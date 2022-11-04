ISLAMABAD – In his first public appearance after being shot in the foot, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said he received information about the attack a day before it happened, describing it as a plan to kill him.
Heat’s Herro on NBA saying his game-winner shouldn’t have counted: ‘I really don’t care’
Tyler Herro said Friday that the NBA’s after-the-fact ruling that his game-winning 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds left in Wednesday night’s victory over the Sacramento Kings should not have counted because of a traveling violation was of no concern.
“I didn’t have any thoughts, to be honest,” Herro said ahead of Friday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. “I really don’t care at all.”
So he doesn’t sneak the occasional peek at the league’s last-two-minute officiating reports?
“Maybe, if it ended in a loss, maybe,” he said. “But we won. And like I said, I didn’t look at it, I don’t care.
“I’m just going to play my game, and if they call a travel, they call a travel.”
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said he had no inkling in real time that Herro’s shot could have been ruled a violation, with the NBA a day later noting that Herro’s changed his pivot foot after ending his dribble.
“We have been in those situations,” Spoelstra said. “They’re just really tough calls at the end of games and we’ve been on both sides of it. So I can understand probably the frustration on their side of it. As Tyler went into his move, I thought he got to his spot, he shot faked. It looked normal. It didn’t look like any kind of egregious travel. So that’s really it.
“The game can be decided in so many different ways and not just a whistle at the end of a game.”
The Jovic truth
Spoelstra said the primary reason that Nikola Jovic did not travel was because of concern with flying after the rookie big man suffered a nasal bruise during informal court work Thursday at FTX Arena.
“He was playing one-on-one yesterday,” Spoelstra said. “I won’t say who caught him in the nose, but that’s part of player development. Those are not off days for our young guys who are not getting minutes.
“So he had a heck of a workout and finished up with one-on-one and he put his nose into the fray and caught one. That’s part of it.”
Spoelstra said Jovic’s nose was not broken.
Other ailments
Spoelstra said prudence was among the reasons that Heat did not travel with Jimmy Butler, with the forward missing a second consecutive game due to hip soreness.
“Yeah, I think this was good for him,” he said, with the Heat’s next game after Friday not until Monday night against the visiting Portland Trail Blazers. “It’s really been just more maintenance.”
Listed as questionable for Friday night’s game, center Bam Adebayo said he was pushing through a knee bruise.
“I mean, just knee to knee, something minor,” Adebayo said after the morning shootaround. “I woke up the next morning, it was kind of sore, and I told the training staff.
“If I can walk, I feel like I can play. That’s just how I feel, me personally. I’ve been like that since I got in the league.”
Cain arrives
With the Heat having previously listed Butler, Jovic, Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven as out for Friday, the Heat summoned undrafted rookie Jamal Cain back from their G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
“It was definitely surprising,” said Cain, who is on a two-way contract, eligible to be active on the Heat roster for a maximum of 50 games. “It was right after a Sioux Falls practice and just got the call that I was going to be leaving in like two hours. So it was definitely a surprise. But like I said, man, from the beginning I just wanted to stay ready and just be ready for my opportunity.”
Spoelstra said the goal remains to have Cain available for the Skyforce for Saturday’s G League opener on the road against the Iowa Wolves.
“Where we are right now in the vicinity,” Spoelstra said, “I think he’s still going to be able to get there for the opener. It’s really just for this game because we weren’t sure fully about Bam and Dewayne [Dedmon, who has been dealing with foot issues], and then Niko is out and Omer is not ready.
“So we just wanted to have another body. It was a pretty easy flight. He actually got here shortly after we did [Thursday] night.”
()
City: Davids Drive Phase 1 work OK
WILMINGTON — A long-awaited new partnership and road project was announced at Wilmington City Council’s meeting on Thursday.
David Drive
Safety and Services Manager Brian Shidaker said they are on track to begin the first phase of the city’s Davids Drive road improvement works.
“I was extremely nervous (Thursday) morning because (it was) the opening of bids for phase one of Davids Drive,” Shidaker said.
He told the board they had $3.2 million in funding. Based on trends he’s seen happening across the state, he feared the project might cost $4 or $5 million.
“It came to just over $3 (million)… the seemingly low bid. So it looks like we are in good shape,” he said.
He said that offer came from Fillmore Construction, which worked on the Mulberry Street project.
“It’s full speed ahead,” Shidaker said.
Planning for this project dates back to 2019, when it was first presented to the City Council. In 2020, Shidaker told the council that the first of three construction phases would begin in 2023.
The first phase would begin on the south side, near the site of Southern State Community College, now owned by Clinton County. The second phase would take them beyond Fife Avenue. Phase three would complete the rest of the route.
In January 2020, Shidaker told council that the findings showed the asphalt and base would need to be rebuilt. Among the reasons for this was truck traffic, as well as poor previous construction and engineering.
Water supply contract
The Council accepted an ordinance authorizing Mayor John Stanforth to enter into a water supply agreement with the Fayette County Commissioners.
Director of Public Works Rick Schaffer told council it was a great day for the city.
According to the order, Fayette County needs an additional water supply to support the Honda/LG Energy Solutions joint venture battery plant and Fayette has agreed to “purchase water and share costs associated with the withdrawal of water from Caesar Creek Lake” with the city.
Also during advice:
• Councilman Michael Snarr announced that the Clinton County Coalition on the Homeless will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 30 in Moyer Room of the Municipal Building. Snarr said they were discussing the results of a study they conducted.
Some residents hope the coalition will find out why out-of-town homeless people are coming to Wilmington.
Several residents raised concerns about homelessness and vagrancy/crime during the public comment portion of the meeting.
• Joshua Engel has been named the city’s representative to the Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB). Council member Nick Eveland was the only member to vote against — not because of Engel, but because of concerns about process.
Engel has indicated that he will ask the CVB to review the process and hopefully resolve the issues.
Kirby Keltner was named superintendent of Sugar Grove Cemetery at Thursday’s council meeting. According to Mayor John Stanforth, Keltner is the first cemetery superintendent since the city took over.
Joshua Engel has been named the city’s representative on the Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The first phase will start in 2023
The first phase will start in 2023
Girls Class 3A soccer championship: Rosemount 1, Edina 0
Rosemount finally took care of business.
Taylor Heimerl scored, the Irish defense showcased its usual dominance and Rosemount beat Edina, 1-0, in the Class 3A girls soccer championship Friday morning at U.S. Bank Stadium.
It is the school’s first title.
“It’s been a long time coming. … We had one more shot and we all knew that. It was go time,” goalkeeper Jordan Hecht said.
The theme for this year’s squad is “Unfinished Business,” a reference to the Irish (21-1-0) finishing third in the 2019 state tournament and fourth in 2021.
“Edina is a great team and they were bringing it the entire game. The girls really had to step up, and there were no letdowns,” said coach Gretchen Stramel.
That starts in their own end.
Hecht has had the best seat to watch an Irish defense that allowed just five goals in its 22 games. Edina (16-5-1) did not have a shot on goal on Friday.
“Their goalie is excellent, she didn’t give up anything, and we knew that was coming,” said Hornets coach Katie Aafedt. “Her punts had us on our heels, dropping them 60 yards out. Defensively, they play their center backs deep, which kind of cut off our speed up top.”
Still, Hecht grabbed a handful of loose balls in the second-half a moment before an attacker got there. That included diving to her right with 13 seconds left and a Hornets player just steps away, albeit closely marked by Olivia Bohl.
“Today we were super solid on the back line,” Hecht said. “… I wanted to make sure I was solid.”
Moments later, Hecht kicked the ball away and stood at the top of the box with her arms outstretched as her teammates rushed back to celebrate. She said it was “surreal” that her punt was in the air as the clock hit all zeroes.
Heimerl scored the lone goal in the game’s 15th minute.
Rosemount intercepted an Edina throw-in, and the ball ended up on the foot of Shay Payne. Going to her right, she beat a Hornets defender and feathered a pass behind three defenders and across to a charging Heimerl.
From seven yards out, Heimerl redirected the pass with her left foot into the Edina net. It was the first shot for either team.
“Taylor always makes that run … so it was kind of like muscle memory,” Payne said.
Back on their heels early, Aafedt said the Hornets could not have played much better in the second half.
“We just dug ourselves into a hole we had to come out of, and unfortunately we didn’t,” said Edina forward Taylor Howard.
The win caps off quite a career for five Rosemount seniors who have played on the varsity squad since they were freshmen and will be playing in college: Heimerl (Minnesota), Hecht (Army), Payne (Denver), Bohl (Northern Iowa) and Ava Grate (South Dakota State), an all-state player in 2021 with Hecht and Heimerl who missed the season with a torn ACL.
The Irish are 71-8-1 in their past four seasons with three losses coming in state tournament games.
“Ever since seventh grade when we would go watch the high school team all together as a group, we were like, ‘We’re going to be here one day and we’re going to be winning the state championship,’ ” Bohl said.
Who will Tiffany Trump marry next week?
Reports that Donald Trump will announce his presidential bid this month have mentioned another event on his calendar: the Nov. 12 wedding of his daughter Tiffany.
The wedding: Tiffany Trump, 29, and Michael Boulos, 25, are to be married on Saturday, November 12 at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
Their engagement: Tiffany Trump publicly announced the engagement on January 19, 2021, her father’s last full day in office.
The bride: Trump is the fourth of the former president’s five children and the only child from his marriage to Marla Maples. She graduated with a law degree from Georgetown University in 2020. Her Twitter bio states that she works as a research assistant for Georgetown professor Shon Hopwood, who entered the legal profession after serving a sentence of prison for bank robberies in Nebraska.
The groom: Boulos comes from a wealthy Lebanese family and grew up in Nigeria, where the Bouloses run a multinational whose interests include motor vehicles, construction equipment and generators. He studied commerce at Regent’s University in London and is an executive in the family business.
Their meeting: The couple went public with their relationship in 2018. Some accounts say they met that summer while Tiffany Trump was vacationing on the Greek island of Mykonos, but other reports say they were seen together months earlier in London.
His brothers and sisters: Tiffany’s three adult half-siblings have all been married.
- Donald Jr., 44, was married from 2005 to 2018 to Vanessa Haydon Trump, 44. They have five children, ages 8 to 15. Since 2018, Donald Jr. has been dating Kimberly Guilfoyle, 53, and they announced their engagement this year. .
- Ivanka, 41, has been married since 2009 to Jared Kushner, 41. They have three children, ages 6, 9 and 11.
- Eric, 38, has been married since 2014 to Lara Trump, 40. They have two children, ages 3 and 5.
- Barron, 16, is a high school student.
Vikings picks: Pioneer Press experts auger big day for Kirk Cousins
DANE MIZUTANI
Vikings 24, Commanders 21: Kirk Cousins beats Taylor Heinicke in a battles of QBs who used to play for the other team. Bring on the Bills!
JOHN SHIPLEY
Vikings 32, Commanders 31: Kirk Cousins’ return to Washington is a productive one as KOC finally finds way to spring NFL and Madden ’22 superstar Justin Jefferson. They connect for two TDs and 200-plus receiving yards in an old-fashioned shootout at FedEx Field.
CHRIS TOMASSON
Vikings 31, Commanders 27: Seven years ago at FedEx Field, in his initial season as Washington’s regular starter, Kirk Cousins rolled out his first “You Like That!” He might throw out another if he can get a win with the Vikings in his first return trip.
CHARLEY WALTERS
Vikings 27, Commanders 21: Minnesota QB Kirk Cousins downplays returning to Washington but no doubt wants to show fans there what they have missed. Meanwhile, Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke will try to show the Vikings what they gave up.
Pakistani Imran Khan says he knew of assassination plot before shooting
A gunman opened fire on Khan and his supporters during a controversial march demanding a snap election. The shooter was arrested shortly after by local police and remains in custody. Khan said one person was killed in the attack and 11 injured.
Pakistani Imran Khan shot dead in protest, blames senior government officials
He said he planned to join his protest march on the capital once he recovered. Prior to his speech, his doctor presented X-rays showing the bullet fragments in his shin.
The shooting has already heightened tensions across Pakistan, with thousands of Khan supporters launching protests after prayers on Friday. The demonstrators chanted “Revolution! and “Khan, your followers are innumerable”. Protests have blocked major highways outside the capital Islamabad and in the cities of Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi.
Riot police quickly intervened, firing volleys of tear gas to disperse the crowd. Videos released by local broadcasters showed Khan supporters in Islamabad being loaded into the back of a police van. And on the outskirts of the capital, hundreds of protesters continue to block highways despite thick clouds of tear gas and calls for disbandment.
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah slammed Khan’s party at a press conference on Friday, saying the former leader had chosen “the path of destruction”.
After condemning Thursday’s attack, Sanaullah suggested that Khan’s impassioned rhetoric was partly responsible for the shooting and warned that domestic unrest will not only harm Pakistan’s ruling party.
“If you think that [your path] will destroy others, then you must realize that he will not spare you either. You are sitting on the same branch,” he said, adding that the government is exploring ways “to counter those forces that fuel intolerance.”
Members of Khan’s party issued their own inflammatory statements blaming the Pakistani government for the shooting.
Fawad Chaudhry, a senior member of Khan’s party, described the attack as “a well-thought-out plot”, in a series of tweet following a meeting of Khan’s top political leaders. Chaudhry repeated the accusation that the shooting was organized by senior Pakistani leaders, naming Pakistan’s prime minister, interior minister and a senior intelligence official.
Khan first accused officials of orchestrating the attack on Thursday hours after he was shot. He demands that they be removed from their posts and that an investigation into the shooting be opened.
“You have crossed our red line…..Now face the music,” another senior Khan party member, Pervez Khattak, tweeted referring to Thursday’s attack.
Khan and the Pakistani government have clashed since the former cricketer star was ousted from power by parliament earlier this year. Khan blames his ousting on a foreign plot and in the months that followed he increased his popular support by staging a series of rallies across the country to castigate Pakistan’s new leadership.
George reported from Kabul, Khan of Peshawar, Pakistan.
Powerball jackpot up to $1.6 billion, new lottery record
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Strong sales boosted a Powerball jackpot to an estimated $1.6 billion on Friday, making it the largest lottery prize in history.
A drawing will be held Saturday night for the Powerball prize, which hasn’t been won in more than three months. That string of 39 consecutive drawings without a winner is a reflection of the tough odds of winning a jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million.
The advertised jackpot is the prize for a winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Almost all winners instead opt for the cash prize, which for Saturday night’s drawing would be an estimated $782.4 million.
The new jackpot tops the previous record prize of $1.586 billion won in 2016 by three Powerball players in California, Florida and Tennessee.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
