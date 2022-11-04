News
Hong Kong Rugby Sevens back, but Covid rules remain
The Hong Kong Rugby Sevens tournament kicks off on Friday for the first time since the Covid-19 hit.
While the city’s pandemic regulations remain strict, Chris Brooke, chairman of the Hong Kong Rugby Union, said demand to attend the event remained high.
“I think people are looking forward to a fun weekend. Those restrictions are there, but I don’t think that takes away from the key ingredients of the Sevens – which is great rugby, entertainment and a fun weekend,” said Brooke.
The tournament will take place at the 40,000-seat Hong Kong Stadium, but the government has capped seats at 85% capacity, allowing only 34,000 spectators per day. Brooke said around 26,500 tickets have been sold and the majority of attendees are likely to be Hong Kong residents.
Before the pandemic, the three-day sporting event could easily attract a total of 120,000 spectators. In 2019, foreign visitors made up half of the participants, and the tournament contributed around 400 million Hong Kong dollars ($50 million) to the city’s economy, according to Reuters.
Instead of the usual 24 teams, only 16 teams will participate in the Hong Kong Rugby Sevens this year. There will also be no women’s tournament this time around.
The Fiji team have won the tournament five times in a row and will play their first game against Japan on Friday.
The rules
Although regional neighbors have dropped most of their Covid-19 measures, many of Hong Kong’s pandemic rules remain in place.
At the tournament, spectators will be seated in groups of 12 and must keep their face coverings on at all times when not consuming food or drink, according to the Hong Kong Sevens website.
Under government rules, attendees are required to present their vaccine safe pass and a photo of a rapid antigen test along with their name and date, the site said.
Players are also subject to Covid regulations and must remain in a quarantine bubble, similar to how athletes were protected at the Beijing Winter Olympics earlier this year.
“They’re very positive about being here… They’re very happy to go through this process to make sure they can get on the pitch,” Brooke said.
Navigating the rules has been difficult for the Hong Kong Rugby Union, which depends on rugby sevens for most of its income.
Brooke said the organization had to drastically cut expenses over the past two years and cut its workforce by 50%.
“We’ve always been aware of the reliance on the Sevens and we’ve always tried to reduce this pre-Covid as well… We recognize that we need to look at alternative revenue streams,” Brooke said.
“It’s quite difficult, but I think the goal going forward will be to make sure we have a good balance between Sevens income and other sources of income,” he added.
Still, Brooke is optimistic that rugby union is moving in the right direction and hopes for a good mix of local and international spectators in 2023.
“It would be great if we could run these major events over the next three to four months because I think it really helps the local community and obviously helps [Hong Kong’s] international hub status.”
cnbc
News
21 Timeless Quotes By Osho That Will Change Your Perspective
Quotations by Osho have been said and written down so many times that you might think they’ve lost some of their meaning and significance over the years, but you couldn’t be more wrong. With each passing year, these quotes by Osho have only grown in popularity, as people around the world come to understand the depth and wisdom of each one of the Osho quotation. Here are 21 timeless quotes by Osho that will change your perspective on things – or at least cause you to think about them in a new light.
Quotes By Osho That Will Change Your Perspective
1) Quotes By Osho On Life
“Respect life, revere life. There is nothing more holy than life, nothing more divine than life.”
2) Quotes By Osho On Love
“The way of love is the way of no expectation. Love exists only when there is total acceptance and no desire to change anything.”
3) Quotes By Osho On Life
“Life is not a problem. To look at it as a problem is to take the wrong step. It is a mystery to be lived, loved, and experienced.”
4) Quotes By Osho On Life
“Once you have started seeing the beauty of life, ugliness starts disappearing. If you start looking at life with joy, sadness starts disappearing.”
5) Quotes By Osho On Choices
“You cannot have heaven and hell together, you can have only one. It is your choice.”
6) Quotes By Osho On Peace
“If you really want peace on earth, create peace in your heart, in your being. That is the right place, to begin with, and then spread.”
7) Ego Quotes On Osho
“Darkness is an absence of light. The ego is an absence of awareness.”
8) Osho Quotation
“You feel good, you feel bad, and these feelings are bubbling from your own unconsciousness, from your own past. Nobody is responsible except you.”
9) Quotations By Osho
“Drop the idea of becoming someone, because you are already a masterpiece. You cannot be improved. You have only to come to it, to know it, to realize it.”
10) Osho Quotation
“Commit as many mistakes as possible, remembering only one thing: don’t commit the same mistake again. And you will be growing.”
11) Quotes By Osho
“Falling in love, you remain a child; rising in love, you mature. By and by love becomes not a relationship, it becomes a state of your being. Not that you are in love – now you are in love.”
Also Read: Lord Shiva Quotes To Get You Through Tough Times
12) Quotes By Osho On Love
“It is beautiful to be alone, it is also beautiful to be in love, to be with people. And they are complementary, not contradictory.”
13) Quotes By Osho
“Millions of people are suffering: they want to be loved but they don’t know how to love. And love cannot exist as a monologue; it is a dialogue, a very harmonious dialogue.”
14) Quotations By Osho
“Love the person, but give the person total freedom. Love the person, but from the very beginning make it clear that you are not selling your freedom.”
15) Osho Quotation
“The feminine is more powerful than the masculine, the soft is more powerful than the hard, and the water is more powerful than the rock.”
16) Quotes By Osho
“Don’t seek, don’t search, don’t ask, don’t knock, don’t demand – relax. If you relax it comes, if you relax it is there. If you relax, you start vibrating with it.”
17) Quotations By Osho
“Each person comes into this world with a specific destiny – he has something to fulfill, some message has to be delivered, some work has to be completed.”
18) Osho Quotation
“Never be ashamed of your tears. Be proud that you are still natural. Be proud that you can express the inexpressible through your tears.”
19) Quotes By Osho
“You are not here accidentally – you are here meaningfully. There is a purpose behind you. The whole intends to do something through you.”
20) Quotations By Osho
“What is discipline? Discipline means creating order within you. As you are, you are chaos.”
21) Osho Quotation
“Don’t try to understand life. Live it! Don’t try to understand love. Move into love. Then you will know and that knowledge will come out of your experience.”
These were some of the best quotes by Osho. What do you think? Do you have any favorites? Let me know in the comments. I hope that these quotes will help change your perspective on life and love!
The post 21 Timeless Quotes By Osho That Will Change Your Perspective appeared first on MEWS.
News
Why does Cristiano Ronaldo stand aside during Portugal’s national anthem? Man United legend makes patriotic gesture
Cristiano Ronaldo will be aiming to win the World Cup for the first time as he leads Portugal to Qatar this winter.
This tournament will likely be the soccer icon’s last World Cup and his last chance to lift the trophy that has eluded him throughout his career.
The captain will lead by example by taking his team onto the pitch for every match in the Middle East.
But fans will notice that Ronaldo has a different stance to the rest of his team when he sings the Portuguese anthem. Here’s why…
Why does Ronaldo stand aside during Portugal’s national anthem?
In the usual tradition before the kick-off of each international match, the two teams stand together while the national anthems are played.
Although when Portugal play, many have noticed Ronaldo standing to the side in the line-up.
As the team hugs each other, the captain turns sideways and stands at an angle to sing.
He does this so he can face the Portuguese flag in the stadium as a sign of patriotism during the national anthem.
Ronaldo has made it a tradition over the years by showing respect to his country before games.
Watch the World Cup with talkSPORT
At talkSPORT, we’re powered by fans, so come join us for the ultimate World Cup fan experience this winter – at the talkSPORT fan zone.
In a huge covered room under the arches of Waterloo in London, we will bring you live screenings of every World Cup match.
There will be Q&A with talkSPORT talent, you’ll be part of our live shows and plenty of food and drink will be on offer too.
Come and have the best World Cup fan experience in London – and enjoy a free pint – with tickets for the England and Wales group stage matches on sale now HERE!
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Former Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico got married in secret — RT Games & Culture
Fabiola Valentin and Mariana Varela, ex-Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina respectively, recently revealed that they secretly got married after two years of dating. The two beauty pageant finalists announced their marriage on Wednesday via a 30-second Instagram reel.
Varela, 26, and Valentin, 22, say they met at the Miss Grand International pageant in Thailand in 2020, where they represented their home country. After reaching the top 10, the two became close friends on social media, but their romantic relationship has remained under wraps until now.
In their Instagram post on Wednesday, the two models shared moments from their relationship, as well as the marriage proposal. They also shared the two matching wedding rings that they apparently exchanged in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where they married on October 28.
The couple received an outpouring of support from fans, celebrities and other pageant contestants congratulating them on their marriage.
The official Miss Grand International account also posted photos of the two former contestants who became lovers, writing “Congratulations to both of you. MGIO is always supporting ‘LOVE’ Without Borders.
You can share this story on social media:
RT
News
Jemima Goldsmith expresses relief as her ex-husband Imran Khan is stable after the attack
Islamabad:
Jemima Goldsmith, the ex-wife of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, praised the man who foiled the attack on the former PM during the long party march in Gujranwala and expressed relief after that Dr. Faisal Sultan said the PTI President’s condition was stable.
Following news of Imran Khan’s safety and stability after the ‘assassination attempt’, Ms Goldsmith took to Twitter and conveyed their sons’ gratitude to the man who caught the attacker .
“The news we dread… Thank goodness he’s fine. And thanks from his sons to the heroic man in the crowd who tackled the shooter,” she tweeted.
Dr Faisal Sultan, former assistant to the prime minister for health, said the condition of PTI chairman Imran Khan was stable.
“But according to x-rays and scans, there are bullet fragments in his legs and there is a chip in his shin,” he told media outside Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore, reported The Dawn.
Mr Sultan added that Imran Khan had been transferred to the theater of operations for further assessment and removal of bullet fragments.
Imran Khan was injured when his container was fired on near Allah Walla Chowk in Wazirabad, Pakistan’s Punjab province, during his long march against the ruling coalition, ARY News reported.
In a series of tweets, Imran Khan’s ex-wife praises the young man who thwarts the assassin’s plan.
She also congratulated another man who died saving the head of the PTI and conveyed her condolences to his family.
“Another hero, who tried to stop the shooter, who sadly did not survive. Condolences to his family,” Imran Khan’s ex-wife tweeted.
In the latest development of the case, the suspect was arrested by Pakistani police for opening fire during the PTI long march and said he wanted to kill Imran Khan because “he was misleading the public”, according to the media.
“I thought of this as Azaan passed by and on the other side Imran Khan takes out his container and makes a noise. My conscience did not approve of this. I decided this suddenly…I conspired against Imran Khan when he started his long march from Lahore. I have decided not to let him live,” the gunman said according to a video shared on social media.
Responding to the question of whether there was anyone else in the plot, the shooter said: “I plotted on my own and no one else is involved in it. I came to bike and I parked it at my uncle’s shop. He has a motorcycle showroom.”
Meanwhile, senior PTI leaders said Imran Khan believed the attack on him in which bullets were fired was carried out at the behest of three people, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Minister of the Interior of the country and a senior official of the ISI, and his remarks were based on the information he had received.
“Not long ago Imran Khan told us to release this statement on his behalf. He believes there are three people at whose request this was done – Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal He said he was receiving information and is saying this based on that,” PTI leaders Asad Umar and Mian Aslam Iqbal said.
Rana Sanaullah is Pakistan’s Interior Minister and Major General Faisal Naseer is Director General (C) of the ISI.
PTI leaders also said that Imran Khan’s condition is stable and out of danger.
Asad Umar, secretary general of the PTI, said in a video released by the party that “the three people should be removed from their posts”, Geo News reported.
“I spoke to Imran Khan as there were reports we were receiving that Imran Khan is in danger. However, he said we should leave that to Allah. Imran Khan demanded that these three people be removed from their We are waiting for Imran Khan. If these people are not expelled, there will be protests all over the country,” he said.
“Imran Khan was shot in the leg. His CT scan was done. If anyone had any doubt, it should have been cleared today, because Imran Khan repeated over and over again that he, for the freedom of this nation, is willing to sacrifice his life,” Geo News quoted Umar as saying.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Featured Video of the Day
Upcoming Gujarat Polls: What does Ahmedabad think?
ndtv
News
Islamic State brides return to Australia: Dai Le says Fowler community feels betrayed by resettlement
A community in Sydney feels “betrayed” by the federal government’s decision to repatriate Australian families linked to Islamic State.
Four Australian women, who have been in Syria’s al-Roj camp since the fall of the terror group, and 13 children arrived in the NSW capital last month following an undercover operation.
Independent MP Dai Le, elected in May to represent Fowler’s diverse and multi-faith constituency in Sydney’s western city, said many of her constituents had fled IS persecution in their home countries .
“They suffered trauma from the brutal Islamic State regime and were settled in Australia in hopes of peace and security,” she told AAP.
“Our community feels betrayed that this repatriation has occurred without consultation or consideration of its impact on their well-being.”
Ms Le said her community felt left in the dark about the decision and wanted more transparency from the government.
“We understand this is a complex issue, although we continue to seek government cooperation, communication and collaboration,” she said.
Images emerged of some of the ISIS brides and their families at a McDonald’s in Punchbowl in Sydney’s south-west on Tuesday, sparking widespread anger
The Sydney community of Fowler in Sydney’s central west feels ‘betrayed’ by the Federal Government’s decision to repatriate Australian families linked to Islamic State
Four Australian women, who have been in Syria’s al-Roj camp since the fall of the terror group, and 13 children arrived in the NSW capital last month following an undercover operation
MP Fowler Dai Le (pictured) said her community felt left in the dark about the decision and wanted more transparency from the government.
Ms Le backed a letter from community leaders to Home Secretary Clare O’Neil asking for a forum to discuss the repatriation scheme.
A spokeswoman for the minister said she had received the letter and was reviewing the request.
Ms O’Neil told ABC TV that the government had taken repatriation measures on the advice of national security agencies.
“National security issues are handled sensitively, delicately, methodically, calmly and that’s how we conducted this exercise,” she said on Friday.
The risk to Australia of not acting was greater than the repatriation operation, the minister said.
“We have a relatively large group of Australian children who would otherwise grow up in a camp where violent ideology is front and center and influences their lives, and I don’t think that’s good for the country,” he said. she declared.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton fears the government is ignoring advice from national security agencies.
He said there must have been a ‘180 degree turn’ on the advice the Liberals received while in government.
“The government’s job is to make sure Australians are safe and not introduce an element of risk into the system,” he told Nine’s Today on Friday.
“They did just that.”
A total of 13 women and 42 children who were formerly ISIS operatives are being brought to Australia from Syria (pictured, al-Roj camp)
But Education Minister Jason Clare said the Liberals repatriated families while in government, a move overseen by Mr Dutton when he was Home Secretary.
“I live in Western Sydney. I want our community to be safe,’ Mr Clare told Seven’s Sunrise on Friday.
“I trust our national security agencies and we do this on their advice.
“The fact that the (liberal-national) coalition is now saying that it is against makes them hypocrites. They did the exact same thing.
But Deputy Opposition Leader Sussan Ley said Mr Clare was misleading, noting that the Coalition Government had only brought home eight orphaned children on a humanitarian basis, not women.
She said the difference was that “the women now returning have deliberately left Australia to join a terrorist state…which is different from repatriation on a humanitarian level.”
Further repatriations have not taken place under the coalition following the advice of security agencies.
Ms Ley said communities in Sydney’s west had raised concerns about the lack of consultation ahead of resettlement.
“There has been so little communication with the communities they are now settling in. It’s just not good enough,” she said.
“These are terrorist regimes (that) have threatened Australia’s way of life. We have to be extremely careful.
Ms Ley said the government was withholding national security advice from responsible agencies.
Last month, the Albanian government confirmed its rescue plan to bring home 16 women and 42 children who are families of IS members from the camp
Last month, the Albanian government confirmed its rescue plan to bring home 16 women and 42 children who are families of IS members from the camp.
The first people returned were assessed as the most vulnerable of those detained.
The federal government worked with Kurdish authorities on the extraction, which would have included DNA testing of individuals to prove they were Australian citizens.
Most of the children were born in Syria, which means they will be seeing Australia for the first time.
Australian intelligence agencies believe leaving Australians in squalid camps may pose more of a national security threat than bringing them back, as their fate could be used to recruit more Australian Muslims to join terrorist organisations.
It is understood that all those brought home will be subject to intensive surveillance by security agencies and some will face terrorism charges as it was illegal for many at the time to travel to Syria and Iraq.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has warned the extractions are not in the national interest, saying bailouts could inflame the risk of terrorism in Australia.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the safety of Australians was always paramount and the government would continue to act on national security advice.
“We will always act in a way that keeps Australians safe.”
Opposition leader Peter Dutton (above) said returning Islamic State wives and children is not ‘in the best interests of our country’
dailymail us
News
Kansas Planned Parent Abortion Clinic Flooded After Roe – NBC Chicago
When Planned Parenthood decided four years ago to open a new clinic in a medically underserved working-class neighborhood, he envisioned a place that would save women living nearby from having to take hours of bus rides to get a check-up. births, tests or abortion.
The U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision overturning Roe v. Wade – four days before the clinic opened – changed all that. Because Kansas is one of the few states in the region where abortion remains legal, the clinic soon found itself inundated with calls not only from panicked patients from Kansas and neighboring Missouri, but also from Arkansas. , Oklahoma, Texas – even as far away as Louisiana. .
This clinic and other Planned Parenthood centers in Kansas have done their best to help by extending hours, hiring staff and flying in doctors. Yet they were only able to catch about 10-15% of patients seeking abortion.
“The ecosystem isn’t even fragile. It’s broken,” said Emily Wales, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains. “I think there’s a perception that if you seek care, you can find it somewhere. And that’s not true.”
Haley Ruark, of Platte City, Missouri, was able to get an appointment on a recent Wednesday after waiting two weeks – longer than she wanted but better than driving hundreds of miles west to the Colorado.
Ruark had panicked after a series of birth control incidents. First a condom broke and then, despite using the morning after pill, a pregnancy test came back positive. Missouri prohibits abortion in all cases except medical emergencies.
“It was just silly that a law was put in place that you can’t do what you think is necessary for your body and not even for your body, but also for your sanity,” Ruark said.
She already juggles 12-hour shifts as a patient care technician at a hospital and cares for her 2- and 6-year-old children.
“Both kids, like they’re good, you know, endings are fulfilled,” she said. “Bringing a baby in there, I just don’t think would be a good idea right now.”
Ruark walked past shouting protesters to enter the new clinic. It took her almost two hours to get the abortion pill after meeting Dr Elizabeth Brett Daily. By law, Daily only needed to wait 30 minutes after Ruark arrived to dispense the drugs, but the clinic was busy.
Roe v. Wade has been canceled, so what happens now? The doors to thousands of abortion clinics are now closed, but the impacts of this landmark ruling go far beyond access to abortion services. LX News visual storyteller Jalyn Henderson breaks down the legal, social, and economics we can say as we continue to live in a post-Roe America.
Thousands of patients are likely not getting appointments at all, according to a national tracking effort called #WeCount, which is run by the Society of Family Planning, a nonprofit that promotes abortion research. and birth control.
The society’s report, released in October, found that 6% fewer abortions were performed nationwide in August – when many of the most restrictive abortion bans came into effect – compared to the number of abortions administered nationwide in April, before Roe was canceled.
Some of the banned states saw the number of abortions fall from 2,770 in April to less than 10 in August, while bordering states that still allow the procedure saw their number of abortions increase, according to the survey. In Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Nebraska and North Carolina, the number of abortions administered in August was at least 30% higher than the number administered in April. In Illinois, 28% more abortions were performed in August than in April.
The study had some limitations, including the fact that only 79% of all identified abortion providers — including clinics, private medical practices and hospitals — provided data. The company says the figures represent around 82% of all abortions performed nationwide.
Few outside of Kansas expected the state to take on this bigger role on abortion, said Elizabeth Nash, senior policy associate for state issues for the Guttmacher Institute, a research group who supports abortion rights.
“It’s a pretty conservative place. You know, it’s not like Colorado or Illinois where people think it’s definitely going to be hotspots,” Nash said.
Abortion opponents have been influential in Kansas politics since the 1991 Summer of Mercy protests in Wichita, when thousands of anti-abortion activists gathered in Wichita, sparking protests that led to nearly 2 700 arrests.
Image may be changing. Voters continue to elect large anti-abortion majorities in the Legislative Assembly, but in August they overwhelmingly rejected a constitutional amendment that would have paved the way for tighter restrictions or a ban on abortion.
The demand for abortion in Kansas promises only to grow. While the procedure remains legal in neighboring Iowa and Nebraska, both are conservative and Nash described the states as “pending bans.”
Staff routinely turn away patients who request appointments at the new clinic and the two other abortion clinics that Planned Parenthood operates in Kansas, telling them they don’t maintain a waiting list and if they can get an appointment in Colorado or New Mexico to take this.
But there are no guarantees in those two states either, said Dr. Kristina Tocce, medical director of Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains.
“I guess for every patient that can get to us that we can see, there are many patients that can’t access care,” Tocce said, adding that the number of out-of-state patients has spiked in arrow.
Getting an appointment in Kansas City is a stroke of luck. Local patients are not prioritized, but have an advantage as it is easier for them to get to consultations mid-week. Planned Parenthood executives said adding a fourth clinic was among options being considered to increase access, but did not release details.
Daily, of the new clinic in Kansas, said she was drawn to the job after a stint with the Peace Corps in the West African nation of Togo. She has seen victims of sexual assault and “many, many” women and their babies die in childbirth.
The doctor sees horrible stories here too. A recently aborted patient was 13 years old, her face so bruised from the assault she suffered that she could barely open an eye in the waiting room.
Daily these days compares getting an appointment for an abortion to winning the lottery.
“Think about our current health care system and how difficult it is to get a primary care visit,” she said.
Among the patients Daily saw recently was a 29-year-old mother of two who asked that her name not be used because she did not want her family and acquaintances to know. The woman said she originally planned to carry her pregnancy to term. But then her 3-year-old daughter had a terrifying 40-minute seizure, which temporarily paralyzed her. It was his 13th major crisis in the past year.
The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will essentially cause a “legal civil war” between states as each creates its own set of abortion laws with different criminality standards, criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor Bernarda Villalona tells LX News. .
Doctors intubated the little girl and the woman rushed to ensure that her 9-month-old son was with his father. The couple had separated, so she sat alone at her daughter’s bedside.
“I was like, ‘It’s not fair, you know, that I can’t give another kid my full attention.’
She knows that some people will not understand her decision.
“People are just quick to judge,” she said. “A lot of people have religious beliefs. ‘Oh, no. You can’t do that.’ But for me, I don’t think people take the time to get to know someone and realize their real situation.”
NBC Chicago
Hong Kong Rugby Sevens back, but Covid rules remain
Polygon (MATIC) Among Top Performers, Can It Sustain The Rally?
21 Timeless Quotes By Osho That Will Change Your Perspective
Why does Cristiano Ronaldo stand aside during Portugal’s national anthem? Man United legend makes patriotic gesture
Polygon (MATIC) Shows Why It Is A Force On Chart And On-Chain
Former Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico got married in secret — RT Games & Culture
Jemima Goldsmith expresses relief as her ex-husband Imran Khan is stable after the attack
Islamic State brides return to Australia: Dai Le says Fowler community feels betrayed by resettlement
Ethereum Price Just Reversed and $1,700 is Imminent, Here’s Why
Kansas Planned Parent Abortion Clinic Flooded After Roe – NBC Chicago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News1 week ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
-
News2 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News1 week ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family