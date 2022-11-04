Hannah Pick-Goslar, friend of Anne Frank, dies at 93

Hannah Pick-Goslar remembered it well, the diary with the red checkered cover and the elegant metal clasp that Anne Frank received for her 13th birthday in 1942. The girls had been classmates and friends for almost as long that they remembered. From the first day of kindergarten, they were inseparable. Like Anne, Ms Pick-Goslar was a Jew of German origin and had taken refuge in the Netherlands with her family shortly after Hitler came to power. She was six months older than Anne and, by her own admission, she looked almost nothing like her. Anne was the most popular, a gossip happy to be the center of attention. Hanneli, as Mrs Pick-Goslar was called, was more reserved, lacking none of what she described as Anne’s “feisty” streak.

And yet, the girls shared a bond that would endure the vicissitudes of adolescence and transcend their separation when Anne and her family went into hiding to escape capture by the Nazis. For more than two years, until their arrest on August 4, 1944, Anne’s diary served as a repository for her thoughts and fears. First published in Dutch in 1947, then adapted for stage and screen, it has sold over 30 million copies in 70 languages ​​and remains perhaps the most famous document on the Holocaust. .

For Mrs. Pick-Goslar, the diary was a revelation of the inner life of her dear friend, an aspiring author who liked to bring her diary to school and write between lessons. When curious classmates asked her what she was writing, Ms. Pick-Goslar recalls, Anne deflected their requests. “It’s none of your business,” she said, Anne would answer.

Ms Pick-Goslar last met Anne on the other side of a barbed wire fence at Bergen-Belsen, the Nazi concentration camp in northern Germany where the two were imprisoned, and where Anne and his older sister, Margot, died of typhus two months before the camp was liberated in April 1945.

Ms Pick-Goslar was among the last people to see Anne alive, according to Gertjan Broek, senior researcher at the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam. In the decades following World War II, she traveled the world as a living link to Anne Frank and as a keeper of the memory of the 1.5 million other Jewish children who perished in the Holocaust.

Ms. Pick-Goslar, 93, died Oct. 28 at her home in Jerusalem. The cause was heart disease, his son Chaim Pick said. Her story was recorded in the book “Memories of Anne Frank: Reflections of a Childhood Friend” (1997) by Alison Leslie Gold and was dramatized in a Dutch film released last year on Netflix, “My Best Friend Anne Frank “. Her memoir, ‘My Friend Anne Frank’, written with journalist Dina Kraft, is due for publication next June, on what would have been Anne Frank’s 94th birthday.

“From that moment on, we were friends”

Hannah ElisabethCharlotte Goslar was born in Berlin on November 12, 1928. Her father was a prominent Zionist and served in the Weimar government as deputy minister responsible for the press office. Her mother, a schoolteacher, died giving birth to a stillborn baby in 1942, leaving Hanneli to care for her younger sister, Gabi.

After Hitler became chancellor in 1933, the Goslars moved to London and then to Amsterdam, where Hanneli’s father earned a modest income helping other refugees. Hanneli was grocery shopping with her mother when they met Anne and her mother, Edith Frank, who had also just arrived from Germany. Hanneli was 5 years old; Anna was 4 years old. Neither of them spoke Dutch yet.

On the first day of kindergarten, Hanneli spotted Anne in her class. “She was making music with bells,” Ms. Pick-Goslar told an interviewer. Anne “turned around and ran into my arms and I ran into hers, and from then on we were friends.”

The girls lived next door for years and filled their days with games of hopscotch, marbles and skipping rope. Growing up, they and other girls played ping pong and collected photographs of European royalty.

They would sometimes go to work with Anne’s father, Otto Frank, numbering each other on office phones and plotting pranks. Part of the office, located on Amsterdam’s Prinsengracht canal, would serve as a hiding place for the Franks, the Secret Annex, the entrance to which was disguised by a mobile bookcase.

“Hanneli Goslar, or Lies as she is called at school, is a little odd,” Anne wrote in one of her first diary entries, June 15, 1942. “She is usually shy – outspoken at home , but reserved around other people. She tells her mother everything you tell her. But she speaks her mind, and lately I’ve been liking her a lot.

The Goslars were more religious than the Franks, but the two families sometimes celebrated Shabbat together. In her memoirs of Anne, Mrs. Pick-Goslar added a dimension to the portrait that emerges from the pages of her diary.

“My feisty Anne was rambunctious, precocious, boy-mad,” she once told The Times of London. Noticing Anne’s insistence on her own point of view, Mrs Pick-Goslar’s mother observed that “God knows everything, but Anne knows best.”

After the Nazis invaded the Netherlands in May 1940, Anne and Hanneli were forced to attend a Jewish school. The Franks went underground after Margot was ordered to report to a labor camp. Ms Pick-Goslar learned they had left when she knocked on their door and a tenant relayed a rumor that they had fled to Switzerland.

Anne and her family were joined in hiding by four other Jews – Hermann and Auguste van Pels and their son, Peter, and a dentist named Fritz Pfeffer. In her diary, Anne chronicled their daily activities and reflected on the past and the future, for what she could imagine. She wrote about Hanneli several times, venting regrets about how she treated her old friend while exploring new acquaintances. She confessed to feelings of guilt about her own relative safety in hiding as Hanneli remained outside, her fate still unknown to Anne.

“A reminder of what my destiny could have been”

On June 20, 1943, Mrs. Pick-Goslar and her family were arrested in a roundup and taken to the Westerbork transit camp in the Netherlands. In February of the following year, they are transferred to Bergen-Belsen.

“I saw her before me, dressed in rags, her face lean and worn,” Anne wrote on November 27, 1943, describing a dream in which she said Hanneli had appeared before her. “Her eyes were very wide and she looked at me with such sadness and reproach that I could read in her eyes: ‘Oh, Anne, why have you abandoned me? Help me, help me, save me from this hell!

Hanneli returned to see Anne in another dream the following month. “My God, watch over her and bring her back to us,” Anne wrote on December 29, 1943. “Hanneli, you remind me of what my destiny could have been. I keep seeing myself in your place.

The circumstances that led to the arrest of the Franks have never been conclusively determined. They were taken to Westerbork and then to Auschwitz, the Nazi death camp in occupied Poland, where Edith Frank eventually perished. Margot and Anne are transferred to Bergen-Belsen in November 1944. Mrs. Pick-Goslar learns that a group of Dutch women has arrived at the camp. Among them was Auguste van Pels, who informed her that Anne was there too.

In February 1945, Anne and Hanneli are reunited. They couldn’t see each other because the barbed wire fence between them was stuffed with straw, but Mrs. Pick-Goslar immediately recognized her friend’s voice.

“What are you doing here?” Ms. Pick-Goslar remembers asking. “You were supposed to be in Switzerland.”

Through tears, they told each other everything they had endured. Otto Frank had then been released from Auschwitz, but Anne did not know and believed that both of her parents were dead. With Margot close to death, Anne had no reason to live, she told Hanneli.

“Anne is not the same person,” Mrs. Pick-Goslar remembers thinking. “Me neither. We are broken girls.”

Risking her life by leaving her assigned area in the camp, Mrs. Pick-Goslar repeatedly returned to the fence in an attempt to throw bits of food and other supplies at her friend – “a crust of bread or a sock or a glove, whatever gave some warmth,” she said.Then Anne was apparently moved to another section of Bergen-Belsen, and they never saw each other again.

“The fact that I survived and she did not survive is just a cruel accident,” Ms Pick-Goslar said.

Ms. Pick-Goslar and her sister were the only members of their immediate family to survive the Holocaust. When they returned to the Netherlands, Mrs Pick-Goslar was seriously ill. Widowed and childless, Otto Frank had also returned home and cared for them “like a father”, wrote journalist Melissa Müller in a 1998 biography of Anne Frank.

He helped the two sisters get to Switzerland, where they lived under the care of relatives before Hanneli immigrated to what was then the British Mandate for Palestine in 1947. His sister then followed.

In Israel, Ms. Pick-Goslar became a pediatric nurse. Her first husband, Pinchas Walter Pick, died in 1985 after three and a half decades of marriage. Four years later, she married David Cohn. He died in 1992.

Survivors include three children from his first marriage, Yochanan Pick and Ruthie Meir, both of Jerusalem, and Chaim Pick of Tel Aviv; his sister, now known as Rachel Moses; 11 grandchildren; and over 30 great-grandchildren. She described her large family as her “answer to Hitler”.

Mrs. Pick-Goslar remained in contact with Otto Frank until his death in 1980 at the age of 91.

Just as Anne felt Hanneli’s presence in hiding and saw her friend in her dreams, Ms Pick-Goslar said she often felt like Anne was with her when she spoke about their lives.