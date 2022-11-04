Kyrie Irving suspended for at least 5 games for anti-Semitism, Nets say: NPR

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (WLS) — Students at a southern suburban high school walked out of class on Thursday after a classmate allegedly sexually assaulted them.

Pupils at Homewood-Flossmoor High School came out in waves, starting shortly after 1 p.m. and continuing until leaving school for the day at 3 p.m.

Police shut down part of Kedzie at one point to give students time and space to speak out.

The walkout came in protest of the school administration’s handling of an alleged sexual assault that allegedly took place during an early Monday morning drama class.

“Last year we had the same incident and they didn’t handle it well at all. Same we went out. I feel like we go out but they don’t hear us at all,” said student Arianna Wright.

The students said they felt it was now up to them to effect a culture change within the school and its leadership.

“I just came out of a meeting with the principal where we discussed solutions and next steps,” student ambassador Aaron McIntyre said. “We had these same conversations last year with the administration and things didn’t fall into place as we can see. So now it’s up to us to make that happen this year. .”

Although initially told they would not be allowed to leave school property during the walkout, the students were eventually allowed to cross the street where some of their parents were waiting to support them.

“It was a sexual assault, something you don’t play with. It could have been my daughter. Easily. Administration needs to be more transparent,” mother Cori Burgess said.

The mother of the student who was allegedly attacked was also present at the demonstration. She asked to go through Jennifer Doe to protect her daughter’s identity.

“The students organized it, and I just got here. It shows you how much of a problem it is,” she said.

The school district sent out a letter Thursday morning, saying in part, “We value student voices. At an open forum on Tuesday after school, we expressed to students the importance of their voice and participation while soliciting their input in order to plan their move. as a school and a community. A second opportunity for open dialogue with students and administration is planned for the near future. »

At this point, no one has been arrested in connection with Monday’s allegations. Investigators only say that for now they have released the boy, who is underage, into the custody of his father as the investigation continues.