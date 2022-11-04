Kyrie Irving finally issues apology after Nets suspension

All it took for Kyrie Irving to apologize was an indefinite suspension, an appeal from the Anti-Defamation League, two press conferences and a week of public pressure.

Following a storm of criticism Thursday after Irving’s chaotic press conference, the Nets point guard finally issued an apology for retweeting an anti-Semitic film via his Instagram account, although he continued to say he was agree with some of the points made in the film. .

“While researching YHWH, I released a documentary containing false anti-Semitic statements, stories and language that were false and offensive to the Jewish race/religion, and I take full responsibility for my actions,” said writes Irving. . “I’m grateful to have a great platform, to share knowledge and I want to move forward having an open dialogue to learn more and grow from this.

Kyrie Irving posted an apology on her Instagram account Thursday night. Getty Images

“To all the Jewish families and communities who are hurt and affected by my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain and I apologize. I initially reacted out of emotion at being unfairly labeled an anti-Semite, instead of focusing on the process of healing my Jewish brothers and sisters who were hurt by the hateful remarks made in the documentary.

“I want to clear up any confusion about my position in the fight against anti-[Semitism] apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the documentary with which I agreed and disagreed. I had no intention of disrespecting any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuating hatred. I learn from this unfortunate event and hope that we can find understanding between all of us. I am no different from any other human being. I am a seeker of truth and knowledge, and I know who I am.

Hours before the apology, Irving was suspended indefinitely and for a minimum of five games by the Nets for failing to apologize at a Thursday press conference. Speaking to reporters for the second time since retweeting the documentary, Irving not only didn’t say he was sorry, but didn’t respond directly when asked if he had any questions. anti-Semitic beliefs or whether he believed the Holocaust had taken place.

This led to the suspension, as well as backlash from the Anti-Defamation League, whose CEO Jonathan Greenblatt rejected a $500,000 donation from Irving.