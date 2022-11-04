News
Kristian Winfield: It’s time for the Nets to put Ben Simmons in rice
It’s time for the Nets to put Ben Simmons in rice. Like a smartphone with water damage, Simmons is malfunctioning, and this is the franchise’s last option before trading it in for a new one.
Simmons, who is visibly inhibited by his offseason back surgery (a microdiscectomy after suffering a herniated disk) is now dealing with swelling in his left knee, swelling that will sideline him for at least the Nets’ upcoming road back-to-back in Washington and Charlotte.
Swelling that is a byproduct of rushing him back to the court following back surgery in May after missing the entire 2021-22 NBA season due to a combination of mental health and back issues.
Swelling that may have been avoidable had the Nets managed Simmons’ load early into the season.
Instead, the Nets played Simmons 32 minutes a night — a tick under his career average — to start the year even though it was clear his back issues are still plaguing him.
You can tell by how he runs: upright and uptight with short strides.
You can tell by how he jumps: without much lift, barely able to finish layups, let alone dunk the ball.
Even the harshest criticism of Simmons, who has never been known as an aggressive scorer, conveniently danced around his athletic gifts, unique for a player of his size.
Yet this is not the Ben Simmons who helped make the 76ers perennial contenders. It is not the Ben Simmons the Nets envisioned would fill James Harden’s shoes when they made the blockbuster deal with Philadelphia last season.
This Simmons is a shell of himself. He is a smartphone with water damage, and the only way to save such a phone is to put it in rice — otherwise the phone must be traded in for a new one.
So it’s only right the Nets put him in rice, or on ice. Given his importance to the success of this team, they can’t continue to put him at risk.
Not at risk of re-injury — he grimaced in pain and hunched over grabbing his lower back after colliding with Giannis Antetokounmpo in a game against the Bucks — or at risk of unnecessary public ridicule: A New York fixture, Harlem-born rapper Cam’Ron, sat courtside for a Nets game against the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 27, then went on an aggressive, expletive-laden rant on his Instagram story about how Simmons airballed a layup.
“Ben Simmons, stop wasting my [people’s] time,” Cam’Ron said. “Stop playing with [people]. You got [people] playing two on fu—ng five out there. If you don’t want to play basketball, go f—k with the Kardashians, the Jenners, whoever the f-–k you’re with.
“I went to the fu—ng game last night, and I watched you shoot an airball layup. Stop playing with my [people]. KD, Kyrie, I know y’all may not approve this message. This ain’t on them. This is on me. Stop playing with my [people]. Real talk, Ben. If you don’t want to play basketball, go do what the f-–k you wanna do.
“I could suit up and get two points, six fouls.”
As of now, Simmons isn’t practicing. He is only getting treatment to alleviate the soreness in his knee. The knee is secondary because the swelling will subside with time. It is the back that remains a cause for concern because backs are fickle. They can be fine today then flare up tomorrow.
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. also expressed a need for the world to be patient with Simmons. Porter can uniquely relate, having undergone multiple back surgeries in his basketball career.
“That’s the biggest thing that happens with a back injury — whether it’s a back injury or a back sprain or strain, or the things I dealt with, or what Ben Simmons is dealing with: It takes a while for explosiveness or athleticism and all those things to come back,” Porter said in a recent interview. “People are so hard on Ben Simmons, but I know what he’s going through because he’s able to play right now, but he’s not back to [being] Ben Simmons, and it’ll take a little while for him to have all the explosiveness.
“He’ll get that back, but it takes time, so I think anything with the back, it inhibits a lot of the explosiveness.”
Explosiveness is the foundation of Simmons’ game. It’s what’s made him a perennial All-Star, a perennial All-Defense Team member, and it’s what makes the idea of him alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and a bevy of shooters and rim finishers dangerous in the Eastern Conference.
Those ideas, however, can’t come to life if Simmons isn’t healthy, and the only way to ensure he gets there is to shut him down — or put him in rice — until he is fully functioning once again.
()
News
Arsenal v FC Zürich: Europa League – live | Europa League
Key events
I made the MBM for reverse mounting. It was the day the queen died and everything got a little weird. Hopefully everything will be more normal tonight.
Manchester United have blocked Harry Maguire at Real Sociedad. Can Mikel Arteta beat this later?
Read former Arsenal midfielder Karen Carney on Roberto De Zerbi excitement.
Good to see Reiss Nelson rewarded for his weekend performance with a start tonight. Will he win a series of games in the Arsenal squad?
Bukayo Sako’s World Cup looked in doubt on Sunday when he was withdrawn injured against Nottingham Forest. Turns out things weren’t so bad and he’s already back on the bench.
Starting lineups
Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Vieira, Elneny, Lokonga; Nelson, Jesus, Nketiah
Subtitles: Eh, Hillson, Cedric, Tomiyasu, Saliba, Zinchenko, Partey, Smith, Odegaard, Saka, Marquinhos, Martinelli
Zurich: Brecher, Boranijasevic, Kamberi, Katic, Aliti, Condé, Selnaes, Guerrero, Aiyegun, Okita, Rohner
Subtitles: Kostadinovic, Omeragic, Krasniqi, Santini, Marchesano, Hornschuh, Vyunnyk, Hodza, Mets, Jump
Hello
Arsenal have already secured their qualification for the Round of 16 but they will be desperate to win tonight to avoid any risk of a playoff against a Champions League dropout.
Beating FC Zurich will guarantee first place and a bye to the Round of 16, but if PSV fail to pick up maximum points against Bodo Glimt, it would also guarantee Arsenal finish the group first.
The Gunners won the reverse game earlier in the competition 2-1. It was a relatively tight affair considering the chasm of quality and available budgets. Since that match in September, Zurich have changed coaches after a poor start to the Swiss league, which they sit at the bottom with a rather disappointing nine points from 14 games.
Their new manager is Bo Henrikson, who I’m sure we all remember spending three years with Kidderminster Harriers after being snapped up by fellow Dane Jan Molby, whose glasses I picked up at the weekend after dropping them on the Old Trafford press room. floor (this is the content you need). Henrikson’s managerial credentials are more illustrious than his playing career. He spent six years in Horsens before moving to Midtjylland, a role he left after a year.
Will he be able to outsmart Mikel Arteta? Let’s find out.
Kick off: 8:00 p.m. GMT
theguardian
News
Kyle Lowry proving at his best when featured with incomplete Heat; Butler does not travel to Indiana
For as encouraging as the back-to-back victories over the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings stood, the reality is it was not quite the complete Miami Heat.
In Tuesday’s win over the Warriors, the Heat’s rotation had to be reset once Tyle Herro was lost with an eye bruise after only 9:57 of court time. Wednesday’s win over the Kings came with Jimmy Butler out due to hip soreness.
But what the wins did show is that when needed to step up, when the canvas again was his to create, Kyle Lowry still is more than capable of his moments.
Tuesday, there were 13 points, nine assists and five rebounds against the defending champions. Wednesday, when even more was needed, there were a season-high 22 points, as well as seven assists and five rebounds.
“Kyle really was like this all training camp,” coach Erik Spoelstra said of these past two games of Lowry lift. “We’re trying to figure some things out and develop a continuity and a flow with that starting unit, and he’s really sacrificed, to try to help the other guys really step up and establish themselves.
“And sometimes you can get lost in the sauce, as Chris Bosh used to say. But when you need him to make plays, he’s still every bit of who he’s been through the course of his Hall of Fame career.”
Lowry said with Butler down, he knew it was time to step up Wednesday night.
“I’ve got to play more aggressive when one of our guys are out,” Lowry said, with the Heat turning their attention to Friday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
To Spoelstra, it was as if Wednesday was a statement to those who were doubting Lowry at 36.
“I don’t even know how he felt or whatever,” Spoelstra said. “But he’s bringing his best because probably he invents some challenge in his own mind of like, ‘I’m going to really bring it tonight,’ on a second night, play big minutes. And Jimmy being out, I thought he really kept us afloat and really put some pressure on the defense.”
All part of an ongoing process, Lowry said, with Herro added to the opening mix along with himself, Butler, Bam Adebayo and Caleb Martin.
“Honestly,” Lowry said, “I think we’ve got such young, really good basketball players, Tyler, Bam. And they’re going to continue to be our big guns, and Jimmy. So for me, it’s just about finding a way to be productive, but also helping those guys get better and get good looks and become All-Stars and All-NBA guys, where we’re all getting our team where we can be competing for a championship.
“So it’s kind of, yeah, you’ve got to find your balance. And sometimes it just takes time. And it takes energy and effort to try to figure it out.”
No Butler
Butler did not travel with the team Thursday to Indiana, still dealing with tightness in his left hip. That will afford him at least four more days off, since the next game after Friday is Monday, when the Heat host the Portland Trail Blazers.
Also not traveling were Victor Oladipo, amid his ongoing knee issue, and forward Nikola Jovic, who suffered a nasal bruise Thursday at FTX Arena.
Still listed as out is Omer Yurtseven, due to his ankle impingement.
In addition, Adebayo is questionable with a knee bruise.
Roster set
With the Heat’s G League affiliate opening its season Saturday, the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Thursday announced their roster.
It is a mix that includes players both present and away from the team.
For example, listed on the Skyforce’s opening-night roster is two-way guard Dru Smith, who remains with the Heat, as well as guard Marcus Garrett, who is sidelined due to a wrist fracture.
Featured on the Skyforce roster is Heat two-way forward Jamal Cain, as well as two undrafted prospects cut at the end of Heat camp: guard Jamaree Bouyea and center Orlando Robinson.
Also on the roster are former NBA players Mychal Mulder and Chandler Hutchinson, with former Broward College and Barry University guard Landon Kirkwood also making the roster that is coached by former Heat forward Kasib Powell.
()
News
‘Date From Hell’ Steals Truck From Man On First Date, Leads Cops Into High-Speed Chase: Report
A Georgia woman who allegedly met a man on a dating app stole his truck on their first date before leading authorities on a wild high-speed chase that was captured on video.
Jenifer Lee Gray became the “meet from hell”, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Sgt. Toby Nix told FOX 5 Atlanta.
The 37-year-old, also known as Piper, met the victim, Wesley Burson, on the dating app ‘Plenty of Fish’, according to WSB-TV. The man arranged for an Uber to pick up Gray from the hotel in Northwest Atlanta on Thursday night and take her home to Coweta County for their first date.
“As they were getting ready to go out for the evening, he was getting ready, he heard his truck start in the driveway, and she stayed in it,” Nix told FOX 5.
GEORGIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL STAR’S GIRLFRIEND TALKS ABOUT HARROWING SHOOTING ON COUPLE’S DATE NIGHT
Burson said he went to the bathroom when he heard his truck start outside, according to the incident report.
When he returned from the restroom, he spotted his truck in the front yard and dialed 911 to report the vehicle stolen. Deputies responding to the call spotted the truck with Gray driving near the intersection of Georgia State Route 34 Bypass and Temple Avenue.
Deputies said Gray refused to stop and accelerated to speeds over 100mph.
“On the freeway, speeds were over 100 mph, she was driving recklessly, trying to swerve and hit our patrol car as he tried to do a PIT maneuver,” Nix said.
Deputies attempted two PIT maneuvers before the truck hit a ditch twice, and the tires were also flattened by stop sticks. The truck spun at least once, but Gray was able to briefly get it under control.
CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Gray was rushed to Piedmont Newnan Hospital for evaluation before being transferred to Coweta County Jail for robbery while taking and running/attempting to escape from a police officer.
Fox
News
Netanyahu set to return to power in Israel after PM concedes
By JOSEF FEDERMAN (Associated Press)
JERUSALEM (AP) — Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday appeared set to return to power as head of Israel’s most right-wing government ever after winning this week’s national election, with the current caretaker prime minister conceding defeat.
Final results showed Netanyahu’s Likud Party and its ultranationalist and religious partners capturing a solid majority in Israel’s Knesset, or parliament.
The strong showing promised to end the political gridlock that has paralyzed Israel for the past three and a half years. But the planned agenda of the new government expected to take office — including an overhaul of the country’s legal system and a tough line against the Palestinians — promises to further polarize a deeply divided nation and risks antagonizing Israel’s closest allies abroad.
Israel on Tuesday held its fifth election since 2019 in a race, like the previous four, that was widely seen as a referendum on Netanyahu’s fitness to rule as he faces corruption charges. While the previous races ended in deadlock, Netanyahu managed a disciplined campaign that gave him the edge over a divided and disorganized opposition.
The acting prime minister, Yair Lapid, conceded defeat and called Netanyahu to congratulate him shortly before the final results were released. Lapid said he had instructed his staff to prepare an organized transition of power.
“The state of Israel comes before any political consideration,” Lapid said. “I wish Netanyahu success, for the sake of the people of Israel and the state of Israel.”
There was no immediate comment from Netanyahu.
According to the unofficial final results, Netanyahu and his ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox allies captured 64 seats in Israel’s 120-seat Knesset. His opponents in the outgoing coalition, led by Lapid, won 51 seats, with the remainder held by a small unaffiliated Arab faction. Netanyahu still has to conduct negotiations with his partners, but is expected to form a coalition in the coming weeks.
The election focused heavily on the values that are meant to define the state: Jewish or democratic. In the end, voters favored their Jewish identity.
Netanyahu’s main governing partner is expected to be Religious Zionism, a far-right party whose main candidate, Itamar Ben-Gvir has built a career on confrontations with Palestinians and espouses anti-Arab views that were once largely confined to an extremist fringe.
The party will be the third-largest in parliament.
Ben-Gvir says he wants to end Palestinian autonomy in parts of the occupied West Bank and maintain Israel’s occupation over the Palestinians, now in its 56th year, indefinitely. Until recently, he hung a photo in his home of a Jewish militant who murdered 29 Palestinian worshippers in a 1994 mosque shooting in the West Bank.
Ben-Gvir has labeled Arab lawmakers “terrorists” and called for their deportation. The far-right lawmaker, who recently brandished a pistol while visiting a tense Palestinian neighborhood in east Jerusalem, wants to be put in charge of the country’s police force.
The party’s leader, Bezalel Smotrich, a fellow West Bank settler who has made anti-Arab remarks, has his sights set on the Defense Ministry. That would make him the overseer of the military and Israel’s West Bank military occupation.
Party officials favor aggressive settlement construction in the West Bank. They also have made repeated anti-LGBTQ comments.
These positions have threatened to antagonize American Jews, who are overwhelmingly liberal, and put Israel’s next government on a collision course with the Biden administration.
The White House on Thursday said it was looking forward to working with Israel on “our shared histories and values.”
But in a separate comment, State Department spokesman Ned Price said the U.S. hopes Israel “will continue to share the values of an open, democratic society, including tolerance and respect for all in civil society, particularly for minority groups.” He also reiterated support for a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians – an idea with little, if any, support among the incoming government.
Italy’s new far-right premier, Giorgia Meloni, congratulated Netanyahu on Twitter. “Ready to strengthen our friendship and our bilateral relations, to better face our common challenges,″ she wrote.
Hungary’s nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orban, also congratulated Netanyahu, calling him “a friend of Hungary.”
As the votes were being counted, Israeli-Palestinian violence was flaring, with at least four Palestinians killed in separate incidents, and an Israeli police officer wounded lightly in a stabbing in Jerusalem’s Old City.
Ben-Gvir used the incidents to promise a tougher approach to Palestinian attackers once he enters government.
“The time has come to restore security to the streets,” he tweeted. “The time has come for a terrorist who goes out to carry out an attack to be taken out!”
While Religious Zionism could cause Netanyahu headaches abroad, it could bring him relief at home.
The party has promised to enact changes to Israeli law that could halt Netanyahu’s corruption trial and make the charges disappear. Along with other nationalist allies, they also want to weaken the independence of the judiciary and concentrate more power in the hands of lawmakers. Netanyahu says the trial is a witch hunt against him orchestrated by a hostile media and a biased judicial system.
Netanyahu remains a deeply polarizing figure in Israel. If his coalition takes power and pushes forward with its war on the justice system, these divisions are likely to deepen.
Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving leader, was ousted in 2021 after 12 consecutive years in power by an ideologically-diverse coalition. The coalition collapsed in the spring over infighting.
The strong showing by Likud and its allies reflected a decades-long shift to the right by the Israeli electorate.
Both Likud and Religious Zionism tapped into fears over Palestinian violence in the West Bank, accused Lapid of being weak and demonized his government for being the first to include an Arab party in a coalition.
Israel’s dovish left wing, meanwhile, had an abysmal showing in the election. The Labor party, which was a dominant force in Israeli politics for decades and supports Palestinian statehood, squeaked into parliament with the minimum four seats. The anti-occupation Meretz was banished into political exile for the first time since it was founded three decades ago.
“This is a disaster for Meretz, a disaster for the country and yes, a disaster for me,” Meretz’s distraught leader, Zehava Galon, said in a video.
News
Starbucks (SBUX) Fourth Quarter 2022 Results
The ornate artistic decor of the Starbucks coffeehouse chain in Xujiahui district catches the eye of customers in Shanghai, China, 12 May 2021.
Cost photo | Barcroft Media | Getty Images
Starbucks is expected to release its fiscal fourth quarter results after the bell on Thursday.
Here’s what Wall Street analysts polled by Refinitv expect:
- Earnings per share: 72 cents expected
- Revenue: $8.31 billion expected
In September, the Seattle-based coffee giant raised its long-term guidance, predicting earnings per share growth of 15% to 20% annually over the next three years. The optimistic outlook emerged as Starbucks overhauled its C-suite and shared an extensive reinvention plan to adapt to changing consumer and employee needs.
Interim CEO Howard Schultz plans to remain at the helm of the company until the spring. New CEO Laxman Narasimhan will take the reins in April after spending six months learning about Starbucks. So far, investors have had relatively little exposure to Narasimhan, who has done a few media interviews since taking office and made a brief appearance at the company’s Investor Day in September.
Despite recession fears, Starbucks and Wall Street seem optimistic about consumers’ willingness to spend on coffee. For the company’s 2023 fiscal year, analysts expect earnings per share growth of 16% and revenue growth of 11%. Schultz said last quarter that the chain has yet to see a change in consumer behavior.
Starbucks shares have fallen nearly 28% this year, knocking its market value to $97.11 billion.
cnbc
News
Dancehall Artist, Spice, Rumored To Be In Coma After Her Intestines And Organs Got Punctured During B-tt Lift Surgery
B-tt lift surgery is the new craze in the system despite the risks and complications involved. A bunch of these famewh-res claiming to be Instagram models and influencers have gone under the knife to get whatever load behind their backs. Well, there is a spicy gossip on the street that Dancehall artist, Spice, is in… Read More »Dancehall Artist, Spice, Rumored To Be In Coma After Her Intestines And Organs Got Punctured During B-tt Lift Surgery
The post Dancehall Artist, Spice, Rumored To Be In Coma After Her Intestines And Organs Got Punctured During B-tt Lift Surgery appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Kristian Winfield: It’s time for the Nets to put Ben Simmons in rice
Arsenal v FC Zürich: Europa League – live | Europa League
Arweave (AR) Rallies By Over 60%; Levels To Watch For Price Continuation
Kyle Lowry proving at his best when featured with incomplete Heat; Butler does not travel to Indiana
‘Date From Hell’ Steals Truck From Man On First Date, Leads Cops Into High-Speed Chase: Report
Crypto Exchange Kraken Launches NFT Marketplace
Netanyahu set to return to power in Israel after PM concedes
Starbucks (SBUX) Fourth Quarter 2022 Results
Dancehall Artist, Spice, Rumored To Be In Coma After Her Intestines And Organs Got Punctured During B-tt Lift Surgery
Fidelity Investments Announces Commission-free Crypto Trading
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
News1 week ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches
-
Fashion2 weeks ago
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
-
News7 days ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
News1 day ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder