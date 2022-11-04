Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for refusing to disavow anti-Semitic beliefs

The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving without pay after refusing to state unequivocally that he had no anti-Semitic beliefs.

Irving came under fire late last week after posting a link to a movie based on a book containing anti-Semitic misinformation.

In a statement released Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets said Irving’s suspension will last up to five games after he failed to understand “the evil and danger of his actions.”

“Over the past few days, we have made several attempts to work with Kyrie Irving to help him understand the evil and danger of his actions, beginning with the release of a film containing deeply disturbing anti-Semitic hatred. “, the team said.

“We thought taking the path of education in this difficult situation would be the right one and thought we had made progress with our shared commitment to eradicating hate and intolerance,” he continued. “We were appalled today, when we were given the opportunity during a media session, that Kyrie refused to say unequivocally that he had no anti-Semitic beliefs. This was not the first time he had the opportunity – but failed – to clarify.

The statement goes on to say that Irving’s failure to adequately disavow anti-Semitism goes against team values ​​and that he is “currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.”

“We have decided that Kyrie will serve a suspension without pay until he satisfies a series of objective corrective measures which address the adverse impact of his conduct and the period of suspension served is not less than five games. “, reads the press release.

As Breitbart News reported, Kyrie Irving came under fire last week when he referenced the 2018 film. Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black Americawho peddles anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and promotes Black Hebrew Israelite ideology.

The film brought to light “the true identity of the Children of Israel” and “what Islam, Judaism and Christianity have concealed for centuries regarding the true biblical identity of the so-called ‘Negro’ in this movie filled with tons of research.” The film also alleges that Arab slave traders and white people lied to black people about their “true” history as true Israelites in order to keep black people enslaved. And its source is a book filled with anti-Semitic tropes.

Irving first deleted his tweet and said he had no anti-Semitic intent before pledging to donate up to $500,000 to groups dedicated to fighting hate.

Kyrie Irving says he opposes all forms of hate, and he and the Brooklyn Nets will each donate $500,000 to groups working to eradicate it. — KTVU (@KTVU) November 3, 2022

However, at a press conference Thursday, Irving dug himself an even deeper hole when he refused to adequately answer whether he held anti-Semitic beliefs.

“I can’t be an anti-Semite if I know where I’m from,” he said.

Nor did Irving disavow the film’s Holocaust denial.