Hunt for forgotten records: NPR
Part 3 of the TED Radio Time episode leave a mark. Discover part 1, part 2 and part 4.
Music curator Alexis Charpentier is looking for forgotten records around the world. He shares the story of the rediscovery of a Swiss band from the 80s – and how he helped give their music a second life.
About Alexis Charpentier
Alexis Charpentier is a music curator, record researcher, DJ and founder of Music Is My Sanctuary, a Montreal-based independent website and collective. He is also the founder and producer of 24 Hours of Vinyl, a project that celebrates the love of vinyl records by bringing together DJs and collectors from around the world.
The band featured in this segment is 1980s Swiss punk band Black Citron — check out Charpentier’s website, MusicIsMySanctuary.com, for more about them.
Charpentier lives in Montreal, Canada.
This TED Radio Hour segment was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Rachel Faulkner White. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and write to us at [email protected].
Soon to be 88, Paul Wiggin still working for Vikings as one of NFL’s ‘true treasures’
Paul Wiggin first learned he would be joining the NFL in January 1956 when a fraternity buddy at Stanford woke him up to say that the defensive end had been selected in the sixth round of the draft by the Cleveland Browns.
Flash forward 66 years and Wiggin is still in the league.
Wiggin, who will turn 88 on Nov. 18, is perhaps the oldest employee of an NFL team who reports to work on a regular basis. A senior consultant for the Vikings, Wiggin works about 30 hours a week breaking down film on opposing offensive and defensive linemen for players to study.
He has been with the Vikings since Bud Grant, then in his final season as a head coach, hired him in 1985 to serve as defensive line coach. Wiggin is in his 38th Minnesota season, making him the team’s second-longest tenured employee after equipment manager Dennis Ryan, who arrived in 1975 and is in his 48th season.
“Unbelievable,” Wiggin said. “What was interesting was when I came here, Bud said I was going to be here one or maybe two years. To be here this long is amazing. But I’m still challenged by it. It’s about me wanting to be around the game and the people and the organization.”
Wiggin was defensive line coach from 1985-91, serving his final six seasons in that role under head coach Jerry Burns. Then he became director of pro scouting after Dennis Green arrived as head coach in 1992. He moved to a consultant role in 2005.
“It’s awesome that he’s still working,” said Keith Millard, a Vikings defensive tackle from 1985-91 who lives in California. “Every time I go back there, he looks the same. He’s the youngest 87-year-old I’ve seen in my life.”
It’s possible, though, that this might be the final NFL season for Wiggin.
“It could be,” he said. “I’m probably near the end. Nothing comes as easy as it did 20 years ago. But it’s been a good run.”
It certainly has been a good one for Wiggin, who already had carved out quite a legacy in football before he arrived in Minnesota. The native of Modesto, Calif., starred at Stanford and elected to the College Football Hall of Fame. Then Wiggin, who actually played one additional season as a redshirt senior after being drafted by Cleveland, spent 1957-67 with the Browns. He played under legendary coach Paul Brown, was a teammate of fabled running back Jim Brown, won an NFL championship and made two Pro Bowls.
Then it was on to coaching.
Wiggin had NFL stints as San Francisco’s defensive line coach from 1968-74, Kansas City’s head coach from 1975-77 and New Orleans’ defensive coordinator from 1978-79. Then he was Stanford’s head coach from 1980-83 — his quarterback was John Elway — before returning to the NFL with the Vikings.
“He is one of the true treasures of the National Football League,’’ Vikings president Mark Wilf wrote in an email. “Paul has been an integral and valued member of this organization for nearly 40 years. For someone to be with one organization for that length of time is practically unheard of, but it speaks to how every coaching staff and personnel staff have viewed Paul as a wealth of knowledge and as a great person.”
It all started for Wiggin in the NFL with Cleveland, where he spent his first six seasons playing for Paul Brown. And you’d better believe Wiggin has stories to tell about the experience.
Once, Wiggin dared to challenge the autocratic coach, whose specialty was offense. In a 1958 preseason game, San Francisco running back Jim Pace had a long run around the right side when Wiggin, playing left defensive end, had the assigned role of going to the inside. Nevertheless, Brown took Wiggin out of the game.
“I always hated being blamed for something I didn’t do,” Wiggin said. “I probably should have just sat down on the bench, but I walked up to Paul and I said, ‘You don’t understand the defense.’ And he said, ‘Wig, maybe I don’t the understand the defense, but I understand who’s on it and who’s not and you’re not, so go sit down.’ ”
When the Browns won the NFL title in 1964 with a 27-0 win over the Baltimore Colts, Blanton Collier was the head coach. Wiggin called the win his greatest NFL thrill.
“To be a part of a world championship football team, that’s a special feeling,” he said. “You just can’t duplicate that.”
When the Browns won the title, wide receiver Paul Warfield was a rookie. Warfield, who played with Wiggin for four seasons and went on to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame, called him an integral part of that team.
“He was a consistent player who did not make mistakes and who played his position very well,” Warfield said. “He was one of the great leaders we had.”
During Wiggin’s 11 seasons with the Browns, he taught history in high school during the offseason and figured that would be his full-time pursuit following his playing career. However, after the 1967 season, when he made his second Pro Bowl, he got the opportunity to be the 49ers’ defensive line coach in his native California, and he jumped at it.
The 49ers had some top defensive lines and made two NFC championship games during Wiggin’s tenure. That led to him getting the head position in Kansas City, although that didn’t go well.
Wiggin took over from legendary head coach Hank Stram and inherited an aging team. When he arrived in Kansas City, he found out that the Chiefs, under general manager Jack Steadman, weren’t exactly well prepared for the 1975 draft.
“We didn’t even have a draft board,” Wiggin said. “It was awful. I mean, it was the worst draft you could imagine.”
When ESPN used advanced metrics in 2017 to rank the worst draft classes in NFL history, the 1975 Chiefs were tied for the top spot. Only one of their 11 selections made an NFL roster, and that was running back Morris LaGrand, a sixth-round pick who had 38 career rushing yards in 11 Chiefs games. Kansas City’s highest pick in that draft, second-round tight end Elmore Stephens, was waived before the start of the season and later convicted of murder and sent to prison.
Wiggins was quoted that season as saying, “When your highest draft choice is arraigned for murder, you know you haven’t had too good a year.” Things didn’t get much better after that, and Wiggin was fired after going 11-24 in 2½ seasons.
“A lot of things didn’t work out, and I was responsible for some of them,” Wiggin said. “I never fit in there, but I had a good relationship with the players.”
Hall of fame linebacker Willie Lanier, who played for the Chiefs from 1967-77, called him a “player’s coach.” And Lanier never will forget how Wiggins used to interact with his wife, Carolynn, during games.
“His wife would be up in a suite and if something significant or positive happened on the field, he would look up to his wife in the box and give her the thumbs-up sign,’’ Lanier said. “I thought that was pretty cool.”
Wiggin’s only other head-coaching job was at Stanford. He went just 16-28 in four seasons and didn’t make a bowl game, but he left a mark on Elway.
“He’s a tremendous human being,” Elway said. “He was a great coach, a great man, one that I’ve always looked up to. In my mind, he’s one of the most quality guys I’ve ever met as far as integrity.”
Elway played for the Cardinal in Wiggin’s first three seasons, and the team looked to have a trip to the Hall of Fame Classic bowl game locked up in a Nov. 20, 1982, game against archrival California when it took a 20-19 lead with four seconds remaining. But the Golden Bears used five laterals to score a touchdown on the ensuing kickoff to win 25-20 on what has famously been dubbed “The Play.”
Stanford finished 5-6 and was ineligible for a bowl. And with the 40th anniversary of that game approaching, Wiggin isn’t exactly excited by the prospect of seeing replays of Kevin Moen running through the Stanford band to score the winning touchdown.
“That was about as a tough of a day as you could ever possibly have,” Wiggin said. “That was as low as you probably could get. But it was probably a blessing in disguise. I wouldn’t be sitting here now if it hadn’t been for that play, probably.”
That’s because “The Play” and a 1-10 season in 1983 led to be Wiggin being fired. And a little more than a year after that, Grant called him.
“I knew about him because he had been a great player and he was a great coach,” Grant said. “So, he was an obvious choice.”
Wiggin made his mark with the Vikings. In 1989, they had 71 sacks, second-most in an NFL season behind Chicago’s 72. But Wiggin is quick to point out that Minnesota had 61½ sacks by defensive linemen, which was more than the 51½ the Bears got from their linemen.
Wiggin coached future hall of famers Chris Doleman and John Randle in addition to Millard, the 1989 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Randle was signed as an undrafted free agent in 1990, and Wiggin said then-defensive coordinator Floyd Peters wanted to release him before the regular-season opener.
“He said he was too small,” Wiggin said of the 6-foot-1 Randle, who weighed 240 pounds as a rookie before beefing up to 290 later in his career. “I said, ‘You can’t let him get away,’ and I fought for him. There was something about him.”
Randle, who made up for his lack of size with a non-stop work ethic, said he long has been indebted to Wiggin.
“He’s just a fantastic guy who helped me achieve my goal and my greatness,” Randle said. “If it wasn’t for Paul Wiggin, it might not have worked out. I send him a Christmas card every year because he’s such a part of my life. He’s in my heart.”
After seven seasons of being a Minnesota assistant, Wiggin began to look for another job after Green took over and brought in John Teerlinck as defensive line coach. But up stepped Jerry Reichow, who was then Minnesota’s director of player personnel. He started a pro scouting department and named Wiggin as its director.
“When you’re a good scout, you don’t get sent to another team when (the head coach) gets fired,” Wiggin said. “It’s a little more stable. And so I talked to my wife, and we decided it was good. And, yeah, it was good.”
Wiggin has played a key role behind the scenes in his three decades in the front office. Reichow, who at 88 is six months older, laughed about how Wiggin outlasted him.
“I just retired (after the 2019 season), and I’d been at Minnesota for 59 years,’’ said Reichow, who was with the Vikings as a player, scout, executive and consultant. “It’s great that he’s still going. He doesn’t like to sit around the house and take orders, so he can go over and work and he loves it.”
Grant, 95, is still listed as a Vikings consultant but said all he does when he goes to the TCO Performance Center every now and then is check his mail.
“Paul’s not a guy who’s going to sit around,’’ Grant said. “He just enjoys football. I’m sure he’s very thankful for the Vikings to keep him around.”
Yes, Wiggin is.
“I really do enjoy being with the Vikings,’’ he said. “They’ve treated me well. I think they’re a class organization. … But if it ended tomorrow, I’d have to say it’s been a great run.”
Amber Heard appears to have quit Twitter after Elon Musk takeover
CNN
—
More than a few people have said they quit Twitter after Elon Musk bought the company, but his former girlfriend, Amber Heard, appears to have actually parted ways with the social media platform.
His handle, @RealAmberHeard, is no longer listed.
She announced via her verified Facebook page on April 10, 2017, “I am now live on Twitter. You can follow my tweets here – @realamberheard.
Heard and Musk went public with their relationship the same month, reconciled after a brief split, and then reportedly broke up for good in April 2018.
Over the summer, the actress tweeted that she had lost her libel case against ex-husband Johnny Depp.
“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I am heartbroken that the mountain of evidence is still not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband,” Heard tweeted in June.
She still has accounts on Facebook and Instagram, but hasn’t publicly explained why she left Twitter.
CNN has reached out to Heard’s rep for comment.
Source: Magic’s Cole Anthony expected to be sidelined through Thanksgiving
Cole Anthony didn’t play again Thursday night as the Orlando Magic faced the Golden State Warriors.
Anthony, who injured his right internal oblique after a hard fall in an Oct. 26 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, is expected to get back on the court for individual work within the next few days, a person with knowledge of his situation told the Orlando Sentinel on Thursday.
That person added he hopes to return after Thanksgiving in late November/early December.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Free returns could be ended as retailers introduce stricter policies
Policy tweaks ‘dissuade consumer from returning’
With rising costs compressing margins, many retailers are rethinking their return policies, shortening the return window and even charging a return or restocking fee, according to Spencer Kieboom, founder and CEO of Pollen Returns, a returns management company.
Stores like Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic and J. Crew (which was once well known for its generous return policy covering the life of a garment) have shortened their regular return windows to less than a month . Holiday shoppers get some reprieve: J. Crew and others are currently offering extended holiday returns and exchanges.
At Anthropologie, REI, and LL Bean (which also promised lifetime returns), there’s now a fee — around $6 — for mail-in returns.
“These adjustments in return policies are not there to cover costs,” Kieboom said. “They are really there to dissuade the consumer from coming back.”
“The supply chain is designed to go one way”
United Parcel Service (UPS) driver pushes a parcel cart towards a delivery van on a New York street.
Victor J. Blue | Bloomberg | Getty Images
With the explosion of online shopping during the pandemic, “free returns was a very convenient model that the customer appreciated,” said Erin Halka, senior director of Blue Yonder, a management company for blockchain consulting firms. supply. Now, with higher labor and shipping expenses, it’s costing retailers “a huge amount of money” to maintain, she said.
“Charging returns is a way to help cover some of that cost,” she said. “It can also deter customers from overbuying, as at least 10% of returned goods cannot be resold.”
Just as retailers struggle with excess inventory, “returns often don’t make it back to shelves,” posing a problem for retailers struggling to streamline spending and improve sustainability, Kieboom said.
Changing the return policy is an easier pill for the customer to swallow than increasing the purchase price.
Lauren Beitelspacher
associate professor at Babson College
“The supply chain is designed to go one way,” said Lauren Beitelspacher, associate professor and chair of Babson College’s marketing department.
“The more money retailers lose on returns, the more they have to make up for it by raising prices,” Beitelspacher said.
“Changing the return policy is an easier pill for the customer to swallow than increasing the purchase price.”
How to avoid return shipping
Still, shoppers love free returns almost as much as they love free shipping. In fact, 98% of consumers said free shipping was the most important consideration when shopping online, followed by more than three-quarters who said the same about free returns, according to a recent PowerReviews report. . Affluent shoppers were even more likely to favor a free returns policy.
If the return option is important, get to know the policies before you buy, experts say. Often it’s not immediately clear, Halka said. “You usually have to dig into the fine print.”
Expect there to be limits on what can be fired and when, she noted. “A 30-day window is now typical.”
Consider the return policy in your buying decision, as it can impact your bottom line. “You need to find the return policy that works best for you,” Kieboom said.
And to avoid returns as much as possible, consider shopping in person when you can, Beitelspacher suggested. “The majority of returns come from regret because it’s not what we expected. Shopping in person minimizes this gap between expectation and reality.”
NBA’s Kyrie Irving apologizes for not clarifying his stance on anti-Semitism
UPDATE: Next Kyrie Irvingof the suspension of the Brooklyn Nets, the basketball player said he was “deeply sorry”.
“While researching YHWH, I released a documentary containing false anti-Semitic statements, stories and language that were false and offensive to the Jewish race/religion, and I take full responsibility and liability for my actions,” her post, posted to Instagram on Nov. 3, began. “I’m grateful to have a great platform to share knowledge and want to move forward having an open dialogue to learn more and grow from this.”
“To all Jewish families and communities who are hurt and affected by my message, I am deeply sorry for causing you pain and I apologize,” he continued. “I initially reacted out of emotion at being unfairly labeled an anti-Semite, instead of focusing on the process of healing my Jewish brothers and sisters who were hurt by the hateful remarks made in the documentary. I want to clarify any confusion about my position fight against antisemitism [sic] apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining specific beliefs in the documentary with which I agreed and disagreed.”
Irving added that he had no intention of perpetuating hatred or disrespecting Jewish history, especially in regards to the Holocaust.
“I’m learning from this unfortunate event and I hope we can find understanding between all of us,” he concluded. “I am no different from any other human being. I am a seeker of truth and knowledge, and I know who I am.”
_____
Basketball player Kyrie Irving has been sidelined.
The Brooklyn Nets announced Nov. 3 that Irving had been suspended from the team without pay after the 30-year-old’s inaction to condemn anti-Semitism. The move comes after Irving linked to the 2018 film Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America which contained rhetoric against Jewish people in a since-deleted tweet, according to NBC News.
Indianapolis police buy better pay billboard to lure Detroit officers
DETROIT – The city has long faced an uphill battle recruiting and retaining police officers, which is why a proposed pay raise awaits city council approval.
But even that wouldn’t do the Detroit Police Department salaries competitive with officers from other cities, including one who made a bold move to poach officers from Detroit.
‘I saw it,’ Detroit police chief said Jacques White. “I know our officers are the best in the country, and I know they’re heavily recruited in-state and out-of-state.”
The bold billboard in Detroit suggests officers could have a starting salary of $72,000. If the Detroit City Council approves, pay raises for Detroit police would have a starting salary of $53,000.
“I’m not surprised,” White said. “I’m a little bummed that someone is posting something like this in our community, but I also know that our agents are highly recruited.
A police union leader went to city council to urge the council to approve pay rises or the department would continue to lose officers.
Lily: Police union pleads with city council for promised raises in downtown Detroit
“From my conversations with council members, everyone thinks we’re way behind in supporting our DPD men and women,” the Detroit City Council speaker said. Mary Sheffield. “I’m looking for unanimous support next Tuesday.”
“I sent letters to chiefs all over the country saying, ‘Please don’t hire our people,’” the former Detroit police chief said. Ike McKinnon. “They looked at me and laughed.”
Mckinnon says Detroit can’t compete with a starting salary of $72,000.
“You can’t compete with someone making or paying $70,000 to start,” McKinnon said. “They earn as much as some of our commanding officers.”
Shawn Ley:Did you call Indy by any chance?
White: “We will not enter into these conversations.
So far, 290 Detroit police officers have left the department for other jobs.
Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit – All Rights Reserved.
