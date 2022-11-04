News
Loss and Damage Financing to Dominate Talks
“Considering loss and damage as an afterthought is not acceptable as it is the reality that millions of people face every day,” said Harjeet Singh, head of global policy strategy at the Climate Action Network.
Fida Hussein | AFP | Getty Images
The success or failure of the flagship UN climate conference will likely hinge on the willingness of wealthy countries to provide reparations – a highly contentious and emotional issue that is seen as a fundamental issue of climate justice.
The COP27 climate summit kicks off in Egypt from November 6. The annual gathering of the United Nations Climate Change Conference will see more than 30,000 delegates gather in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to discuss collective action on the climate emergency.
It comes amid growing calls for wealthy countries to compensate climate-vulnerable nations as it becomes harder for many people to live safely on a warming planet.
Reparations, sometimes referred to as “loss and damage” payments, are set to dominate discussions at COP27, with diplomats from more than 130 countries expected to push for the creation of a dedicated loss and damage funding mechanism.
They argue that agreement on this issue is imperative as climate impacts become more severe.
Rich countries, despite accounting for the bulk of historic greenhouse gas emissions, have long opposed the creation of a fund to deal with loss and damage. Many policymakers fear that accepting responsibility could trigger a wave of lawsuits from countries on the front lines of the climate emergency.
If we lose the battle for the agenda, we might as well go home and forget about the rest of the COP because it will be useless in the face of what is happening in the world on climate change.
Salemul Huq
Director of ICCCAD
Saleemul Huq, director of the Bangladesh-based International Center for Climate Change and Development, said he expected an “agenda fight” at the start of COP27 – the outcome of which he said would be essential to the integrity of the top.
Funding to address loss and damage is on the tentative agenda of the UN climate conference. However, policymakers will need to consider whether to adopt it on the official agenda at the start of the summit.
Huq, a pioneer in loss and damage research and advocacy, said he fears once again wealthy countries will refuse to approve financial support to low- and middle-income countries that are extremely vulnerable to the crisis. climatic.
US climate envoy John Kerry said Washington “would not obstruct” talks on loss and damage in Sharm el-Sheikh.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
For example, at COP26 last year, high-income countries blocked a proposal for a loss and damage funding body, opting instead to engage in a new three-year dialogue for funding discussions. . The so-called “Glasgow Dialogue” has been heavily criticized as a program without a clear plan or intended outcome.
Huq told a webinar hosted by Carbon Brief that the battle to put loss and damage financing on the official agenda “is going to be the big fight coming up in Sharm el-Sheikh.”
“If we lose the fight against the agenda, we might as well go home and forget about the rest of the COP because that will be useless in the face of what is happening in the world on climate change,” Huq said.
“It’s beyond mitigation and adaptation now,” he added. “Loss and damage [funding] is by far the most important issue that needs to be discussed and if the UNFCCC does not do this it becomes fundamentally redundant.”
“The litmus test for the success of COP27”
Pressure to pay for loss and damage differs from climate finance directed towards mitigation and adaptation.
Mitigation refers to efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming, for example by switching from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources. Adaptation, on the other hand, means preparing for the adverse effects of the climate crisis by taking action to minimize the damage.
These are two established pillars of climate action. Loss and damage financing, meanwhile, is recognized by many as the third pillar of international climate policy.
Anglers fish on the Sava River amid heavy smog conditions in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Smog spewing from old coal-fired power plants, obsolete automobiles and heating systems running on burning tires and wood is suffocating the Balkans both literally and economically.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Speaking two weeks before COP27, US climate envoy John Kerry said Washington would not “obstruct” talks on loss and damage in Sharm el-Sheikh. His comments mean that, for the first time ever, the US appears willing to discuss reparations at the UN climate conference.
Kerry’s openness to the loss and damage financing talks marked a sharp shift in tone from just a month earlier. Speaking at a New York Times event on September 20, Kerry suggested that the United States would not be prepared to compensate countries for the losses and damages they suffered as a result of the emergency. climatic.
“You tell me the government in the world that has trillions of dollars — because that’s what it costs,” Kerry said. He added that he refused to feel “guilty” about the climate crisis.
“There’s plenty of time to argue, point fingers, do whatever,” Kerry said. “But the money we need right now has to go to adaptation, it has to go to building resilience, it has to go to technology that’s going to save the planet.”
A man inspects a devastated field in the cyclone Sitrang-hit village of Ramdaspur in Bhola sub Barishal, Division, Bangladesh, October 15, 2022.
Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Proponents of loss and damage financing argue that it is necessary to consider climate impacts – including hurricanes, floods and wildfires or slow-onset impacts such as sea level rise – against which countries cannot defend themselves because the risks are unavoidable or countries cannot afford it.
“This is the litmus test for the success of COP27,” said Harjeet Singh, head of global policy strategy at the Climate Action Network, which includes more than 1,500 civil society groups.
“Considering loss and damage as an afterthought is not acceptable as it is the reality that millions of people face every day,” Singh said during the same webinar, citing the devastating floods in Pakistan and the severe droughts in the Horn of Africa.
Singh said the political mobilization on financing loss and damage makes COP27 the most important COP to date. “Now we need to make sure it delivers the climate justice we demand by creating a new funding system so we can support the people facing the climate emergency now.”
What is loss and damage?
There is no internationally agreed definition of loss and damage, but it is generally understood to refer to economic impacts on livelihoods and property, and non-economic loss and damage, such as loss of human lives and loss of biodiversity.
“I think it means different things to different people, but overall I would see the idea as funding to address the impacts of climate change that cannot be avoided through mitigation and adaptation,” Rachel James said. , a climatologist at the University of Bristol. , told CNBC by phone.
“That explains why it’s so important for climate justice because we don’t have a mechanism or funding to deal with it right now – and it’s too late to ignore it.”
James said countries in the South will seek reassurance in Egypt that the $100 billion climate finance commitment by rich countries in 2009 to help low-income countries mitigate and adapt to the climate emergency will be respected.
“It’s so crucial because it’s about trust,” James said. “If we can’t even secure the adaptation and mitigation funding that has already been pledged, it calls into question the ability to raise additional funds.”
So far, only one UN member state has pledged to provide compensation for loss and damage to the most climate-vulnerable areas. Denmark announced in mid-September that it would support low-income countries with more than 100 million Danish kroner ($13.3 million).
Nicola Sturgeon, first minister of Scotland, who is not a UN member, announced at the COP26 summit in Glasgow last year a token investment of £1 million ($1.15 million) with the aim of encouraging other rich countries to follow suit. .
Why is it important?
“Loss and damage is happening every day somewhere in the world – and it will continue to happen every day from now on,” ICCCAD’s Huq said, citing the damage from Hurricane Ian in late September as recent example.
“Ian is the biggest storm Florida has had so far. But that won’t be true next year, they’re going to have a bigger one next year and they’re going to have an even bigger one next year. year after. So we have now entered the era of human-induced climate change impacts causing loss and damage.”
“We have to deal with this – and we are not at all ready to do so. Even the richest country in the world, the United States, is not prepared for this,” he added.
Paddy McCully, senior analyst at the non-governmental organization Reclaim Finance, said that while loss and damage financing was very likely to feature prominently at COP27, no one expected substantial progress.
“Given the current geopolitical situation and the very different north and south positions on loss and damage, I think it will be difficult for countries to achieve a dramatic breakthrough,” McCully told CNBC by phone.
“The sign of a successful COP will be that there is at least agreement on a loss and damage financing mechanism,” he said. “And I think a moderately successful COP would be that everything doesn’t collapse in north-south acrimony, and you at least have an agreement on further talks on setting up a mechanism.”
cnbc
News
Pauline Chalamet reveals what Timothée thinks about sex lives
Whereas Timothée Chalamet could avoid looking up for some Sex life of college girls scenes, he’s still a proud brother.
Ahead of the season two premiere, Pauline Chalamet revealed what little brother Timothy think of the show, despite its NSFW content.
“My brother loves it,” the actress, who plays Kimberly on the HBO series, exclusively told E! New. “You’ll have to get the story from him, because I believe he watched it with one of my parents. So that’s it.”
And no, she’s not sitting on the couch with them. “No, I’m not watching this with my parents,” she added. “Are you kidding?”
But she’s happy they’re hooking up – and everyone else. As the 30-year-old said, “It’s when you’re like whoaI’m onto something that people are watching.”
On the other hand, her co-star Amrit Kaur– she plays Bela – gave her parents the list of episodes she would watch with them – which, conveniently, were the ones in which she remained fully clothed.
“They wanted to know,” she told E!. “It’s like, ‘Okay, I’ll be honest, those have it. If you choose to see your daughter that way, please don’t while I’m here.’”
Entertainment
News
A Bay Area veteran has donated a new car to help his family get around
TAMPA, Fla. — Life just got a little easier for a Bay Area veteran and her family. Army veteran Shanique Wright has always been up for the challenge.
“I enlisted in 2008 when I was in high school. I joined the Army National Guard. I was six years active and two years inactive,” Wright explained.
But his fights did not stop after he left the army.
“We started with two vehicles… I mean, the vehicle was almost 20 years old, it gave up on me, and it was more money to fix it,” she added.
With two working parents, getting around is a challenge for Wright and his family.
“He works in Tampa, at the Tampa VA hospital, and then my son, you know, he goes to school and has doctor’s appointments. I have doctor’s appointments at the VA,” Wright added.
But now, thanks to Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit serving military and veteran families, and its partnerships, Wright no longer has to worry about how she will get to those appointments. .
“It just helps ease that burden for them so they don’t have too much to worry about. And it’s an opportunity for us to celebrate their service and show our gratitude for what they’ve done for our country,” said Beth McGregor of Operation Homefront.
Wright said getting a new car was a thank you she didn’t expect.
“When I signed the dotted line, I knew what I was signing up for. I wasn’t signing up for a thank you. I signed up to serve and protect. I’m so happy for all the programs that help the veterans, it’s really great,” Wright explained.
window.fbAsyncInit = function() {
FB.init({
appId : ‘168779733303299’,
xfbml : true,
version : ‘v2.9’
});
};
(function(d, s, id){
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) {return;}
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = ”
js.async = true;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
Cnn
News
‘I could kill myself’ – Tyson Fury v Wladimir Klitschko face off before rematch cancellation saw Gypsy King speak openly about mental health issues
Tyson Fury’s recovery from low to world heavyweight champion is again a story that has been well told by the man himself since his return to boxing in 2018.
While to this day the WBC king insists he still has inner battles to fight on occasion, the way he has overcome many of his issues has been truly remarkable.
In 2016, however, as he prepared for a rematch with Wladimir Klitschko after dethroning him the previous year, Fury hit rock bottom.
Eventually, he pulled out of the second scheduled fight with Klitschko after being declared medically unfit to fight by professionals.
By this point, her life had spiraled out of control with excessive drinking and drug abuse due to her bipolar disorder and depression.
Just a few months earlier, Fury issued what, in hindsight, almost seems like a cry for help.
He sat down for a bizarre one-on-one program with Klitschko to promote the ill-fated rematch and exposed his issues for all to see.
At the time, very few took him seriously.
Shortly into the interview after a fairly straightforward opening, Fury took an unexpected change of direction.
He turned his attention to host John Rawling and asked, “But really, does it matter who wins or loses?”
Rawling replied, “Well, I think that’s probably the case, isn’t it?”
To which Fury said, “Well, why does it matter?”
Rawling replied, “Because you’re the champion, you don’t want to lose those belts.”
Fury interrupted him, “But I’m still going to get paid, aren’t I?” If I lose or win?
Rawling then asked, “You are, but doesn’t it mean anything to you to walk around as heavyweight champion of the world?”
An indifferent Fury replied, “Nothing. It doesn’t mean as much as this sweater means to me. Nothing.
“These belts haven’t seen the light of day since I won them, that’s just who I am…
“All of that doesn’t really matter to me because I’ve beaten him before, so my job has been done.
“I’ve already done the impossible, so if he knocks me out in ten seconds, I’m happy.
“So what? I got paid a lot of money, was world heavyweight champion and was involved in big fights.
“Just because I lose one doesn’t mean I’m not going to be involved in big fights in the future. I will be.”
Speaking to Klitschko, Fury added: “It’s okay to be beaten by someone who is better than you at night.
“Everyone has bad nights, don’t they?”
“Look at history. Leon Spinks beat Muhammad Ali, then in the rematch he played himself with.
“So maybe you’ll do this with me, but either way I don’t care.”
“I hope you play with me so I can retire a former heavyweight champion and beat the man no one could beat.
“And I hope you beat me and beat everyone else, so that will make my victory even better, won’t it?”
Talk then turned to the rematch being set to take place on Fury’s home ground in Manchester.
“You are going to be welcomed as a hero in Manchester,” Rawling told Fury.
To which he replied, “Am I?
“I think Wlad has more support here than me.”
Later in the interview, Fury told Klitschko: “I hope you win because then I won’t have to fight anymore.
“I only box until I lose, then I’ll quit.”
At this point, Klitschko appeared somewhat bewildered.
When Rawling asked the Ukrainian to reveal his keys to victory, he said: “It’s really difficult because the man doesn’t know what he’s going to do.”
Fury agreed: “I don’t know myself.
“I’m a person who can wake up in a good mood and ten seconds later I’m in a bad mood.
“I actually accused Wladimir of being an emotional wreck at the press conference, but I’m rephrasing that.
“Because he’s a stable person, he’s normal. He’s a normal athlete.
“I’m an emotional wreck, me. I am crazy.
“I think I’m a loose screw in the head sometimes.”
Rawling laughed at the remarks, not realizing their authenticity, to which Fury reacted, “No, truthful, don’t talk stupid.”
Klitschko seemed to realize something was wrong as he said, “He’s not kidding. I know you are not.”
And Fury continued, “Gospel truth, I’m not kidding. I can wake up in the morning, everything is fine, then in the afternoon I can kill myself…
“I’m kind of stuck in between. I don’t know if I’ll be on this side or that side every day. Every day I wake up is different.
“Some days I think I’m going to retire from boxing, on top, undefeated, and don’t give him that rematch, make him suffer that way.
“Other days I think, ‘Yeah, I’m going to fight him, knock him out.
“Other days I think, ‘Yeah, I’m going to fight and dive.
“Other days I don’t know what I’m going to do and that’s the truth. I do not lie. I’ll pour it all out for you, just so it’s all on the table, you know what to expect that night.
Fury then concluded with a final speech.
“There is no apology on my behalf,” he began. “I can do my best and that’s it.
“If Wladimir beats me, then good luck to him, I’ll shake his hand and say he’s better.
“And obviously if I beat him, I’m still in the same position.
“Still as sick as ever, still as depressed as life can get and I still don’t care if I die any second of the moment. This is how I live my life.
Thankfully, six years later, Fury has changed the way he lives his life dramatically and provided others with similar feelings the inspiration to keep fighting.
We can say that this is his greatest achievement.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Harris and Clinton make the case for Hochul in New York: ‘It’s all on the line’
Hochul, like other Democrats across the country, devoted much of the campaign to abortion rights after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade. A new campaign post from the New York Democrats portrays a Buffalo OBGYN who is “terrified for the women of New York that Lee Zeldin could become governor.”
Hochul faces a surprisingly tight race in heavily Democratic New York, with most polls showing him with a lead of between 4 and 11 percentage points. That’s too close to be comfortable in a state that has twice as many Democrats as Republicans and hasn’t elected a statewide GOP candidate in two decades.
This forced his party to bring in some of his most prized campaign surrogates to help Hochul in a race that many had seen as an easy victory for the Democrats; President Joe Biden visited New York twice over the past month to highlight the state’s economic development efforts.
“Republicans don’t hide what they want,” Clinton said. “They actually say the quiet part out loud. And Lee Zeldin and the Republicans, along with Trump and their allies, are literally fighting tooth and nail to turn back time. Of course they want to go back on abortion. They spent 50 years trying to make it happen.
Zeldin seized on voters’ concerns about crime and the state’s high cost of living, saying he will top abortion rights and threats to democracy as the top issues on Election Day. The Long Island congressman opposes abortion, but he has pledged not to try to repeal New York’s abortion access laws, which are among the strongest in the nation. Hochul further strengthened them shortly after the court struck down roe deer in June.
“I underlined the fundamental point that New York codified a few years ago much more than roe deerthat when we woke up one day after the Dobbs decision, the law in New York was exactly the same as before, and I’m not going to change it,” Zeldin said in an interview on Saturday.
Hochul argues voters shouldn’t buy it — pointing the finger at GOP-appointed Supreme Court justices who have vowed not to touch abortion rights, only to overturn roe deer.
“I heard my opponent say, ‘Oh, don’t worry, the day after the Dobbs decision, nothing changed in New York State, so don’t worry,’” Hochul told the crowd. “Do you know why nothing has changed in New York State? Because I am the governor.
She sought to fend off criticism of her criminal agenda criss-crossing New York and his own wave of advertisements about his criminal record. But she also continues to focus on protecting abortion rights in New York — hoping to replicate the success of Democrats over the summer in a victory in upstate New York House and in other races across the country where abortion was a motivating factor, including in Kansas, where an anti-abortion constitutional amendment was rejected.
Politices
News
Selena Gomez says she might not be able to bear children
Selena Gomez gets candid about living with bipolar disorder.
The Only murders in the building The star recently reflected on her future plans to expand her family, telling rolling stone for her December cover story published on November 3 that due to her bipolar medication she may not be able to bear children. She explained, “It’s a very big, big thing present in my life.”
But that doesn’t mean Selena isn’t looking forward to being a mom one day, adding, “But I’m supposed to have them, I will.”
These days, the actress is focused on making her bipolar disorder “a friend.” Like she said rolling stonefollowing her diagnosis and while she was thinking about her treatment, “It took a lot of work for me to (a) accept that I was bipolar, but (b) learn to deal with it, because that was it won’t go away.”
Since then, she has experimented with various types of therapies such as dialectical behavior and cognitive behavioral therapy, as well as visiting gurus and therapists. More recently, she launched the Wondermind website, dedicated to mental fitness.
Entertainment
News
Video: Every voter is questioned by MPs at these drop boxes
Every voter is questioned by MPs at these drop boxes
When voters go to the polls in Berks County, Pennsylvania, they are greeted by sheriff’s deputies who question them. It’s a new county policy that relates to civil rights organizations — but it’s just one example of law enforcement getting involved in elections across the country, on behalf of “l ‘voter integrity’. CNN’s Drew Griffin reports.
Cnn
Loss and Damage Financing to Dominate Talks
Pauline Chalamet reveals what Timothée thinks about sex lives
Coinbase Witnesses a Third-Quarter Loss as Volumes Fall
A Bay Area veteran has donated a new car to help his family get around
‘I could kill myself’ – Tyson Fury v Wladimir Klitschko face off before rematch cancellation saw Gypsy King speak openly about mental health issues
Harris and Clinton make the case for Hochul in New York: ‘It’s all on the line’
Do Kwon Attempted to Manipulate Terra’s Price?
Selena Gomez says she might not be able to bear children
Video: Every voter is questioned by MPs at these drop boxes
UFC legend Mark Hunt completes 60lb body transformation ahead of Sonny Bill Williams boxing fight after his weight skyrocketed in two years of retirement
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News1 week ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
-
News2 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?