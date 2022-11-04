I’m at my limit with my stepmother’s hostility

DEAR HARRIETTE: My elderly father was very ill a short time ago but has since made what appears to be a full recovery.

During the period when his health seemed to be deteriorating, he spent a total of three weeks in the hospital and at my home. It was hard for him, and for a while we thought he might not make it out of the hospital.

His wife had to attend a family funeral in another country, so she couldn’t take care of my father at that time. It depended only on me.

When his wife came back, she became hostile with me. Now she argues with me every time I call to check on my dad, saying she can handle it and doesn’t need me to “supervise.”

I’m hurt and I’m on the edge of his hostility. What should I do?

Unfriendly mother-in-law

DEAR HOSTILE MOTHER-IN-LAW: Do your best to schedule a face-to-face meeting with your mother-in-law. Acknowledge how hard it must have been for her to be away when your father was so ill. Tell him how grateful you were to be there to take care of him. Then make sure she knows you’re not trying to take over her duties.

Looks like she feels guilty for not being there when her husband was deathly ill. Probably without intention, she sees you as a stark reminder that she was away in her time of need. Assure her that you only want to support her, not take over.

Now is the time for you to work together to support your father. Ask Him to drop the hostility so you can find a way forward that is respectful of everyone involved.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I’m going to my college reunion. I haven’t participated in it for years. I’m nervous because I can’t remember many people’s names and I don’t know their faces at all.

I’m going because it’s the anniversary of the year I joined my sorority.

Everyone is excited to attend and reunite after the pandemic. I’m just afraid it’s awkward because I’m one of the few who haven’t been back over the years. I really don’t know people. I have a few friends, but not many.

I contacted a friend to see if she could help me, but I’m worried.

In the dark

DEAR IN THE DARK: By all means, talk to your friend if she’s willing to help. Ask her if she has any pictures or anything to identify people and see what they look like today.

Also, give yourself a break. People who come every year know that is not the case. It’s not a secret.

Go with a welcoming attitude. Let everyone know that you’re happy to be with them and that you’re sorry if you don’t remember everyone. Be warm and kind. If people ask you if you remember them, invite them to remind you. Don’t get caught up in memory games.

Decide that you will have a great time rekindling relationships and getting to know people for the first time in a long time.

