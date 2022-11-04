‘I could kill myself’ – Tyson Fury v Wladimir Klitschko face off before rematch cancellation saw Gypsy King speak openly about mental health issues

Tyson Fury’s recovery from low to world heavyweight champion is again a story that has been well told by the man himself since his return to boxing in 2018.

While to this day the WBC king insists he still has inner battles to fight on occasion, the way he has overcome many of his issues has been truly remarkable.

Getty Fury is the WBC world heavyweight champion, after dethroning Deontay Wilder

Getty Fury became WBA, IBF and WBO champion when he beat Wladimir Klitschko in 2015

In 2016, however, as he prepared for a rematch with Wladimir Klitschko after dethroning him the previous year, Fury hit rock bottom.

Eventually, he pulled out of the second scheduled fight with Klitschko after being declared medically unfit to fight by professionals.

By this point, her life had spiraled out of control with excessive drinking and drug abuse due to her bipolar disorder and depression.

Just a few months earlier, Fury issued what, in hindsight, almost seems like a cry for help.

He sat down for a bizarre one-on-one program with Klitschko to promote the ill-fated rematch and exposed his issues for all to see.

At the time, very few took him seriously.

BoxNation Fury owed Klitschko a shot as their first fight had a rematch clause

Shortly into the interview after a fairly straightforward opening, Fury took an unexpected change of direction.

He turned his attention to host John Rawling and asked, “But really, does it matter who wins or loses?”

Rawling replied, “Well, I think that’s probably the case, isn’t it?”

To which Fury said, “Well, why does it matter?”

Rawling replied, “Because you’re the champion, you don’t want to lose those belts.”

BoxNation Fury insisted his titles made no sense

Fury interrupted him, “But I’m still going to get paid, aren’t I?” If I lose or win?

Rawling then asked, “You are, but doesn’t it mean anything to you to walk around as heavyweight champion of the world?”

An indifferent Fury replied, “Nothing. It doesn’t mean as much as this sweater means to me. Nothing.

“These belts haven’t seen the light of day since I won them, that’s just who I am…

BoxNation The exchanges were sometimes weird

“All of that doesn’t really matter to me because I’ve beaten him before, so my job has been done.

“I’ve already done the impossible, so if he knocks me out in ten seconds, I’m happy.

“So what? I got paid a lot of money, was world heavyweight champion and was involved in big fights.

“Just because I lose one doesn’t mean I’m not going to be involved in big fights in the future. I will be.”

BoxNation Fury said he wanted to retire

Speaking to Klitschko, Fury added: “It’s okay to be beaten by someone who is better than you at night.

“Everyone has bad nights, don’t they?”

“Look at history. Leon Spinks beat Muhammad Ali, then in the rematch he played himself with.

“So maybe you’ll do this with me, but either way I don’t care.”

“I hope you play with me so I can retire a former heavyweight champion and beat the man no one could beat.

“And I hope you beat me and beat everyone else, so that will make my victory even better, won’t it?”

BoxNation Klitschko was puzzled at times

Talk then turned to the rematch being set to take place on Fury’s home ground in Manchester.

“You are going to be welcomed as a hero in Manchester,” Rawling told Fury.

To which he replied, “Am I?

“I think Wlad has more support here than me.”

Later in the interview, Fury told Klitschko: “I hope you win because then I won’t have to fight anymore.

“I only box until I lose, then I’ll quit.”

BoxNation Fury was sometimes indifferent

At this point, Klitschko appeared somewhat bewildered.

When Rawling asked the Ukrainian to reveal his keys to victory, he said: “It’s really difficult because the man doesn’t know what he’s going to do.”

Fury agreed: “I don’t know myself.

“I’m a person who can wake up in a good mood and ten seconds later I’m in a bad mood.

“I actually accused Wladimir of being an emotional wreck at the press conference, but I’m rephrasing that.

BoxNation Fury claimed he had a ‘loose screw’

“Because he’s a stable person, he’s normal. He’s a normal athlete.

“I’m an emotional wreck, me. I am crazy.

“I think I’m a loose screw in the head sometimes.”

Rawling laughed at the remarks, not realizing their authenticity, to which Fury reacted, “No, truthful, don’t talk stupid.”

Klitschko seemed to realize something was wrong as he said, “He’s not kidding. I know you are not.”

BoxNation Klitschko didn’t think Fury was joking

And Fury continued, “Gospel truth, I’m not kidding. I can wake up in the morning, everything is fine, then in the afternoon I can kill myself…

“I’m kind of stuck in between. I don’t know if I’ll be on this side or that side every day. Every day I wake up is different.

“Some days I think I’m going to retire from boxing, on top, undefeated, and don’t give him that rematch, make him suffer that way.

“Other days I think, ‘Yeah, I’m going to fight him, knock him out.

“Other days I think, ‘Yeah, I’m going to fight and dive.

“Other days I don’t know what I’m going to do and that’s the truth. I do not lie. I’ll pour it all out for you, just so it’s all on the table, you know what to expect that night.

BoxNation The couple shook hands at the end of filming

Fury then concluded with a final speech.

“There is no apology on my behalf,” he began. “I can do my best and that’s it.

“If Wladimir beats me, then good luck to him, I’ll shake his hand and say he’s better.

“And obviously if I beat him, I’m still in the same position.

“Still as sick as ever, still as depressed as life can get and I still don’t care if I die any second of the moment. This is how I live my life.

Thankfully, six years later, Fury has changed the way he lives his life dramatically and provided others with similar feelings the inspiration to keep fighting.

We can say that this is his greatest achievement.