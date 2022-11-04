Kash Patel, a loyal collaborator to Donald Trump and former White House deputy, was questioned before a grand jury on Thursday as part of a criminal investigation into the former president’s possession of classified records more than 18 months after he left office, a person says. familiar with the matter.
News
Kyrie Irving suspended for at least 5 games for anti-Semitism, Nets say: NPR
Frank Franklin II/AP
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been suspended for at least five games for “releasing to the public a film containing deeply disturbing anti-Semitic hatred,” the organization said Thursday.
Irving is “currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets” as he has made several attempts in recent days to help Irving understand the adverse impacts of his words and actions through a joint committee, the Nets said.
Brooklyn Nets Statement pic.twitter.com/699px8XYpx
— The Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 4, 2022
“We were appalled today, when given the opportunity in a media briefing, that Kyrie refused to state unequivocally that he held no anti-Semitic beliefs, nor to acknowledge specific hateful elements in the movie,” the team said. “It was not the first time he had the opportunity – but failed – to clarify.”
The suspension, without pay, is for a minimum of five games and will be lifted once he “satisfies a series of objective corrective measures…”, the team said.
NPR News
News
Astros edge Phillies in tense fifth game to reach World Series title threshold | World Events
Justin Verlander overcame an early jolt to claim the World Series victory that has long eluded him, rookie Jeremy Pena hit a home run and the Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 Thursday night to head home with a 3-2 lead.
Buoyed by late defensive gems in Trey Mancini and Chas McCormick, the Astros came close to their second championship, the other was a scandal-tainted title in 2017.
Houston was only four shots ahead of Noah Syndergaard on Pena’s single. Next, Philly’s Kyle Schwarber homered to the bottom half lead, recalling the five-run lead Verlander lost in Houston’s first 6-5, 10-inning loss.
Pena had three hits, including an RBI single in the first and an eighth-inning single that set up Yordan Alvarez’s playing field. He made a bounding catch at shortstop to outsmart the Phillies in the third, then regained the lead an inning later with his fourth playoff homer. He is the first rookie shortstop to go far in the Fall Classic.
After Jean Segura’s RBI single against Rafael Montero in the eighth, Ryan Pressly escaped a first and third jam by taking out Brandon Marsh and Schwarber on a nearly 100mph jump that was hooked on first base by Mancini. The backup first baseman was hit with a pinch in the top half after 2021 Golden Glove winner Yuli Gurriel collided during a preview. Mancini fell into foul territory and reached out with his left foot to touch the bag.
Pressly finished for a five-out stoppage. McCormick backhanded the chainlink fence to center right on JT Realmuto for the second on the ninth. After Bryce Harper was hit by a pitch, Nick Castellanos retired, ending a 3h 57min thriller.
theguardian
News
SEAN HANNITY: The Dems are ‘very scared’
Sean Hannity has explained how Democrats are in a “total state of panic” as races with Republican candidates tighten on “Hannity”.
SEAN HANNITY: DEMOCRATS ARE NOW PLAYING THE BLAMES GAME
SEAN HANNITY: No one can predict what will happen election day, but I know the Democrats are very scared. Now we know that tonight we are witnessing a state of total panic on the left. And of course, there was no panic when gas prices soared or when inflation exploded, which was supposed to be transitory. They told us it was no big deal and for months they didn’t even know there was a shortage of formula.
They often accuse us of overreacting to violent crime, CRT, Afghanistan, the border crisis, the fetanyl crisis. And yet they are utterly indifferent to the very real pain and suffering the American people are currently facing. 70% of Americans live full paycheck to paycheck, barely making ends meet. Many of these people can’t make ends meet and only for the bare necessities while they spend on their credit card.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE:
Fox
News
Homewood-Flossmoor High School students walk out in response to sexual assault allegations
FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (WLS) — Students at a southern suburban high school walked out of class on Thursday after a classmate allegedly sexually assaulted them.
Pupils at Homewood-Flossmoor High School came out in waves, starting shortly after 1 p.m. and continuing until leaving school for the day at 3 p.m.
Police shut down part of Kedzie at one point to give students time and space to speak out.
The walkout came in protest of the school administration’s handling of an alleged sexual assault that allegedly took place during an early Monday morning drama class.
“Last year we had the same incident and they didn’t handle it well at all. Same we went out. I feel like we go out but they don’t hear us at all,” said student Arianna Wright.
RELATED: Homewood-Flossmoor HS students walk out of class after blackface photo and video
The students said they felt it was now up to them to effect a culture change within the school and its leadership.
“I just came out of a meeting with the principal where we discussed solutions and next steps,” student ambassador Aaron McIntyre said. “We had these same conversations last year with the administration and things didn’t fall into place as we can see. So now it’s up to us to make that happen this year. .”
Although initially told they would not be allowed to leave school property during the walkout, the students were eventually allowed to cross the street where some of their parents were waiting to support them.
“It was a sexual assault, something you don’t play with. It could have been my daughter. Easily. Administration needs to be more transparent,” mother Cori Burgess said.
The mother of the student who was allegedly attacked was also present at the demonstration. She asked to go through Jennifer Doe to protect her daughter’s identity.
“The students organized it, and I just got here. It shows you how much of a problem it is,” she said.
The school district sent out a letter Thursday morning, saying in part, “We value student voices. At an open forum on Tuesday after school, we expressed to students the importance of their voice and participation while soliciting their input in order to plan their move. as a school and a community. A second opportunity for open dialogue with students and administration is planned for the near future. »
At this point, no one has been arrested in connection with Monday’s allegations. Investigators only say that for now they have released the boy, who is underage, into the custody of his father as the investigation continues.
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘120854971962341’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘120854971962341’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
Cnn
News
Biden officials to get key data on effectiveness of new Covid booster
Still, it’s unclear how significant this upgrade will be. An earlier pair of small studies published in recent weeks found little relative additional benefit, and health officials have sought internally to temper expectations that the booster will do a significantly better job of guarding against the virus.
The results are also unlikely to change the White House’s central message that Americans who get the booster are significantly more protected against Covid than those who don’t get the shot.
“Virtually all Covid deaths in America are preventable,” President Joe Biden said in late October as he received the update wakeup call. “Almost everyone who will die of Covid this year will not be up to date on their vaccines or they will not have taken Paxlovid when they fell ill.”
Pfizer did not respond to a request for comment. The White House declined to comment.
Pharmaceutical company Moderna, which has also developed an updated booster, is not expected to submit full data on its vaccine to the administration until the end of the month, people familiar with the matter said.
The new data comes about two months after the Biden administration rolled out the updated vaccines, citing the need to protect Americans ahead of an expected winter Covid surge. The boosters were designed to better protect against the Omicron strains causing the majority of cases – a development Joe Biden hailed as “a serious and giant step forward”.
Still, the administration’s vaccination campaign has progressed slowly, with federal estimates showing fewer than 9% of eligible people have received an updated booster so far. Across the country, health officials have blamed the low uptake on a combination of public apathy toward the pandemic, a lack of government resources to promote vaccines, and deepening partisan divisions over the vaccine response. Covid.
Biden health officials had hoped the initial data would show that boosters work significantly better than the original vaccines, providing a new jolt that would convince people to seek vaccines urgently.
After early studies by university researchers found limited improvement, Biden health officials reached out to outside public health experts for help. downplay the results and urge patience for Pfizer’s fuller findings, people with knowledge of the matter said. Within the administration, health officials have quibbled with the studies’ small sample sizes – predicting that Pfizer’s results are more likely to show modest improvement over the original vaccines.
Officials also anticipate that the boosters could offer better protection against newer variants increasingly circulating in the United States – a prospect that Pfizer is still exploring.
Politices
News
Pre-election poll shows Democrats failing – RT World News
A CNN survey found voters are pessimistic about the state of the US economy and don’t trust President Joe Biden’s party to fix it
With the US midterm elections just days away, three-quarters of voters are unhappy with the direction of the US economy, according to a new CNN poll. Economic issues are at the forefront of voters’ concerns, and few trust the Democratic Party to bring inflation down.
The survey found that 75% of Americans think the US economy is in a recession, up from 64% this summer, while 55% are dissatisfied with their own financial situation and 74% say “Things are bad in the country today.”
Meanwhile, 51% of likely voters told CNN the economy and inflation are the top common issues as they decide how to vote on Tuesday. The only other issue to top double digits is abortion, with 15% of voters considering it their top concern.
That’s bad news for Democrats, as voters who cite the economy as their top issue favor Republicans in their constituencies by a margin of 71% to 26%. More broadly, 71% of this group favor the GOP to manage inflation, against only 18% preferring the Democrats.
The poll is the latest to paint a dismal pre-election picture for Democrats, with a Wall Street Journal poll on Tuesday finding just 19% of voters think the economy is moving in the right direction. Both polls found Republican candidates leading Democrats in a generic ballot and Republican voters more enthusiastic than their Democratic counterparts.
Republican candidates need only flip five seats to regain control of the House of Representatives and one seat to regain control of the Senate. The GOP has focused its messaging on rising gas prices and inflation in recent months, and holds a three-point advantage, according to an average of 17 polls by Real Clear Politics.
President Biden has been ignoring the biggest issues facing the country, 61% of likely voters told CNN. On Wednesday, in his last major speech before the midterms, Biden did not dwell on the economy. Instead, the president asserted that “Democracy is under threat” of Republicans on the ballot, 300 of whom he called “election deniers”.
You can share this story on social media:
RT
News
Kash Patel’s grand jury appearance focused on Trump’s declassification requests
Patel, a former federal prosecutor, is considered a key witness by the Justice Department largely because of the evidence he can provide to defend Trump’s retention of records, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke under on condition of anonymity in order to discuss it. Some of the files contained top-secret information about Iran’s missile system and China-related intelligence, The Washington Post previously reported.
Investigators did not expect Patel to offer evidence implicating Trump in possible crimes, these people said. But they added that the government absolutely wanted his first-hand, sworn account of any declassification decision Trump made.
Documents seized from Mar-a-Lago contain information about Iranian missiles and China
Patel said in media interviews in May and June that he was present when Trump decided to declassify documents – although he raised the subject amid investigations into any connection between Trump and the Russian election interference, or previous investigations involving Hillary Clinton., and did not mention the Mar-a-Lago probe, then in its infancy.
While Trump has publicly said he declassified documents he brought to Mar-a-Lago, his attorneys have carefully avoided making such a claim in court filings — arguing only that he could have done so.
Patel’s grand jury appearance marks his second in less than a month. In his first court appearance in October, he asserted his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the situation. Prosecutors argued he was not in legal danger and therefore could not take the fifth, but a federal judge disagreed with the government.
Prosecutors ultimately decided to grant Patel limited-use immunity, people familiar with the matter said, meaning he could not be charged with a crime based on what he told the court. grand jury, as long as he wasn’t lying.
That doesn’t mean his testimony will necessarily hurt Trump; it is quite possible that his answers will be useful to the former president. But prosecutors would still love to understand just how much of a declassification defense Trump can have, and Patel is perhaps the best witness to explain it.
National Security Prosecutor Joins Mar-a-Lago Investigation
Days after Trump and his attorneys learned the FBI opened a criminal investigation this spring, Patel offered right-wing media what amounted to a public explanation of why Trump still has so many sensitive government secrets.
“This is information that Trump said touched on issues concerning everything from Russiagate to the Ukraine impeachment fiasco to major national security issues of great public importance,” Patel said in a statement. interview with Breitbart on May 5.
“Trump declassified entire sets of documents in anticipation of his departure from government that he believed the American public should have the right to read for themselves,” he said.
FBI agents have since asked other former administration officials whether there was such a declassification — and, more broadly, how Trump handled classified records. They specifically asked if officials had seen any evidence of what Patel was claiming.
In May and June, the FBI separately interviewed former White House deputy advisers Pat Philbin and John Eisenberg on a range of topics related to the handling of classified records, according to two people familiar with their interviews, who both spoke on condition of anonymity. discuss an ongoing investigation.
The first round of questioning from the officers asked whether the attorneys were involved in packing the boxes of files for Trump’s departure or if they knew any details about the effort. Both said no.
But FBI agents also pointed former White House attorneys to Patel’s statements and asked if they knew if Trump had indeed declassified dozens of files, the people said. Their questions tested the validity of Patel’s claims and also sought to find out what process, if any, the Trump White House followed to declassify the records.
In Trump’s White House, classified records were routinely mishandled, former aides say
Philbin and Eisenberg told the FBI they had no knowledge of such a massive declassification of documents, people familiar with the matter said. Eisenberg explained his view that Trump had the legal authority to declassify documents on the spot if he wished, but said Trump had not done so to his knowledge.
In fact, Eisenberg reminded the FBI of specific times Trump wanted to publicly tweet a classified image or fact from a top-secret document, people familiar with the matter said. He told officers that White House officials encouraged Trump to go through a careful declassification process to ensure that the intelligence or defense agency that produced the document could weigh its concerns and assess the damage that even partial posting could cause.
In one instance, the people said, Eisenberg told officers the agencies quickly reviewed an image of an Iranian missile on a launch pad — an image from a top-secret document — and removed the markings from it. identification and other business clues so Trump can tweet it.
In dealing with another Trump request to tweet a national secret, Eisenberg told the FBI, according to these people, Trump was discouraged from immediately declassifying and sharing a document that could reveal human intelligence sources. Aides persuaded the president to wait for a multi-agency review of the potential harms of a release, Eisenberg said, according to those people. In the end, Trump did not send the tweet.
John Bolton, Trump’s national security adviser until Trump fired him in September 2019, said in an interview that he was not interviewed by the FBI. He also disputed Trump’s claim that he had a standing order to declassify anything he took from the West Wing to his residence for examination. And he said he was highly skeptical of Patel’s description of Trump declassifying a trove of documents at the same time.
“There was never a standing order to declassify things. The notion of mass declassification or on a whim, declassifying things – I don’t recall Trump doing that. He didn’t did that,” Bolton said. “He acted so haphazardly that the formality of saying ‘declassify something’ just didn’t cross his mind. He thought if he tweeted something or said something then it was just declassified.
washingtonpost
Kyrie Irving suspended for at least 5 games for anti-Semitism, Nets say: NPR
Astros edge Phillies in tense fifth game to reach World Series title threshold | World Events
SEAN HANNITY: The Dems are ‘very scared’
NFT Market Decline Leads To Dapper Labs Laying Off 22% Of The Staff
Homewood-Flossmoor High School students walk out in response to sexual assault allegations
Biden officials to get key data on effectiveness of new Covid booster
Pre-election poll shows Democrats failing – RT World News
Kash Patel’s grand jury appearance focused on Trump’s declassification requests
RBI Monetary Committee discusses missed inflation target report
Dogecoin Crosses A 200-Day Moving Average Since June 2021
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News1 week ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches
-
News2 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News1 week ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family