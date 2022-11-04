The seditious conspiracy trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates charged in the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol has reached a turning point as US prosecutors finish presenting their case Thursday in federal court.
News
Jeremy Pena continues to shine for Astros in biggest moments
There are times when you’re watching sports and it stops being simple entertainment. The line between ordinary and extraordinary starts to blur, and viewers of all ages and interest levels realize that they’re watching something special.
That tends to happen in big events, like the World Series or Super Bowl or World Cup, where the circumstances inherently create more memorable or more important plays. But all that sports really are, on a very basic level, are a series of connected individual accomplishments. The players are working together, but each one is also doing their own thing, hoping to become one of those extraordinary people that transcends box scores.
Jeremy Pena is not becoming one of those people, he already is one.
The Astros’ shortstop hit 22 home runs during the regular season and displayed enough mettle on defense to win a Gold Glove. He slugged an impressive .426, roped 20 doubles and anchored the infield on a team that won 106 games. And he did that all as a rookie, who, entering the 2021 season, had never played a game above High-A.
But Pena is also not without flaws. He has a very tenuous grasp on the strike zone. Pena had the lowest on-base percentage of any qualified hitter with a .250 batting average. Only three qualified hitters swung at a higher percentage of pitches outside the strike zone, and only three walked less frequently than he did. If he wasn’t given a pitch to hit, he probably also wasn’t going to figure out how to reach base. In other words, he could be made to look like a rookie at times, and the low on-base percentage is one reason why he’ll finish second to Julio Rodriguez in Rookie of the Year voting rather than taking the award home.
During the postseason — his first, mind you — Pena has drawn a walk in merely two of his 57 plate appearances, right in line with his 3.9% walk rate during the regular season. While his plate discipline remains remedial at best, and it still didn’t lead to a walk in Thursday’s Game 5, it did set up the biggest hit of his career, and perhaps of the entire 2022 season.
With one out in the fourth inning and Yordan Alvarez on deck, carrying a hook for Phillies’ starter Noah Syndergaard no matter what, Pena made sure that Syndergaard would leave unhappy. After getting two quick strikes, Syndergaard snapped a slider on the outside part of the plate. Pena fouled it off. The next pitch was the same idea, and perhaps even a better pitch, but Pena watched it wrap around the strike zone for ball one.
With Pena’s mind now on the outer half of the zone, Syndergaard came back with a sinker inside. It was Pitching 101, and Pena showed that he’s accrued enough knowledge during his freshman season to pass the class. He spit on the pitch as it darted a little too low.
The next pitch now belongs to someone who was seated beyond the left field fence at Citizens Bank Park.
Pena tracked Syndergaard’s 2-2 curveball as it popped out of his hand but failed to break beneath the zone, instead hanging thigh-high for the youngster to punish. A lofty 350 feet later, Pena had his first World Series home run, the Astros had the lead, and Pena had another extraordinary postseason moment to add to his highlight reel.
He blasted the home run in Seattle that broke a scoreless tie in the 18th inning and sent Houston to the next round. He batted .353 against the Yankees in the American League Championship Series, bookending it with home runs in the first and final games, and was promptly named the series’ MVP.
Now, he has the Astros a win away from their second World Series title, in the first year after he replaced franchise icon Carlos Correa, no less. Before the home run off Syndergaard, he also drove in the first run of the night in the top of the first. In the eighth inning, he got his hands inside the ball and perfectly placed an opposite field knock with Jose Altuve breaking from first. The single moved Altuve to third and keyed a massive insurance run, as one batter later Yordan Alvarez knocked Altuve in with an RBI groundout.
Pena had three hits and two RBI in Thursday’s thriller. He is now hitting .381 in the World Series with four runs and three extra base hits in five games. He is potentially in line to win MVP of this series as well, which would make him the first American League player to ever win ALCS and World Series MVP in the same year. He is the first rookie shortstop to go yard in the World Series. He is only 25 years old and has yet to even play 162 major league games. He is, as the kids say, him.
If he comes back next season with a better eye at the plate, he may also set his eyes on the 2023 American League MVP.
The story of Games 4 and 5 revolves around the Phillies’ bats taking a very poorly timed nap, but also just how hard the Astros are to kill. Once down 2-1 in this series, which came after a resounding seven-run shutout, the Astros are now right where they want to be thanks to some astounding pitching, great defense, and the babyfaced kid taking the league by storm.
Houston is once again on the verge of a championship, and just like the last time they won in 2017, they have a young shortstop to build their next few seasons around.
()
News
Indian court sentences US antiquities trafficker to 10 years in prison
Subhash Kapoor was convicted alongside five accomplices of criminal conspiracy, burglary and illegal export of 19 artifacts worth over 940 million rupees ($11.4 million), a police spokesperson has confirmed at CNN.
The verdict follows a years-long investigation into Kapoor, who is accused of trafficking thousands of treasures looted from temples, ruins and archaeological sites across Asia. The Native American dealer’s looting ring allegedly forged authentication documents of ancient artifacts before selling them through his Manhattan gallery, Art of the Past.
After his arrest in Germany in 2011, Kapoor was sent to face charges in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, where his trial began last year. Although the dealer has already spent 11 years in prison, he will not be released after sentencing as he has also been charged in the US on charges including grand larceny, conspiracy, scheme to defraud and criminal possession of stolen property.
In an investigation dubbed “Operation Hidden Idol,” the Manhattan District Attorney’s Antiquities Trafficking Unit – a task force made up of attorneys, investigators and art experts – has seized over 2,500 looted artifacts, worth an estimated $143 million, which are linked to Kapoor. In addition to the 19 items he was found guilty of smuggling, the dealer was also accused of handling thousands of other items from countries including Nepal, Cambodia, Pakistan and Afghanistan.
An image provided by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office shows an ornately carved marble arch, dating to the 12th or 13th centuries, which US investigators believe Kapoor smuggled into the United States from India. The ark was later donated by a private collector to the Yale University Art Gallery. Credit: Yale University Art Gallery
In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg told CNN his office is in contact with the US Department of Justice and Indian authorities about the case. “In 2020, the office filed extradition documents for Kapoor and we intend to prosecute him in the United States pursuant to our ongoing investigation,” the spokesperson added.
Kapoor’s New York lawyer, Georges Lederman, confirmed that the dealer will remain in custody in India due to the extradition request. Last year, Lederman told CNN his client intended to challenge the U.S. charges on the grounds of dual criminality because “the underlying conduct for which he is charged in New York is the same for which he has already served in India”.
Top image: Subhash Kapoor being escorted by police to a court in Tamil Nadu, India, July 2015.
Cnn
News
Brittney Griner faces a dark life in a Russian penal colony
Reuters
—
Tedious manual labor, poor hygiene and lack of access to medical care – these are the conditions that await American basketball star Brittney Griner in a Russian penal colony after losing her appeal last week against a nine-year sentence for dope.
It’s a familiar world for Maria Alyokhina, a member of the feminist arts ensemble Pussy Riot who spent nearly two years as an inmate for her role in a 2012 punk protest at a Moscow cathedral against President Vladimir Putin.
The first thing to understand, Alyokhina said in an interview, is that a penal colony is not an ordinary prison.
“It is not a building with cells. It looks like a strange village, like a Gulag labor camp,” she said, referring to the vast penal network established by Soviet dictator Josef Stalin to isolate and crush the inmates.
“It’s actually a labor camp because by law all prisoners have to work. The rather cynical thing about this job is that prisoners usually sew police uniforms and uniforms for the Russian army, almost without pay.
The settlement was divided between a factory area where prisoners made clothes and gloves and a “living area” where Alyokhina said 80 women lived in a room with only three toilets and no hot water.
Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, could soon be transferred to a colony unless there is a new appeal or an agreement between Washington and Moscow to exchange her for a Russian arms dealer imprisoned in the United States. – a possibility that was mooted a few months ago, but has yet to materialize.
In a Pussy Riot show that has toured the world and is now playing in Britain, Alyokhina relives memories of her time as an inmate – snowy prison yards, planked beds, long periods of solitary confinement and punishment for minor infractions such as an unbuttoned coat or loosely fastened name tag.
She was constantly filmed by prison guards “because I am a ‘famous provocateur,’” she added.
The Russian prison service did not respond to a request for comment for this article.
A more recent inmate of the penal colony, Yelena, described a regime similar to that experienced by Alyokhina ten years ago.
Yelena, 34, spent eight years in a Siberian colony after being convicted of drug possession.
She said she was paid around 1,000 rubles ($16) a month to work 10 to 12 hours a day in a sewing shop.
“Girls with a strong athletic build are often given much heavier jobs. For example, they are loading sacks of flour for a prison bakery or unloading mountains of coal,” she said.
Prisoners could be punished for unexplainable “infractions”, such as placing a wristwatch on a bedside table.
The ultimate punishment was solitary confinement, known as the “Vatican”.
“Just as the Vatican is a state within a state, solitary confinement is a prison within a prison,” Yelena said.
A gynecologist visited her colony every month, where more than 800 women were imprisoned.
“You do the math, what are the odds of being the one who managed to reach a doctor? Virtually zero,” she said.
For a foreigner with little or no Russian, it is more difficult to navigate the system and deal with isolation.
The brother of Paul Whelan, a former US Marine serving 16 years in a Russian penal colony on espionage charges which he denies, said he was allowed a 15-minute phone call each day with his parents, who couldn’t call other family members or friends, and doesn’t have access to email or the internet.
David Whelan said his brother had to work at least eight hours a day, six days a week, on menial tasks like making buttonholes, which caused him repetitive strain injuries.
Inmates sleep in barrack-like buildings and access to many basic necessities, including medicine, depends on paying bribes to prison guards, he said.
The conditions can depend heavily on the whims of the guards, the warden or the older inmates.
Paul appears to be using his military training “to go day to day, to figure out what battles to fight and what battles not to fight,” David Whelan said.
“His phone calls, even to our parents, are recorded. His letters were all translated before they came out. So you know that everything you do is being watched and you really have no sense of individuality.
Alyokhina said receiving cards and letters from the outside world offered a rare ray of hope, and she urged people to support Griner in this way.
She said they should use machine translation and send the text in English and Russian to make it easier to pass through the prison censor.
“Don’t leave anyone alone with this system,” she said. “It’s totally inhuman, it’s a Gulag, and when you feel alone there, it’s much easier to give up.”
Sports
News
Reviews | A Supreme Court compromise on affirmative action?
Current plaintiffs want the Supreme Court to overturn the decision grutter and argue that the 14th Amendment and Title VI prohibit racial preferences. But the court could do something simpler: rule that racial preferences in universities violate the plain language of Title VI and that there is simply no need to address the constitutional issue.
A Title VI solution offers several compelling benefits. Yes, it would upset the status quo on affirmative action, but with a slightly narrower approach. And it would do so by strengthening the Supreme Court and our democratic governance, while allowing colleges to be race-responsive with some necessary safeguards.
On the one hand, the focus on Title VI puts the tribunal on a stronger legal footing. As Jonathan Mitchell pointed out in an amicus judicial brief to the court, the wording of Title VI is clear: “No person in the United States shall, by reason of race, color, or national origin , be excluded from participation in, denied the benefits of, or discriminated against in any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.” Several Title VI sponsors, including prominent Liberal Senator Hubert Humphrey, insisted on the Senate floor that it would provide no basis for race-based preferences.In contrast, the 14th Amendment makes no reference to programs — it guarantees “equal protection of the laws,” which was intended largely to outlawing the “black codes” common in the 1860s, under which white people had a number of civil rights denied to black people.As Judge Sonia Sotomayor pointed out on Monday, no one seemed to care. oppose at the end of the 1860s certain reconstruction programs which only benefited black Americans (free blacks as well as former slaves).
As court watchers know, Gorsuch focused on the very similar literal language of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 in his landmark work. Bostock opinion. In this 6-3 decision, the court ruled that since Title VII prohibited discrimination based on sex, employers could not discriminate based on sexual orientation or transgender status. The decision was a victory for liberals and a powerful example of the Supreme Court elevating law above ideology. A decision here, based on similar grounds and ignoring the constitutional question, would remind observers Bostock and thus bolster the legitimacy of the court rather than appearing as a mere ideological and conservative effort to tear up past precedents.
A decision based on Title VI would also leave the door open for a legislative response and thus increase Congressional accountability. On Monday, the Biden administration’s solicitor general reminded the court that many military leaders see military academies’ limited use of racial preferences as crucial to their efforts to create an integrated officer corps. (Although there is considerable evidence that strong racial preferences in many colleges and vocational schools ultimately undermine minority performance and reduce entry rates into the professions, this does not appear to be the case with military academies). Lawmakers often struggle to find common ground in a dysfunctional Congress, but a bipartisan majority may be able to create a limited exception for military academies — particularly if they’re sought after by military leaders — or s Engage in other small, supervised experiences.
The Title VI solution could also solve a troubling dilemma posed by Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. If the court prohibits universities from considering race, she asked, does that prevent a black applicant from writing an essay that explains how race has influenced their life and shaped their identity? According to established case law applying the Civil Rights Act of 1964, this problem has a solution. Universities can and do use admissions criteria where whites outperform blacks, as long as they can demonstrate that those criteria are tied to student achievement. It shouldn’t be hard for universities to show that students who have overcome tough challenges in life do better in college than their degrees alone predict.
The key here — and another benefit of the Title VI solution — is that universities should become more rigorous and transparent about how their admissions systems work. For two generations, courts have unsubtly encouraged universities to engage in opaque “holistic admissions” systems in which racial considerations are disguised by vague talk of “diversity.” Under a strictly racially neutral application of Title VI, that would change. Considering life experience – including race-related experiences – would be nice, as long as universities can show, through various grading and weighting systems, exactly how influential it is, so that an outsider can determine that the university does indeed evaluate the difficulties overcome, and not simply by using disguised racial preference.
There are many problems with university racial preference programs. The Harvard and UNC archives show that preferences are much more important than the universities admit. They create academic performance disparities on campus. They increasingly penalize Asian Americans, an eclectic group that has itself suffered from past discrimination. They make less and less sense in a society where “multiracial” individuals are the fastest growing demographic group.
The Title VI solution offers a moderate path to reform, replacing the notoriously confusing language of grutter with a clear and legitimate legislative standard. And by focusing on a statutory source, not the Constitution itself, this approach would place the question of preferences squarely in the democratic forum.
Politices
News
Russian narrative gains traction in Germany – study – RT World News
The researchers behind the report urged authorities to do more to counter what they see as misinformation from Moscow.
The number of Germans who agree with Russia’s position on the root causes of the conflict in Ukraine has increased in recent months, a newly published study reveals. Scholars flatly dismissed the Moscow version of events as “Propagandaand called on the German government to take action to counter it.
Published Wednesday and titled “Endurance Test for Democracy: Pro-Russian Conspiracy Narratives and Belief in Disinformation in Society,” the article is based on opinion polls conducted at intervals of several months.
According to the report, 19% of respondents agree with the statement that Russia had no choice but to attack Ukraine in response to NATO provocations; 21% partially support this notion. In April, the figures stood at 12% and 17% respectively, according to the study.
People living in eastern regions that included the former German Democratic Republic tend to show more understanding towards Moscow, the report said. The number of people who believe that NATO provoked Russia into the conflict is said to be almost twice as high there as in West Germany.
The researchers noted that supporters of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AFD) party are much more likely to espouse such views than the general population. Likewise, those on the opposite end of the left-wing party political spectrum also show greater acceptance of Russia’s positions.
NATO expansion and its attempts to drag Ukraine into its sphere of control have been cited by Russian President Vladimir Putin as one of the reasons for launching the military operation. The Kremlin has argued that it has repeatedly tried to convey its national security concerns to the West, but they have invariably fallen on deaf ears.
Senior Ukrainian officials have acknowledged that kyiv has not abandoned the idea of joining the alliance and that NATO has played a key role in strengthening the Ukrainian army.
The authors of the study dismissed all accounts consistent with Moscow’s views as “disinformation” and “Propaganda.“They claimed, however, that these ideas are”is gaining ground among the German population to terrifying proportions.”
They concluded by calling on the government to do more to counter the spread of what they consider to be “misinformation”, which the newspaper describes as “undermining democracy as such.”
You can share this story on social media:
RT
News
Oath Keepers trial: What we know after US closes case
For more than a month, prosecutors presented nearly 30 witnesses, released hours of video and reviewed dozens of messages as they tried to convince a jury in Washington, D.C. that the group on trial was seeking to prevent the transfer peaceful presidential power and “shatter a foundation of American democracy.
Rhodes is on trial with Thomas Caldwell, Kenneth Harrelson, Kelly Meggs and Jessica Watkins. All are charged with conspiring to engage in sedition, obstructing Congress’ assertion of Biden’s victory and preventing lawmakers from performing their official duties on Jan. 6. Meggs, Harrelson and Watkins, who entered the Capitol, are also charged with damaging property, and all but Watkins are charged with destroying evidence.
Here are some highlights of the testimony and evidence the government presented:
washingtonpost
News
LA mayoral race poll: Caruso closes in on Bass
The Los Angeles mayoral race was rapidly closing as it entered its final week, with Rick Caruso taking a deep lead from Rep. Karen Bass, putting him within striking distance in the contest to lead the second-largest city of the country.
Bass continues to hold the edge, 45% to 41% among likely voters, with 13% saying they remain undecided, according to a new poll from the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies, co-sponsored by The Times. But the advantage of Bass is within the poll’s margin of error and surprisingly smaller than the 15-point margin it held a month ago.
Support for Bass, a longtime elected official, has not declined significantly — she maintains strong support among major voter groups, including women, Liberals and registered Democrats.
But Caruso, a billionaire businessman and developer, steadily gained ground as previously undecided voters made up their minds. His push has been fueled by tens of millions of dollars spent on attack ads that appear to have succeeded in casting doubt on Bass in the minds of many voters.
He retained big advantages among relatively few conservative and Republican voters in Los Angeles while blazing important trails among Latinos, moderates and people living in the San Fernando Valley.
Bass leads through the rest of the city, relying on the electorate’s polarized view of Caruso, the support of the state’s Democratic establishment, and the liberal tilt of the city’s electorate. She leads among likely white and black voters, according to the poll.
The survey follows several other public and private polls that have shown a significant tightening of competition.
“This race could go either way,” said Tommy Newman, senior director of United Way of Greater Los Angeles, which is working with a coalition to pass a council tax measure in the November ballot and is closely monitoring the local politics.
“Nobody has that in the bag. There’s been a huge fuss with Latino voters. The question is, will that correlate to votes?” Newman said.[Caruso] is probably running the most robust grassroots campaign we’ve ever seen in a mayoral race. In a tight race, that’s where the campaigns on the pitch count.
The tighter race came at a time when the mayoral campaign was somewhat overshadowed by the scandal that began with a leaked audio recording of three city council members and a union leader making racist remarks during a a discussion last year about the development of a new city council. neighborhood boundaries.
The resulting furor drew attention to racial and ethnic tensions in the city.
The poll found that 69% of registered voters said relations between various racial and ethnic groups were just good or bad, while only 23% said they were excellent or good.
However, the survey does not show a clear impact of the scandal on the race for mayor.
Bass and Caruso have called on anyone involved in racist comments to resign. They also each used the moment to make the points they had been pushing throughout the campaign.
For Caruso, the scandal reflected a continuation of what he sees as the corruption plaguing City Hall and spoke to the need for an outsider to clean up the city government. Bass said the scandal offered the city a moment to come together and talk about its divisions while finding ways to bridge them.
The poll found that voters who place a high priority on building coalitions between racial and ethnic groups favor Bass.
What clearly had an effect was Caruso’s money.
As both campaigns now turn to efforts to get the vote out, Caruso has spent about $13 million to muster about 300 to 400 door knockers that have fanned out across the city to remind voters of the election. The on-the-ground operation is designed to boost participation from people — especially Latino voters — who have shown an interest in Caruso but won’t necessarily vote unless pushed.
This effort was aided by the onslaught of publicity. Since the primary, Caruso is expected to spend $26 million on television, radio and digital ads in the general election through Tuesday. That’s more than eight times the $3.3 million Bass is expected to spend, according to data from media tracking firm AdImpact.
Bass will also be boosted by a number of independent on-air supporters, including unions representing carpenters and electricians and a pro-Bass political action committee funded by workers and Hollywood money. These groups, which cannot legally coordinate with the Bass campaign, plan to spend several million on ads supporting the congresswoman.
Much of Caruso’s advertising is in Spanish. With canvassing aimed at Latino voters, this ground seems to be paying off. In Berkeley’s latest IGS poll just over a month ago, Bass led among likely Latino voters by 6 points, 35% to 29%; it now trails 17% in this group, 48% to 31%. However, many of Caruso’s Latino supporters do not consistently vote in every election, making turnout a challenge for him.
“You have to give Caruso a lot of credit. He’s making big inroads in that segment, but they’re not regular voters,” said Mark DiCamillo, who ran the poll and has been polling California voters for decades.
“He’s making breakthroughs where he didn’t have those breakthroughs in June” in the primary, DiCamillo said. “The whole question is, will this be enough? It will definitely be close.
Bass’ biggest advantage remains his overwhelming support among liberals — the voters who define the shape of the Los Angeles electorate.
In recent elections, liberal voters propelled Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who campaigned with Bass last week, to victory in Los Angeles in the 2020 Democratic primary and propelled progressive candidates front and center in this year’s primary.
If their grip holds, Bass will likely win.
Bass leads by 40 percentage points among likely voters who identify as somewhat liberal (64% to 22%) and by about 60 percentage points among those who are strongly liberal (74% to 12%).
Those liberal voters are the bulwark that could block Caruso’s continued growth in support in the San Fernando Valley, where he now leads by 9 points (45% to 36%). Bass remains ahead in every other part of town with margins of nearly 20 points. The only exception is the South LA and Port area, where Bass leads 48% to 43%.
“It’s problematic for Caruso,” said USC political science professor Ange-Marie Hancock Alfaro. Bass “has his base of support. We’ll see if Bass’ structural advantage holds.
In recent weeks, the campaign has featured a flurry of attacks on issues such as each candidate’s ties to USC. Caruso lambasted Bass for accepting a $95,000 scholarship to attend a graduate program, while Bass attacked him for his involvement in responding to a sexual misconduct scandal.
But Caruso’s advertisements have been much more frequent. Their effect can be seen in the increase in the share of voters who hold an unfavorable opinion of Bass and in an erosion of his standing among registered Democrats.
About half of the electorate still views Bass favorably, but the share of likely voters who view her unfavorably has risen 10 points since September to 35%.
Among Latino voters, a third now have an unfavorable opinion of Bass, up from a sixth in September.
Bass continues to have a more favorable image than Caruso, however. In the current survey, 43% view it favorably and 42% unfavorably, compared to 38% to 40% last month.
Caruso has won some support among Democrats, who make up the majority of Los Angeles voters. In September, only 19% of likely Democratic voters backed him. Now 28% do. That’s still far less support than Bass, who is backed by 56% of Democrats, with 14% undecided, but it represents a significant step up from the businessman, who has been a Republican for much of his life. life and did not change his party registration to Democrat until January. .
About 20% of voters surveyed had already voted. Caruso had a slight lead among them – 49% to 46%. He also leads among voters who said they plan to vote in person on Election Day. Bass fared much better with voters who planned to send in or drop off their ballots, leading 50% to 33% among them, according to the poll.
Beyond the negative publicity, the main political arguments in the race centered around homelessness and public safety. Those two issues, along with the economy and education, are what voters say the next mayor needs to prioritize.
Most voters consider fighting climate change and building coalitions between people of different racial and ethnic backgrounds to be less important, despite being top priorities for Bass supporters.
Even though Caruso is trailing, voters think he would do a better job on crime, the economy and homelessness. They think Bass would do a better job on education, climate change and building coalitions.
Berkeley’s IGS poll was conducted Oct. 25-31 among 1,437 registered voters in Los Angeles, 1,131 of whom were deemed likely to vote in the November election. The sample was weighted to match census and voter registration benchmarks. Due to the weighting, precise estimates of the margin of error are difficult, but the results are estimated to have a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points in either direction for the full sample of registered voters and 4 points for the sample of probable voters.
Times editor Julia Wick contributed to this report.
California Daily Newspapers
Jeremy Pena continues to shine for Astros in biggest moments
Indian court sentences US antiquities trafficker to 10 years in prison
Polygon (MATIC) Price Rallies As Whales Supply The Fuel
Brittney Griner faces a dark life in a Russian penal colony
Reviews | A Supreme Court compromise on affirmative action?
Russian narrative gains traction in Germany – study – RT World News
Goldman Sachs Working on Crypto Database For Institutional Clients
Oath Keepers trial: What we know after US closes case
LA mayoral race poll: Caruso closes in on Bass
Three things world leaders should be aware of ahead of COP27
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News1 week ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches
-
News2 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?