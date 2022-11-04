Joe Biden complains oil companies should drill more

President Joe Biden has complained that oil companies are not drilling enough oil, despite his long history of trying to block oil and gas production in the United States.

“We haven’t slowed them down at all, they should be drilling more than they are doing right now,” Biden said. “If they drilled more, we would have more relief at the pump.”

The president spoke about high gas prices while on a trip to New Mexico to campaign for Democratic candidates.

Biden, however, acted repeatedly in his first two years in office to drive down US oil and gasoline production.

Biden has leased fewer acres for oil and gas in his first two years than any other administration at the same time since the end of World War II, according to the The Wall Street Journal.

In January 2021, Biden also issued an executive order freezing oil and gas leases, a decision that has been embroiled in court.

It also suspended oil production leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, after former President Donald Trump opened the vast oil reserves to production.

Biden also ordered the shutdown of the Keystone XL pipeline, which would have transported 830,000 barrels of crude oil from Canada to the United States.

Oil companies have had less incentive to invest in long-term oil production since the president campaigned on the idea of ​​ending fossil fuels.

“No more subsidies for the fossil fuel industry. No more drilling including offshore. No ability for the oil industry to continue drilling,” Biden said in March 2020. “It’s over.

pic.twitter.com/90MVJevPmv — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) March 8, 2022

The president complained during his campaign speech in New Mexico that the oil industry had failed to deliver on its commitment to the American people by overcharging for gas and making billions of dollars in profits.

“These outrageous profits are the windfalls of war,” he said, referring to soaring oil prices after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Biden has threatened to target oil companies with more taxes.

“Either invest in America or pay higher taxes on your excess profits and face restrictions,” he said.