Mastercard Global Startup Programme Selects 7 New Firms

Each year, over 1,500 entrepreneurs apply to be a part of the programme.
Seven businesses from five nations have joined this year’s program.
The global payment technology company Mastercard announced the addition of seven firms to its Mastercard Start Path global startup engagement programme. Since its launch in 2014, Mastercard Start Path has assisted more than 350 firms in raising well over $3.5 billion in capital. Each year, over 1,500 entrepreneurs apply to be a part of the programme.
In order to speed up developments in blockchain technology, Web 3.0, and financial services. Mastercard invites deserving candidates into its fintech network. Where they are provided with “growth-essential opportunities” to work together. Get guidance from industry experts, and get access to Mastercard’s existing connections and clients.
Stimulating Innovation in the Industry
Seven businesses from five nations have joined this year’s program. Loot Bolt, a Web3 payments business, Quadrata, a crypto privacy, and compliance service, and Uptop, which utilizes blockchain technology to aid companies in providing a more customized customer experience, are all American startups.
Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Colombia, and Dubai round out the newcomers for this year. Mastercard’s Start Path is a consortium of crypto-focused businesses. With the goal of hastening the hybridization of Web3 and new fintech technologies with conventional finance through stimulating innovation in the industry.
Moreover, Mastercard isn’t the only company investing in crypto startups to hasten the industry’s development. Binance said in November 2021 that it will spend $100 million in France. The “Objective Moon” program’s ultimate goal is to establish a Binance Research and Development center in France, from which they can easily attract top-tier blockchain professionals from all around Europe.
Recommended For You:
Mastercard to bring crypto trading capabilities to banks
Believe it or not, the DealShaker marketplace is still working. The commerce arm of the OneCoin empire, DealShaker provided a clear and verifiable use case for OneCoin as a currency. The token was real because you could use it to buy things in a specific e-commerce store. Oh, those were the days. The greatest thing about exploring OneCoin and Dr. Ruja’s story is that it reflects how naive the crypto world actually was just a few years ago. In many ways, it still is.
In “The Missing Cryptoqueen’s” sixth episode, we travel to the past. It’s titled “The Überflieger” referring to a “high-flying” person. That’s how teachers of the past described Dr. Ruja, who was definitely the star in all of her classes and was respected and hated for it. What else can Jamie and Georgia learn about Ruja Ignatova by tracing her steps? Let’s find out.
Remember, you can download episodes directly from the BBC, or listen to “The Missing Cryptoqueen” through Apple, Spotify, or iVoox.
About “The Missing Cryptoqueen,” Episode Six – “The Überflieger”
Our blast from the past episode starts in 2009, five years before OneCoin and DealShaker. Bitcoin was entering the scene and so was Dr. Ruja, who bought a factory in Germany. Jamie and Georgia visit the site in 2019 and interview the survivors of that story. They tell them that Ruja Ignatova got there, impressed everybody, and made a lot of promises that she didn’t keep. After that, she disappeared, effectively rug-pulling everybody. Interesting fact, both her father and her mother worked at the factory. Which suggests Ruja Ignatova is a family woman.
When Dr. Ruja disappeared, the factory offices were broken into and a lot of documents went missing, along with her. The factory workers that the podcast interviewed all seem to think that this was staged and that Dr. Ruja took and destroyed some important documents. “It’s exactly the same story,” one of them says comparing OneCoin and DealShaker to the factory in question. When things got tough, Ruja Ignatova sold the company and disappeared. The factory remains closed to this day.
In the next section’s second quote, you’ll sense the magnitude of that first case against Dr. Ruja. She paid the fine and kept it pushing. And, according to the factory workers, she learned that the next time she was going to have to disappear for real.
Quotes From “The Missing Cryptoqueen,” EpisodeSix – “The Überflieger”
In what appears a diary entry, we learn about the young Ruja Ignatova:
“Ruja was always friendly to everyone. She was always well behaved and cheerful, and the teachers were deeply fond of her. She doesn’t drink and she would never degrade herself to eating pizza. Her favorite classes were “p,” she was faultless, and now and then she likes “ari.” Generally, she got on very well with her colleagues. Stop. Maybe we should stick to the truth. Okay, fine. Maybe I did take pleasure in tormenting some students. I was always looking for the chance to spread new amusing stories about them.”
This quote summarizes the consequences of Ruja’s first fraud:
“This time, the law caught up with Dr. Ruja. In 2016, she was convicted in a German court for several crimes. Intentional breach of duty in the event of insolvency, fraud, withholding an embezzlement of employees’ wages, and violation of accounting duties, She received a 14-month suspended sentence and an €18,000 fine. The local newspaper reported that Ruja reappeared to attend the ruling and showed no emotion when the judgment was passed down. She quietly slipped out and returned to Bulgaria, and carried on with OneCoin as if nothing had happened.”
More About Dr. Ruja’s Past
Later in the episode, Jamie and Georgia confirm that Ruja really got a PHD. “She’s smart,” Georgia says. Then, Multi-Level Marketing makes a second appearance. We learn that in 2014, Ruja Ignatova tried to sell… wait for it… bitcoin using MLM techniques. The producers introduce Sebastian Greenwood, a Multi-Level Marketing expert that seems to have created the Dr. Ruja character with Ignatova. She had the charisma, he had the technique. They just needed a product they could control.
Last but not least, we meet Duncan. He once was an integral part of the OneLife organization and it’s the mind behind DealShaker. He says everything in there is rubbish and challenges Jamie to find five things he wants and can pay in OneCoin only. Jamie goes through DealShaker and realizes the already shady characters that sell products through the platform mostly want Euros. Is DealShaker really a OneCoin market?
At the end of the episode, a private detective that the production hired apparently found a lady that could be Ruja Ignatova in Athens. Could it be?
BTC price chart for 11/03/2022 on Bitstamp | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
Extra Material: OneCoin Responds To The FCA
Approximately six years ago, the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom issued a warning against OneCoin. The company responded and NewsBTC reported the story:
“In the statement, OneCoin has called itself a global software and technology company with offices in Bulgaria, Hong Kong, and the United Arab Emirates. The company has also described OneCoin has a digital currency sharing few features with existing cryptocurrencies. These similarities are confined to the maintenance of all transaction records on a database.
The digital currency company, in the last paragraph of the statement, expresses its full cooperation,
“OneCoin is committed to following good business practices and the relevant rules and regulations in the countries in which it operates. It will co-operate fully with the authorities in pursuit of this objective.”
Episode Credits
Presenter: Jamie Bartlett Producer: Georgia Catt Story consultant: Chris Berube Editor: Philip Sellars Original music and sound design: Phil Channell Original music and vocals: Dessislava Stefanova and the London Bulgarian Choir
Previous Companion Guides For BBC’s “The Missing Cryptoqueen” Podcast:
AR’s price shows much strength after breaking out from its long downtrend movement.
AR trade with good volume, breaking out from a downtrend as price eyes a rally to a region of $27.
AR’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the price trades above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) but faces resistance at 200 EMA.
Arweave (AR) price showed some great price action as the price rallied from its weekly low of $8 as the price fell from a high of $90 in recent months. The crypto market has enjoyed a bit of relief across all assets, with Bitcoin (BTC) showing great traction, rallying and dragging the market. Arweave (AR) has enjoyed this relief bounce happening in the crypto space as the price of AR continues to show great price movement on all timeframes. (Data from Binance)
Arweave (AR) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The past week has seen many altcoins continue to produce over 200% gains over the past 7 days of breaking out of their range-bound movement, as many believe more hope could be settling into the crypto space once more.
The new week has looked more promising for some altcoins, like AR rallying with over 60% in less than 24 hours, showing the price action and volume for buy orders.
After dropping from its high of $90 some months back, the price of AR has maintained a downtrend price movement with little to no hope of a bounce. The week shows more bounces across the crypto space, with AR taking advantage of the relief bounce.
The price of AR saw its trade at a low of $8 on the weekly chart; the price swiftly bounced from this region as the price rebounded to a region of $15 as the price looked bullish to rally some more.
Weekly resistance for the price of AR – $16.
Weekly support for the price of AR – $8.
Price Analysis Of AR On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of AR continues to be strong as bulls try to hold the price above its key support zone at $10, forming strong support to hold off the price from sellers.
AR currently trades at $15.15, just above its key support on the daily timeframe after successfully rallying and breaking out of its descending triangle with good volume.
The price of AR continues to look strong, but the price needs to reclaim the region of 200 EMA, currently acting as strong resistance for the price to rally to a high of $27. If the price of AR breaks and closes above this region, we could see AR rallying a bit more.
Daily resistance for the AR price – $16.
Daily support for the AR price – $10.
Featured Image From Invezz, Charts From Tradingview
Kraken will initially host over 70 NFT collections based on Ethereum and Solana.
NFT marketplace behemoth Opensea is a formidable opponent for Kraken.
While demand for digital collectibles continues to fall. Kraken, the sixth-biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, is releasing its new NFT marketplace today.
With the assurance of gas-less transactions on Kraken, the exchange is hoping to entice current and prospective NFT collectors. This is likely aimed at cost-conscious buyers in the midst of record global inflation. Which, when combined with crypto’s fondness for volatility, has left the industry in total disarray.
Secure and Accessible Marketplace
Kraken, though, appears unfazed, with a spokeswoman underlining the firm’s view that NFTs are here to stay. According to a statement released to honor the occasion, the new marketplace “has been designed from the ground up to be the most secure and accessible marketplace in the non-fungible ecosystem.” Those who registered for the product queue in May can access the marketplace at this time.
Kraken will initially host over 70 NFT collections based on Ethereum and Solana and will provide free storage for any NFTs owned by its users. However, NFT marketplace behemoth Opensea is a formidable opponent for Kraken, since it controls the lion’s share of the very small NFT trading volumes.
Its primary rival, LooksRare, has made strides in recent weeks but is still far behind. Kraken plans to stand apart by including tools like built-in rarity indicators to assist inexperienced purchasers determine the value of different NFTs. Users will be able to see the rarity of a digital collectible’s NFT before placing a bid.
Customers may use Kraken NFT “with complete peace of mind,” according to a firm spokesperson since strict security measures keep “malware-embedded NFTs out of the platform.”
Recommended For You:
Kraken’s New CEO Clears Stand on Registering With SEC
The trading firm has over $9.9 trillion in assets under management.
The company cited client demand for the expanded service in a statement.
One of the top brokerages in the world has launched a revolutionary new product for trading cryptocurrencies. For retail customers, Fidelity Investments is introducing commission-free cryptocurrency trading.
This trading firm has over $9.9 trillion in assets under management and has now revealed a waitlist for its new crypto service. The service, which the business announced on Thursday morning, would allow users to invest in Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Rising Client Demand
In a report, CNBC stated that Fidelity has unveiled a new cryptocurrency trading platform where users may purchase and sell the first and second most valuable digital currencies. The business has a $1 minimum deposit and provides trading services through its subsidiary, Fidelity Digital Assets. The company cited client demand for the expanded service in a statement it sent to CNBC.
Moreover, one of the main selling points of Fidelity’s new trading service is that it would not charge any commissions for transactions done via the service. However, the brokerage business will include a 1% spread in the price of every trade execution.
Fidelity is yet another commission-free cryptocurrency trading alternative for investors in the United States, joining Robinhood, Binance, and others. Investors have been shifting away from more conventional service models in favor of those that provide more opportunities for recurring income. Financial market participants have expressed a need that companies like Fidelity aim to fill.
Potential users may now sign up for the service’s early access waitlist. The exact launch date of the service has not been announced.
Recommended For You:
Fidelity Investments Plans Hiring 100 Personnel For Crypto Division
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin Puell Multiple is currently retesting the downtrend line, will the metric be able to break above it this time?
Bitcoin Puell Multiple Has Gone Up A Bit During Recent Days
As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, a trend reversal could be nearing in the BTC market.
The “Puell Multiple” is an indicator that measures the ratio between the current daily Bitcoin mining revenues (in USD) and the 365-day moving average of the same.
What this metric tells us is how much the BTC miners are making right now compared to the average during the last year.
When the value of the multiple is greater than 1, it means miners are raking in more profits compared to the mean for the past 365 days.
On the other hand, values below the threshold suggest miners are under pressure right now as their income is lesser than the last year average.
Historically, the crypto has tended to form cyclical bottoms whenever the indicator has declined below the 0.5 mark.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin Puell Multiple over the last few years:
The value of the metric seems to have been slightly going up recently | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin Puell multiple sunk down a few months back, and entered into the historical buy zone.
Since then, the indicator has been on a gradual upwards trajectory, and is now retesting the “downtrend” line.
This downtrend line has been providing resistance to the metric since around a year ago. In the chart, the quant has also marked how the trend was like in the past whenever the indicator was on a downtrend.
It looks like the Bitcoin Puell Multiple found rejection multiple times from a similar downtrend line during both the 2018-19 bear and the 2020 COVID crash.
After forming the bottoms during these two periods, the metric eventually broke through the line and a bullish trend followed in the price of the crypto.
The analyst notes that this is now the third time that the Puell Multiple is retesting this level during the current bear, so it’s possible it might break through it this time.
If the historical trend is anything to go by, then the indicator breaking the line now may lead to a bullish reversal for Bitcoin.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $20.1k, down 3% in the last week.
Looks like BTC has been going downhill | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Maxim Hopman on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
Minterpress is a new sort of open-source NFT tool developed by Blokhaus, a Web3-focused, industry-leading firm, to enable creators and collectors to mint and host environmentally friendly NFTs on WordPress.
Energy-efficient NFTs minted using Minterpress have none of the drawbacks of first-generation NFTs since they are built on the Tezos network.
The open-source plugin allows creators and artists to mint and showcase their work as NFTs from a WordPress website, highlighting the originality and authenticity of each piece. Instead of relying on consolidated NFT markets, artists may advertise their work directly via their own WordPress site with the help of Minterpress.
With Minterpress, creators don’t need to know how to code in order to start showcasing NFTs or selling their creations on their WordPress sites.
Blokhaus, a marketing and communications agency that focuses on blockchain and web3 projects, created Minterpress with the intention of making it easier for creative people to mint and display NFTs. When an NFT is created and uploaded on Minterpress, it is created on the low-power Tezos blockchain.
The cheap cost to mint and trade NFTs on Tezos has resulted in the creation of a global community of artists, collectors, and developers. Increasing numbers of creators are opting to produce their work on Tezos since it is home to key NFT platforms like Objkt.com, one of the largest NFT art marketplaces.
Click here for additional information about the Minterpress plug-in.
Click here to learn more about Blokhaus Inc.
Click here to learn more about the Tezos blockchain.