Kash Patel, a loyal collaborator to Donald Trump and former White House deputy, was questioned before a grand jury on Thursday as part of a criminal investigation into the former president’s possession of classified records more than 18 months after he left office, a person says. familiar with the matter.
News
Homewood-Flossmoor High School students walk out in response to sexual assault allegations
FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (WLS) — Students at a southern suburban high school walked out of class on Thursday after a classmate allegedly sexually assaulted them.
Pupils at Homewood-Flossmoor High School came out in waves, starting shortly after 1 p.m. and continuing until leaving school for the day at 3 p.m.
Police shut down part of Kedzie at one point to give students time and space to speak out.
The walkout came in protest of the school administration’s handling of an alleged sexual assault that allegedly took place during an early Monday morning drama class.
“Last year we had the same incident and they didn’t handle it well at all. Same we went out. I feel like we go out but they don’t hear us at all,” said student Arianna Wright.
RELATED: Homewood-Flossmoor HS students walk out of class after blackface photo and video
The students said they felt it was now up to them to effect a culture change within the school and its leadership.
“I just came out of a meeting with the principal where we discussed solutions and next steps,” student ambassador Aaron McIntyre said. “We had these same conversations last year with the administration and things didn’t fall into place as we can see. So now it’s up to us to make that happen this year. .”
Although initially told they would not be allowed to leave school property during the walkout, the students were eventually allowed to cross the street where some of their parents were waiting to support them.
“It was a sexual assault, something you don’t play with. It could have been my daughter. Easily. Administration needs to be more transparent,” mother Cori Burgess said.
The mother of the student who was allegedly attacked was also present at the demonstration. She asked to go through Jennifer Doe to protect her daughter’s identity.
“The students organized it, and I just got here. It shows you how much of a problem it is,” she said.
The school district sent out a letter Thursday morning, saying in part, “We value student voices. At an open forum on Tuesday after school, we expressed to students the importance of their voice and participation while soliciting their input in order to plan their move. as a school and a community. A second opportunity for open dialogue with students and administration is planned for the near future. »
At this point, no one has been arrested in connection with Monday’s allegations. Investigators only say that for now they have released the boy, who is underage, into the custody of his father as the investigation continues.
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘120854971962341’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘120854971962341’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
Cnn
News
Biden officials to get key data on effectiveness of new Covid booster
Still, it’s unclear how significant this upgrade will be. An earlier pair of small studies published in recent weeks found little relative additional benefit, and health officials have sought internally to temper expectations that the booster will do a significantly better job of guarding against the virus.
The results are also unlikely to change the White House’s central message that Americans who get the booster are significantly more protected against Covid than those who don’t get the shot.
“Virtually all Covid deaths in America are preventable,” President Joe Biden said in late October as he received the update wakeup call. “Almost everyone who will die of Covid this year will not be up to date on their vaccines or they will not have taken Paxlovid when they fell ill.”
Pfizer did not respond to a request for comment. The White House declined to comment.
Pharmaceutical company Moderna, which has also developed an updated booster, is not expected to submit full data on its vaccine to the administration until the end of the month, people familiar with the matter said.
The new data comes about two months after the Biden administration rolled out the updated vaccines, citing the need to protect Americans ahead of an expected winter Covid surge. The boosters were designed to better protect against the Omicron strains causing the majority of cases – a development Joe Biden hailed as “a serious and giant step forward”.
Still, the administration’s vaccination campaign has progressed slowly, with federal estimates showing fewer than 9% of eligible people have received an updated booster so far. Across the country, health officials have blamed the low uptake on a combination of public apathy toward the pandemic, a lack of government resources to promote vaccines, and deepening partisan divisions over the vaccine response. Covid.
Biden health officials had hoped the initial data would show that boosters work significantly better than the original vaccines, providing a new jolt that would convince people to seek vaccines urgently.
After early studies by university researchers found limited improvement, Biden health officials reached out to outside public health experts for help. downplay the results and urge patience for Pfizer’s fuller findings, people with knowledge of the matter said. Within the administration, health officials have quibbled with the studies’ small sample sizes – predicting that Pfizer’s results are more likely to show modest improvement over the original vaccines.
Officials also anticipate that the boosters could offer better protection against newer variants increasingly circulating in the United States – a prospect that Pfizer is still exploring.
Politices
News
Pre-election poll shows Democrats failing – RT World News
A CNN survey found voters are pessimistic about the state of the US economy and don’t trust President Joe Biden’s party to fix it
With the US midterm elections just days away, three-quarters of voters are unhappy with the direction of the US economy, according to a new CNN poll. Economic issues are at the forefront of voters’ concerns, and few trust the Democratic Party to bring inflation down.
The survey found that 75% of Americans think the US economy is in a recession, up from 64% this summer, while 55% are dissatisfied with their own financial situation and 74% say “Things are bad in the country today.”
Meanwhile, 51% of likely voters told CNN the economy and inflation are the top common issues as they decide how to vote on Tuesday. The only other issue to top double digits is abortion, with 15% of voters considering it their top concern.
That’s bad news for Democrats, as voters who cite the economy as their top issue favor Republicans in their constituencies by a margin of 71% to 26%. More broadly, 71% of this group favor the GOP to manage inflation, against only 18% preferring the Democrats.
The poll is the latest to paint a dismal pre-election picture for Democrats, with a Wall Street Journal poll on Tuesday finding just 19% of voters think the economy is moving in the right direction. Both polls found Republican candidates leading Democrats in a generic ballot and Republican voters more enthusiastic than their Democratic counterparts.
Republican candidates need only flip five seats to regain control of the House of Representatives and one seat to regain control of the Senate. The GOP has focused its messaging on rising gas prices and inflation in recent months, and holds a three-point advantage, according to an average of 17 polls by Real Clear Politics.
President Biden has been ignoring the biggest issues facing the country, 61% of likely voters told CNN. On Wednesday, in his last major speech before the midterms, Biden did not dwell on the economy. Instead, the president asserted that “Democracy is under threat” of Republicans on the ballot, 300 of whom he called “election deniers”.
You can share this story on social media:
RT
News
Kash Patel’s grand jury appearance focused on Trump’s declassification requests
Patel, a former federal prosecutor, is considered a key witness by the Justice Department largely because of the evidence he can provide to defend Trump’s retention of records, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke under on condition of anonymity in order to discuss it. Some of the files contained top-secret information about Iran’s missile system and China-related intelligence, The Washington Post previously reported.
Investigators did not expect Patel to offer evidence implicating Trump in possible crimes, these people said. But they added that the government absolutely wanted his first-hand, sworn account of any declassification decision Trump made.
Documents seized from Mar-a-Lago contain information about Iranian missiles and China
Patel said in media interviews in May and June that he was present when Trump decided to declassify documents – although he raised the subject amid investigations into any connection between Trump and the Russian election interference, or previous investigations involving Hillary Clinton., and did not mention the Mar-a-Lago probe, then in its infancy.
While Trump has publicly said he declassified documents he brought to Mar-a-Lago, his attorneys have carefully avoided making such a claim in court filings — arguing only that he could have done so.
Patel’s grand jury appearance marks his second in less than a month. In his first court appearance in October, he asserted his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the situation. Prosecutors argued he was not in legal danger and therefore could not take the fifth, but a federal judge disagreed with the government.
Prosecutors ultimately decided to grant Patel limited-use immunity, people familiar with the matter said, meaning he could not be charged with a crime based on what he told the court. grand jury, as long as he wasn’t lying.
That doesn’t mean his testimony will necessarily hurt Trump; it is quite possible that his answers will be useful to the former president. But prosecutors would still love to understand just how much of a declassification defense Trump can have, and Patel is perhaps the best witness to explain it.
National Security Prosecutor Joins Mar-a-Lago Investigation
Days after Trump and his attorneys learned the FBI opened a criminal investigation this spring, Patel offered right-wing media what amounted to a public explanation of why Trump still has so many sensitive government secrets.
“This is information that Trump said touched on issues concerning everything from Russiagate to the Ukraine impeachment fiasco to major national security issues of great public importance,” Patel said in a statement. interview with Breitbart on May 5.
“Trump declassified entire sets of documents in anticipation of his departure from government that he believed the American public should have the right to read for themselves,” he said.
FBI agents have since asked other former administration officials whether there was such a declassification — and, more broadly, how Trump handled classified records. They specifically asked if officials had seen any evidence of what Patel was claiming.
In May and June, the FBI separately interviewed former White House deputy advisers Pat Philbin and John Eisenberg on a range of topics related to the handling of classified records, according to two people familiar with their interviews, who both spoke on condition of anonymity. discuss an ongoing investigation.
The first round of questioning from the officers asked whether the attorneys were involved in packing the boxes of files for Trump’s departure or if they knew any details about the effort. Both said no.
But FBI agents also pointed former White House attorneys to Patel’s statements and asked if they knew if Trump had indeed declassified dozens of files, the people said. Their questions tested the validity of Patel’s claims and also sought to find out what process, if any, the Trump White House followed to declassify the records.
In Trump’s White House, classified records were routinely mishandled, former aides say
Philbin and Eisenberg told the FBI they had no knowledge of such a massive declassification of documents, people familiar with the matter said. Eisenberg explained his view that Trump had the legal authority to declassify documents on the spot if he wished, but said Trump had not done so to his knowledge.
In fact, Eisenberg reminded the FBI of specific times Trump wanted to publicly tweet a classified image or fact from a top-secret document, people familiar with the matter said. He told officers that White House officials encouraged Trump to go through a careful declassification process to ensure that the intelligence or defense agency that produced the document could weigh its concerns and assess the damage that even partial posting could cause.
In one instance, the people said, Eisenberg told officers the agencies quickly reviewed an image of an Iranian missile on a launch pad — an image from a top-secret document — and removed the markings from it. identification and other business clues so Trump can tweet it.
In dealing with another Trump request to tweet a national secret, Eisenberg told the FBI, according to these people, Trump was discouraged from immediately declassifying and sharing a document that could reveal human intelligence sources. Aides persuaded the president to wait for a multi-agency review of the potential harms of a release, Eisenberg said, according to those people. In the end, Trump did not send the tweet.
John Bolton, Trump’s national security adviser until Trump fired him in September 2019, said in an interview that he was not interviewed by the FBI. He also disputed Trump’s claim that he had a standing order to declassify anything he took from the West Wing to his residence for examination. And he said he was highly skeptical of Patel’s description of Trump declassifying a trove of documents at the same time.
“There was never a standing order to declassify things. The notion of mass declassification or on a whim, declassifying things – I don’t recall Trump doing that. He didn’t did that,” Bolton said. “He acted so haphazardly that the formality of saying ‘declassify something’ just didn’t cross his mind. He thought if he tweeted something or said something then it was just declassified.
washingtonpost
News
RBI Monetary Committee discusses missed inflation target report
Mumbai:
The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee met on Thursday to discuss the bank’s report to the government for failing to meet its inflation targets for three consecutive quarters for the first time since its inception in 2016.
“A separate meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was held on November 3, 2022 to discuss and draft the report which will be sent to the government by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI),” the RBI said in its short statement. following the meeting.
All six MPC members attended the meeting, the statement added.
India’s central bank will not immediately release details of the report to the government, Governor Shaktikanta Das said in a speech on Wednesday.
“This is a report sent under a statute, I do not have the privilege, authority or luxury to release a letter like this,” Das said.
The committee is mandated to keep inflation within 2 percentage points either side of its 4% target and a three-quarters failure requires it to provide an explanation to the government as well as the remedy that he plans to adopt.
Retail price inflation has remained above 6% since January and accelerated in September to a five-month high of 7.41% year-on-year as food prices rose.
Featured Video of the Day
Second Google fine in India in less than a week. Invoice: Rs 936 Crores
ndtv
News
Uvalde Day of the Dead, an unforgettable night
UVALDE, Texas — As the sun painted a deep orange hue over Uvalde Cemetery on Wednesday evening, a few hundred residents filed quietly past the gravesites of the 19 children and two teachers whose lives had ended so abruptly this year at Robb Elementary School.
The graves were decorated with ofrendas – personal belongings, old photos and favorite foods placed on makeshift altars to mark the traditional Day of the Dead.
Many people wore oversized photos of the children or wore images of them on their t-shirts. On this march, unlike so many others in the small South Texas town in recent months, there were no calls for justice, no demands for gun control and no anger. This night of Día de los Muertos, as it is known in Spanish, was a celebration of short, bright lives taken too soon.
Among the mourners was Ana Rodriguez, who had fashioned an altar for her 10-year-old daughter Maite from what was left of her: a small sewing machine that Maite had used to sew pillows for her family . A winter hat. The green Converse sneakers she wore to school on the last day of May. And an urn of ashes.
“I chose these items because they represent who she was,” Ms. Rodriguez said. “In a way, she’s here with us.”
The Day of the Dead – a folk holiday dating back to pre-colonial times that is celebrated throughout Latin America and among Latin American communities in the United States – takes place on the first two days of November. The belief is that the souls of the dead visit the land of the living and, on the carefully prepared altars, remember lives that are no more.
In the five months since the mass shooting, family members of victims have channeled their grief into activism, staging marches and public rallies to demand tougher gun laws and accountability. the slow response from the police.
But unlike previous events, this day served as a source of solace, bringing families together with lifted spirits.
Parents shared funny stories and songs and savored the foods their children loved to eat. An altar for Tess Mata, a popular Little League player, featured her latest school portrait and her favorite snacks: Oreo Thins, Best Maid Dilly Bites and a packet of ramen noodle soup.
As the sun set, twinkling lights illuminated the altars, bringing a festive feeling. A mariachi group, Nuevo Estilo, sang the traditional song “Hermoso Cariño” by Vicente Fernandez: “Beautiful darling that God sent me, to be destined only for me.
Day of the Dead is traditionally a private affair in Uvalde, a tight-knit, largely Mexican American community about 70 miles from the border with Mexico. Usually represented by decor that some may consider macabre, sweets and figures in the shape of skeletons and skulls, the two-day commemoration carries a deeper and solemn meaning, a time to pause and commune with the deceased, said Monica Muñoz Martinez, a University of Texas professor who attended Robb Elementary while growing up in Uvalde.
Recently, Ms Martinez and her mother, Maria Elena Martinez, 69, carefully placed toys and personal items on a Day of the Dead altar for Uvalde victims which was tucked away in a wing of the university next to the Mexican American and Latin Studies Office.
“The goal is to keep their future visions alive,” Ms. Martinez said.
Wednesday’s march to Uvalde Cemetery included visits from Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic candidate for Texas governor, and Roland Gutierrez, a state senator who represents the area.
Jerry Mata, Tess’ father, at one point collapsed in a beach chair, overcome with emotion. Later, he said he couldn’t help but feel grateful as onlookers stopped to take photos of his daughter’s altar.
“I’m glad they don’t forget it,” he said to the sound of jovial conversations and mariachi trumpets. “You just don’t think you’re going to do this for your daughter in fourth grade. She wasn’t supposed to die. But the goal today is to remember the good times.
Ms Rodriguez, who also grew up in Uvalde, said despite the name of the holiday, she mustered all her strength to spend it remembering her daughter’s short but turbulent life, not how she died .
Maite, she said, had been an unexpected surprise. With two boys already, Ms Rodriguez says she was taken aback when she found out she was having a girl. “I was used to boys. I didn’t know how to do a girl’s hair, or how to match her outfits. I didn’t know any of that,” she said.
She hadn’t even thought of a name for herself when Maite was born. “I was really scared to come out of the hospital with a nameless baby,” she said with a chuckle. Then, she says, a friend stopped by to visit the hospital and called her own daughter, whose middle name was Maite.
“I asked him, is it okay if I use it?” said Ms. Rodriguez.
“Yes, of course, I would be honored,” the friend replied.
When Maite and Ms Rodriguez researched the meaning of the name years later, both were surprised to learn that it meant ‘beloved’ and ‘love’ in Basque. “She was always like, ‘Mom, nobody really has my name.’”
Unlike her boys, who tended to be more independent, Maite stuck to her, she says, as soon as she could walk. As she started nursing school, Ms Rodriguez said, she was studying late at night and Maite was curled up on the floor next to her. “She always wanted to be next to me,” she whispered.
In preparing an altar for her daughter, Ms Rodriguez said, she omitted one of Maite’s favorite books, Anne Frank’s ‘Diary of a Young Girl’, an account of the final months of a young Jewish girl in hiding with his family during the Nazi occupation. . Among the items the school returned to her after the shooting was a letter Maite had written about Anne’s tragic death.
The book, Ms. Rodriguez said, was just too painful to include.
The Day of the Dead celebration was one of many times families in Uvalde have come together for comfort in recent weeks, sharing the first day of school for surviving children, preparing for the upcoming holidays with chairs empty, celebrating the birthdays of children who weren’t there to blow out the candles.
Ms Rodriguez had gathered with the Rubio family at the cemetery days earlier to mark the day Lexi Rubio would have turned 11. They played festive music on a portable speaker while Lexi’s siblings drew funny faces on little pumpkins.
Somewhere along the way, a balloon with an image of a sloth from one of Lexi’s favorite movies, “Zootopia,” broke loose and floated up into the clouds.
“Lexi wanted it,” whispered her mother, Kimberly Rubio. “So she takes it.”
The moment inspired Ms. Rodriguez to share her own news. She jumped off a beach chair and pulled her hair to the side to reveal a tattoo on her neck with one word: “Maite.”
“It didn’t hurt me at all,” she said with a smile. “I actually felt a boost of energy in my step after I got it. Like Maite is now with me forever.
nytimes
News
University of Chicago investigates after several students say their drinks were spiked – NBC Chicago
The University of Chicago has received several reports in which undergraduate students say they suspect their drinks were spiked at parties.
Since September, the University has received seven different complaints from students who say the incidents happened at parties.
In one case, an undergraduate student reported that he was likely sexually assaulted in a hall of residence after attending a party that took place on October 28. The student suspected that a drug had been added to his drink without his knowledge, according to a report from the school.
“The University takes every report of misconduct seriously; such behavior is unacceptable, not tolerated within this community and may be criminal,” the university said in a statement.
The school advises that if you think you or someone you know has used a drug without consent and might need help, go to the nearest emergency room or call 911.
NBC Chicago
Homewood-Flossmoor High School students walk out in response to sexual assault allegations
Biden officials to get key data on effectiveness of new Covid booster
Pre-election poll shows Democrats failing – RT World News
Kash Patel’s grand jury appearance focused on Trump’s declassification requests
RBI Monetary Committee discusses missed inflation target report
Dogecoin Crosses A 200-Day Moving Average Since June 2021
Uvalde Day of the Dead, an unforgettable night
University of Chicago investigates after several students say their drinks were spiked – NBC Chicago
Twitter, Lyft, Stripe announce massive layoffs; experts explain what’s behind massive cut amid tech slowdown
LAFC on the verge of winning the MLS title since its launch
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News1 week ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches
-
News2 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News1 week ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family