Leading Twitter Advertisers Pause Campaigns Following Musk Takeover

- An Ad pause was verified by Audi and Cheerios manufacturer General Mills on Thursday.
- The makers of Oreos and Pfizer apparently stopped spending money on Twitter.
Following Elon Musk‘s takeover, an increasing number of companies have stopped spending money on Twitter advertisements, including the carmaker Audi and General Mills, the packaged food giant behind Cheerios.
Last week, General Motors declared that it had temporarily suspended all paid Twitter advertising. Also pausing their Twitter advertising budgets are the Oreo manufacturer Mondelez International and the pharmaceutical behemoth Pfizer. All press inquiries are no longer being answered by Twitter, except the ones that Musk responds to via tweet. Musk is attempting to persuade advertisers that he will stick to the vow he made last week to prevent Twitter from devolving into a free-for-all hellscape.
Also, Interpublic Group, a major advertising agency has advised customers of its IPG Media Brands agencies to halt all paid advertising on Twitter for at least a week in the wake of Elon Musk’s acquisition of the social media network for $44 billion. This week, Musk spoke with significant agencies and advertisers, but on Wednesday night, he also posted a poll on Twitter asking followers whether they thought marketers should support political correctness or free expression.
Nearly 80% of the more than two million voters selected freedom of speech as their option. More marketers expressed their concerns about Musk’s takeover of the platform on LinkedIn.
Recommended For You :
Automobile Giant General Motors (GM) Halts Twitter Ads