Now face the music,” another senior Khan party member, Pervez Khattak, tweeted referring to Thursday’s attack.
Khan and the Pakistani government have clashed since the former cricketer star was ousted from power by parliament earlier this year. Khan blames his ousting on a foreign plot and in the months that followed he increased his popular support by staging a series of rallies across the country to castigate Pakistan’s new leadership.
George reported from Kabul, Khan of Peshawar, Pakistan.
Powerball jackpot up to $1.6 billion, new lottery record
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Strong sales boosted a Powerball jackpot to an estimated $1.6 billion on Friday, making it the largest lottery prize in history.
A drawing will be held Saturday night for the Powerball prize, which hasn’t been won in more than three months. That string of 39 consecutive drawings without a winner is a reflection of the tough odds of winning a jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million.
The advertised jackpot is the prize for a winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Almost all winners instead opt for the cash prize, which for Saturday night’s drawing would be an estimated $782.4 million.
The new jackpot tops the previous record prize of $1.586 billion won in 2016 by three Powerball players in California, Florida and Tennessee.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Imran Khan fractured his right leg after being hit by 4 bullets: doctor
New Delhi:
Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan, suffered a broken right leg after an assassination attempt yesterday during a protest march in Punjab province. He was hit yesterday by four bullets in the right leg.
Imran Khan is being treated at Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore.
Dr Faisal Sultan, who is treating the cricketer-turned-politician, said X-rays of Mr Khan’s right leg showed his tibia was damaged and in fact fractured.
“In this scan, the line you see on the right leg is the main artery. The bullet fragments were very close,” Sultan said.
The doctor added that Imran Khan is stable and doing well.
In his first speech since the attack, Imran Khan today said he learned the day before that there would be an attempt to kill him.
“I will come back to the details of the attack later. I learned the day before [the attack] that either in Wazirabad or Gujrat they were planning to kill me,” Pakistani party leader Tehreek-e-Insaf, 70, said in a video address.
Imran Khan was shot in the right leg when a gunman fired several shots at the container truck the politician was traveling in. The incident happened in the Wazirabad region of Punjab province where he was leading a protest march against the government of Shehbaz Sharif. .
Featured Video of the Day
‘Came to kill Imran Khan,’ says arrested attacker after Imran Khan was shot
St. Thomas’ Brent Robley making quick work of offensive linemen
Years from now, if all goes planned, Brent Robley will be an established family physician in a small Midwestern town, much like the one he came from, Brownsville, Minnesota.
In casual conversation, the modest, soft-spoken Robley will speak proudly of his five years as a member of the St. Thomas football team, which included being a starter his final two years on the Division I level. Should any questions arise regarding the position he played, Robley will have some explaining to do.
No, it’s not common for someone 5-foot-9 to be a Division I defensive tackle. Yes, he routinely lined up across players who stood a foot taller than and outweighed him by 40 or more pounds. No, there is not a building on campus with his family name attached to it. And no, head coach Glenn Caruso is not a distant relative.
For Robley, whose St. Thomas (7-1) career is down to three games starting with Saturday at Valparaiso (4-4), everything adds up. He has believed in himself and been willing to put in the time and effort needed to succeed.
“I’m like a lot of guys, I just love competition,” he said. “It doesn’t matter who lines up against us, we’re just going to give it our all. We’re not focusing on the size of the other guys; we’re focused on what we’re going to do.”
Just as they’ve done with the offensive line, which now features jumbo-sized talent across the board, the Tommies are transitioning to bigger bodies along the defensive line. The likes of Robley are a dying breed, but only from a physical standpoint.
“He’s a microcosm of the guy who has allowed us to retain our culture while moving into Division I and playing at a high level,” Caruso said. “You look at his stature and there’s no way he is a starting defensive lineman. But it’s not just that he’s playing the role of mentor in the locker room; he’s a very good football player.”
With a tip of the cap to Tommies defensive coordinator Wallie Kuchinski, Caruso said the type of defense the Tommies run is perfect for Robley, one with constant shifting along the line that makes it hard for offensive linemen to simply line up and attack the players in front of them. Kuchinski said Robley’s toughness, tenacity and quickness help make it all possible, while turning what some would call a liability — his height — into an asset.
“We played the University of Northern Iowa last year and they had a tackle (6-foot-7 Trevor Penning) who ended up going 19th in the (NFL) draft,” Kuchinski said. “He struggled to bend to block Brent because he’s so short. It’s hard for bigger players to get that low to block, especially since Brent is so explosive.”
Added Caruso: “As the game wears on and offensive linemen get tired, they start standing up. It’s difficult for an offensive lineman to play with a low pad level for three hours, and Brent makes you pay for that when you’re not playing with good technique.”
Robley weighed 225 pounds when he came to St. Thomas. He now weighs 260, having enjoyed his time in the weight room as much as he has in the classroom and on the field. But he knows it’s his quickness that keeps him in the starting lineup.
“If I was a lot slower it would be much more of a struggle against those bigger guys,” he said.
Robley played his high school football at Class 2A powerhouse Caledonia, where he was part of three state championships. He fell in love with football long before that.
“Growing up, the high school football players were like celebrities to us,” Robley said. “After their Friday night games we’d practice with them on Saturday mornings, which was awesome because they were winning a bunch. Getting to hang out with them puts a spark in you when you’re little. You want to be like them.”
All these years later, it’s Robley who is doing his part to encourage younger players — in this case the Tommies’ underclassmen. There are four defensive linemen in this year’s freshman class. They are, on average, 6-2, 255 pounds, and sure to add 20-plus pounds as they mature. That doesn’t include Matt Rink (6-5, 257) who was a standout on both sides of the ball in high school. He briefly lined up with the defensive linemen in camp before being moved to tight end.
“We’d take him back in a heartbeat,” Kuchinski said.
Kuchinski and Robley both mentioned 6-3, 240-pound Evan Tyler from Hudson as someone who has been impressive in his first college season. But he’s not alone. “There’s all kinds of talent there,” Kuchinski said. “They just have to get seasoned.”
Asked about Tyler, Robley said, “He’s just a quiet, humble kid. He just puts his head down and he’s always working.”
Robley couldn’t hold back the smile when told it sounded like he was describing himself.
