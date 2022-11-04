Kash Patel’s grand jury appearance focused on Trump’s declassification requests

LOS ANGELES — The people. Energy. The city. The winner.

Five years after the project that is the Los Angeles Football Club began, one of the city’s most successful residents stood last Sunday in the cavernous Field Club at Banc of California Stadium and lingered long enough to soak up another successful company he helped create.

“When people believe and work together,” said Peter Guber the day after LAFC’s decisive win over Austin FC, “magic can happen.”

Whether or not anyone else celebrating in the premium area on the ground floor of the South Los Angeles stadium identifies with the 80-year-old LAFC executive chairman, who is among the 29 members of the large group ownership of the club, had nothing to do with their non-existent financial participation. The jubilant scene in this mix space, which has become arguably the most diverse place in town on game days, is perhaps the purest example of what LAFC wants to represent.

Making residents of the Los Angeles area care about anything is never a guarantee, but in a short time and in various ways, the ownership of LAFC – a mix of private equity heavyweights, d entertainment icons, marketing gurus, tech and social media entrepreneurs, star athletes and actors – has orchestrated a product that resonates with every neighborhood, regardless of background, education, record banking or other societal dividing lines of a person.

All that matters, all that matters since 2018 for those few hours when LA fills the Bench, is their stoked passion for a team that is one win away from winning its first Major League Soccer championship in its fifth season.

Larry Berg, owner-manager of LAFC and senior partner at private equity firm Apollo Global Management, understands why Guber, whom he has called a mentor, or anyone else might fall in love with Black & Gold.

“Sport has a very interesting role in our society in terms of bringing people together,” Berg said. “I think whenever it all works – and of course it always works better when there’s ranking success – it’s magical to see the community come together. The diversity. The stadium full. The vibe.”

At the top of the long list of stated goals LAFC set out to accomplish, right there with winning titles and evolving into a brand known to fans around the world, tied locals to the club’s cultural identity.

“It became a full team affiliation by a city that saw the team start from scratch in a place that maybe wasn’t even safe,” Guber said as he watched the crowded Field Club over the weekend. end last. “It wasn’t dangerous but it was run down. The whole region came together. People protect our building and all sites. It’s really unbelievable. It’s a real community effort.

LAFC star captain Carlos Vela agreed to join the club in 2017 after being won over by the owners’ collective vision. Long before there was a place to play, teammates to play with, or even an office to visit, one of Mexico’s most talented players signed with a team that only existed on paper.

“Every part of the club is important because when you build a team you have to project something on the players and the people you want to sign,” Vela said. “If they come and say, ‘We’re a new team and you can come if you want, let’s see what happens’, of course you won’t sign with them. But that wasn’t the case. Every time I spoke with them it was like, ‘We want to create something special. We want to win. We want people to really engage with the team, the club, the culture.

Six years after opening the fairgrounds on the former site of the dilapidated LA Memorial Sports Arena, visions of what could be have increasingly become examples of what is.

Of the 29 MLS teams, including St. Louis, which enters the fray in 2023, LAFC is blessed with a reputation as a high-spending glamorous bunch with high-priced international stars.

Mid-season additions Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini, along with a big investment in Frenchman Denis Bouanga, highlighted LAFC’s financial means during the summer transfer window.

“He was on the more expensive side,” Berg said of Bouanga, who was a favorite of head of football operations John Thorrington before the signing.

Thorrington is often asked how he copes with LAFC’s strong ownership group while making player personnel decisions, meaning dealing with nearly 30 owners must be a cumbersome nightmare.

“It’s the furthest thing,” said Thorrington, who reports directly to Berg. “It’s a very effective working relationship.

As LAFC prepares to meet the Philadelphia Union for the MLS Cup, the two sides’ differing approaches to team building feature prominently in the scenarios ahead of Saturday’s game.

“They’ve brought in players that they think could have a big impact, and Carlos is certainly an example of that,” MLS commissioner Don Garber said. “I’m really impressed with everything they’ve done. It resonated with sell-outs and resonated with breaking away from the clutter. It’s a different approach to spending than other teams, but it works for them and the system provides for it.

“Philadelphia is really a model of how you can bring in people who understand a system and have a strategy and stick to that strategy and use all of these tools at your disposal that aren’t just about designated players and favoring Success. I think what they were able to do with their academy system is a model in our league. Frankly, I think he’s a role model in professional sports.

But attributing LAFC’s Day 1 competitiveness to deep pockets, said Berg, a football fanatic since age 8 while growing up just outside Philadelphia in Cherry Hill, NJ, misses a lot of what they tried to do.

“If you look at us compared to the rest of the league, we’re actually not at the top, so we didn’t go out there and break the bank of players and create new levels of spending that some others have” , Berg said. “And we haven’t spent in total what the others have.

“It’s not as simple as saying, ‘Hey, we have the biggest salary and we’re going to spend it. I don’t think that’s close to the truth.