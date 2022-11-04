Morton Grove’s ‘official’ Chicago Christmas tree beat out 80 other entries – NBC Chicago

Provide information on anything related to Amazon Sign up for Mike Puma’s Inside the Mets, exclusively on Sports+

Mark Canha had a successful first season with the Mets after arriving last winter from Oakland on a two-year, $26.5 million contract.

The veteran outfielder played in 140 games and posted a .266/.367/.403 slash with 13 home runs and 61 RBIs. He also led the major leagues with 28 hits per pitch for a team that won 101 games before being knocked out of the playoffs by the Padres in the wild card round.

Post Sports+ caught up with Canha, who left New York last week with her family and has already started off-season training in Arizona. Canha spoke about his love for playing in New York and offered some hints about where the team might go with key potential free agents.

Now that you’ve had time to relax and reflect on the season, how did you enjoy your first year in New York?

Mark Canha: I liked it. It was everything I could have hoped for and more, and it was amazing. Everything from playing in New York and the fans and the limelight. Not only that, but also where the organization was, it’s really cool. I didn’t really know how it was before, but I heard some things. And it’s an organization that’s trying to turn over a new leaf, and it was great to be a part of that and for me and my family in every way.

I think it helps to have played well and done a decent job, but I don’t want to play anywhere else. If I could finish my career with the Mets, that would be ideal because I love him so much. It kind of revitalized my passion for the game, actually.

Mark Canha said playing for the Mets under Buck Showalter has revitalized his love of the game so much that he hopes to end his career with the franchise. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

That’s quite a statement. For a lot of guys it could go the opposite direction playing in New York…

Canha: The fact that we played well and succeeded to some extent helps a lot. And I know it’s not easy to lose in New York. but we had a successful season – not as much as we wanted, but 101 wins is a lot of baseball wins and it was just fun. I loved the guys, the staff and the people in the organization. It’s just a very cool place to come and work.

You didn’t really know Buck Showalter before this season. How did you enjoy playing for him?

Canha: Nothing more can be asked of a manager. It’s the same guy every day. He just does such a good job. He has the experience, but he really understands that you have to be methodical to keep everyone pulling in the same direction. He’s so consistent with who he is and the attention to detail with the game…the things he regularly thinks about and shares with you when you’re in the dugout or getting ready for the game, it’s is new, which is kind of crazy to say, but I think about it all the time. Over the year he was talking about things and bringing up things, where I was like, “Man, this is something I never thought about” or a new situation that really wasn’t addressed or which we haven’t talked about. It reminds you that this game is incredibly complicated. I am still learning at 33 after 10 years of professional career. He’s an educator, and it’s fun to learn.

You are back in Arizona now. Was it hard to leave NYC after living here with your family all season?

Canha: We love it in New York and we had so much fun, but it’s time to get back into offseason mode…we’re sort of getting back to normal life. Our daughter, my eldest, she is 4 years old, and we are trying to understand how school works with baseball? Both children were young enough that we didn’t have to worry about them, but now is the time to start thinking about them. Next year, when it will be kindergarten, I don’t know. Our world is spinning right now as parents. It’s a bit like the first time at school for children, only worse: it’s more stressful for us because we don’t know what to do.

Although Chris Bassitt could become a free agent, Canha believes the chance to win a World Series will lead to his longtime teammate returning to the Mets. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

You know Chris Bassitt from your time together in Oakland. Do you have any idea where he’s headed with possible free agency looming?

Canha: I think Bassitt will be back. I’m not sure, but I think he really likes New York. And I think he likes the team. I think he really likes guys. Kind of like me, it was a very different experience – in a good way – from Oakland, and I think we both felt that. We’re so excited to be in the situation we’re in… I think we both felt like we had a shot at winning a World Series [in New York], so I think he’s really enjoying that and being around the caliber of talent that we have on the pitching team. And I think he realizes that it’s special, and I’d like to believe that he would want to go back and start over.

Other big potential free agents are Jacob deGrom, Edwin Diaz and Brandon Nimmo. Are these situations more difficult to assess?

Canha: These are harder because I really have no idea where these guys are with their headspace. Jake told me he wanted to come back too, and he really likes it too. I think Jake and Max [Scherzer] and Bassitt have a very good friendship that they have developed over this year and a good professional relationship as well. I’m hopeful for Jake, but Diaz and Nimmo, I have no idea where they are. They both had very good years. I’m sure they want to be compensated for this and rightly deserve it. But I don’t know where that takes us. I would like to get them back.

leather work

Luis Guillorme was a key part of a Mets infielder who didn’t win Gold Gloves but still got a lot better. Corey Sipkins

The Mets were left out in voting for the Gold Glove Award, but that wasn’t as much of a surprise as how few players on the team were nominated.

Tomas Nido was the Mets’ lone finalist, and as someone who split his time at catcher, he realistically had little chance of winning the award. JT Realmuto of the Phillies won over Nido.

But the lack of gear shouldn’t overshadow the Mets’ defensive improvement. Players such as Jeff McNeil and Luis Guillorme have teamed up with Francisco Lindor for a formidable infield. Nimmo had a superb second consecutive season as center fielder, and Starling Marte’s arm was the difference maker in right field.

A return commitment?

Veteran third baseman Justin Turner could give the Mets the kind of offensive punch they need if the Dodgers decide against his $16 million option for next season. PA

Justin Turner turns 38 this month, so it’s understandable the Mets aren’t interested in him in free agency. But you wonder if he might be suitable for a DH/utility role on the field if the Dodgers decline his $16 million option for next season.

At the World Series in Philadelphia, where he this week received the Roberto Clemente Award for good deeds off the court, Turner wasn’t opposed to the idea of ​​a meeting with the Mets when I asked him about it.

Turner was a backup infielder with the Mets from 2010 to 2013, and flourished after being untendered by the club and then signing a minor league contract with the Dodgers, for whom he became an offensive force constant. Last season he posted a very respectable .788 OPS.