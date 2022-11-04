Nba'S Kyrie Irving Apologizes For Not Clarifying His Stance On Anti-Semitism

Q On highway 405 northbound, exit number 6 is totally ignored! It runs from Culver Drive, exit number 5, to Jamboree Road, exit number 7. Do you know why?

–Andy O’Connor, Foothill Ranch

A. Yes.

To build suspense, Honk will first throw in some context: Two decades ago, Caltrans announced that all freeway exit signs would eventually be numbered. The numbering is meant to help travelers unfamiliar with the area get around a little easier; motorists can also use the dial system to track mileage without having to look at the odometer.

Here’s how the system works and why some numbers are ignored:

Depending on the route, signs are numbered starting from the south end or the west end. The number on the panel indicates approximately the number of linear kilometers of the exit from which the count begins.

So, just past the Mexican border, the first exit on Highway 5 is for Camino de la Plaza, with an exit number of 1. The exit number for Hilt Road near the Oregon border is 796.

And, for example, Culver Drive is about 5 miles from the south start of the 405 and Jamboree Road is about 7 miles.

What happens if there is more than one exit ramp in the same kilometer?

Well, this is at the southernmost point of the southbound 405 Freeway – Lake Forest Drive is 1A, Bake Parkway is 1B, and Irvine Center Drive is 1C.

Can’t wait for next week’s Honk for traffic trivia? You can view the exit number for any exit ramp here: dot.ca.gov/programs/safety-programs/exit

Q I drive a few times a week through the Orange County Highway 405 construction project which is adding lanes. I noticed that the new Fountain Valley bridges all seem to have new lamp posts which look great at night, but the new Huntington Beach and Westminster bridges don’t have these lamp posts. Is this a choice of cities or will they eventually be added to all decks?

–Kevin Christiansen, Westminster

A. Yes, and maybe.

“Typically, adding lights to new bridges is the choice of cities,” said Joel Zlotnik, a spokesperson for the Orange County Transportation Authority, which oversees this project. “OCTA is currently in discussions with the cities of Westminster and Huntington Beach regarding the potential addition of lights on new bridges in those two cities. These discussions relate to how the lighting would be paid for and maintained.”

The fountain valley floor lamps are indeed stunning, with a retro look that you would have seen in the 1940s.

Along the 16 miles of freeway improvements, between the 605 Freeway in Seal Beach and the 73 in Costa Mesa, 18 bridges will have been rebuilt. The overall project will cost $2.1 billion and is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

HONKIN FACT: There are nearly 793,000 teen drivers in California, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles, a 6% increase from last year.

To ask Honk questions, contact him at [email protected]