Kevin Spacey to Receive Prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award in Italy

LONDON — Just two weeks after Kevin Spacey was found not responsible for assault and battery in a sexual abuse lawsuit, the actor will receive the National Motion Picture Museum’s highest honor for lifetime achievement in acting .

The National Cinema Museum in Turin, Italy, announced on Thursday that Spacey will receive the prestigious Stella della Mole award “in recognition of his aesthetic and editorial contribution to the development of dramatic art throughout his filmography,” according to a statement. published by the museum.

Previous Stella della Mole award winners include director Dario Argento as well as acclaimed actors Isabella Rossellini and Monica Bellucci.

The event, which will take place on January 16, 2023, will see him give an acting masterclass before introducing a viewing of “one of the most acclaimed films of his successful career” which will be followed by the presentation of the Stella Award. della Mole. at the end of the evening.

The museum has not confirmed which of its films will play at the event and awards ceremony.

“The Oscar-winning actor for The Usual Suspects and American Beauty, who played such unforgettable characters as Frank Underwood in House of Cards, returns to meet his beloved audience,” the museum said. “The National Cinema Museum is pleased to pay tribute to the award-winning actor who, over his decades-long career, has put memorable faces on complex, enigmatic and dynamic characters such as – among countless others – his famous Frank Underwood from the famous series House of Cards.

American actor Kevin Spacey leaves the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on October 20, 2022 in New York City. – A New York court on October 20, 2022 dismissed a $40 million sexual misconduct lawsuit brought against Kevin Spacey by an actor who claimed the disgraced Hollywood star targeted him when he was 14. Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images

Spacey will discuss “the most important milestones of his career as well as the countless characters viewers know by name” with museum director Domenico De Gaetano.

The museum also called Spacey a “chameleon star of contemporary world cinema” and said he was “unquestionably one of the most talented and celebrated actors of his generation”.

Despite his talents, Spacey has spent the past few years embroiled in controversy and lawsuits. In October, a jury determined that Spacey had not sexually abused Anthony Rapp, another actor, in 1986. Rapp was 14 at the time; Spacey was 26 years old. Rapp had filed a lawsuit seeking $40 million in damages.