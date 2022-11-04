Connect with us

Midterm GOP victory will bring ‘brutal authoritarian system’, our children will be arrested and killed

MSNBC presidential historian Michael Beschloss said on “All In” on Wednesday that if Republicans win a majority in Congress, American democracy will end and “our children” will be imprisoned and killed by a “brutal authoritarian system.”

Beschloss said: “In six nights, we could all be discussing violence across the country. There are signs that can happen, God forbid. That the losers will be declared winners by a fraudulent election agent, or a secretary of state nominees, or governors, or state legislatures. We could be six days away from losing our rule of law and losing a situation where we have elections we can all count on. These are the cornerstones of democracy.

He continued, “A historian in 50 years, if historians are allowed to write in this country and if there are still free publishing houses and a free press, which I’m not sure about. But if that is true, one historian will say, what was at stake tonight and this week was whether we will be a democracy in the future, whether our children will be arrested and possibly killed. We are on the verge of a brutal authoritarian system, and it could take a week.”

Breitbart News

News

Dwyane Wade slams ex-wife for accusing him of ‘pressuring’ trans daughter Zaya

Dwyane Wade is hitting back at his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, for what he called “serious and harmful accusations” she made about how he parents their 15-year-old daughter Zaya.

The NBA superstar took to Instagram on Thursday to address recent insinuations made by 41-year-old Funches-Wade about Zaya, who’s trans.

Wade, 40, has been an outspoken LGBTQ ally and a fierce transgender rights advocate ever since Zaya announced that she was going to start living as her true self in 2020 at the age of 12.

Earlier this week, his ex-wife filed a petition in Los Angeles court objecting to an initial petition, which had been filed by Wade in August, to legally change the 15-year-old’s name.

“I have concerns that [Wade] may be pressuring our child to move forward with the name and gender change in order to capitalize on the financial opportunities that he has received from companies,” she alleged in the petition, according to People.

Early Thursday morning, the three-time NBA champion said in a lengthy Instagram post that while he was on a ”life-changing trip in our motherland Africa,” he received a “social media post about me forcing our 15-year-old child to be someone she’s not and to do something against her will,” adding the accusations “have hurt our children.”

“While none of us are surprised by Siohvaughn’s attempt to fight Zaya’s identity and her unwavering attempt to drag my name through the mud, I’m very disappointed that she continuously find[s] ways of centering herself and HER needs, without regard to her children,” he added.

Noting that Funches-Wade hasn’t made “any sacrifice or effort to participate in her children’s lives in over a decade,” he added that “no one in our house would ever force Zaya or any of our children to do anything against their will, much less force an identity on them.”

“This isn’t a game for my family and definitely not for Zaya. This is her life,” he added.

News

Judge prevents Hustler Hollywood from opening and closes 2 other stores | New

SHREVEPORT, La. — A Caddo District Court judge has signed a temporary restraining order restraining a business intending to sell sex-related merchandise upon opening. The order will also close the doors of two other businesses that have been selling similar items for years.

Judge Ramon Lafitte granted the order Wednesday night at the request of the City of Shreveport, which earlier in the day filed a lawsuit against Hustler Hollywood, Cindie’s No. 26 and Cindie’s Lingerie alleging violations of an order of the town. Lafitte has scheduled a hearing for 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 to decide whether the injunction should be permanent.

Hustler Hollywood, located at 6109 Financial Plaza, is scheduled to open this week. Cindie’s No. 26 located at 9402 Mansfield Road and Cindie’s Lingerie located at 1106 Shreveport-Barksdale Highway have been open since 2020 and 2018, respectively.

All three were inspected on Friday in response to public complaints about their wares on sale.

Businesses that sell items of a sexual nature need a special use permit or license. But all three “falsely stated” to the city and MPC that they were retail stores rather than sex-related businesses, the lawsuit says.

Hustler Hollywood submitted floor plans to the Shreveport Metropolitan Planning Commission indicating that it would sell specialty sex items in a designated area, but indicated that it would account for less than 20% of its display space. On October 6, the business applied for a certificate of occupancy to operate as a retail store.

During their inspection on Friday, the MPC zoning administrator and other city officials said it was “immediately apparent” that a significant portion of the exhibit space was devoted to sex.

A large screen at the entrance to the store shows women carrying or displaying the items for sale, and an image also shows a woman with her hands cuffed behind her back in a “sadomasochistic manner”. Other items were highlighted throughout the store.

Cindie’s Lingerie and Cindie’s No. 26 had similar setups to Hustler Hollywood, with most of the stores display space featuring sex-related items. The lawsuit notes that the Cindies of Shreveport-Barksdale had displays of sex toys visible through the window.

The city ordinance states that it is illegal for anyone to operate a sex business without a valid license to do so. All three stories are operating or seeking to operate sex businesses without proper licensing, the lawsuit says.

In his order, Lafitte also demanded that all photographs and video evidence submitted with the lawsuit be filed under seal since each contains nude or pornographic images.

News

Kim Kardashian Blasts Kanye West Fans And Calls Them ‘F–ing Fickle’

Social media folks have mocked a ridiculous attire won by Kim Kardashian. According to her, these people are Ye‘s fans and are just hating. “Everyone is so f–ing fickle” Kim Kardashian blasted Kanye West’s fans and I agree. Although the dress was uggos, you know these people like anyone that likes Kanye and once you… Read More »Kim Kardashian Blasts Kanye West Fans And Calls Them ‘F–ing Fickle’

The post Kim Kardashian Blasts Kanye West Fans And Calls Them 'F–ing Fickle' appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.

News

Aaron Boone says he doesn’t worry about job security, understands criticism comes with the territory

On Thursday evening, Yankees manager Aaron Boone made his first public comments since his team was embarrassed by the Houston Astros and swept out of the postseason.

Appearing on Yankee broadcaster Michael Kay’s radio show, Boone was asked a wide range of questions. He will also speak to a much bigger group of reporters on Friday, along with general manager Brian Cashman, but his warmup statements about his team’s failure to hit playoff pitching were an interesting way to open the offseason.

“I think that’s frankly been a little bit overblown,” Boone said of the Bombers’ bats going limp. “If you go back to some of the series we’ve had, we have swung the bats, especially against some really good pitching opponents.”

Boone called this time of year — when there are still teams competing for the World Series he so desperately craves — “the most brutal time for all of us.” He also reiterated that the Astros are setting the standard right now in the American League.

“Obviously, Houston was able to shut us down,” Boone said. “We knew going in that Houston was probably about as complete a pitching team as we’ve seen in these last several years, from a starting rotation standpoint to a bullpen standpoint.”

As far as bigger questions about the state of the franchise, which is growing more and more impatient with each championship-less year, Boone was asked directly if he hears the outside noise.

“I don’t hear it specifically. I haven’t seen anything,” he said. “I’m aware of it, but I haven’t seen any of it. I understand there’s frustration out there. People are upset. I understand that and respect that passion. It’s one of the great things of being a part of this organization.”

For someone who’s spent his entire life around Major League Baseball — and has shown a quick, fiery temper during his tenure as Yankee manager — it’s easy to imagine that criticism from people much less qualified than him would anger Boone. He insisted that he’s not mad about it.

“I don’t know about anger,” he began. “I know the game. I know what I’m doing. You know that [criticism] is coming with the territory. That’s the nature of it. You can get frustrated. But for the most part, you understand that you have a job to do.”

After last season ended with the Yankees getting ousted by the hated Red Sox in the Wild Card game, there was no guarantee that Boone would continue having a job to do. His contract was up, and the front office’s decision to extend his contract was both slightly controversial among fans and a huge display of confidence in the skipper.

The fans’ desire to can Boone grew loud again this postseason. Against the Astros, they saw a team that did not at all resemble the mighty Yankees of October’s past. Boone fielded a question about fretting over the ever-present possibility of getting fired.

“Oh, I don’t know. You don’t really worry about job security. You understand that it comes with the territory,” he said.

Throughout his entire 35-minute interview, Boone made it abundantly clear that he believes the Yankees are not that far away. Whether those feelings are genuine or just another case of coach speak are up for debate, but his public-facing persona is one of perpetual optimism.

“We’ve done a lot of really good things, but ultimately, [the goal] is to win the ultimate prize,” Boone said. “To varying degrees, we’ve had teams that are very much in that mix. Anytime it ends, it’s a disappointment and it hurts a lot. We’re very much, as we head into the offseason, in the mix to be a championship contender next year.”

PULLING COLE

On the nitty gritty side, Boone discussed several individual players and the seasons they had. He said that he doubts anyone will see another season like Aaron Judge’s and, unsurprisingly, said he’d love to have both Judge and Anthony Rizzo back next year. Cashman’s comments about that on Friday afternoon will be much more telling.

He also addressed his decision to yank Gerrit Cole in Game 3 of the ALCS with the bases loaded, the Yankees down two runs, and the season hanging in the balance.

“I know taking Gerrit out was a big thing amongst people, from what I understand,” Boone said. “That’s one where I feel like I maybe should have stayed with Gerrit and go for the strikeout, then maybe go to the pen for the groundball you’re looking for.”

There has not been a conversation between Boone and Cole about why he chose to take him out.

LEFT SIDE OF THE INFIELD

For the second straight year, the Yankees enter the offseason with a major question mark at shortstop. Boone was incredibly loyal to Isiah Kiner-Falefa for most of the season, but when the shortstop’s problems became unavoidable in the playoffs, he was benched for rookie Oswald Peraza. Boone was asked if he thinks Kiner-Falefa can come back next year and be the definitive starter.

“He can be. We got a lot of guys knocking on the door.

“Of course, you never know what’s going to happen. Are there trades or free agent pickups that change the landscape a little bit? I certainly feel like Kiner-Falefa is capable of being an everyday shortstop, but there’s certainly going to be competition for that heading into spring training.”

Pressed about Josh Donaldson, the lightning rod for fan’s hatred during his miserable postseason, Boone said as we sit here today, the soon-to-be 37-year old is “absolutely” their starting third baseman.

THE MENTAL SKILLS BOOST

Prior to ALCS Game 4, which turned out to be the last game of their season, Boone made two curious choices.

The first was to show his team highlights of the 2004 Yankees blowing a 3-0 lead to the Red Sox. The point was to motivate his guys and show them that they weren’t dead yet, even though the team in the highlights were beating up on the literal Yankees. The second odd decision was to tell the media this, as it immediately became a huge story and made Boone an easy target.

“We grab from all different sports and walks of life frankly,” Boone said of his mental skills team. “We pick from different things that we think will be impactful for our players. I think the point was, ‘Win a game.’ Let’s just win a game and keep moving forward. This is something that, yeah, is really difficult, but it’s not insurmountable. It has been done before.”

Spoiler alert: the Yankees could not surmount their 0-3 deficit.

News

Thiago Silva would be only Chelsea player to make Arsenal squad, says Jamie O’Hara as Jermanine Pennant suggests Stamford Bridge have lost the fear factor

Thiago Silva is believed to be the only Chelsea player to feature in Jamie O’Hara’s combined Blues and Arsenal squad.

The Blues entertain top-flight Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, live on talkSPORT, with the visitors looking to bolster their title credentials.

Getty

Top-flight Gunners have dropped just five points all season

Graham Potter's Men Will Be Keen To Get Ahead Of Their London Rivals And Stay In Touch With The Top Four

Getty

Graham Potter’s men will be keen to get ahead of their London rivals and stay in touch with the top four

Chelsea are sixth in the Premier League heading into the weekend and O’Hara believes Arsenal are the superior team, arguing that Silva would be the only Blues player who could come into Arsenal’s squad.

Silva would replace Gabriel Magalhaes to link up with William Saliba at centre-back, however, O’Hara pointed out that Reece James would also make the squad if fit.

“You can’t say Havertz because to me Jesus is much better,” O’Hara added on The Sports Bar.

“Over Mason Mount and Gabriel Martinelli, right now I’m taking Martinelli, Bukayo Saka over Raheem Sterling. Martin Odegaard, who’s ahead of him? He’s fantastic.

“Cesar Azpilicueta has been a fantastic player over the years, but I think Ben White is ahead of him right now.

“Everyone is talking about Chelsea, who have spent a lot of money, £275m. They should be tough for the title.

Silva Would Be The Only Blues Player Who Can Get Into Arsenal's Starting Xi At The Moment, O'hara Believes

Getty

Silva would be the only Blues player who can get into Arsenal’s starting XI at the moment, O’Hara believes

“I look at the Arsenal team and they are a better team. Arsenal need to gain a lot of confidence going into the weekend.

O’Hara said it wouldn’t be a walk in the west London park for Mikel Arteta’s men, however, former gunner Jermaine Pennant thinks a trip to Stamford Bridge isn’t so daunting anymore than before.

“I don’t think Stamford Bridge is as difficult as it used to be,” Pennant said. “I would have loved to play there now. There’s no Ashley Cole charging me and putting me in row Z to begin with!

“I don’t think it’s as scary a place as it used to be.

Has Stamford Bridge Lost The Aura It Had At The Start Of The 21St Century?

Getty

Has Stamford Bridge lost the aura it had at the start of the 21st century?

“With the players who are in the squad now, you don’t go in there thinking ‘Ohhh, I’m afraid. It’s going to be a tough game.

“It was a horrible place to go.”

O’Hara added, “You are right in what you say. It’s like Manchester United back then, you just wanted to limit yourself to three or four.

“You are going to Chelsea and you are going to have fun. You will imagine your chances.

Listen to the full Chelsea vs Arsenal commentary live and exclusively on talkSPORT, kick-off at 12pm.

Sports

News

Kylie Jenner Hints At Wanting Marriage Amid Travis Scott’s Cheating Scandal

25-year-old Kylie Jenner disclosed his interest in wanting to get married amid her baby daddy Travis Scott‘s cheating scandal. Kylie said, her dress for MET GALA gave her a bridal video and she loved it. When Momager asked who she intend to marry, Kylie couldn’t mention anyone, not his partner who is yet to deny… Read More »Kylie Jenner Hints At Wanting Marriage Amid Travis Scott’s Cheating Scandal

The post Kylie Jenner Hints At Wanting Marriage Amid Travis Scott's Cheating Scandal appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.

Trending