Men’s hockey: Gophers looking for their even keel
Over the course of a college hockey season that stretches from early October to (if all goes well) the middle of April, there will usually be some emotional highs and some difficult lows.
The Minnesota Gophers have seen both in the past two weeks, with the emotional high of an electric atmosphere for a pair of sold-out home games versus longtime rival North Dakota, to a Big Ten opener in a quiet, sparsely populated Ohio State rink in which the Gophers fell flat.
With Notre Dame head to 3M Arena at Mariucci for a pair of 7 p.m. puck drops Friday and Saturday, the third-ranked Gophers (5-3-0 overall, 1-1-0 Big Ten) are trying to find fewer emotional peaks and valleys.
“We’re trying to get things smoothed out right now,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. “We had real big emotional weekends versus Mankato and North Dakota. You can’t help it. Then the air was out of the balloon. You don’t want to keep doing that. They’re all big games, but you want to keep things at an even keel. That’s what we’re fighting to get back to, consistency.”
The Fighting Irish (4-2-2, 1-0-1) come to town ranked 12th in both national polls, and looking for the same thing — consistency, and wins.
“Right now, from game to game, I’m still not sure what we’re going to see,” Notre Dame coach Jeff Jackson said this week. “We’ve had some really good games where we look really sharp, and I’d love to be able to bottle that. Then it disappears.”
One bit of consistency has been the play of senior goalie Ryan Bischel, one of eight Twin Cities metro area players on the Irish roster. After splitting time with other goalies in previous years, the former Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Fargo Force standout has backstopped all of the Notre Dame wins this season and has Jackson’s confidence.
“At the end of last year we made the decision, and I thought he was ready to be a number-one guy. We had a good freshman coming in, but I really thought that it was his time to shine,” Jackson said. “I’ve traditionally been a one-goalie guy, even though the last couple of years we’ve kind of split duties, but Ryan showed me last year that he was ready to take on that role.”
For the Gophers, last Friday’s 6-4 loss at Ohio State was a stinger, dropping them out of the top spot in the national polls but providing a valuable lesson about the need for that consistency of effort.
“I think that was a game we needed, and our team learned from it,” said freshman forward Jimmy Snuggerud of the 6-4 clunker. “We came out the second night even stronger and had that win. But that was something that kind of hit us in the head pretty hard, and we learned from it.”
Snuggerud is the team leader with six goals, indicative of the rapid pace with which the team’s rookies are adjusting to the pace of college hockey.
“You have to have a tougher mentality now going into more Big Ten play. We have to win these games to be better in the standings,” he said. “Being a freshman, you’re considered a younger guy and a weaker guy, but (eight) games in we need to start playing more like men.”
Gaza fires rocket at Israel after Netanyahu wins election
Jerusalem:
A rocket was fired from Gaza into Israel on Thursday hours after hawkish ex-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was declared the winner of this week’s election, the military said, noting it was intercepted.
“A rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip… The rocket appears to have been intercepted,” an army statement said, confirming the first firing since a three-day conflict in August between Israel and the militant group Islamic Jihad.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Offset And Quavo Reconcile After Takeoff’s Murduer And Are Ready To Bring Back Migos Duo
Nothing brings families together more than death and considering how fatal Takeoff’s death is. Migos now made up of just Offset and Quavo is ready to put their sh-tty wh-re problems aside and revive Migos. As expected, Migos is coming back! But of course without Takeoff. Takeoff the third brother of the hip-hop group Migos… Read More »Offset And Quavo Reconcile After Takeoff’s Murduer And Are Ready To Bring Back Migos Duo
The post Offset And Quavo Reconcile After Takeoff’s Murduer And Are Ready To Bring Back Migos Duo appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Dolphins coaches praise Tua Tagovailoa’s strides; Robert Jones in line for start in homecoming
Excuse Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa if he felt he could throw a “subtle jab” at critics when he, unsolicited, made his remark about improving his deep passing.
For two-plus years, Tagovailoa has been on the receiving end of an abundance of criticism, and as he leads the NFL in passer rating (112.7) midway through his third season, he might just want to throw some of it back at the doubters.
Thursday, his coaches welcomed the sassiness from their quarterback who has won 11 of the last 12 games he has started and finished.
“There’s been some people have been pretty hard on Tua,” quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell said. “And we’ve been, from Day 1, we’ve been very confident in him.
“Can he throw the deep ball? Yes. Has he been able to throw the deep ball? Yes. Is he throwing it well? Yeah, he is throwing it well. Can we improve? Absolutely.”
Going back to the offseason, Tagovailoa let himself come out of his shell, a sign he’s more comfortable with the supportive manner in which coach Mike McDaniel has led him as opposed to the sterner coaching from Brian Flores.
“You saw signs of it,” said offensive coordinator Frank Smith, thinking back to early interactions with Tagovailoa when he arrived in Miami under McDaniel in the offseason. “That’s kind of who he is, though. He has a lot of fun, great energy and passion toward what he’s been doing. I think that’s always been there.”
On Wednesday, Tagovailoa was asked where he has felt he has grown most in his game, and that’s when he decided to take his shot.
“Well, I think I’ve grown a lot with the deep balls, huh? Don’t we think?” he said. “That was probably a subtle jab, but it was a jab.”
Smith emphasized Tagovailoa’s understanding of timing in the offense. Bevell alluded to how he has bought into the footwork aspect of playing quarterback, among other things.
“Love where Tua’s at with, really, all areas,” Bevell said. “He’s growing in so many areas behind the scenes that you guys don’t even get to see, just in terms of his preparation, the things that he’s doing off the field to make sure that he’s working on his game, he’s working on his team.”
Robert Jones’ opportunity
Dolphins guard Robert Jones appears to be in line to start for the first time this season after he replaced injured left guard Liam Eichenberg in the fourth quarter of the win in Detroit.
With Eichenberg now on injured reserve with the knee ailment, Jones could be making a start in his hometown of Chicago against the Bears, assuming the same alignment continues after his 15 snaps against the Lions.
Jones started his journey to the NFL by playing one year of high school football at Rockford East High, 80 miles northwest of the heart of Chicago, where he grew up on the south side of the city. Jones moved out to Rockford for his senior year of high school to live with his uncle so he can play at the school. He then went through junior college, played at Middle Tennessee State and made the Dolphins’ 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie last season.
“Rob’s done a great job for us,” Smith said of the second-year lineman who also started at tackle in the 2021 finale. “Young in his career, learning the techniques we’re trying to do. He has great strength, has really good upper body strength, physicality, really like his anchor. … The physical skills are really there to be a really strong blocker.”
Practice report
Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead returned to practice on Thursday, which has now become his normal practice day each week since returning to the lineup from missing one game on Oct. 9 at the New York Jets. Armstead was officially limited on the injury report, but in addition to his toe ailment, he is now also listed as nursing an Achilles injury.
Players missing from Thursday practice were offensive lineman Austin Jackson (ankle/calf) and wide receiver River Cracraft (illness). Cracraft missed Sunday’s game at the Lions with a neck injury, but that is no longer being reported by the team as an issue.
Outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (chest/ribs) and fullback Alec Ingold (no injury designation) were in red, non-contact jerseys. Safety Clayton Fejedelem (groin) was seen working out on the side with a sleeve on his right leg. Safety Eric Rowe was added to the injury report Thursday for a hip injury.
New additions in outside linebacker Bradley Chubb and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. had full participation in Thursday’s drills after being limited in their first practice with the Dolphins.
Election disinformation deployed in New Hampshire against General Bolduc
Election disinformation was deployed in New Hampshire this week against Republican Senate candidate Gen. Don Bolduc in his run against Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Breitbart News has learned.
A shady entity named the “Voter Information Center” has sent mass mailings containing false information about General Bolduc’s political positions to Granite State voters in Winchester, in the southwest corner of the state (zip code 03470 ). It’s unclear how big the election disinformation program has grown.
The outfit’s name, Center of Voter Information, is so innocuous that it gives the impression that the center is a nonpartisan entity devoted simply to informing New Hampshire voters. But the Center of Voter Information, headquartered in Washington, DC, is not trivial.
The center is led by Tom Lopach, president and CEO of the Voter Participation Center and the Center for Voter Information. Lopach’s professional background includes serving as former chief of staff to former Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT). From 2007 to 2008, he also served as National Finance Director for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, responsible for raising funds to defeat Senate Republicans.
Lopach sent direct mail containing false election information to New Hampshire voters, according to a direct mail obtained by Breitbart News. With three boxes checked, the flyer claims that Bolduc supports “funding America’s cybersecurity,” supports “keeping expensive hearing aids,” and opposes “replacing led pipes.” Lopach’s signature appears at the bottom of the leaflet.
Above Lopach’s signature, a disclaimer admits that Bolduc’s political positions have been misinterpreted by noting that “a candidate’s position is sometimes more complicated than a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer. “…If you want additional, detailed information on these matters,” the flyer says, “you can visit the candidates’ websites.” »
Nowhere on Bolduc’s website does he say he supports “funding America’s cybersecurity,” supports “keeping expensive hearing aids,” and opposes “replacing lead pipes.”
Doug Sears, a former US diplomat, superintendent of an urban school and current resident of Winchester, received the direct mail from Lopach. Sears told Breitbart News that the flyer was attempted to appear non-partisan, but ended up being a “false flag operation run by a longtime Democratic operative.”
“The leaflet we received from the inoffensively named ‘Voter Information Centre’ claims to provide important information to voters and includes the statement ‘we have done our best to represent each candidate fairly and reasonably’ “, Sears said in a statement. written statement. “But this is a false flag operation run by a longtime Democratic operative. And deliberately misinforms.
“General Bolduc is depicted, for example, as not support cybersecurity improvements that would protect the energy grid and water supply systems. Even on the face of it, that’s not a plausible argument,” Sears explained. “The guy has five bronze stars for bravery.”
“Someone is spending big to misinform. We often hear aboutour democracy’ of cultural elites,” Sears added. “Stuff like this tears at the fabric of our constitutional republic.”
The false election information comes as General Bolduc increased his lead over Hassan by nearly two points on Thursday despite going over $9 million, according to the third-quarter fundraising total. General Bolduc fought his way up from 11 points and now leads by two, a 13-point swing in six weeks.
The Granite State Senate race is one of seven battleground states that will determine which party controls the Senate. To retake the upper house, Republicans must hold Wisconsin and Pennsylvania and retake either Arizona, Nevada, Washington State, New Hampshire or Georgia to have a one-seat majority in the Senate.
Follow Wendell Husebo on Twitter @WendellHusebo. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.
Breitbart News
Dwyane Wade & His Wife Gabrielle Union Allegedly Pressuring Their Son/Daughter Zaya To Change Gender For Money
Want to prove you are a modern-day awesome parent by social media standards? Follow Dwyane Jade and Gabrielle Union‘s guide! Support and encourage your 12-year-old daughter to change gender. Make sure you hold several interviews to make your sh-tty decision sound pleasant. Don’t forget to also make your minor daughter frequently post images of herself… Read More »Dwyane Wade & His Wife Gabrielle Union Allegedly Pressuring Their Son/Daughter Zaya To Change Gender For Money
The post Dwyane Wade & His Wife Gabrielle Union Allegedly Pressuring Their Son/Daughter Zaya To Change Gender For Money appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Ravens TE Mark Andrews, RB Gus Edwards miss practice Thursday; CBs Marlon Humprey, Marcus Peters limited
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, who left last Thursday’s game early with a shoulder injury, was among six players who missed practice Thursday afternoon.
Running back Gus Edwards (hamstring), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (rest), defensive lineman Calais Campbell (rest), outside linebacker Justin Houston (rest) and wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) also did not practice.
Starting cornerbacks Marcus Peters (quad/knee) and Marlon Humphrey (hamstring) were limited participants while outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo practiced fully after returning from torn Achilles tendons. Inside linebacker Josh Bynes (quad) also practiced fully after missing Thursday’s game.
Andrews was limited to just 10 snaps in the Ravens’ 27-22 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Florida, before leaving in the second quarter, but coach John Harbaugh said Monday that it’s “not a major, major thing.”
Bateman, who missed the Ravens’ games in Week 5 and Week 6 with a foot sprain and was limited to 13 offensive snaps in last Thursday’s win, will have season-ending surgery on a Lisfranc injury.
Edwards suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter in Tampa, but Harbaugh said the veteran running back has a chance to play against the Saints in New Orleans on “Monday Night Football.”
For the Saints, coach Dennis Allen told reporters Thursday that wide receiver Michael Thomas has been placed on injured reserve and will likely miss the rest of the season due to a toe injury.
Star cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) and former Ravens running back Mark Ingram (knee) did not practice. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle), center Erik McCoy (shoulder), defensive tackle David Onyemata (thigh), right tackle Ryan Ramczyck (rest/knee) and tight end Adam Trautman (ankle) were limited participants.
This story will be updated.
