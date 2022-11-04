Nearly 50 years after the murder, the “Lady of the dunes” is identified

Stacey Abrams on Thursday defended her claim that Georgia’s electoral reform law was “Jim Crow 2.0,” despite the record number of voters turning out at the polls in her state.

Abrams, who is running for governor of the state, has been a fierce critic of SB 202 – the Election Integrity Act of 2021 – which was signed into law by his Republican rival, Gov. Brian Kemp, in March 2021 .

Yet, contrary to its dire warnings, Georgia has seen the highest levels of early voting in history.

Abrams told MSNBC Thursday night that his warnings still stand — and that voters are showing up despite the new law.

“Let’s be clear, they are participating despite the obstacles of SB 202,” she said.

‘Despite voters’ racial challenges allowed by SB202.

“Despite the barriers to using mail-in ballots, which black voters used in abundance in 2018 and 21. Until time got cut short and the process got more complicated.

Georgians are taking advantage of early voting in record numbers this year

Abrams said black voters are crossing “barriers” to vote “because they know how vital this election is.”

She admitted the turnout was remarkable — even among those she said would be hardest hit by electoral reform.

On October 26, Brad Raffensperger, the Secretary of State, confirmed that more than one million people had already voted in his state.

Georgia has seen record early voting turnout since Election Day 1 this year — nearly double the number recorded on the first day of early voting in 2018.

“Georgia voters are giving their county election managers a huge blessing by taking advantage of the unprecedented variety of early voting options available to all Georgians,” Raffensperger said. “Reducing the burden on counties is crucial to a safe, secure and accessible election.”

Abrams agreed that was remarkable.

“The numbers are extraordinary,” she said. “We saw black men turnout at 91.8% of their turnout in the 2020 general election.

“We saw black women participating at 90%. These are the two highest concentrations of voters.

Early voters line up to vote Oct. 29 in DeKalb County

Citizens voted for the November midterm elections at early voting locations in Fulton County, Atlanta, Georgia, this week

Abrams has long argued that the law would disenfranchise voters by, among other things, making Sunday opening polls optional and decreeing that drop boxes would only be accessible during the first days and hours of voting instead of 24/7.

“Now more than ever, we need federal action to protect voting rights as we continue to fight these blatantly unconstitutional efforts that are nothing less than Jim Crow 2.0,” she tweeted. March 25, 2021.

His comments were echoed by Joe Biden, who said in January at a rally in Atlanta: “Their endgame?” Turning the will of voters into a mere suggestion — something states can respect or ignore.

He added: “Jim Crow 2.0 is about two insidious things: voter suppression and voter subversion.

“It’s not about who votes anymore; it is to make voting more difficult.

“It’s about who counts the vote and whether your vote counts at all.

“This is not hyperbole; that’s a fact.’

Last week, the White House defended Biden’s comments – arguing that high turnout and voter suppression can happen at the same time.

“High turnout and voter suppression can take place at the same time,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Young people walk past a voting information board on the campus of Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia

In 2022, at least seven states have enacted 10 laws that make it harder to vote — of those, five laws in five states are in place for midterms, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

“The president has been very clear that based on The Big Lie, there have been a slew of anti-election policies for certain states that challenge Americans’ basic right to vote,” Jean-Pierre said.

“It goes against our most basic values.

“Of course, high turnout and voter suppression can take place at the same time,” she added.

‘You don’t have to come alone. It can happen at the same time.

She declined to go into more specific details, citing the Hatch Act, a federal law prohibiting federal employees from engaging in political activity on the job.

Republicans seized on Georgia’s numbers to justify their 2021 rewrite of the state’s election law.

Turnout is at an all-time high, said Kemp campaign spokeswoman Tate Mitchell, “as Stacey Abrams continues to propagate the myth of voter suppression.”

Abrams pushes back on that taunt, though she too celebrates the high early turnout.

“More people in the water doesn’t mean there are fewer sharks,” Abrams said last week.