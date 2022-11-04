News
How the new missiles Iran is supplying to Russia will affect the war in Ukraine
Iranian “suicide bomber” drones have been implicated in attacks on Kyiv and other targets in recent weeks. Image from File/AFP
It has been reported that Iran is preparing to transfer short-range ballistic missiles to Russia for use against targets in Ukraine, allegedly as part of a delivery of 1,000 additional weapons of an unspecified type.
Iran has reportedly already transferred a number of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Russia. Many of these drones have been used in Ukraine, although the Islamic Republic has denied any involvement.
I researched Russia’s military-industrial complex under sanctions, as well as Iran’s purchases for its own weapons programs. This led me to believe that transferring these systems, while allowing Russia to continue to inflict horrific death and destruction on civilian populations and infrastructure in Ukraine, is unlikely to alter the overall strategic balance.
Iranian “suicide bomber” drones have been implicated in attacks on Kyiv and other targets in recent weeks. Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps – an Iranian paramilitary unit – were reportedly sent to Crimea to help operate the systems.
Missiles for Moscow?
The Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar ballistic missiles allegedly prepared for transfer from Iran to Russia are based on different technology from those already transferred drones.
The range of missile systems is shorter than that of drones (300 km to 700 km as opposed to the alleged Range of 2,500 km of the Shahed-136 drone, for example).
But ballistic missiles travel at much higher speeds (often measured in km/second rather than km/hour). This makes defending against these systems and the explosive warheads they carry much more difficult, if not impossible, for Ukrainian forces with current capabilities.
Ukraine said it was able to intercept more than 70% of Iran’s propeller-driven drones using a mix of fighter jets, air defense systems and even small arms fire. They would not be able to achieve such a success rate against ballistic missiles.
The Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar have similar characteristics to ballistic missiles already fired by Russia in the conflict to date, namely speed and the ability to penetrate air defenses.
Why seek Iranian support?
This is not the first time that Iran has transferred its missile technology to foreign customers. Since the 1980s, the country has had bilateral relations with North Korea where technology has, at times, flowed back and forth. It has also supplied missiles to Hezbollah in Lebanon and more recently to Houthi rebels in Yemen.
But, despite a long history of political and trade relations with Tehran, Russia is a new market for Iranian missile technology, and an unusual one given Russia’s vast military-industrial complex. But the conflict in Ukraine has continually challenged orthodox views about Russia’s perceived capabilities on the battlefield and in its weapons factories.
Seeking support from Iran, Russia is likely trying to replenish the stockpiles of missiles expended so far in the conflict, with weapons usage patterns suggesting its arsenal may be depleted in some areas. It is also trying to offset some of the challenges facing the Russian defense industrial complex’s efforts to replenish stocks.
Russian arms manufacturers are overwhelmed by resupply efforts. The country also faces a sweeping arms embargo which for many Western states, including the EU, dates back to the seizure of Crimea in 2014 or earlier, and restrictions on acquiring technology from dual use were reinforced in February this year.
Russia has likely used illicit supply networks – many run by Russian and before that Soviet intelligence services – and long-standing tactics such as the use of front companies in third countries to attempt to circumvent these limitations. Western intelligence efforts have long attempted to track these networks, sometimes obtaining information about Russian technologies.
The information provided by wreckage recovered in Ukraine, however, is unprecedented. Remnants of Russian weapon systems recovered from Ukrainian battlefields – missiles, drones, electronic warfare and other ground systems – have turned out to be rich in Western technologies illegally purchased on the international market.
It is the same for Iranian dronesof which 300 have been shot in the past fortnight according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Besides Russia’s need for arms, there are clearly political and diplomatic considerations for Vladimir Putin. Russia is very isolated and international political support for Moscow comes from a narrow circle of states. Russia therefore turned to Iran and a small number of other countries on the periphery of the international system, such as North Korea, which would transfer artillery ammunition to replenish Russian stockpiles.
While delivering political benefits to Russia and reducing its isolation, the deal also brings economic benefits to Iran, which has faced significant international sanctions in recent decades over its nuclear program. . For both countries, bilateral trade will therefore be very beneficial. It is believed that Russia is likely to veto any new UN sanctions against Iran.
What can be done?
The proliferation of Iranian ballistic missiles in the European theater is not good news. The use of weapons on the battlefield can provide suppliers with a useful opportunity to test systems in new operational contexts and could potentially serve as a marketing opportunity to introduce these systems to other potential customers.
There are no easy options to counter these arms transfers. This will be especially true if the missiles can be delivered by air as the drones supplied by Iran appear to have been. Direct flights do not offer any possibility of prohibition.
The United States and its partners have imposed asset freezes, restrictions on travel and other business activities against Iranian drone manufacturers and operators – and may take further further action. They said they would continue their efforts to disrupt Iranian networks.
We could also see the United States revert to the extraterritorial tools used in the past to reach parts of these overseas-based transnational networks. This includes undercover operations, civilian asset seizures and information operations.
Essentially, the game of “cat and mouse” between the United States and its allies and Russia and its suppliers will continue, but with new goals and increased energy.
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
A river balcony for downtown St. Paul? Great River Passage Conservancy unveils design.
The mighty Mississippi River rolls through Minnesota’s capital city for 17 miles, but visitors to downtown St. Paul could be forgiven for overlooking its half-hidden overlooks or strolling right past key access points to existing river walks.
Eager to improve access to and appreciation for the nation’s second-longest waterway, the Great River Passage Conservancy has rolled out the finished schematic design for a new river balcony — a 1.5-mile promenade that could someday travel along downtown’s Kellogg Boulevard and Shepard Road.
The river balcony design, the culmination of 11 months of block-to-block planning, envisions eight new overlooks, nature walks and gathering spaces, large sandstone seating steps and canopy-covered benches and stairways.
Also in store is a pedestrian- and bike-only transformation of a segment of the little-used road known as the Second Street Connector, which currently leads down from Kellogg Mall Park to a weathered parking lot that could be activated into a farmers’ market, social area and bluff walk.
Other potential elements taking shape on paper: an adventure playground, fire pits, a Lambert’s Landing welcome center, a tree nursery, beer gardens, sports courts, an outdoor reading room, sauna and and public art installations, including outdoor movies projected on the river’s industrial structures.
Connecting down to the river
If it all sounds a bit aspirational, organizers acknowledge that’s the point.
The designs from New York-based James Corner Field Operations were backed by some $500,000 in fundraising that roped in philanthropists, key downtown employers such as Ecolab and Securian, and the city, Ramsey County and the Metropolitan Council.
“It’s an unbelievably important and layered site,” said Mary deLaittre, the conservancy’s founding executive director, shortly before a celebratory unveiling Thursday evening at the downtown Union Depot. “The river balcony is making connections into downtown and beyond. We’re connecting down to the river, and reinforcing the connections over the bridges across the river.”
She said key feedback that came from months of community outreach was the importance of expanding the original vision beyond Kellogg Boulevard at the top of the river bluff to include improved pedestrian access along Shepard Road, which is situated closer to the river’s edge.
Presenters from James Corner Field Operations on Thursday raised the possibility of a “road diet” for segments of Shepard Road, including lane reductions in select areas, pedestrian refuges and other traffic-calming improvements.
“It’s wide, it’s fast, you have a lot of noisy truck traffic, and at some points pedestrian and bicycle walks are extremely narrow, so you’re up against the traffic,” deLaittre acknowledged.
To keep up momentum in the months ahead, the conservancy has hired HR&A Advisors to create a governance and financing structure while the conservancy explores applying for state bond funds and other funding sources.
After watching the nearly two-hour presentation on Thursday, Angela Thomas walked away impressed. Thomas, whose family has lived on the city’s West Side for three generations, said she grew up flying kites on the city’s High Bridge, and the river to her calls to mind more than nostalgia. It evokes a sense of community and hometown pride.
“It brings to heart what it means to be from St. Paul, because everybody thinks St. Paul is boring,” Thomas said. “People like to keep St. Paul boring. Let’s not keep it boring! It’s a beautiful city. I grew up raised by the Science Museum and raised by the river.”
Among the key design elements along the river:
Science Museum of Minnesota
An existing plaza by the Science Museum of Minnesota on Kellogg Boulevard already adjoins a long stairway that leads down toward Shepard Road, but the steps are closed in winter, and despite the commanding river view from the top of the bluff, it’s not immediately obvious that the plaza is the beginning of a direct link to the water’s edge.
Plans call for a new bluff-top overlook and an all-seasons canopy over the staircase. The steps would lead down to an outdoor amphitheater situated within a wooded nature walk — the “Big Woods Walk” — by Eagle Parkway and the base of the bluff, marked in part by a public observation tower.
The path to and across Shepard Road would be more fully defined, with a new stairway leading down toward the street from the base of the bluff, beginning at the same landing where the existing stairway ends.
Market Street
At Market Street and Kellogg Boulevard, a 2,300-square-foot river overlook would be installed in cooperation with Ramsey County, which hopes to develop the long-awaited RiversEdge housing, office and commercial development between Market and Wabasha streets, the former site of West Publishing.
The sizable overlook would have capacity for some 55 people, large enough to host an outdoor café or art installation.
A smaller overlook with capacity for 10 people would be developed at Kellogg Boulevard and St. Peter Street. Toward the base of the bluff, a pedestrian connection over railroad tracks would improve access across Shepard Road heading toward the river.
Kellogg Mall Park
The design envisions new programming for Kellogg Mall Park and the Ramsey County parking lot beneath it, which could entail converting the portion of the Second Street Connector that runs between Wabasha and Jackson streets from a vehicular road into a pedestrian- and bike-only corridor appropriate for farmers’ markets and outdoor activities.
Kellogg Mall Park’s Robert Street entrance would mark the beginning of a nature walk and picnic area. Throughout the park, visitors might find a restroom, beer garden, ample seating, a nature play area for kids, an interactive fountain at Cedar Street and two overlooks sized for nine people and 70 people, respectively.
In the center of the park, the Kellogg Cut, an amphitheater-style stairway, would lead down to the new pedestrian-only area along Second Street, which could feature basketball courts, a Hmong spinning top game known as Tuj Lub and other activities. Bluff seating steps could accommodate up to 100 people, and a Second Street overlook would accommodate up to 25 people.
Lambert’s Landing
Just below Shepard Road, a covered welcome center would greet visitors disembarking from Viking River Cruises at Lambert’s Landing, which would gain sandstone seating steps, canopied benches and other amenities to spruce up the concrete landscape.
Improved lighting beneath an existing underpass off Sibley Street, public art and seating areas by the river dock would be designed to welcome visitors.
A 3,000-square-foot welcome center would have capacity for 74 people. A riverfront seating platform might host another 200 people, in addition to a sidewalk seating area and the cruise dock itself.
Rupee rises sharply to 82.46 a dollar from 82.89, driven by Yuan rally
The rupiah reversed losses from the previous session to gain strongly on Friday against a weaker dollar, as a rally in the yuan on hopes of an easing of COVID-19 restrictions boosted Asian currencies.
After opening at 82.60 to the dollar, Bloomberg showed the rupee last changing hands at 82.46, up 43 paise from its previous close at 82.89.
PTI said the rupee gained 45 paise to provisionally close at 82.43 against the US dollar.
Asian currencies rallied, reversing losses this week on the Federal Reserve’s stance that US interest rates could peak higher.
“There was some correction in crude oil prices overnight, but the main reason for the rupiah’s movement is gains in Asian currencies, particularly the yuan,” said Dilip Parmar, research analyst at HDFC. Securities.
The national currency also recouped all of this week’s losses to close with little change for the week.
“The Indian Rupee was well bid today as IPO (public issuance) inflows and appreciation of the Chinese currency from a low of 6.32 to a high of 6.24 ensured the There was a good amount of oil bought at 82.47 per dollar taking the pair back to 82.62 from where a trade in entries took the pair down to 82.43,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors.
The dollar index, which had climbed last night, was down about 0.4% but was still on track to record its best week in more than a month.
Meanwhile, due to concerns over rising US interest rates, Brent crude futures fell below $95 a barrel overnight.
However, Brent prices rose more than 1% on Friday as China’s easing of COVID-19 restrictions was likely to boost demand.
Featured Video of the Day
Tech stocks fall after third-quarter results; Meta, Amazon loses big
In a bid to show it’s open, Hong Kong is bending Covid rules… for some
Hong Kong is eager to show the world that the city is open for business after years of pandemic restrictions. This week, officials even found themselves willing to bend some rules for visitors – as long as they could afford it.
Bankers in town for the Global Financial Leaders Investment Summit have been told they can skip mandatory quarantine and depart on a private jet if they test positive for Covid. Tech executives attending Fintech Week from abroad were allowed to dine in private rooms, despite a rule banning visitors from dining out during their first three days in the city. Spectators at the Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament this weekend will be able to eat in the stands after the rules are relaxed.
These three sensational events – the first in three years to involve international guests – aimed to show that Hong Kong was still worthy of its self-proclaimed title of “Asia’s global city”. But the privileges granted to the few have amplified the challenges the former British colony faces as it tries to balance growing demands from Beijing, which has the final say on Hong Kong’s Covid policies, with a community international community determined to overcome the pandemic. .
“We were, are and will remain one of the world’s leading financial centres. And you can take that to the bank,” Hong Kong leader John Lee told executives including those at Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan on Wednesday. (Mr. Lee, who usually wears a mask at press conferences, took his off for the speech.)
Hong Kong has struggled to break free from Beijing’s relentless “zero-Covid” policy and restore a global reputation battered by a widespread crackdown on pro-democracy protests. U.S. lawmakers have called on bankers to boycott the investment summit, saying their attendance would be a form of “whitewashing” of China’s authoritarian grip on the once semi-autonomous territory.
For residents who have endured several difficult years of Covid rules, the loopholes and exceptions granted to visiting executives sting. “If the rules are to be fair, it should be done at all levels of society, and if you think it’s difficult to organize these summits, then just open Hong Kong,” said Virginia Chan, owner of Humid. with a Chance of. Fishball tours.
Like many other business owners in the city, Ms Chan’s financial results have been devastated by the strict Covid restrictions. His company organized 60 group visits per month. Now she is grateful to have three so far this month.
Few would dispute that the city needs an economic boost. Citywide pro-democracy protests spooked tourists in 2019. Then Covid-19 restrictions banned non-residents from the city for two years. Long mandatory hotel quarantines have sparked an exodus of professional workers, many of whom have moved to rival cities, such as Singapore.
As the economy heads into a recession, thousands of small businesses have closed, pushing many people out of work.
Officials took a big step toward reopening in September when they dropped quarantine requirements for hotels. But many say the new approach has made little difference as some restrictions remain in place. Travelers are barred from restaurants, bars and many other businesses for three days after arrival and must undergo medical monitoring for a week.
“There are no tourists coming in,” said Eric Lee, owner of a gift shop selling retro toy cars and snacks. Revenue at his nearly decade-old business, Hong Kong Tram Store, has fallen 70% over the past two years. “Will tourists have the patience to scan QR codes here and there? he asked, referring to a bulky smartphone app required for visitors.
“You don’t have to do these things anywhere else,” he said. “And how about masks?
Some of those little hassles were left to finance executives to convince them to hit the town this week. Even the city’s financial secretary, Paul Chan, appeared to have been given a free pass on his return to the city after testing positive for Covid while abroad. He also tested positive upon arrival, but was allowed to skip quarantine to attend events, where he ditched his mask for important speeches.
Mr Chan told reporters that health officials were treating his case like any other. “There is no special privilege,” he said.
Despite the special dispensation given to VIPs, many refused to travel to Hong Kong. Officials said 12,000 people registered for the Fintech, just over half of the 20,000 visitors expected by organizers.
Some of the biggest names on the finance summit’s guest list – including Citigroup’s Jane Fraser, Blackstone’s Jonathan Gray and Capital Group’s Timothy Armor – declined to attend. Five executives canceled at the last minute, including four citing Covid-19 or virus-like symptoms.
Bankers who visited Hong Kong this week mostly limited their stay to a few days, attending a private dinner at M+, a new contemporary art museum, and meeting employees for the first time in more than two year.
Although U.S. lawmakers and advocacy groups have discouraged bankers from attending, officials in Beijing and Hong Kong showered the leaders with praise.
“Your presence today puts a heady exclamation point to this welcome gathering,” Mr. Lee, Hong Kong’s leader, told bankers on Wednesday. Chinese state-controlled media trumpeted the summit as a sign of Hong Kong’s return as a global city.
A Chinese regulator, Fang Xinghai, has urged visiting bankers not to read his country’s international media coverage. During a panel discussion with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley executives, UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher assured the audience that “we are all very pro-China.”
Yet it was impossible to shield the leaders from the way Hong Kong is trying to adhere to some of Beijing’s Covid policies. Outside the ballroom of the Four Seasons hotel where the finance summit was held, a sign prominently read the ‘PCR testing center’, a key requirement that even VIPs could not go out.
In a bid to bring back more visitors, city officials have also adjusted Covid rules for the rugby sevens tournament, Hong Kong’s main sporting event.
Officials initially said no food could be eaten in the stands, but later pivoted to say a small amount would be allowed, although masks were still required. Raphael Seghin, who traveled to Hong Kong on Tuesday and hoped to attend the tournament, said he was confused about which rules still applied.
Mr Seghin had already received two doses of a Covid vaccine when he booked his flight from Marseille, France, where he runs a soap factory. When he learned later that most locals needed three shots to get into restaurants and other places, he rushed to get a booster before flying out, only to find it would only be valid. 14 days later. “I was stressed the whole way,” he said, although he found the testing procedures after arriving to be effective.
Mr. Seghin, 37, grew up in Hong Kong and was returning to the city to renew his permanent residency.
“I now live in a world where Covid is not part of most people’s daily concerns,” Mr Seghin said. “When you come here, it’s central to everything you do.”
News
Americans express broad concerns about risk of political violence: POLL
Large bipartisan numbers of Americans fear that political divisions are increasing the risk of politically motivated violence in this country, with majorities at all levels very concerned about it in a new ABC News/Washington Post poll.
However, who gets the blame differs sharply between partisan and ideological groups.
A week after the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, 88% of adults say they are concerned that political divisions have reached the point where there is an increased risk of politically motivated violence in this country. Sixty-three percent of the poll, produced for ABC by Langer Research Associates, are “very” worried.
In contrast, asking which political party is most responsible for this risk yields a sharply divided and heavily partisan result: 31% blame the Republican Party, 25% blame the Democratic Party, and 32% blame both parties equally. Only 11% blame neither.
See PDF for full results, graphs and tables
Levels of concern
The general concern is striking about the way he crosses political lines, with rare levels of partisan agreement. 95% of Democrats, 87% of Republicans and 86% of independents worry about the risk of political violence. The same is true for 95% of liberals, 89% of moderates and 84% of conservatives.
That said, there are gaps in degree. About three-quarters of Democrats and Liberals are very concerned about risk, falling to 58% of Conservatives and 56% of Republicans – though still a majority either way.
In another political measure, 93% of President Joe Biden’s voters in the 2020 election and 83% of Donald Trump’s voters are worried about the risk of violence. Although, again, there is a difference in intensity: 78% of Biden voters are very worried, compared to 55% of Trump voters.
There are other differences between the groups. Women are 10 percentage points more likely than men to be very concerned about the risk of politically motivated violence — 68% versus 58%. Among Democrats alone, that includes a 13-point high-worry gap between women and men.
Additionally, older people are much more likely to be very concerned, decreasing linearly with age – from 75% of those aged 65 and over to 47% of those aged 18-29.
Blame
As noted, the blame lies with partisan predispositions. Sixty-six percent of Democrats blame the Republican Party for the risk of violence, and 56% of Republicans blame the Democratic Party. Political independents, for their part, are most likely to blame both parties equally.
There is also a clear difference between men and women, reflecting gender political preferences. Women blame the Republican Party far more than the Democratic Party (38% versus 18%). Men blame the Democratic Party more than the GOP, albeit more narrowly (32% vs. 24%).
Methodology
This ABC News/Washington Post poll was conducted by landline and cell phone from October 30 to November 2, 2022, in English and Spanish, among a random national sample of 1,005 adults. The results have a sampling error of 4.0 percentage points, including the design effect. The partisan splits in the full sample are 27%-27%-39%, Democrats-Republicans-Independents.
Ravens vs. Saints scouting report for Week 9: Who has the edge?
The Ravens stormed from behind to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a short Week 8, stacking back-to-back wins for the first time all year. The New Orleans Saints shut out the Las Vegas Raiders in their best all-around performance of the season. Which team will hold the advantage when they match up on “Monday Night Football”?
Ravens passing game vs. Saints pass defense
Lamar Jackson is working with a depleted set of targets after No. 1 wide receiver Rashod Bateman aggravated his foot injury in the win over the Buccaneers and opted for season-ending surgery. Jackson’s top target, tight end Mark Andrews (42 catches, 488 yards, five touchdowns), also suffered a shoulder injury that knocked him out of that game, but he’s more likely to be ready for the Saints. Wide receiver Devin Duvernay (24 catches on 32 targets, 313 yards, three touchdowns) is Jackson’s best option behind Bateman and Andrews, but Demarcus Robinson also stepped forward against the Buccaneers with six catches on eight targets for 64 yards. Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely, meanwhile, filled Andrews’ shoes with the best game of his career (six catches on seven targets, 77 yards), making good on the considerable promise he showed in preseason. Jackson made it work against Tampa Bay, avoiding mistakes and completing all eight of his passes in the second half. He ranks fifth in ESPN’s QBR statistic measuring all-around quarterback play. He has also benefited from sturdy pass blocking, with left tackle Ronnie Stanley returning to form after he lost almost two years to an ankle injury.
The Ravens will take on an above-average pass defense that stifled the Raiders’ Derek Carr (15-for-26, 101 yards, interception) in Week 8. The Saints rank 30th in blitz rate and 27th in pressures per drop-back, so they don’t succeed by destroying the pocket. They don’t force many turnovers. Their cornerbacks grade average at best, according to Pro Football Focus. So how are they doing it? Well, they have an elite playmaker in safety Tyrann Mathieu and a terrific all-around linebacker in Demario Davis. They cover tight ends better than any defense in the league, according to Football Outsiders. They excel on third down and in the red zone. Joe Burrow in Week 6 was the only quarterback to go off on them this season.
EDGE: Saints
Saints passing game vs. Ravens pass defense
A week after they beat Tom Brady, the Ravens will encounter another old friend in former AFC North nemesis Andy Dalton, who has played well since stepping in for Jameis Winston in Week 4. Dalton has completed 65.2% of his passes with nine touchdowns against four interceptions. He will be without star wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot) against the Ravens, but he has plenty of other dynamic targets, led by standout rookie Chris Olave (37 catches on 63 targets, 547 yards, two touchdowns) and versatile running back Alvin Kamara (33 catches on 45 targets, 287 yards, two touchdowns). Kamara is of special concern to a Ravens defense that has done better covering wide receivers than it has tackling dangerous runners after short catches. Dalton has taken just four sacks in five starts, in part because he gets rid of the ball quickly and in part because of solid work from tackles Ryan Ramczyk and James Hurst, a former Raven.
The Ravens rank 22nd in blitz rate and 26th in pressures per drop-back, but they’re tied for fifth with 23 sacks, a sign that their pass rushers are finishing plays when chances arise. Outside linebacker Justin Houston produced four sacks over the last two games despite playing limited snaps as he recovered from a groin injury. Justin Madubuike, Calais Campbell and Broderick Washington have produced interior pressure, while linebacker Patrick Queen, tied for second on the team with 3 1/2 sacks, is a danger every time he blitzes. Trade addition Roquan Smith could also be a selective menace as a pass rusher, and the Ravens will benefit from the return of outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, who’s as effective in coverage as he is chasing the quarterback. Their greatest vulnerability is lack of depth at cornerback, where neither Damarion “Pepe” Williams nor Brandon Stephens has established himself as a consistent complement to starters Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey.
EDGE: Even
Ravens running game vs. Saints run defense
The Ravens destroyed the Buccaneers on the ground with 204 rushing yards in the second half alone. They hope Gus Edwards (hamstring) will be available against the Saints, because his power has given them a new dimension, especially in clutch, short-yardage situations. Justice Hill and Kenyan Drake were efficient against Tampa Bay, combining for 90 yards on 11 carries. They took advantage of a more mobile offensive line, led by center Tyler Linderbaum and tackles Stanley and Morgan Moses, to stretch the field horizontally. Jackson remains the weapon no defense can account for, leading the team with 553 rushing yards on 7.4 yards per carry. The Ravens average a league-best 5.7 yards per carry overall.
The Saints aren’t as good against the run as against the pass, but they did hold the Raiders and Josh Jacobs to 38 rushing yards. They have not played as well against teams with running threats at quarterback, including the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals. The Saints do not have a dominant interior playmaker, but Davis, their every-down linebacker, is excellent, and their edge defenders have played well against the run.
EDGE: Ravens
Saints running game vs. Ravens run defense
The Saints aren’t as dangerous as the Ravens on the ground, but they average 5 yards per carry, seventh best in the league. Kamara (413 yards) is their most prolific runner. Sort-of-quarterback Taysom Hill (8.6 yards per carry, five touchdowns) is their most dangerous weapon, because defenses never know where he’s going to line up. Sometimes, he’s a tight end. Sometimes, he’s a running back. Sometimes, he takes snaps as a wildcat quarterback. Always, Hill’s combination of power and speed presents problems, and the Saints will test the edges of the Baltimore defense.
The Ravens have shored up their run defense in recent weeks and hope the addition of Smith, who led the league in tackles for the Chicago Bears, will round out the picture. Queen is having his best season, but Smith is a more consistent playmaker in the middle. Though we might not see his full impact until after the Ravens’ Week 10 bye, he could be useful against Hill. On the interior, the Ravens expect to have Campbell back after he missed the Buccaneers game with an illness.
EDGE: Saints
Ravens special teams vs. Saints special teams
The Ravens continue to lap the field in special teams DVOA, according to Football Outsiders. Justin Tucker had a 61-yard field goal attempt blocked against the Buccaneers; otherwise, he’s made 16 of 17 attempts, including five from beyond 50 yards. Punter Jordan Stout played his best game as a pro. Duvernay is the league’s best returner, averaging 15.1 yards on punts and 31.9 yards on kickoffs. Kicker Wil Lutz, a former Raven, has struggled for the Saints, making just 12 of 17 field goal attempts, with four of his misses coming inside 50 yards. New Orleans has not excelled in any aspect of special teams, ranking 30th in DVOA.
EDGE: Ravens
Ravens intangibles vs. Saints intangibles
The Ravens emerged from their comeback win over the Buccaneers with an earned sense of optimism and added to it with their trade for Smith, one of the best players on the market. With every other team in the AFC North at .500 or below, they know this is their time to build an advantage. They had an extra three days to prepare for the Saints, which cannot hurt.
New Orleans started a disappointing 2-5 under coach Dennis Allen, who went 8-28 during his previous head coaching stint with the Raiders. But they put themselves right back in the NFC South mix with their shutout of the Raiders, and their offense has started to click with Dalton in place of Winston.
EDGE: Ravens
Prediction
With a solid defense, an unorthodox running game and several big-play threats, the Saints aren’t your run-of-the-mill 3-5 opponent. But the Ravens will move the ball on the ground, and their massive advantage on special teams could come into play. They will batter their way to another victory in their midseason tour of the mediocre NFC South. Ravens 27, Saints 20
Bono reveals to Stephen Colbert how U2 got one of their first big breaks
U2 apparently got one of their first big breaks in some mysterious way.
The band’s lead singer, Bono, joined “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Thursday night and revealed how the band rose to fame by passing off the Ramones’ “Glad to See You Go” as their own.
When a prominent television producer visited Mount Temple Comprehensive School, where Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. attended high school, the rock band played to the tune of a lie when one asked him to perform an original song.
“We had a big TV producer, a big cheese, come to our high school, and we were going to have our break and go on national TV,” Bono said. “There was a knock on the door…and we’re like ‘f–k’. What are we going to do?
“He walks in,” the 62-year-old singer continued. “‘So you write your own songs… Could you play me one?’”
After exchanging glances, the band released the Ramones’ 1977 hit, claiming it was an original track.
“It’s also improv,” Bono joked.
U2 booked their first televised performance in 1978 on RTÉ’s “Youngline” programme.
The rocker also performed during the late-night slot, singing “With or Without You” while promoting his new book, “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story.”
Bono, whose real name is Paul David Hewson, opened his book tour at the Beacon Theater in Manhattan on Wednesday, sharing life stories and songs with thousands of fans.
He will visit the Orpheum Theater in Boston tonight before stopping in Toronto on Sunday for another show.
