Girls Class 3A soccer championship: Rosemount 1, Edina 0

Rosemount finally took care of business.

Taylor Heimerl scored, the Irish defense showcased its usual dominance and Rosemount beat Edina, 1-0, in the Class 3A girls soccer championship Friday morning at U.S. Bank Stadium.

It is the school’s first title.

“It’s been a long time coming. … We had one more shot and we all knew that. It was go time,” goalkeeper Jordan Hecht said.

The theme for this year’s squad is “Unfinished Business,” a reference to the Irish (21-1-0) finishing third in the 2019 state tournament and fourth in 2021.

“Edina is a great team and they were bringing it the entire game. The girls really had to step up, and there were no letdowns,” said coach Gretchen Stramel.

That starts in their own end.

Hecht has had the best seat to watch an Irish defense that allowed just five goals in its 22 games. Edina (16-5-1) did not have a shot on goal on Friday.

“Their goalie is excellent, she didn’t give up anything, and we knew that was coming,” said Hornets coach Katie Aafedt. “Her punts had us on our heels, dropping them 60 yards out. Defensively, they play their center backs deep, which kind of cut off our speed up top.”

Still, Hecht grabbed a handful of loose balls in the second-half a moment before an attacker got there. That included diving to her right with 13 seconds left and a Hornets player just steps away, albeit closely marked by Olivia Bohl.

“Today we were super solid on the back line,” Hecht said. “… I wanted to make sure I was solid.”

Moments later, Hecht kicked the ball away and stood at the top of the box with her arms outstretched as her teammates rushed back to celebrate. She said it was “surreal” that her punt was in the air as the clock hit all zeroes.

Heimerl scored the lone goal in the game’s 15th minute.

Rosemount intercepted an Edina throw-in, and the ball ended up on the foot of Shay Payne. Going to her right, she beat a Hornets defender and feathered a pass behind three defenders and across to a charging Heimerl.

From seven yards out, Heimerl redirected the pass with her left foot into the Edina net. It was the first shot for either team.

“Taylor always makes that run … so it was kind of like muscle memory,” Payne said.

Back on their heels early, Aafedt said the Hornets could not have played much better in the second half.

“We just dug ourselves into a hole we had to come out of, and unfortunately we didn’t,” said Edina forward Taylor Howard.

The win caps off quite a career for five Rosemount seniors who have played on the varsity squad since they were freshmen and will be playing in college: Heimerl (Minnesota), Hecht (Army), Payne (Denver), Bohl (Northern Iowa) and Ava Grate (South Dakota State), an all-state player in 2021 with Hecht and Heimerl who missed the season with a torn ACL.

The Irish are 71-8-1 in their past four seasons with three losses coming in state tournament games.

“Ever since seventh grade when we would go watch the high school team all together as a group, we were like, ‘We’re going to be here one day and we’re going to be winning the state championship,’ ” Bohl said.