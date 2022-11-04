Lafc On The Verge Of Winning The Mls Title Since Its Launch

Newsletter Sign-Up
LOS ANGELES — The people. Energy. The city. The winner.
Five years after the project that is the Los Angeles Football Club began, one of the city’s most successful residents stood last Sunday in the cavernous Field Club at Banc of California Stadium and lingered long enough to soak up another successful company he helped create.
“When people believe and work together,” said Peter Guber the day after LAFC’s decisive win over Austin FC, “magic can happen.”
Whether or not anyone else celebrating in the premium area on the ground floor of the South Los Angeles stadium identifies with the 80-year-old LAFC executive chairman, who is among the 29 members of the large group ownership of the club, had nothing to do with their non-existent financial participation. The jubilant scene in this mix space, which has become arguably the most diverse place in town on game days, is perhaps the purest example of what LAFC wants to represent.
Making residents of the Los Angeles area care about anything is never a guarantee, but in a short time and in various ways, the ownership of LAFC – a mix of private equity heavyweights, d entertainment icons, marketing gurus, tech and social media entrepreneurs, star athletes and actors – has orchestrated a product that resonates with every neighborhood, regardless of background, education, record banking or other societal dividing lines of a person.
All that matters, all that matters since 2018 for those few hours when LA fills the Bench, is their stoked passion for a team that is one win away from winning its first Major League Soccer championship in its fifth season.
Larry Berg, owner-manager of LAFC and senior partner at private equity firm Apollo Global Management, understands why Guber, whom he has called a mentor, or anyone else might fall in love with Black & Gold.
“Sport has a very interesting role in our society in terms of bringing people together,” Berg said. “I think whenever it all works – and of course it always works better when there’s ranking success – it’s magical to see the community come together. The diversity. The stadium full. The vibe.”
At the top of the long list of stated goals LAFC set out to accomplish, right there with winning titles and evolving into a brand known to fans around the world, tied locals to the club’s cultural identity.
“It became a full team affiliation by a city that saw the team start from scratch in a place that maybe wasn’t even safe,” Guber said as he watched the crowded Field Club over the weekend. end last. “It wasn’t dangerous but it was run down. The whole region came together. People protect our building and all sites. It’s really unbelievable. It’s a real community effort.
LAFC star captain Carlos Vela agreed to join the club in 2017 after being won over by the owners’ collective vision. Long before there was a place to play, teammates to play with, or even an office to visit, one of Mexico’s most talented players signed with a team that only existed on paper.
“Every part of the club is important because when you build a team you have to project something on the players and the people you want to sign,” Vela said. “If they come and say, ‘We’re a new team and you can come if you want, let’s see what happens’, of course you won’t sign with them. But that wasn’t the case. Every time I spoke with them it was like, ‘We want to create something special. We want to win. We want people to really engage with the team, the club, the culture.
Six years after opening the fairgrounds on the former site of the dilapidated LA Memorial Sports Arena, visions of what could be have increasingly become examples of what is.
Of the 29 MLS teams, including St. Louis, which enters the fray in 2023, LAFC is blessed with a reputation as a high-spending glamorous bunch with high-priced international stars.
Mid-season additions Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini, along with a big investment in Frenchman Denis Bouanga, highlighted LAFC’s financial means during the summer transfer window.
“He was on the more expensive side,” Berg said of Bouanga, who was a favorite of head of football operations John Thorrington before the signing.
Thorrington is often asked how he copes with LAFC’s strong ownership group while making player personnel decisions, meaning dealing with nearly 30 owners must be a cumbersome nightmare.
“It’s the furthest thing,” said Thorrington, who reports directly to Berg. “It’s a very effective working relationship.
As LAFC prepares to meet the Philadelphia Union for the MLS Cup, the two sides’ differing approaches to team building feature prominently in the scenarios ahead of Saturday’s game.
“They’ve brought in players that they think could have a big impact, and Carlos is certainly an example of that,” MLS commissioner Don Garber said. “I’m really impressed with everything they’ve done. It resonated with sell-outs and resonated with breaking away from the clutter. It’s a different approach to spending than other teams, but it works for them and the system provides for it.
“Philadelphia is really a model of how you can bring in people who understand a system and have a strategy and stick to that strategy and use all of these tools at your disposal that aren’t just about designated players and favoring Success. I think what they were able to do with their academy system is a model in our league. Frankly, I think he’s a role model in professional sports.
But attributing LAFC’s Day 1 competitiveness to deep pockets, said Berg, a football fanatic since age 8 while growing up just outside Philadelphia in Cherry Hill, NJ, misses a lot of what they tried to do.
“If you look at us compared to the rest of the league, we’re actually not at the top, so we didn’t go out there and break the bank of players and create new levels of spending that some others have” , Berg said. “And we haven’t spent in total what the others have.
“It’s not as simple as saying, ‘Hey, we have the biggest salary and we’re going to spend it. I don’t think that’s close to the truth.
The owner of Australia’s newest and most controversial betting platform, Betr, has denied accusations he closed punters’ accounts to avoid paying them their winnings.
Betr boss Matt Tripp has denied ‘rubbish’ rumors that his company has avoided millions of dollars in payouts with its controversial offer of 100/1 odds on every horse in this year’s Melbourne Cup.
“I’ve read a few things that we deactivated accounts and all that kind of nonsense,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald.
“There were a bunch of duplicate accounts trying to open multiple accounts which was not in the spirit of how things should be handled. It was a very small part of the 300,000 people who joined us. Less than one percent.
Betr agency founder Matthew Tripp (pictured with his family) has hit back at claims the agency closed punters’ accounts to avoid paying out their winnings after launching a controversial bid on all horses in the this year’s Melbourne Cup.
Betr caught the attention of Australian punters earlier this week by offering outrageous odds of 100 to 1 on all horses for the Melbourne Cup, even the favorite Deauville legend.
The agency is now facing possible fines from the gambling regulator and the ire of furious punters who claim their accounts have been disabled so they cannot collect their winnings.
Gold Trip’s landslide victory on Tuesday meant the News Corp-backed company dodged a disastrous $50 million payout.
Tripp has now revealed how he and other Betr executives coped with the stress of impending financial disaster on Melbourne Cup day.
Tripp and his managers felt intense pressure as Melbourne Cup favorite Deauville Legend (pictured) looked in fine form and threatened to win the race – which would have turned their 100-to-1 promotion into a financial disaster
When Gold Trip stormed into his home to win at Flemington, Tripp said Betr’s office was so happy it was ‘like a nightclub’
They were gathered in his office to watch the horses in the parade ring, hoping the favorite Deauville legend wouldn’t win and turn the 100-to-1 promotion into a disaster – but they grew concerned when pundits said that the horse looked fine.
“I thought the same thing,” admitted Tripp. ‘A few people also called me from the track and said it was looking good. I thought, “Damn, that’s all I need.”
The Deauville legend appeared to threaten to win the race as she chased the leaders with 450 meters to go, and Tripp – who said the maximum he had previously lost on a horse was $2-3million – felt even more pressure.
“When the horse appeared, I thought, ‘Let’s go. This is not a good way to start a business. They’ll all be there looking for me tonight,” he recalled.
The favorite finished fourth, however – and Tripp said Betr’s office was “like a nightclub” after the race.
He later hailed the launch as a masterstroke, saying “it’s literally the talk of every pub and bar in the country” after 300,000 punters signed up in just two weeks.
Desperate to take market share from rivals TAB and Sportsbet, Betr took a huge risk by offering odds of 100 to 1 on each horse – which would have backfired spectacularly had Deauville Legend won the biggest country race.
Mr Tripp celebrated at his upmarket Coda restaurant (pictured) after the Melbourne Cup with close friend and business partner Todd Buckingham, co-owner of the Gold Trip winning horse
Mr Tripp celebrated after the race with his close friend Todd Buckingham, co-owner of Gold Trip and managing director of Betmakers, which provides betting technology for Betr.
They dined and partied at Melbourne’s upscale Coda restaurant, which Mr Tripp owns with Tonka for the same price.
HOBOKEN, N.J. — The FBI said on Thursday it had received credible information about a “broad” threat to synagogues in New Jersey, a warning that promoted some municipalities to send extra police officers to guard houses of worship.
The nature of the threat was vague. The FBI’s Newark office released a statement urging synagogues to “take all security precautions to protect your community and facility,” but wouldn’t say anything about who made the threat or why.
The alert was posted after officials discovered an online threat directed broadly at synagogues in New Jersey, a law enforcement official said. The posting did not target any specific synagogue by name, the official said. The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
Messages left with the FBI’s Newark office weren’t returned.
Public warnings about nonspecific threats against Jewish institutions, made by a variety of groups including Christian supremacists and Islamist extremists, aren’t unusual in the New York City metropolitan area, and many turn out to be false alarms. But the area has also seen deadly attacks.
In Jersey City, Mayor Steven Fulop said police would be posted at the city’s seven synagogues and foot patrols would be added in the broader Jewish community. In 2019, two assailants motivated by anti-Jewish hate killed a police officer, then drove to a kosher market in Jersey City and killed three more people, before being slain in a gun battle with police.
Police officers armed with rifles guarded a synagogue one city over, in Hoboken, where the public safety director also announced increased patrols in Jewish communities.
Five years ago, two New Jersey men were sentenced to 35 years in prison after being convicted for a series of attacks in 2012 that included the firebombings of two synagogues. They also threw a Molotov cocktail into the home of a rabbi as he slept with his wife and children.
In 2019, a man stabbed five people at a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi’s home in an Orthodox Jewish community north of New York City, fatally wounding one person.
U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, a New Jersey Democrat, said he was “concerned and outraged” by the latest threat against Jews.
“I am deeply concerned and outraged by today’s alert from the FBI,” Gottheimer said. “This is what happens after years of antisemitic comments from public figures,” he added, citing recent comments by Kanye West and a social media post shared by NBA star Kyrie Irving.
The FBI didn’t release any information suggesting the threat that prompted the warning was related to the public debate over those comments.
Balsamo reported from Washington contributed to this report. Associated Press writer David Porter contributed.
Three-year-old Mateo Zastro was the baby of his family. The sweet and smiling toddler was killed on September 30e.
“I can’t wake up to my baby, I can’t hear my baby’s voice or see him graduate,” his mother Veronica Zastro said through tears.
“I don’t see his new milestones.”
Veronica Zastro was driving when police say someone shot at her vehicle out of road rage. It happened in the West Lawn area, near the intersection of Marquette Road and Pulaski Road. Mateo was hit in the head. The rest of the family was not injured.
“I don’t know what was going through his head, but my truck wasn’t tinted,” Zastro said. “You could clearly see there were children in the car, in the front seat, they are women, so I don’t know why he felt threatened by us.”
The senseless shooting shattered the Zastro family. Every night, Mateo’s big brother sleeps with his urn. 30e of each month, his family and other loved ones walk to raise awareness of the crime.
“It’s more little ones dying, not even the older ones,” Zastro said. “It’s all babies dying.”
The family is calling on anyone with information to come forward and help detectives solve the case.
“I just want them to talk, to surrender already. We need peace, my baby needs justice,” Zastro said.
Mateo would have turned four on December 21. Zastro hopes his son’s killer will be found by then.
Chicago police are continuing to investigate the shooting and confirm no one is in custody.
Wild coach Dean Evason asked for blue-collar before the matchup with the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center.
With the Wild missing number of key players — wingers Jordan Greenway, Marcus Foligno, Ryan Hartman and Brandon Duhaime have all suffered upper-body injuries in the past couple of weeks — Evason knew his team was going to have to work extremely hard if they wanted to have success. Especially considering the Wild decided to go with 11 forwards and 7 defensemen for the game.
Instead, the Wild spent pretty much the whole game fighting the puck in a 4-0 loss to the Kraken.
It was a rough start for the Wild as they failed to register a shot for more than 10 minutes. It got so bad that the crowd delivered a mock cheer when Mason Shaw fired a harmless puck at Kraken goaltender Martin Jones exactly 11 minutes, 40 seconds into the game.
Still, the Wild defended well enough in their own zone to keep the Kraken off the scoreboard.
That changed early in the second period when Kraken center Morgan Geekie snuck the puck past Marc-Andre Fleury to make it 1-0. The lead grew later in the frame when Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak pinched up in the play and finished off an odd-man rush to push his team in front 2-0.
Though the Wild seemed to wake up after that, Kraken center Alex Wennberg made it 3-0 a few minutes later when a puck ricocheted into the net off his back. The officials initially waved the goal off thinking Wennberg headbutted the puck past the goal line. They overturned the call after a brief video review.
In search of a spark in the third period, Evason decided to play Matt Boldy between Kirill Kaprizov on the top line. Not even that could ignite the Wild.
With the game well in hand down the stretch, Wennberg notched another goal, bodying Calen Addison in front and redirecting a shot from the point to finalize the score at 4-0.
People are leaving Boston and moving to Portland, Maine, according to a new study.
Data from real estate brokerage Redfin put Boston as the fifth most frequent departure from the metro area, with 19% of local users looking elsewhere. Portland, Maine is the most popular place for Boston residents to relocate, according to Redfin research data.
Lynn Hallett, broker and owner of Town and Shore Real Estate in Portland, says that’s nothing new — she’s seen a large number of Boston residents looking to move north. In fact, she made the move herself 35 years ago.
“At the time, my friends and family didn’t know what was north of Boston,” she said. “Now the same people have come or want to come.”
A mix of local culture and life changes bring people to Portland, Hallett said.
The realtor pointed to the city’s historic architecture and affluent restaurant scene as driving cultural factors. She also said the coastal city offers access to the ocean, nature and “a slower pace of life” for those looking to get out of the city.
“Everything is accessible. Not to knock on Boston, but here in Portland, we don’t have to line up for a restaurant, the symphony orchestra, or the theater.
Portland is just under two hours from Boston by car and also borders a state park. Hallett attributes at least 60% of its business to people moving to Maine. She’s seen buyers from New England states like Massachusetts, and as far afield as California and Texas.
Redfin notes that the pandemic has caused people to reevaluate their housing choices. The study says that due to an increase in remote work over the past two years, more than a third of US job holders are able to work from home full-time. This allows users to relocate for lower property prices.
Hallett said his business has grown since the shutdowns began and remote workers make up a large portion of his customer base.
“You can work from anywhere, so why not work from Portland, Maine?”
Nearly a quarter (24.2%) of homebuyers nationwide sought to move to another metropolitan area in the third quarter, according to the Redfin report. The study attributes the exodus primarily to finances, citing data that shows the typical home in Portland costs about $200,000 less than one in Boston.
“With a looming recession and high household spending, many people cannot afford to buy a home in an expensive area and/or want to save money in an emergency, making relocation to a more affordable place an attractive option,” Redfin Economics Chen Zhao, head of research, said in the study.
But Hallett says from his experience selling homes, low prices in Portland aren’t always what they seem.
“One of the things I have to do with new buyers is to educate them. The perception is that they will spend less for the same thing they would get in a place like Boston, but that’s not really the case.
Hallett said she’s seen prices in Maine rise significantly since 2020. The greater Portland area, she said, has seen at least a 20% increase in prices over the past few years. According to data from Zillow, the average price of a home in Portland has increased 10% in the last year alone.
“If you look at new downtown condos similar to Boston, the price is pretty darn similar,” she said. “It’s huge demand and low inventory – simple economics.”
It’s not unusual in the NBA for a team to have young players fresh out of college or from the G League. That’s where Orlando Magic and the Golden State Warriors are similar — youth — but the difference is the visting team Thursday have them coming off the bench.
And those young players for Golden State are surrounded by the likes of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, all of whom have won four NBA championships.
It’s not difficult to see that the Magic have had growing pains nine games into the season.
Their youngest player, No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero, is a major weapon for them as he entered averaging 21.8 points per game.
Banchero had a big turnover at the end of Thursday’s game holding a one-point lead, but the Magic (2-7) got the stop on the final possession to pull off the upset at Amway Center 130-129.
The Magic’s recent inability to close out games, lacking so much guard play, ties into their issues with health (No Markelle Fultz or Cole Anthony, for instance).
Jalen Suggs, however, helped them overcome it with his best game of the season (26 points, 9 assists).
“If we have healthy bodies, we can have our guys see and look at what’s working and what’s not,” said Magic coach Jamahl Mosley before tipoff. “Otherwise, if we don’t have healthy bodies, it’s just next man up in that same fold.”
The Warriors’ starting five all have experience while their young players, Jordan Poole (fourth season), Moses Moody (second) and James Wiseman (third), are supporting cast who come off the bench.
When Mosley turns to his reserves, he has had problems keeping the lead with them, most notably blowing a double-digit second-half leads to Oklahoma City on Tuesday.
“We’ve got several young guys on our team that’s going through that development stage,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr before tipoff. “Each person is very different and as a coach, it’s important to get to know that person and understand how he’s going to respond and learn how to communicate with that player.”
That narrative changed for the better for Orlando on Thursday.
The Warriors (3-6) still have their own issues. They lost their fourth game in a row, lacking the same defensive intensity they had a year ago when they were elite in that category.
They have expectations to at least contend, if not repeat. The Magic, who only won 22 games last season which landed them in the draft lottery to get Banchero, don’t face the same pressure.
They have time on their side.
