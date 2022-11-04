Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi mocks Joe Biden’s desire to “liberate Iran” – RT in French

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has joked about comments made by US President Joe Biden who said he wanted to “liberate” Iran. For several weeks, the country has been undergoing demonstrations with a challenge to power.

After US President Joe Biden promised to “liberate” Iran, where the power has been facing protests for seven weeks, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi mocked this position on November 4.

“The United States say they want to liberate Iran but I must tell you that Iran was liberated 43 years ago and will no longer submit to you”, launched Ebrahim Raïssi in front of thousands of people gathered in the capital on the occasion of the commemoration of the hostage taking of the American embassy in Tehran on November 4, 1979 by supporters of the Islamic Revolution.

They demanded at the time the extradition of the ex-shah, treated in the United States: 52 diplomats and employees were held hostage for 444 days. Five months later, Washington severed diplomatic relations with Tehran and imposed an embargo on the country. “Death to America, death to Israel, death to Great Britain!” chanted the crowd on November 4. “Iran is strong”, “we obey the supreme guide” Ali Khamenei, can we read according to AFP on placards brandished by demonstrators in Tehran.

Two months of protest

Several demonstrations commemorating the seizure of the American embassy were organized in other cities, notably in Mashhad (northeast), Isfahan (center) and Shiraz (south).

On November 3, US President Joe Biden declared that his country would “liberate” Iran. “Don’t worry, we will liberate Iran. [Les Iraniens] will liberate themselves very soon,” he said during an election speech in California, referring to the protesters.

Iran has been rocked for nearly two months by protests sparked by the death on September 16 of Mahsa Amini, an Iranian Kurd arrested three days earlier by morality police who accused her of breaking the strict dress code, imposing including the wearing of the veil in public. Dozens of people, mainly protesters but also members of the security forces, have been killed since the start of the protest, according to the authorities. Hundreds more, including women, have been arrested.

“Our men and our women are determined, we will never allow you to realize your satanic desires,” said Ebrahim Raïssi to the address of the United States, the sworn enemy of Iran.

The United States and Iran, in deep disagreement

“The enemy wants to target our unity, our security, our peace and our determination,” he added, praising the diversity of Iranian society, listing the Kurdish, Baloch, Turkmen and Arab communities.

Mr Biden, stop this hypocritical behavior

For his part, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on November 4 denounced the “hypocrisy” of the United States, which according to him “encourages violence and terror” in Iran, while seeking to “conclude a nuclear agreement. “Mr. Biden, stop this hypocritical behavior,” he wrote on Twitter.

Iran and the major powers launched talks in April 2021 in Vienna aimed at resuscitating a 2015 international agreement, which guarantees the civilian character of Iran’s nuclear program, accused despite its denials of seeking to acquire the atomic weapon. These negotiations have been at an impasse since the beginning of September.

Under Donald Trump, the United States withdrew from the 2015 agreement in 2018. In late October, US Foreign Minister Antony Blinken said he had little hope of reviving the 2015 agreement, citing preconditions demanded by Tehran.