Gop Needs New 'Church Committee' To Hold Fbi And Justice Department Accountable For Their Many Abuses

You wouldn’t know this from the headlines, but Special Counsel John Durham has demonstrated precisely what former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes and I first discovered there. Turns Five: The Steele Dossier Wasn’t Just a Dossier Concocted by Clinton and Democrat…Funding to Influence the 2016 Presidential Election. It Was an Illegal Effort Eagerly Coordinated by Top FBI Officials , which culminated in the presentation of known lies in federal court to illegally surveil President Donald Trump and his campaign. Only now are we learning how deep the corruption ran, throughout the intelligence community.

Though doomed due to the political rot plaguing DC-area jury pools, Durham’s lawsuits against Michael Sussmann and Igor Danchenko were necessary steps to expose FBI schemes to abuse its powers. surveillance to meddle in domestic politics. We still have a lot to learn, including the role of the CIA and its former director Gina Haspel in launching the Russian hoax from behind the scenes. While I managed to overcome the hurdles set by FBI Director Chris Wray and then Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to discover that (for example) a senior DOJ official, Bruce Ohr, was married to the researcher of Nellie files, acted as the FBI’s source cutout, just so they could keep up the influx of information they knew to be false. So much still needs to be revealed to the American public, and it needs to be done in a hurry.

As the American people are poised to return the GOP to power, House Republicans have a rare chance to build on the work of Nunes, Durham and others to learn the full truth and pass fundamental reforms. .

The FBI has abused its counterintelligence mission to target political opponents of the Democrats, including relentless attacks on Trump since his candidacy, throughout his presidency, and continuing the unprecedented raid on Mar-a-Lago .

If that wasn’t enough, the FBI brazenly rigged the 2020 election and hid damning information about Hunter Biden’s corrupt foreign business dealings from Congress by ordering Facebook to censor any reports about Hunter’s laptop, wrongly calling it “Russian disinformation”, a cursed lie propagated in a letter signed by more than 50 former senior intelligence community officials. Among those officials was former NSA and CIA director Michael Hayden, who recently casually suggested that Trump deserved the death penalty, and he was happy to knowingly participate in a fraud to prevent Trump from being elected. .

Surprisingly, the FBI’s violations of Americans’ civil liberties extend beyond the Russian collusion hoax and counterintelligence issues to domestic “counterterrorism” investigations. Among other outrages, the FBI has targeted parents who spoke out against woke education policies at local school board meetings, defamed Trump supporters as “national extremists,” and arrested scores of activists. pro-lifers (including a father of seven) on false federal claims. charges.

The politicization of the FBI into a partisan tool to punish the enemies of Democrats and protect their friends is a threat that jeopardizes our republic and demands the immediate attention of Congress. They created a two-tier justice system; we have to undo it. Therefore, the next Speaker of the House must establish a new Church committee – the legendary Senate select committee established in 1975 to exclusively investigate gross abuses by the intelligence community.

Although some prefer permanent commissions to conduct thorough investigations, a permanent commission is, for three main reasons, not the appropriate vehicle for this generational effort to rein in the FBI and reclaim our constitutional civil liberties.

First, any serious FBI investigation will require an adequately resourced, laser-focused team free from the competing demands of conducting standard surveillance work, much like the current imprint of the Jan. 6 Select Committee. . While the “Unselects” are of course solely focused on political gain at the expense of the constitution, their unabashed use of legislative power and prerogatives deserves emulation in the next Congress.

Second, a standing committee would face traditional jurisdictional barriers that the FBI has skillfully used to play ball games with congressional committees for decades. For example, the FBI could limit information about counterintelligence activities to the intelligence committee, only engage with the judiciary on legislative changes, and work with appropriations to secure increased funding with limited liability. The FBI is also using the mantle of “ongoing investigations” to delay the production of documents under valid Congressional subpoenas, as I have learned firsthand.

Finally, an investigation as extensive as the one required here could irreparably damage the ability of a standing committee to function normally. I know this from my experience on the House Intelligence Committee. Although committee Republicans exposed the Russia collusion hoax, the mainstream media viciously attacked President Nunes and myself for exposing the shocking abuses of the intelligence community. Any committee chair employing the bare-knuckle approach essential to fixing the FBI will similarly encounter the fury of the mainstream media, jeopardizing their ability to maintain some semblance of orderly order within a standing committee.

The next speaker must establish a dedicated panel in the spirit of the Church committee to properly investigate these abuses, withholding federal funding, imposing accountability and fearlessly pointing the way to fundamental legislative reform before it is too late. The American people deserve nothing less.