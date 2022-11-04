Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan, recovers in hospital after assassination attempt

Senior assistant Raoof Hasan told AFP it was “an attempt to kill him, to assassinate him”.

Wazirabad, Pakistan:

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was hospitalized on Friday after an assassination attempt that left him shot in the leg.

The attack on his convoy, reportedly by a lone gunman, killed one man and injured at least 10 others, dramatically raising the stakes in the political crisis that has plagued the country since Khan’s ousting in April.

Khan “was stable and doing well” at Shaukat Khanum hospital in Lahore, in the east of the country, his doctor Faisal Sultan told AFP on Friday morning.

The 70-year-old former international cricket star had been leading a convoy of thousands from Lahore to the capital Islamabad since last week when he came under attack.

Khan escaped with at least one gunshot wound to his right leg when a gunman fired a pistol at his modified container truck as he slowly drove through a thick crowd in Wazirabad, about 170 kilometers (100 miles) east of Islamabad.

“Everyone standing in the front row was hit,” former information minister Fawad Chaudhry, who stood behind Khan, told AFP.

Senior assistant Raoof Hasan told AFP it was “an attempt to kill him, to assassinate him”.

Several leaders of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have blamed the government for the assassination attempt, which authorities have denied.

Chaudhry said PTI officials would meet later on Friday to discuss the immediate fate of Khan’s election march, but vowed it would continue.

“The real long freedom march will continue and the movement for people’s rights will continue until the general election is announced,” he tweeted.

Threats

For now, Khan’s campaign truck has become a crime scene, cordoned off and guarded by commandos as forensic experts scour the area.

Overnight, thousands of Khan supporters gathered to take a look, many waving party banners.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday the attacker had been taken into custody and shared an apparent confession video that was circulating online.

“I did it because (Khan) was misleading the public,” says a disheveled man in the video, shown with his hands tied behind his back in what appears to be a police station.

He added that he was angry with the procession for making a racket during the call to prayer which summons Muslims to the mosque five times a day.

Pervaiz Elahi, the chief minister of Punjab, said the officers who leaked the video would be punished.

Pakistan has grappled with Islamist militancy for decades and politicians are frequent targets of assassination attempts.

The attack on Khan echoed the 2007 assassination of another former prime minister, Benazir Bhutto, who died when a huge bomb exploded near her vehicle as she greeted supporters in the town of Rawalpindi while that she was getting up through the roof hatch.

Khan was removed from office in April in a vote of no confidence after some of his coalition partners defected, but he retains huge support in the South Asian country.

Khan was swept into power in 2018 on an anti-corruption platform by an electorate tired of dynastic politics, but his mismanagement of the economy – and his falling out with a military man accused of helping his rise – have sealed his fate.

Since then, he has railed against the establishment and the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which he says was imposed on Pakistan by a “conspiracy” involving the United States.

Khan has repeatedly told his followers that he is ready to die for the country, and his aides have long warned of unspecified threats to his life.

The attack drew international condemnation, including from the United States, which had a rocky relationship with Khan when he was in power.

“Violence has no place in politics, and we call on all parties to refrain from violence, harassment and intimidation,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

