Justin Bieber’s Breakup Is the ‘Best Thing’ That Ever Happened to Me

For years, Selena Gomez felt “haunted” by her on-again-off-again relationship with Justin Bieber, enduring relentless questions from paparazzi and a never-ending narrative about her Hollywood romance that the world couldn’t let go even long after. They broke.

“It was all so public,” Gomez, who never recognizes Bieber by name, reveals in her upcoming documentary, “Selena Gomez: ‘My Mind & Me,’” premiering Friday on Apple TV+.

“I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go,” she says in the documentary. “But then I just walked by. I was no longer afraid. »

In 2019, a year after Gomez’s last breakup with Bieber and following her own mental breakdown in 2016 after years in and out of rehab, the singer is seen giving a speech at the McLean dinner Award 2019 where she received the mental health award. health, noting that her past struggles have helped her heal. She wrote her chart-topping ballad “Lose You to Love Me” in just 45 minutes.

Gomez first cleared the air in September when she shared a message of kindness with fans after Hailey’s viral interview on the podcast, a hint of an olive branch between her and Hailey. Getty Images

In the next scene, she talks about her relationship with her ex.

“I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever and then forget about it all in the blink of an eye, it was really confusing,” Gomez says in the doc. “But I just think it had to happen and ultimately it was the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Gomez, 30, dated the 28-year-old “Sorry” singer in 2011 after years of friendship and dated on and off for years until 2015. In December of that year, Bieber became romantically involved with his now wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, although the duo then temporarily separated. Gomez and Bieber got back together during the interlude, but ultimately called it quits in 2018. Months later, Bieber proposed to Baldwin.

The trio’s romantic drama has been a source of contention for years, prompting Baldwin Bieber to finally address it in a September “Call Her Daddy” podcast episode in which she said she had never “stolen Bieber to Gomez, and noted that she was being bullied online and trolled by Gomez fans over the rumors. She added that there was “no drama personally” between her and Gomez. “Everything is respect. It’s all just love.

Gomez first cleared the air in September when she shared a message of kindness to fans, a hint at an olive branch between her and Hailey.

“It’s not fair because we should never talk to anyone the way I saw,” the Rare Beauty founder told fans on TikTok.

Gomez opens up about her difficult battle with anxiety, depression and bipolar disorder in her upcoming doc. AppleTV+

Selena Gomez at the premiere of ‘My Mind & Me’. Getty Images

“If you’re supporting Rare, I can’t thank you enough,” the singer continued, “but know that you also represent what that means, which is: words matter, really matter.”

The duo nearly broke the internet in October when they posed for a series of photos hugging each other and visibly debunking feud rumors, with Gomez later confirming in an interview with Vulture published Wednesday that the photos were “not a big deal,” the outlet said. , “It’s not even a thing.”

Gomez’s ability to outperform audience-fueled drama is what led her to develop more mental toughness, a subject she discusses in the documentary and in a recent interview with Rolling Stone.

“Somebody made a comment and it got me involved, and then for two days I felt bad about myself,” she told Rolling Stone in an interview published Thursday, referring to the Hailey’s podcast interview in September, though without mentioning her by name. She went on to say that years ago such drama would have crippled her for months.

Now she can face the music and move on.

“I was like, I’m just going to say, ‘Everybody be nice to each other. Everyone’s focused on what’s going on in the real world,” she told Rolling Stone.