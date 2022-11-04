News
Magic glad to be back in Orlando, kick off homestand with win vs. Warriors
The Orlando Magic’s season-long seven-game homestand couldn’t have come at a better time.
Especially with their road woes, most recently blowing an 11-point fourth-quarter lead in a loss to the Thunder in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, to remain winless in away games.
The homestand couldn’t have started better, kicking it off with a 130-129 win over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday at Amway Center, with the Magic closing out a tight game successfully for the first time.
After playing six of their first eight games on the road, the Magic appreciate staying in Orlando and playing at Amway Center for the next two weeks.
“Our fans will continue to push us, support us because these guys are doing the right things, playing the right way,” coach Jamahl Mosley said pregame. “Just to have that support and energy is going to be great for these guys to get into that home routine.”
Jalen Suggs led the Magic with a career-high 26 points, 9 assists and 4 steals, including a pull-up 3-pointer with 37.7 seconds remaining to give Orlando a 129-126 lead. He knocked down a free throw to give the Magic a 130-126 lead with 31.5 seconds left.
Klay Thompson (27 points) buried a heavily contested 3 to reduce the Warriors’ deficit to 130-129 and Paolo Banchero turned the ball over on the ensuing possession to give Golden State the final possession with 4.9 seconds left. But the Magic (2-7) held on for their first clutch win after Thompson missed a floater at the buzzer.
Banchero finished with 22 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists. Franz Wagner had 19 points while Wendell Carter Jr. added 14 points and 9 rebounds.
Chuma Okeke led the bench with 16 points (4 of 6 shooting, 3 of 5 on 3-pointers), including 12 in the first, to go with 9 rebounds and 3 assists.
R.J. Hampton added 15 points (4 of 6 shooting, 3 of 5 on 3s) and Kevon Harris had 12 points (4 of 7, 2 of 3) and 5 rebounds off the bench.
Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 39 points and 9 assists.
Being at home should also give the Magic an opportunity to get healthier.
Cole Anthony (torn right internal oblique), Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee injury recovery), Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot) remain sidelined. Terrence Ross also sat Thursday after suffering a contusion in his left knee contusion in Oklahoma City.
Suggs stepped into the starting lineup in place of Ross alongside Wagner, Banchero, Carter and Bol Bol.
When asked which guys are able to do full court five-on-five drills, Mosley responded “they’re doing small pieces of it.”
“Moe Wagner’s not,” Mosley added. “Gary and [Jonathan Isaac] are doing the half-court stuff, getting a little bit of bump. Markelle is not doing that yet. They’re on their own different paths of how they’re responding to their own treatments.”
Fultz posted multiple pictures on social media this week of himself without the boot on his foot and wasn’t wearing it on the bench Thursday.
“He keeps it on at certain times,” Mosley said, “and then as he gets on the court, he’ll put it on a little bit so it’s not fully off all the way, I don’t believe.”
Anthony, who injured himself in a Oct. 26 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, is expected to get back on the court for individual work within the next few days, a a person with knowledge of the situation told the Orlando Sentinel.
That person added that he hopes to return after Thanksgiving in late November/early December.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Gerard Pique of FC Barcelona announces his retirement from football
Gerard pricks hang up his crampons.
The FC Barcelona player, 35, announced on November 3 that he is retiring from football, noting that the team’s La Liga game against UD Almería on November 5 will be his last at his Spotify Camp Nou stadium.
In a video message Announcing his decision to step away from the sport, Pique responded to recent rumors about him. “The last few weeks, the last few months, a lot of people have talked about me,” he said. “So far I haven’t said anything. But now I want to be the one talking about me.”
The athlete noted that he had ‘always been a Barca fan’ throughout his life. “I was born into a family of football-loving Barca fans,” he continued. “From an early age, I didn’t want to become a footballer. I wanted to be a Barça player.”
Pique’s journey to that goal began 25 years ago when he joined the club’s U12 B youth team at the age of 10, his FC Barcelona biography noted, progressing through the various levels over the years. In 2004, the defender joined Manchester United FC in England. Four years later, which included being loaned out to Real Zaragoza in Spain, Pique returned to his hometown to play for FC Barcelona. He’s been playing there ever since and helped his side win numerous accolades, including three UEFA Champions League titles and three Club World Cups.
Brooklyn Nets suspend ‘currently unfit’ guard Kyrie Irving at least 5 games for antisemitic comments
The Brooklyn Nets suspended guard Kyrie Irving for at least 5 games without pay after his antisemitic remarks.
The suspension was handed down Thursday hours after Irving refused to publicly apologize for his comments after NBA commissioner Adam Silver demanded one. It also comes the same day the FBI warned synagogues in New Jersey a credible threat had been received, leading to the 24-hour closure of at least one house of worship.
“We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not the first time he had the opportunity — but failed — to clarify,” the Nets said in a statement.
“Such failure to disavow antisemitism when given a clear opportunity to do so is deeply disturbing, is against the values of our organization, and constitutes conduct detrimental to the team. Accordingly, we are of the view that he is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.”
Irving and the Nets had previously promised to each donate $500,000 towards causes and organizations working to eradicate hate and intolerance.
Irving has been roundly criticized after he shared a since-deleted Tweet about “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” a documentary chock full of antisemitic rhetoric.
According to Rolling Stone, “The video is based on a venomously antisemitic book which asserts that “many famous high-ranking Jews” have “admitted” to “worship[ing] Satan or Lucifer.”
Nets’ owner Joe Tsai released a statement condemning Irving late last Friday.
“I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion,” Tsai tweeted.
Fans wearing “Fight Antisemitism” shirts were spotted court-side at Barclays Center during Monday’s game against the Indiana Pacers.
Irving refused to back down after the Nets practiced Thursday.
“I cannot be antisemitic,” Irving said, “if I know where I come from.”
“Again, I’m going to repeat. I don’t know how the label becomes justified because you guys ask me the same questions over and over again,” he said. “But this is not going to turn into a spin-around cycle, questions upon questions. I told you guys how I felt. I respect all walks of life and embrace all walks of life. That’s where I sit.”
Irving is expected to meet with commissioner Silver next week.
This is a developing story.
National Sandwich Day has chains running sandwich deals today
Who can resist a sandwich, especially if it’s free?
November 3 marks National Sandwich Day (yes, that’s a thing.) That means it’s time to shine a light on the humble meal that’s probably most enjoyed by kids, parents and professionals alike. work to be a quick and easy way to fill your belly.
The origin of the sandwich dates back centuries. It was popularized in 1700s England by John Montagu, the fourth Earl of Sandwich, who ordered slices of beef between slices of bread so he could eat while still playing cards.
Some 260 years later, the convenient meal is eaten around the world and in America is honored with its own day.
But even though National Sandwich Day still isn’t a holiday, many restaurant chains are offering deals and giveaways on sandwich orders.
Subway: Customers who purchase a footlong sub can get one for free with promo code FLBOGO on Subway.com or the Subway app.
And if you’re going to be in the air today, Subway is giving away 10,000 Subway Series Submarines to travelers “sandwiched” in the middle seat in a new contest.
Popeyes: Buy a Chicken Sandwich combo (classic or spicy) and get a second sandwich free through the chain’s app or website. The agreement only covers mobile order pickups and deliveries.
Panera bread: The chain is offering new and existing MyPanera members $1 off any sandwich. This offer is only available for in-app purchases.
Jersey Mike’s Submarine: Customers can get free delivery of their sandwich order through the app. The offer is valid from Thursday to November 7.
Deli McAlister: The restaurant chain is offering a buy-one-get-a-free promotion today for members of its rewards program.
Belly Sandwich: All customers who order an Original or Full Size sandwich using promo code BOGO online or through the Potbelly app today will receive a free Original Size sandwich. Offer valid only on Potbelly.com or the Potbelly app.
Man City, Man United, Liverpool and Newcastle will win Premier League games this weekend
The Premier League returns this weekend as the football calendar is jam-packed with action including Chelsea v Arsenal and Tottenham v Liverpool.
The Smart Acca tipped City to win against Fulham, Liverpool to win against Tottenham, Man United to win at Villa and Newcastle to beat Southampton at 8.47/1 on Betfair.
Betfair- Bet €10 Get €30*
Smart Acca can help you choose the best bets for the action and we explain how to use the tool on talkSPORT EDGE.
When you open Smart Acca you will be presented with a range of filters to find your statistics based bets for football.
To find this weekend’s Premier League Smart Acca bet: select Premier League matches, match, match result and filter by head to head.
These teams therefore tend to do well against their next opponents and most also have the best form, which is an added bonus to the probability.
Man City are heavy favorites to win against Fulham and they rested several of their big players during the week against Sevilla and still emerged victorious in the end with the help of Kevin De Bruyne.
He’s likely to start as he’s had a brief run and Erling Haaland is still in question and remains a doubt.
Liverpool are second in the statistics this weekend for their form against Tottenham, with a 61.5% win rate in all competitions, while Spurs are on just 7.7%.
Both are in tentative form and Liverpool winning against the tide is a big advantage if they show up.
Newcastle are on a huge run and are realistically among the top four contenders at this stage and with Southampton not having a great record, it’s clear to favor them at a good price to add to that acca.
The same can be said for United visiting Aston Villa, who are on a terrible run, conceding goals and not scoring much either.
How to use SmartAcca
To find your own Smart Acca, go to the talkSPORT EDGE app and select the Smart Acca tool.
You can then filter by competition, category, market and then you can press search to allow the tool to calculate the statistics.
Betfair- Bet €10 Get €30*
You can even browse the list of players it generates and choose your own accumulator with player goal scoring form, disciplinary record, etc.
best bets
talkSPORT Friday horse racing tips: Daily picks from Fontwell and Exeter
GO HOME
Win England at the 2022 World Cup at the best price 10/1 with 10Bet!
underline
ITV Racing betting tips as Wincanton and Doncaster feature on busy Saturday card
BOOST DAY DERBY
Chelsea v Arsenal: Score both teams at 30/1 with Parimatch!
CLASSIC
2022 Breeders’ Cup tips and preview: Flightline odds for Classic
WINNER TAKES ALL
Man U to win, Rashford to score, Pacheco carded, 4+ corners each at 30/1!
How the Wild navigate a game with 11 forwards and 7 defensemen
Not very often does an NHL team resort to icing a lineup with 11 forwards and seven defensemen.
When the Wild had to do it last season, they asked defenseman Calen Addison to play forward for a night.
That wasn’t the case against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center. Instead of messing with Addison’s head, coach Dean Evason said he would double shift some players up front with hopes of getting by for a few hours.
“We’ve mapped out a plan,” Evason said. “Things adjust from there. No different than (when) we map out who’s going to play 4 on 4, who’s going to play 3 on 3, who’s going to play on the power play and penalty kill. Then in the game we adjust.”
Not surprisingly, Evason usually turns to star winger Kirill Kaprizov when deciding to double shift a player. It happened in this past Sunday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks with the Wild playing a man down.
“Not one guy can do it,” Evason said. “That’s a lot of ice for one player.”
That proved to be the case as Kaprizov started to get tired at the end of a 10-day road trip. As a result, the Wild sent a few other players over the boards.
“Do we want our most gifted offensive guy to be out there as much as possible? Sure,” Evason said. “Just not tired. We think a fresher player is better in that situation. We will monitor it as we go.”
Blue collar
A couple of times on the recent 10-day road trip, Evason made a point about how the Wild have to play to win games.
While they have an incredible amount of skill with Kaprizov leading the charge, Evason noted how the Wild are most effective when they are playing a gritty game.
He used the term “blue collar” when describing how the Wild have to play against the Kraken.
“That’s who we are. Period,” Evason said. “If we don’t recognize that trait, or how we play the game, then we’re not going to win. Regardless of who’s in our lineup, that’s how we have to play. That’s how we’re built. That’s our mentality. When we do that we give ourselves a real good chance.”
Injury update
Asked for an update on wingers Marcus Foligno (upper-body injury), Ryan Hartman (upper-body injury) and Brandon Duhaime (upper-body injury), Evason declined to provide any clarity.
Thus, it’s unclear if any of those players will join the Wild on their weeklong road trip to the West Coast next week.
The good news is winger Jordan Greenway is in position to travel with the team. He has been out since Oct. 20 after suffering an upper-body injury in his season debut.
Judge rejects Mike Lindell’s offer to recover seized phone and access warrant affidavit
Tostrud, a Trump appointee based in St. Paul, Minnesota, also denied an attempt by Lindell to access the affidavit justifying the seizure.
He described the affidavit as “voluminous”, totaling 80 pages, and said it included the identities of confidential informants and cooperating witnesses, as well as details of “recorded communications”.
The judge said exposing sensitive details in sealed submissions could interfere with the investigation by Washington-based prosecutors and the FBI.
“Premature release of these documents would significantly undermine the government’s ongoing criminal investigation, giving complainants (and potentially other targets of the investigation) a window into the government’s inquiry that could compromise the investigation in its entirety. together,” Tostrud wrote in his 36-page report. order.
The judge also said there would be no practical way to provide a redacted version to Lindell.
Lindell revealed the seizure of his phone shortly after, confirming that officers confronted him at a Hardee drive-in in Mankato, Minnesota. He then disclosed details of the search warrant, which officers provided to him after seizing his phone and questioning him. .
Lindell alleged that the seizure violated his constitutional rights and that he had the right to review the FBI’s justification, as well as to prohibit the government from using it to further its criminal investigation. But Tostrud said Lindell fell far short of providing justification for taking the drastic measures.
On the contrary, he said, if Lindell were charged, he would have the opportunity to challenge the legitimacy of the warrant or seizure — not before.
“Against plaintiffs’ unsubstantiated allegations of constitutional violations and conclusive claims of harm, the government has a significant interest in effective law enforcement and the prompt resolution of criminal cases,” Tostrud said. “These interests would be significantly harmed and criminal investigations and proceedings would be delayed if litigants were allowed to use civil suits to collaterally attack ongoing criminal investigations and proceedings.”
Tostrud also dismissed Lindell’s claim that he was hurt by losing access to his cellphone, noting that Lindell confirmed he had backed up all of his phone’s data to his iCloud account a few days before the seizure. .
In September, Tostrud denied Lindell’s request for a temporary restraining order that would have prevented investigators from examining his phone while his trial continued. The judge said at the time that Lindell’s right to compensation was “not obvious”.
In a footnote, Tostrud also appeared to offer a veiled rollback to a judge’s decision in another high-profile investigation – the court-authorized seizure of FBI court records from the Mar-a-Lago estate of Trump in Florida.
“[T]here is ‘a sound and well-established principle that a court should not exercise its equitable powers to interfere with or prohibit an ongoing criminal investigation where the defendant will have an opportunity to challenge any defective prosecution in the trial court or on appeal live,” Tostrud wrote, citing an appeals court ruling that reversed aspects of U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon’s ruling temporarily blocking investigators’ access to records seized from Trump’s Florida home. in August.
Rather, Tostrud said, the time to challenge criminal proceedings is after an indictment is issued. Notably, Cannon took the precise approach that Tostrud decried to block the Justice Department’s criminal investigation into the retention of highly sensitive national security documents at Trump’s estate. The ministry is currently appealing its decision and has won previous rounds of appeals litigation.
