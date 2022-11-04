Kash Patel, a loyal collaborator to Donald Trump and former White House deputy, was questioned before a grand jury on Thursday as part of a criminal investigation into the former president’s possession of classified records more than 18 months after he left office, a person says. familiar with the matter.
Kash Patel’s grand jury appearance focused on Trump’s declassification requests
Patel, a former federal prosecutor, is considered a key witness by the Justice Department largely because of the evidence he can provide to defend Trump’s retention of records, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke under on condition of anonymity in order to discuss it. Some of the files contained top-secret information about Iran’s missile system and China-related intelligence, The Washington Post previously reported.
Investigators did not expect Patel to offer evidence implicating Trump in possible crimes, these people said. But they added that the government absolutely wanted his first-hand, sworn account of any declassification decision Trump made.
Documents seized from Mar-a-Lago contain information about Iranian missiles and China
Patel said in media interviews in May and June that he was present when Trump decided to declassify documents – although he raised the subject amid investigations into any connection between Trump and the Russian election interference, or previous investigations involving Hillary Clinton., and did not mention the Mar-a-Lago probe, then in its infancy.
While Trump has publicly said he declassified documents he brought to Mar-a-Lago, his attorneys have carefully avoided making such a claim in court filings — arguing only that he could have done so.
Patel’s grand jury appearance marks his second in less than a month. In his first court appearance in October, he asserted his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the situation. Prosecutors argued he was not in legal danger and therefore could not take the fifth, but a federal judge disagreed with the government.
Prosecutors ultimately decided to grant Patel limited-use immunity, people familiar with the matter said, meaning he could not be charged with a crime based on what he told the court. grand jury, as long as he wasn’t lying.
That doesn’t mean his testimony will necessarily hurt Trump; it is quite possible that his answers will be useful to the former president. But prosecutors would still love to understand just how much of a declassification defense Trump can have, and Patel is perhaps the best witness to explain it.
National Security Prosecutor Joins Mar-a-Lago Investigation
Days after Trump and his attorneys learned the FBI opened a criminal investigation this spring, Patel offered right-wing media what amounted to a public explanation of why Trump still has so many sensitive government secrets.
“This is information that Trump said touched on issues concerning everything from Russiagate to the Ukraine impeachment fiasco to major national security issues of great public importance,” Patel said in a statement. interview with Breitbart on May 5.
“Trump declassified entire sets of documents in anticipation of his departure from government that he believed the American public should have the right to read for themselves,” he said.
FBI agents have since asked other former administration officials whether there was such a declassification — and, more broadly, how Trump handled classified records. They specifically asked if officials had seen any evidence of what Patel was claiming.
In May and June, the FBI separately interviewed former White House deputy advisers Pat Philbin and John Eisenberg on a range of topics related to the handling of classified records, according to two people familiar with their interviews, who both spoke on condition of anonymity. discuss an ongoing investigation.
The first round of questioning from the officers asked whether the attorneys were involved in packing the boxes of files for Trump’s departure or if they knew any details about the effort. Both said no.
But FBI agents also pointed former White House attorneys to Patel’s statements and asked if they knew if Trump had indeed declassified dozens of files, the people said. Their questions tested the validity of Patel’s claims and also sought to find out what process, if any, the Trump White House followed to declassify the records.
In Trump’s White House, classified records were routinely mishandled, former aides say
Philbin and Eisenberg told the FBI they had no knowledge of such a massive declassification of documents, people familiar with the matter said. Eisenberg explained his view that Trump had the legal authority to declassify documents on the spot if he wished, but said Trump had not done so to his knowledge.
In fact, Eisenberg reminded the FBI of specific times Trump wanted to publicly tweet a classified image or fact from a top-secret document, people familiar with the matter said. He told officers that White House officials encouraged Trump to go through a careful declassification process to ensure that the intelligence or defense agency that produced the document could weigh its concerns and assess the damage that even partial posting could cause.
In one instance, the people said, Eisenberg told officers the agencies quickly reviewed an image of an Iranian missile on a launch pad — an image from a top-secret document — and removed the markings from it. identification and other business clues so Trump can tweet it.
In dealing with another Trump request to tweet a national secret, Eisenberg told the FBI, according to these people, Trump was discouraged from immediately declassifying and sharing a document that could reveal human intelligence sources. Aides persuaded the president to wait for a multi-agency review of the potential harms of a release, Eisenberg said, according to those people. In the end, Trump did not send the tweet.
John Bolton, Trump’s national security adviser until Trump fired him in September 2019, said in an interview that he was not interviewed by the FBI. He also disputed Trump’s claim that he had a standing order to declassify anything he took from the West Wing to his residence for examination. And he said he was highly skeptical of Patel’s description of Trump declassifying a trove of documents at the same time.
“There was never a standing order to declassify things. The notion of mass declassification or on a whim, declassifying things – I don’t recall Trump doing that. He didn’t did that,” Bolton said. “He acted so haphazardly that the formality of saying ‘declassify something’ just didn’t cross his mind. He thought if he tweeted something or said something then it was just declassified.
washingtonpost
RBI Monetary Committee discusses missed inflation target report
Mumbai:
The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee met on Thursday to discuss the bank’s report to the government for failing to meet its inflation targets for three consecutive quarters for the first time since its inception in 2016.
“A separate meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was held on November 3, 2022 to discuss and draft the report which will be sent to the government by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI),” the RBI said in its short statement. following the meeting.
All six MPC members attended the meeting, the statement added.
India’s central bank will not immediately release details of the report to the government, Governor Shaktikanta Das said in a speech on Wednesday.
“This is a report sent under a statute, I do not have the privilege, authority or luxury to release a letter like this,” Das said.
The committee is mandated to keep inflation within 2 percentage points either side of its 4% target and a three-quarters failure requires it to provide an explanation to the government as well as the remedy that he plans to adopt.
Retail price inflation has remained above 6% since January and accelerated in September to a five-month high of 7.41% year-on-year as food prices rose.
Featured Video of the Day
Second Google fine in India in less than a week. Invoice: Rs 936 Crores
ndtv
Uvalde Day of the Dead, an unforgettable night
UVALDE, Texas — As the sun painted a deep orange hue over Uvalde Cemetery on Wednesday evening, a few hundred residents filed quietly past the gravesites of the 19 children and two teachers whose lives had ended so abruptly this year at Robb Elementary School.
The graves were decorated with ofrendas – personal belongings, old photos and favorite foods placed on makeshift altars to mark the traditional Day of the Dead.
Many people wore oversized photos of the children or wore images of them on their t-shirts. On this march, unlike so many others in the small South Texas town in recent months, there were no calls for justice, no demands for gun control and no anger. This night of Día de los Muertos, as it is known in Spanish, was a celebration of short, bright lives taken too soon.
Among the mourners was Ana Rodriguez, who had fashioned an altar for her 10-year-old daughter Maite from what was left of her: a small sewing machine that Maite had used to sew pillows for her family . A winter hat. The green Converse sneakers she wore to school on the last day of May. And an urn of ashes.
“I chose these items because they represent who she was,” Ms. Rodriguez said. “In a way, she’s here with us.”
The Day of the Dead – a folk holiday dating back to pre-colonial times that is celebrated throughout Latin America and among Latin American communities in the United States – takes place on the first two days of November. The belief is that the souls of the dead visit the land of the living and, on the carefully prepared altars, remember lives that are no more.
In the five months since the mass shooting, family members of victims have channeled their grief into activism, staging marches and public rallies to demand tougher gun laws and accountability. the slow response from the police.
But unlike previous events, this day served as a source of solace, bringing families together with lifted spirits.
Parents shared funny stories and songs and savored the foods their children loved to eat. An altar for Tess Mata, a popular Little League player, featured her latest school portrait and her favorite snacks: Oreo Thins, Best Maid Dilly Bites and a packet of ramen noodle soup.
As the sun set, twinkling lights illuminated the altars, bringing a festive feeling. A mariachi group, Nuevo Estilo, sang the traditional song “Hermoso Cariño” by Vicente Fernandez: “Beautiful darling that God sent me, to be destined only for me.
Day of the Dead is traditionally a private affair in Uvalde, a tight-knit, largely Mexican American community about 70 miles from the border with Mexico. Usually represented by decor that some may consider macabre, sweets and figures in the shape of skeletons and skulls, the two-day commemoration carries a deeper and solemn meaning, a time to pause and commune with the deceased, said Monica Muñoz Martinez, a University of Texas professor who attended Robb Elementary while growing up in Uvalde.
Recently, Ms Martinez and her mother, Maria Elena Martinez, 69, carefully placed toys and personal items on a Day of the Dead altar for Uvalde victims which was tucked away in a wing of the university next to the Mexican American and Latin Studies Office.
“The goal is to keep their future visions alive,” Ms. Martinez said.
Wednesday’s march to Uvalde Cemetery included visits from Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic candidate for Texas governor, and Roland Gutierrez, a state senator who represents the area.
Jerry Mata, Tess’ father, at one point collapsed in a beach chair, overcome with emotion. Later, he said he couldn’t help but feel grateful as onlookers stopped to take photos of his daughter’s altar.
“I’m glad they don’t forget it,” he said to the sound of jovial conversations and mariachi trumpets. “You just don’t think you’re going to do this for your daughter in fourth grade. She wasn’t supposed to die. But the goal today is to remember the good times.
Ms Rodriguez, who also grew up in Uvalde, said despite the name of the holiday, she mustered all her strength to spend it remembering her daughter’s short but turbulent life, not how she died .
Maite, she said, had been an unexpected surprise. With two boys already, Ms Rodriguez says she was taken aback when she found out she was having a girl. “I was used to boys. I didn’t know how to do a girl’s hair, or how to match her outfits. I didn’t know any of that,” she said.
She hadn’t even thought of a name for herself when Maite was born. “I was really scared to come out of the hospital with a nameless baby,” she said with a chuckle. Then, she says, a friend stopped by to visit the hospital and called her own daughter, whose middle name was Maite.
“I asked him, is it okay if I use it?” said Ms. Rodriguez.
“Yes, of course, I would be honored,” the friend replied.
When Maite and Ms Rodriguez researched the meaning of the name years later, both were surprised to learn that it meant ‘beloved’ and ‘love’ in Basque. “She was always like, ‘Mom, nobody really has my name.’”
Unlike her boys, who tended to be more independent, Maite stuck to her, she says, as soon as she could walk. As she started nursing school, Ms Rodriguez said, she was studying late at night and Maite was curled up on the floor next to her. “She always wanted to be next to me,” she whispered.
In preparing an altar for her daughter, Ms Rodriguez said, she omitted one of Maite’s favorite books, Anne Frank’s ‘Diary of a Young Girl’, an account of the final months of a young Jewish girl in hiding with his family during the Nazi occupation. . Among the items the school returned to her after the shooting was a letter Maite had written about Anne’s tragic death.
The book, Ms. Rodriguez said, was just too painful to include.
The Day of the Dead celebration was one of many times families in Uvalde have come together for comfort in recent weeks, sharing the first day of school for surviving children, preparing for the upcoming holidays with chairs empty, celebrating the birthdays of children who weren’t there to blow out the candles.
Ms Rodriguez had gathered with the Rubio family at the cemetery days earlier to mark the day Lexi Rubio would have turned 11. They played festive music on a portable speaker while Lexi’s siblings drew funny faces on little pumpkins.
Somewhere along the way, a balloon with an image of a sloth from one of Lexi’s favorite movies, “Zootopia,” broke loose and floated up into the clouds.
“Lexi wanted it,” whispered her mother, Kimberly Rubio. “So she takes it.”
The moment inspired Ms. Rodriguez to share her own news. She jumped off a beach chair and pulled her hair to the side to reveal a tattoo on her neck with one word: “Maite.”
“It didn’t hurt me at all,” she said with a smile. “I actually felt a boost of energy in my step after I got it. Like Maite is now with me forever.
nytimes
University of Chicago investigates after several students say their drinks were spiked – NBC Chicago
The University of Chicago has received several reports in which undergraduate students say they suspect their drinks were spiked at parties.
Since September, the University has received seven different complaints from students who say the incidents happened at parties.
In one case, an undergraduate student reported that he was likely sexually assaulted in a hall of residence after attending a party that took place on October 28. The student suspected that a drug had been added to his drink without his knowledge, according to a report from the school.
“The University takes every report of misconduct seriously; such behavior is unacceptable, not tolerated within this community and may be criminal,” the university said in a statement.
The school advises that if you think you or someone you know has used a drug without consent and might need help, go to the nearest emergency room or call 911.
NBC Chicago
Twitter, Lyft, Stripe announce massive layoffs; experts explain what’s behind massive cut amid tech slowdown
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Economists are calling it a truly unusual day for layoffs. The Bay Area’s big tech giants are announcing layoffs that total thousands of laid-off workers.
On Thursday, Stripe, a Bay Area-based fintech company, announced it would lay off 1,000 people.
On the same day, ride-sharing giant Lyft announced it was laying off 700. Both companies said they had cut their workforces by 14%.
RELATED: Elon Musk’s Twitter Warns Staff Layoffs Set to Begin Friday, Reports Say
More and more companies are cutting staff, saying it’s due to economic conditions, a market downturn or restructuring.
“It’s an unusual day. I’ve never seen so many layoffs announced on the same day before,” said Ted Egan, chief economist for the city and county of San Francisco.
And don’t forget Twitter. Owner Elon Musk announced plans to start cutting 3,700 jobs on Friday. That’s half of the company’s workforce.
Since January, the San Francisco Standard has been tracking cuts with its “layoff tracker”
To date, 16,772 workers have been made redundant in 138 companies.
Many of them happen to be technology companies.
“California is known for its tech industry. We have to be careful. We don’t want to destroy our economy,” said economics professor Daniel Vencill of San Francisco State University.
ABC7 News asked him about the Bay Area global layoffs and what led to them.
“This is a recession deliberately created by the Federal Reserve. This is the only way to end inflationary expectations. This is just one of the tragedies of monetary and fiscal policy. We have the tools , but it’s like using a shotgun to kill a mosquito. It’s a shame it’s the only tool in our armoury,” Prof Vencill said.
Even though there are worries about the slowing economy, new data on Thursday shows that companies are still hiring – that there are two jobs for every worker.
The data shows that unemployment remains stable at 2% and that there are many jobs.
“It’s because there are different sectors. Some companies may hire temporary labor, for the holiday season,” Professor Vencill said.
“The reality is that technology is a major driver of our region and our region’s economy and if you have thousands and thousands of layoffs it will have ripple effects on other industries and unemployment will not will not stay at an all-time high,” chief economist Egan said.
Egan says September was the first month the San Francisco/San Mateo area has lost tech jobs since the pandemic began.
ABC7
LAFC on the verge of winning the MLS title since its launch
LOS ANGELES — The people. Energy. The city. The winner.
Five years after the project that is the Los Angeles Football Club began, one of the city’s most successful residents stood last Sunday in the cavernous Field Club at Banc of California Stadium and lingered long enough to soak up another successful company he helped create.
“When people believe and work together,” said Peter Guber the day after LAFC’s decisive win over Austin FC, “magic can happen.”
Whether or not anyone else celebrating in the premium area on the ground floor of the South Los Angeles stadium identifies with the 80-year-old LAFC executive chairman, who is among the 29 members of the large group ownership of the club, had nothing to do with their non-existent financial participation. The jubilant scene in this mix space, which has become arguably the most diverse place in town on game days, is perhaps the purest example of what LAFC wants to represent.
Making residents of the Los Angeles area care about anything is never a guarantee, but in a short time and in various ways, the ownership of LAFC – a mix of private equity heavyweights, d entertainment icons, marketing gurus, tech and social media entrepreneurs, star athletes and actors – has orchestrated a product that resonates with every neighborhood, regardless of background, education, record banking or other societal dividing lines of a person.
All that matters, all that matters since 2018 for those few hours when LA fills the Bench, is their stoked passion for a team that is one win away from winning its first Major League Soccer championship in its fifth season.
Larry Berg, owner-manager of LAFC and senior partner at private equity firm Apollo Global Management, understands why Guber, whom he has called a mentor, or anyone else might fall in love with Black & Gold.
“Sport has a very interesting role in our society in terms of bringing people together,” Berg said. “I think whenever it all works – and of course it always works better when there’s ranking success – it’s magical to see the community come together. The diversity. The stadium full. The vibe.”
At the top of the long list of stated goals LAFC set out to accomplish, right there with winning titles and evolving into a brand known to fans around the world, tied locals to the club’s cultural identity.
“It became a full team affiliation by a city that saw the team start from scratch in a place that maybe wasn’t even safe,” Guber said as he watched the crowded Field Club over the weekend. end last. “It wasn’t dangerous but it was run down. The whole region came together. People protect our building and all sites. It’s really unbelievable. It’s a real community effort.
LAFC star captain Carlos Vela agreed to join the club in 2017 after being won over by the owners’ collective vision. Long before there was a place to play, teammates to play with, or even an office to visit, one of Mexico’s most talented players signed with a team that only existed on paper.
“Every part of the club is important because when you build a team you have to project something on the players and the people you want to sign,” Vela said. “If they come and say, ‘We’re a new team and you can come if you want, let’s see what happens’, of course you won’t sign with them. But that wasn’t the case. Every time I spoke with them it was like, ‘We want to create something special. We want to win. We want people to really engage with the team, the club, the culture.
Six years after opening the fairgrounds on the former site of the dilapidated LA Memorial Sports Arena, visions of what could be have increasingly become examples of what is.
Of the 29 MLS teams, including St. Louis, which enters the fray in 2023, LAFC is blessed with a reputation as a high-spending glamorous bunch with high-priced international stars.
Mid-season additions Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini, along with a big investment in Frenchman Denis Bouanga, highlighted LAFC’s financial means during the summer transfer window.
“He was on the more expensive side,” Berg said of Bouanga, who was a favorite of head of football operations John Thorrington before the signing.
Thorrington is often asked how he copes with LAFC’s strong ownership group while making player personnel decisions, meaning dealing with nearly 30 owners must be a cumbersome nightmare.
“It’s the furthest thing,” said Thorrington, who reports directly to Berg. “It’s a very effective working relationship.
As LAFC prepares to meet the Philadelphia Union for the MLS Cup, the two sides’ differing approaches to team building feature prominently in the scenarios ahead of Saturday’s game.
“They’ve brought in players that they think could have a big impact, and Carlos is certainly an example of that,” MLS commissioner Don Garber said. “I’m really impressed with everything they’ve done. It resonated with sell-outs and resonated with breaking away from the clutter. It’s a different approach to spending than other teams, but it works for them and the system provides for it.
“Philadelphia is really a model of how you can bring in people who understand a system and have a strategy and stick to that strategy and use all of these tools at your disposal that aren’t just about designated players and favoring Success. I think what they were able to do with their academy system is a model in our league. Frankly, I think he’s a role model in professional sports.
But attributing LAFC’s Day 1 competitiveness to deep pockets, said Berg, a football fanatic since age 8 while growing up just outside Philadelphia in Cherry Hill, NJ, misses a lot of what they tried to do.
“If you look at us compared to the rest of the league, we’re actually not at the top, so we didn’t go out there and break the bank of players and create new levels of spending that some others have” , Berg said. “And we haven’t spent in total what the others have.
“It’s not as simple as saying, ‘Hey, we have the biggest salary and we’re going to spend it. I don’t think that’s close to the truth.
California Daily Newspapers
Betr boss hits back at claims punters ripped off in Melbourne Cup 100-1 promotional stunt
The boss of controversial betting firm Betr REFUSES to deactivating punters’ accounts so they can’t claim Melbourne Cup payouts – as he reveals when he dodged a $50m bullet on an outrageous 101-1 stunt
- Matthew Trip, 47, launched the Betr agency two weeks before the Melbourne Cup
- He denied rumors that the company kept accounts if winning bettors
- His launch stunt controversially offered odds of 100 to 1 on every horse in the race
- Some 300,000 punters signed up but some were angry when accounts were locked
The owner of Australia’s newest and most controversial betting platform, Betr, has denied accusations he closed punters’ accounts to avoid paying them their winnings.
Betr boss Matt Tripp has denied ‘rubbish’ rumors that his company has avoided millions of dollars in payouts with its controversial offer of 100/1 odds on every horse in this year’s Melbourne Cup.
“I’ve read a few things that we deactivated accounts and all that kind of nonsense,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald.
“There were a bunch of duplicate accounts trying to open multiple accounts which was not in the spirit of how things should be handled. It was a very small part of the 300,000 people who joined us. Less than one percent.
Betr agency founder Matthew Tripp (pictured with his family) has hit back at claims the agency closed punters’ accounts to avoid paying out their winnings after launching a controversial bid on all horses in the this year’s Melbourne Cup.
Betr caught the attention of Australian punters earlier this week by offering outrageous odds of 100 to 1 on all horses for the Melbourne Cup, even the favorite Deauville legend.
The agency is now facing possible fines from the gambling regulator and the ire of furious punters who claim their accounts have been disabled so they cannot collect their winnings.
Gold Trip’s landslide victory on Tuesday meant the News Corp-backed company dodged a disastrous $50 million payout.
Tripp has now revealed how he and other Betr executives coped with the stress of impending financial disaster on Melbourne Cup day.
Tripp and his managers felt intense pressure as Melbourne Cup favorite Deauville Legend (pictured) looked in fine form and threatened to win the race – which would have turned their 100-to-1 promotion into a financial disaster
When Gold Trip stormed into his home to win at Flemington, Tripp said Betr’s office was so happy it was ‘like a nightclub’
They were gathered in his office to watch the horses in the parade ring, hoping the favorite Deauville legend wouldn’t win and turn the 100-to-1 promotion into a disaster – but they grew concerned when pundits said that the horse looked fine.
“I thought the same thing,” admitted Tripp. ‘A few people also called me from the track and said it was looking good. I thought, “Damn, that’s all I need.”
The Deauville legend appeared to threaten to win the race as she chased the leaders with 450 meters to go, and Tripp – who said the maximum he had previously lost on a horse was $2-3million – felt even more pressure.
“When the horse appeared, I thought, ‘Let’s go. This is not a good way to start a business. They’ll all be there looking for me tonight,” he recalled.
The favorite finished fourth, however – and Tripp said Betr’s office was “like a nightclub” after the race.
He later hailed the launch as a masterstroke, saying “it’s literally the talk of every pub and bar in the country” after 300,000 punters signed up in just two weeks.
Desperate to take market share from rivals TAB and Sportsbet, Betr took a huge risk by offering odds of 100 to 1 on each horse – which would have backfired spectacularly had Deauville Legend won the biggest country race.
Mr Tripp celebrated at his upmarket Coda restaurant (pictured) after the Melbourne Cup with close friend and business partner Todd Buckingham, co-owner of the Gold Trip winning horse
Mr Tripp celebrated after the race with his close friend Todd Buckingham, co-owner of Gold Trip and managing director of Betmakers, which provides betting technology for Betr.
They dined and partied at Melbourne’s upscale Coda restaurant, which Mr Tripp owns with Tonka for the same price.
dailymail us
