Murderer admits having sex with 23 bodies in hospital morgues
A convicted double murderer has confessed to sexually abusing the corpses of 23 women in hospital morgues, with victims aged between nine and 100.
David Fuller, 68, a former hospital worker who was convicted last year of beating and strangling two women to death in 1987, pleaded guilty at Croydon Crown Court in London on Thursday to 12 counts of sexual penetration into a corpse and four counts of being in possession of extreme pornography.
Fuller filmed himself sexually abusing the corpses, which included a nine-year-old girl, two sixteen-year-olds and a 100-year-old woman, while working as an electrician at Kent and Sussex Hospital and the Tunbridge Wells Hospital, the BBC reported.
Kent Police said they found evidence of 101 potential victims, however the latest charges only applied to 23 victims, all of whom were deceased women. A total of ten victims remained unidentified. Officers discovered a cache of images and videos of Fuller sexually abusing corpses when they raided his home in Heathfield, East Sussex.
Commenting on the case, Libby Clark of the Crown Prosecution Service said: ‘Fuller’s actions were depraved, disgusting and dehumanizing on a scale never before seen in legal history.
“It was vital for us to bring these additional charges for the women we could identify, and those we unfortunately could not, to reflect her offense and bring justice to the families that we can.
“The horrors of this case will no doubt remain with all who worked so tirelessly to close the case.”
Fuller was first sentenced to life in prison last year after confessing to the murders of Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, in 1987. He later pleaded guilty to 51 others offences, 44 of which involved sexual abuse of 78 victims in hospital morgues between 2008 and 2020.
The government has since launched an independent investigation into how it was able to operate undetected for so long. Fuller will be sentenced for the rest of his crimes next month.
U.S. employers add 261,000 new jobs in October; jobless rate rises to 3.7%
America’s employers kept hiring vigorously in October, adding 261,000 positions, a sign that as Election Day nears, the economy remains a picture of solid job growth and painful inflation.
Friday’s report from the government showed that hiring was brisk across industries last month, though the overall gain declined from 315,000 in September. The unemployment rate rose from a five-decade low of 3.5% to a still-healthy 3.7%.
A strong job market is deepening the challenges the Federal Reserve faces as it raises interest rates at the fastest pace since the 1980s to try to bring inflation down from near a 40-hear high. Steady hiring, solid pay growth and low unemployment have been good for workers. But they have also contributed to rising prices.
“Employers continue to be worried that it’s going to be harder to to hire tomorrow than today, so that actually suggests they don’t see a recession on the horizon,” said Betsey Stevenson, an economist at the University of Michigan who was an economic adviser to President Barack Obama.
Stevenson noted that more than half of last month’s net hiring was in industries — health care, education, restaurants and hotels, for example — that still appear to be catching up from the sharp job losses they endured during the pandemic recession. Hiring in such sectors will likely continue, she suggested, even if the economy slows.
The October jobs figures were the last major economic report before Election Day, with voters keenly focused on the state of the economy. Chronic inflation is hammering the budgets of many households and has shot to the top of voter concerns in the midterm congressional elections. Republican candidates have attacked Democrats over inflation in their drive to regain control of Congress.
The latest data offered hints that the job market might be cooling, if only gradually, as the Fed is hoping to see. Over the past three months, hiring gains have averaged 289,000, down from a sizzling monthly rate of 539,000 a year ago. Average hourly pay, on average, rose 4.7% from a year ago, a smaller year-over-year gain than in September and down from a 16-year peak of 5.6% in March.
The tick-up in the jobless rate occurred because about 300,000 Americans said they were no longer employed. The unemployment rate is calculated from a separate survey from the jobs figure and can sometimes move in a different direction in the short term.
Still, last month’s wage increase will likely continue to fuel inflation pressures.
“This report was definitely strong enough to keep the Fed on track raising rates,” said Jonathan Pingle, an economist at UBS.
President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats have pointed to the vigorous resurgence in hiring as evidence that their policies have helped get Americans back to work faster than the nation managed to do after previous downturns. But that message has been overtaken in the midterm political campaigns by the rate of inflation, which has soured many Americans on the economy under Democratic leadership in Congress and the White House.
The October jobs report showed that job gains were widespread. Health care added 53,000, with hospitals and doctors’ offices continuing to re-staff after having lost many workers at the height of the pandemic. Manufacturing added 32,000. A category that includes engineers, accountants and lawyers added 39,000.
Still, some corners of the economy have begun to flag under the weight of rising prices and much higher borrowing costs engineered by the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes. Especially in industries like housing and technology, hiring has waned. Many tech companies, such as the ride-hailing firm Lyft and the payment company Stripe, have announced plans to lay off workers. Amazon says it will suspend its corporate hiring.
More broadly across the economy, though, the pace of layoffs remains unusually low. And companies in travel, restaurants, manufacturing and health care are still hiring steadily. Southwest Airlines told investors last week that it was on track to hire 10,000 employees this year, including 1,200 pilots.
At a news conference Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted that the strong job market is feeding inflationary pressures as businesses continue to raise pay. In September, average wages rose more than 6% from 12 months earlier, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. Pay raises can feed inflation if companies pass on at least part of their higher labor costs to their customers in the form of higher prices.
Powell spoke after the Fed announced a fourth straight three-quarter-point increase in its benchmark rate. It was the latest in a series of unusually large hikes that have heightened the risk of a recession.
Housing has absorbed the worst damage from higher borrowing costs. The Fed’s rate hikes have sent average long-term mortgage rates surging to around 7%. Home sales have cratered, and once-soaring home prices have started to slow.
For now, the economy is still growing. It expanded at a 2.6% annual rate in the July-September quarter after having contracted in the first six months of the year. With inflation still painfully high and the Fed making borrowing increasingly expensive for consumers and businesses, most economists expect a recession by early next year.
UK was ‘hours away’ from potential total collapse – Bank of England – RT Business News
The fallout from Truss’ “mini budget” was “a very real threat to financial stability”, Andrew Bailey told Channel 4.
Britain narrowly avoided a financial crisis in September that could have seen some pension funds collapse entirely, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey told Channel 4 on Thursday.
When asked how close the UK was to potential total economic collapse after Liz Truss’ mini budget announcement, Bailey said: “I think at the time we stepped in, I can tell you the messages we were getting from the markets were that it was hours.”
The so-called Truss “mini-budget” included the largest tax cuts since 1972, funded by a huge increase in borrowing, with no explanation of how the government would repay them. These measures have caused the pound to fall to a historic low against the dollar and caused the price of British government bonds – known as gilts – to collapse.
The Bank of England intervened by announcing an extension of its emergency bond purchases to “Restore orderly market conditions.”
“It was becoming unstable and it was affecting pension funds, for example, and their operation. So we had to intervene quickly and we had to intervene quite decisively. It felt and was a very real threat to financial stability,” Bailey said.
His interview came just hours after the regulator raised the interest rate from 2.25% to 3% in an attempt to curb soaring inflation.
Bailey also warned Britain was facing its longest recession since records began and warned of a “hard way to go » for the UK and its households.
Heat’s Herro on NBA saying his game-winner shouldn’t have counted: ‘I really don’t care’
Tyler Herro said Friday that the NBA’s after-the-fact ruling that his game-winning 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds left in Wednesday night’s victory over the Sacramento Kings should not have counted because of a traveling violation was of no concern.
“I didn’t have any thoughts, to be honest,” Herro said ahead of Friday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. “I really don’t care at all.”
So he doesn’t sneak the occasional peek at the league’s last-two-minute officiating reports?
“Maybe, if it ended in a loss, maybe,” he said. “But we won. And like I said, I didn’t look at it, I don’t care.
“I’m just going to play my game, and if they call a travel, they call a travel.”
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said he had no inkling in real time that Herro’s shot could have been ruled a violation, with the NBA a day later noting that Herro’s changed his pivot foot after ending his dribble.
“We have been in those situations,” Spoelstra said. “They’re just really tough calls at the end of games and we’ve been on both sides of it. So I can understand probably the frustration on their side of it. As Tyler went into his move, I thought he got to his spot, he shot faked. It looked normal. It didn’t look like any kind of egregious travel. So that’s really it.
“The game can be decided in so many different ways and not just a whistle at the end of a game.”
The Jovic truth
Spoelstra said the primary reason that Nikola Jovic did not travel was because of concern with flying after the rookie big man suffered a nasal bruise during informal court work Thursday at FTX Arena.
“He was playing one-on-one yesterday,” Spoelstra said. “I won’t say who caught him in the nose, but that’s part of player development. Those are not off days for our young guys who are not getting minutes.
“So he had a heck of a workout and finished up with one-on-one and he put his nose into the fray and caught one. That’s part of it.”
Spoelstra said Jovic’s nose was not broken.
Other ailments
Spoelstra said prudence was among the reasons that Heat did not travel with Jimmy Butler, with the forward missing a second consecutive game due to hip soreness.
“Yeah, I think this was good for him,” he said, with the Heat’s next game after Friday not until Monday night against the visiting Portland Trail Blazers. “It’s really been just more maintenance.”
Listed as questionable for Friday night’s game, center Bam Adebayo said he was pushing through a knee bruise.
“I mean, just knee to knee, something minor,” Adebayo said after the morning shootaround. “I woke up the next morning, it was kind of sore, and I told the training staff.
“If I can walk, I feel like I can play. That’s just how I feel, me personally. I’ve been like that since I got in the league.”
Cain arrives
With the Heat having previously listed Butler, Jovic, Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven as out for Friday, the Heat summoned undrafted rookie Jamal Cain back from their G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
“It was definitely surprising,” said Cain, who is on a two-way contract, eligible to be active on the Heat roster for a maximum of 50 games. “It was right after a Sioux Falls practice and just got the call that I was going to be leaving in like two hours. So it was definitely a surprise. But like I said, man, from the beginning I just wanted to stay ready and just be ready for my opportunity.”
Spoelstra said the goal remains to have Cain available for the Skyforce for Saturday’s G League opener on the road against the Iowa Wolves.
“Where we are right now in the vicinity,” Spoelstra said, “I think he’s still going to be able to get there for the opener. It’s really just for this game because we weren’t sure fully about Bam and Dewayne [Dedmon, who has been dealing with foot issues], and then Niko is out and Omer is not ready.
“So we just wanted to have another body. It was a pretty easy flight. He actually got here shortly after we did [Thursday] night.”
City: Davids Drive Phase 1 work OK
WILMINGTON — A long-awaited new partnership and road project was announced at Wilmington City Council’s meeting on Thursday.
David Drive
Safety and Services Manager Brian Shidaker said they are on track to begin the first phase of the city’s Davids Drive road improvement works.
“I was extremely nervous (Thursday) morning because (it was) the opening of bids for phase one of Davids Drive,” Shidaker said.
He told the board they had $3.2 million in funding. Based on trends he’s seen happening across the state, he feared the project might cost $4 or $5 million.
“It came to just over $3 (million)… the seemingly low bid. So it looks like we are in good shape,” he said.
He said that offer came from Fillmore Construction, which worked on the Mulberry Street project.
“It’s full speed ahead,” Shidaker said.
Planning for this project dates back to 2019, when it was first presented to the City Council. In 2020, Shidaker told the council that the first of three construction phases would begin in 2023.
The first phase would begin on the south side, near the site of Southern State Community College, now owned by Clinton County. The second phase would take them beyond Fife Avenue. Phase three would complete the rest of the route.
In January 2020, Shidaker told council that the findings showed the asphalt and base would need to be rebuilt. Among the reasons for this was truck traffic, as well as poor previous construction and engineering.
Water supply contract
The Council accepted an ordinance authorizing Mayor John Stanforth to enter into a water supply agreement with the Fayette County Commissioners.
Director of Public Works Rick Schaffer told council it was a great day for the city.
According to the order, Fayette County needs an additional water supply to support the Honda/LG Energy Solutions joint venture battery plant and Fayette has agreed to “purchase water and share costs associated with the withdrawal of water from Caesar Creek Lake” with the city.
Also during advice:
• Councilman Michael Snarr announced that the Clinton County Coalition on the Homeless will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 30 in Moyer Room of the Municipal Building. Snarr said they were discussing the results of a study they conducted.
Some residents hope the coalition will find out why out-of-town homeless people are coming to Wilmington.
Several residents raised concerns about homelessness and vagrancy/crime during the public comment portion of the meeting.
• Joshua Engel has been named the city’s representative to the Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB). Council member Nick Eveland was the only member to vote against — not because of Engel, but because of concerns about process.
Engel has indicated that he will ask the CVB to review the process and hopefully resolve the issues.
Kirby Keltner was named superintendent of Sugar Grove Cemetery at Thursday’s council meeting. According to Mayor John Stanforth, Keltner is the first cemetery superintendent since the city took over.
Joshua Engel has been named the city’s representative on the Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The first phase will start in 2023
Girls Class 3A soccer championship: Rosemount 1, Edina 0
Rosemount finally took care of business.
Taylor Heimerl scored, the Irish defense showcased its usual dominance and Rosemount beat Edina, 1-0, in the Class 3A girls soccer championship Friday morning at U.S. Bank Stadium.
It is the school’s first title.
“It’s been a long time coming. … We had one more shot and we all knew that. It was go time,” goalkeeper Jordan Hecht said.
The theme for this year’s squad is “Unfinished Business,” a reference to the Irish (21-1-0) finishing third in the 2019 state tournament and fourth in 2021.
“Edina is a great team and they were bringing it the entire game. The girls really had to step up, and there were no letdowns,” said coach Gretchen Stramel.
That starts in their own end.
Hecht has had the best seat to watch an Irish defense that allowed just five goals in its 22 games. Edina (16-5-1) did not have a shot on goal on Friday.
“Their goalie is excellent, she didn’t give up anything, and we knew that was coming,” said Hornets coach Katie Aafedt. “Her punts had us on our heels, dropping them 60 yards out. Defensively, they play their center backs deep, which kind of cut off our speed up top.”
Still, Hecht grabbed a handful of loose balls in the second-half a moment before an attacker got there. That included diving to her right with 13 seconds left and a Hornets player just steps away, albeit closely marked by Olivia Bohl.
“Today we were super solid on the back line,” Hecht said. “… I wanted to make sure I was solid.”
Moments later, Hecht kicked the ball away and stood at the top of the box with her arms outstretched as her teammates rushed back to celebrate. She said it was “surreal” that her punt was in the air as the clock hit all zeroes.
Heimerl scored the lone goal in the game’s 15th minute.
Rosemount intercepted an Edina throw-in, and the ball ended up on the foot of Shay Payne. Going to her right, she beat a Hornets defender and feathered a pass behind three defenders and across to a charging Heimerl.
From seven yards out, Heimerl redirected the pass with her left foot into the Edina net. It was the first shot for either team.
“Taylor always makes that run … so it was kind of like muscle memory,” Payne said.
Back on their heels early, Aafedt said the Hornets could not have played much better in the second half.
“We just dug ourselves into a hole we had to come out of, and unfortunately we didn’t,” said Edina forward Taylor Howard.
The win caps off quite a career for five Rosemount seniors who have played on the varsity squad since they were freshmen and will be playing in college: Heimerl (Minnesota), Hecht (Army), Payne (Denver), Bohl (Northern Iowa) and Ava Grate (South Dakota State), an all-state player in 2021 with Hecht and Heimerl who missed the season with a torn ACL.
The Irish are 71-8-1 in their past four seasons with three losses coming in state tournament games.
“Ever since seventh grade when we would go watch the high school team all together as a group, we were like, ‘We’re going to be here one day and we’re going to be winning the state championship,’ ” Bohl said.
Who will Tiffany Trump marry next week?
Reports that Donald Trump will announce his presidential bid this month have mentioned another event on his calendar: the Nov. 12 wedding of his daughter Tiffany.
The wedding: Tiffany Trump, 29, and Michael Boulos, 25, are to be married on Saturday, November 12 at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
Their engagement: Tiffany Trump publicly announced the engagement on January 19, 2021, her father’s last full day in office.
The bride: Trump is the fourth of the former president’s five children and the only child from his marriage to Marla Maples. She graduated with a law degree from Georgetown University in 2020. Her Twitter bio states that she works as a research assistant for Georgetown professor Shon Hopwood, who entered the legal profession after serving a sentence of prison for bank robberies in Nebraska.
The groom: Boulos comes from a wealthy Lebanese family and grew up in Nigeria, where the Bouloses run a multinational whose interests include motor vehicles, construction equipment and generators. He studied commerce at Regent’s University in London and is an executive in the family business.
Their meeting: The couple went public with their relationship in 2018. Some accounts say they met that summer while Tiffany Trump was vacationing on the Greek island of Mykonos, but other reports say they were seen together months earlier in London.
His brothers and sisters: Tiffany’s three adult half-siblings have all been married.
- Donald Jr., 44, was married from 2005 to 2018 to Vanessa Haydon Trump, 44. They have five children, ages 8 to 15. Since 2018, Donald Jr. has been dating Kimberly Guilfoyle, 53, and they announced their engagement this year. .
- Ivanka, 41, has been married since 2009 to Jared Kushner, 41. They have three children, ages 6, 9 and 11.
- Eric, 38, has been married since 2014 to Lara Trump, 40. They have two children, ages 3 and 5.
- Barron, 16, is a high school student.
