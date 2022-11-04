News
No shame with Heat for getting in a zone, even if it makes them defensive
The comment was offered practically out of indignation in the wake of the Miami Heat’s Tuesday night victory over the Golden State Warriors at FTX Arena.
“Their lesser defenders who were on the floor,” Warriors forward Draymond Green said, “they were able to hide in the zone.”
It was as if Heat coach Erik Spoelstra wasn’t willing to meet the challenge of the moment straight up.
Which, of course, he wasn’t, not the way the Heat had played man-to-man defense for not only other stages of that game, but also when the Warriors defeated the Heat a week earlier at Chase Center.
To some, zone defense is the easy out, the contrast to Heat center Bam Adebayo insisting teammates “guard our yard” or the “meet-the-challenge” mantra of the Heat years that Pat Riley coached the team.
But with players in and out of the lineup, again the case for the Heat with Friday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, it has afforded the Heat the opportunity to avoid net-negative individual defensive matchups, and, yes, hide shaky defenders.
“I think it just allows us to change the speed of the game,” forward Max Strus said. “I think with that, it just kind of slows down their offense and makes them just pass around it and shoot a lot of threes.
“I don’t know what it is, but I think we’re just pretty good at it and we have a good flow as a group together in it.”
Indeed, while not the defense of choice, or even second choice for most teams, opponents enter games against the Heat aware that Spoelstra is willing to change things up at a moment’s notice. That again was the case in Thursday night’s victory over the visiting Sacramento Kings, with the Heat arguably utilizing more zone in the early stages of this season than previous seasons.
“A lot of people don’t run it in the NBA,” Adebayo said. “We run it. We’ve executed it at a high level and it gives teams problems.”
Stephen Curry acknowledged as much after his team’s loss.
“It’s designed to take you out of your patterns and make you take shots you’re not really as comfortable with,” he said, “because it’s out of your normal offense.”
As of late it has been a decidedly productive approach, particularly when Caleb Martin and Gabe Vincent are setting an active, aggressive tone at the top of the zone.
“I give Miami credit,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said, “they stifled us in those last five minutes with their zone and they were super active in it.”
Or as Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins put it, “We just couldn’t execute the plays that we wanted to execute because of the zone. They just made us switch up our rhythm.”
For a team with a highly complex formula for defensive switches at the point of attack, as well as accompanying secondary coverages in man-to-man, it somewhat eases the equation.
“I think guys are comfortable because you know exactly where your help is going to be in your rotations,” said forward Jimmy Butler, out for these past two games due to hip soreness. “You get an opportunity to put your hands on the basketball and get a lot of deflections, get you into the open floor. Not everybody works against zone in practice. So I think that’s also a reason why it plays to our advantage.”
Oddly, considering all of that guard-our-yard and Riley bravado over the years, it’s sort of become the Heat’s thing under Spoelstra.
“We’ve played in [zone] a lot throughout my time here,” guard Duncan Robinson said. “So the principles, I think everybody is comfortable with and on board with. It’s just a matter of building that connectivity on that end.
“It’s the same thing with any sort of defense. It’s a good curveball that we’ve used periodically.”
Mark Canha explains how the Mets renewed his passion for baseball
Mark Canha had a successful first season with the Mets after arriving last winter from Oakland on a two-year, $26.5 million contract.
The veteran outfielder played in 140 games and posted a .266/.367/.403 slash with 13 home runs and 61 RBIs. He also led the major leagues with 28 hits per pitch for a team that won 101 games before being knocked out of the playoffs by the Padres in the wild card round.
Post Sports+ caught up with Canha, who left New York last week with her family and has already started off-season training in Arizona. Canha spoke about his love for playing in New York and offered some hints about where the team might go with key potential free agents.
Now that you’ve had time to relax and reflect on the season, how did you enjoy your first year in New York?
Mark Canha: I liked it. It was everything I could have hoped for and more, and it was amazing. Everything from playing in New York and the fans and the limelight. Not only that, but also where the organization was, it’s really cool. I didn’t really know how it was before, but I heard some things. And it’s an organization that’s trying to turn over a new leaf, and it was great to be a part of that and for me and my family in every way.
I think it helps to have played well and done a decent job, but I don’t want to play anywhere else. If I could finish my career with the Mets, that would be ideal because I love him so much. It kind of revitalized my passion for the game, actually.
That’s quite a statement. For a lot of guys it could go the opposite direction playing in New York…
Canha: The fact that we played well and succeeded to some extent helps a lot. And I know it’s not easy to lose in New York. but we had a successful season – not as much as we wanted, but 101 wins is a lot of baseball wins and it was just fun. I loved the guys, the staff and the people in the organization. It’s just a very cool place to come and work.
You didn’t really know Buck Showalter before this season. How did you enjoy playing for him?
Canha: Nothing more can be asked of a manager. It’s the same guy every day. He just does such a good job. He has the experience, but he really understands that you have to be methodical to keep everyone pulling in the same direction. He’s so consistent with who he is and the attention to detail with the game…the things he regularly thinks about and shares with you when you’re in the dugout or getting ready for the game, it’s is new, which is kind of crazy to say, but I think about it all the time. Over the year he was talking about things and bringing up things, where I was like, “Man, this is something I never thought about” or a new situation that really wasn’t addressed or which we haven’t talked about. It reminds you that this game is incredibly complicated. I am still learning at 33 after 10 years of professional career. He’s an educator, and it’s fun to learn.
You are back in Arizona now. Was it hard to leave NYC after living here with your family all season?
Canha: We love it in New York and we had so much fun, but it’s time to get back into offseason mode…we’re sort of getting back to normal life. Our daughter, my eldest, she is 4 years old, and we are trying to understand how school works with baseball? Both children were young enough that we didn’t have to worry about them, but now is the time to start thinking about them. Next year, when it will be kindergarten, I don’t know. Our world is spinning right now as parents. It’s a bit like the first time at school for children, only worse: it’s more stressful for us because we don’t know what to do.
You know Chris Bassitt from your time together in Oakland. Do you have any idea where he’s headed with possible free agency looming?
Canha: I think Bassitt will be back. I’m not sure, but I think he really likes New York. And I think he likes the team. I think he really likes guys. Kind of like me, it was a very different experience – in a good way – from Oakland, and I think we both felt that. We’re so excited to be in the situation we’re in… I think we both felt like we had a shot at winning a World Series [in New York], so I think he’s really enjoying that and being around the caliber of talent that we have on the pitching team. And I think he realizes that it’s special, and I’d like to believe that he would want to go back and start over.
Other big potential free agents are Jacob deGrom, Edwin Diaz and Brandon Nimmo. Are these situations more difficult to assess?
Canha: These are harder because I really have no idea where these guys are with their headspace. Jake told me he wanted to come back too, and he really likes it too. I think Jake and Max [Scherzer] and Bassitt have a very good friendship that they have developed over this year and a good professional relationship as well. I’m hopeful for Jake, but Diaz and Nimmo, I have no idea where they are. They both had very good years. I’m sure they want to be compensated for this and rightly deserve it. But I don’t know where that takes us. I would like to get them back.
The Mets were left out in voting for the Gold Glove Award, but that wasn’t as much of a surprise as how few players on the team were nominated.
Tomas Nido was the Mets’ lone finalist, and as someone who split his time at catcher, he realistically had little chance of winning the award. JT Realmuto of the Phillies won over Nido.
But the lack of gear shouldn’t overshadow the Mets’ defensive improvement. Players such as Jeff McNeil and Luis Guillorme have teamed up with Francisco Lindor for a formidable infield. Nimmo had a superb second consecutive season as center fielder, and Starling Marte’s arm was the difference maker in right field.
A return commitment?
Justin Turner turns 38 this month, so it’s understandable the Mets aren’t interested in him in free agency. But you wonder if he might be suitable for a DH/utility role on the field if the Dodgers decline his $16 million option for next season.
At the World Series in Philadelphia, where he this week received the Roberto Clemente Award for good deeds off the court, Turner wasn’t opposed to the idea of a meeting with the Mets when I asked him about it.
Turner was a backup infielder with the Mets from 2010 to 2013, and flourished after being untendered by the club and then signing a minor league contract with the Dodgers, for whom he became an offensive force constant. Last season he posted a very respectable .788 OPS.
Employment surge in defiance of Fed as U.S. economy added 261,000 jobs in October
The US economy added 261,000 jobs in October and the unemployment rate rose to 3.7 percent, the Labor Department said Friday.
Economists expected the economy to create 210,000 jobs and the unemployment rate to hit 3.6%. The forecast range of economists polled by Econoday was between a gain on the wage bill of 125,000 to 250,000. On unemployment, the forecast range was 3.5% to 3.7%.
The Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey showed there were 10.7 million job openings at the end of September, or about 1.9 vacancies for each unemployed person. Federal Reserve officials frequently cite the vacancy rate as evidence that the labor market is so tight it risks fueling inflation.
“Despite slowing growth, the labor market remains extremely tight, with unemployment at a 50-year low, vacancies still very high and wage growth high,” the Reserve Chairman said on Wednesday. Federal, Jerome Powell, at a press conference.
Employer demand for labor has proven very resilient, adding to payrolls and job vacancies even as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates at the fastest pace in decades. The bottom of the Fed’s benchmark rate range has risen from zero at the start of the year to 3.75% today. The Fed is expected to announce another hike in December, although forecasters are divided on whether it will be a half-point or three-quarters point increase.
Powell made it clear that the Fed was looking to cool the labor market in order to bring inflation under control.
“Reducing inflation will likely require an extended period of below-trend growth and some easing of labor market conditions,” Powell said Wednesday.
The activity rate, at 62.2%, a tenth of a point less than in September and the second consecutive drop. This is 1.2 percentage points below the pre-pandemic level in February 2020.
Revisions to previous months show that the labor market was even hotter than initially signaled. The change in total nonfarm payroll employment for August was revised down by 23,000, from 315,000 to 292,000, but September’s figure was revised up by 52,000, from 263,000 to 315,000 After the revisions, job gains in August and September combined were 29,000 higher than previously reported.
Kemp and Abrams in the final days of Georgia’s gubernatorial race: NPR
Riley Bunch/BPG
ATLANTA — When Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp took office after a narrow victory over Democrat Stacey Abrams in 2018, he pledged to invest in infrastructure, fight crime and improve schools.
“When I gave my inaugural speech, I said, ‘I’m going to work hard for every Georgian, whether you voted for me or not,’” he recently reminded a crowd of supporters then that he was seeking a second term this year. “And that’s exactly what I did.”
But beyond such perennial topics as public safety and education, the country’s governors have also been tested by events that would have been difficult to anticipate just a few years ago, such as the disappearance of Roe vs. Wadea global pandemic and a tumultuous election in 2020.
For many Americans, the upheaval has highlighted the power of their governors, as decisions about abortion, the pandemic and voting rest with the states, more than Washington DC.
On the campaign trail, Kemp doesn’t talk much about the fallout from the 2020 election, or about last year’s overhaul of Georgia’s election laws that Democrats have roundly criticized.
But he refers to 2020 in other ways, often launching into his stump speech by recounting his decision to reopen schools and businesses at the start of the pandemic when most governors failed to do so.
“We are the incubators of democracy,” Kemp said in an interview. “A lot of the things that you’ve seen that are good for our states maybe end up being good national policy or are better done at the state level than at the national level. And I think covid hasn’t done exacerbate that.”
Like other Democratic gubernatorial candidates across the country, Abrams has made abortion rights a centerpiece of the campaign. As governor, Kemp signed a law banning most abortions after about six weeks.
“Governors have the greatest power that people rarely understand,” Abrams said in an interview. “But because of the Supreme Court of the United States stripping women of their right to choose, because of the weakening of the suffrage law, more and more decision-making power is being relegated to the states .”
Yet one issue that can help decide tight races in Georgia and other states is mostly out of the hands of governors — inflation. Kemp and other Republicans have tied rising costs of everyday expenses like groceries and gas to Democratic control in Washington.
Although governors cannot reverse inflation on their own, both candidates outlined ways the state can help alleviate voters’ economic hardship. For example, Kemp has kept the state gasoline tax suspended for months now. Abrams redoubled his promise to expand Medicaid.
In recent months, Kemp has trailed Abrams in most polls by several points.
But as the two candidates lead midterm polls in Georgia for the second time, they have presented starkly different visions for the state — on everything from economic development and the state budget to health care. health, voting and public safety – at a time when Georgia’s demographics and security politics are in flux.
So the outcome of Georgia’s gubernatorial race is likely to shape both the daily lives of voters — and the trajectory of their state.
Jeremy Pena continues to shine for Astros in biggest moments
There are times when you’re watching sports and it stops being simple entertainment. The line between ordinary and extraordinary starts to blur, and viewers of all ages and interest levels realize that they’re watching something special.
That tends to happen in big events, like the World Series or Super Bowl or World Cup, where the circumstances inherently create more memorable or more important plays. But all that sports really are, on a very basic level, are a series of connected individual accomplishments. The players are working together, but each one is also doing their own thing, hoping to become one of those extraordinary people that transcends box scores.
Jeremy Pena is not becoming one of those people, he already is one.
The Astros’ shortstop hit 22 home runs during the regular season and displayed enough mettle on defense to win a Gold Glove. He slugged an impressive .426, roped 20 doubles and anchored the infield on a team that won 106 games. And he did that all as a rookie, who, entering the 2021 season, had never played a game above High-A.
But Pena is also not without flaws. He has a very tenuous grasp on the strike zone. Pena had the lowest on-base percentage of any qualified hitter with a .250 batting average. Only three qualified hitters swung at a higher percentage of pitches outside the strike zone, and only three walked less frequently than he did. If he wasn’t given a pitch to hit, he probably also wasn’t going to figure out how to reach base. In other words, he could be made to look like a rookie at times, and the low on-base percentage is one reason why he’ll finish second to Julio Rodriguez in Rookie of the Year voting rather than taking the award home.
During the postseason — his first, mind you — Pena has drawn a walk in merely two of his 57 plate appearances, right in line with his 3.9% walk rate during the regular season. While his plate discipline remains remedial at best, and it still didn’t lead to a walk in Thursday’s Game 5, it did set up the biggest hit of his career, and perhaps of the entire 2022 season.
With one out in the fourth inning and Yordan Alvarez on deck, carrying a hook for Phillies’ starter Noah Syndergaard no matter what, Pena made sure that Syndergaard would leave unhappy. After getting two quick strikes, Syndergaard snapped a slider on the outside part of the plate. Pena fouled it off. The next pitch was the same idea, and perhaps even a better pitch, but Pena watched it wrap around the strike zone for ball one.
With Pena’s mind now on the outer half of the zone, Syndergaard came back with a sinker inside. It was Pitching 101, and Pena showed that he’s accrued enough knowledge during his freshman season to pass the class. He spit on the pitch as it darted a little too low.
The next pitch now belongs to someone who was seated beyond the left field fence at Citizens Bank Park.
Pena tracked Syndergaard’s 2-2 curveball as it popped out of his hand but failed to break beneath the zone, instead hanging thigh-high for the youngster to punish. A lofty 350 feet later, Pena had his first World Series home run, the Astros had the lead, and Pena had another extraordinary postseason moment to add to his highlight reel.
He blasted the home run in Seattle that broke a scoreless tie in the 18th inning and sent Houston to the next round. He batted .353 against the Yankees in the American League Championship Series, bookending it with home runs in the first and final games, and was promptly named the series’ MVP.
Now, he has the Astros a win away from their second World Series title, in the first year after he replaced franchise icon Carlos Correa, no less. Before the home run off Syndergaard, he also drove in the first run of the night in the top of the first. In the eighth inning, he got his hands inside the ball and perfectly placed an opposite field knock with Jose Altuve breaking from first. The single moved Altuve to third and keyed a massive insurance run, as one batter later Yordan Alvarez knocked Altuve in with an RBI groundout.
Pena had three hits and two RBI in Thursday’s thriller. He is now hitting .381 in the World Series with four runs and three extra base hits in five games. He is potentially in line to win MVP of this series as well, which would make him the first American League player to ever win ALCS and World Series MVP in the same year. He is the first rookie shortstop to go yard in the World Series. He is only 25 years old and has yet to even play 162 major league games. He is, as the kids say, him.
If he comes back next season with a better eye at the plate, he may also set his eyes on the 2023 American League MVP.
The story of Games 4 and 5 revolves around the Phillies’ bats taking a very poorly timed nap, but also just how hard the Astros are to kill. Once down 2-1 in this series, which came after a resounding seven-run shutout, the Astros are now right where they want to be thanks to some astounding pitching, great defense, and the babyfaced kid taking the league by storm.
Houston is once again on the verge of a championship, and just like the last time they won in 2017, they have a young shortstop to build their next few seasons around.
Indian court sentences US antiquities trafficker to 10 years in prison
Subhash Kapoor was convicted alongside five accomplices of criminal conspiracy, burglary and illegal export of 19 artifacts worth over 940 million rupees ($11.4 million), a police spokesperson has confirmed at CNN.
The verdict follows a years-long investigation into Kapoor, who is accused of trafficking thousands of treasures looted from temples, ruins and archaeological sites across Asia. The Native American dealer’s looting ring allegedly forged authentication documents of ancient artifacts before selling them through his Manhattan gallery, Art of the Past.
After his arrest in Germany in 2011, Kapoor was sent to face charges in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, where his trial began last year. Although the dealer has already spent 11 years in prison, he will not be released after sentencing as he has also been charged in the US on charges including grand larceny, conspiracy, scheme to defraud and criminal possession of stolen property.
In an investigation dubbed “Operation Hidden Idol,” the Manhattan District Attorney’s Antiquities Trafficking Unit – a task force made up of attorneys, investigators and art experts – has seized over 2,500 looted artifacts, worth an estimated $143 million, which are linked to Kapoor. In addition to the 19 items he was found guilty of smuggling, the dealer was also accused of handling thousands of other items from countries including Nepal, Cambodia, Pakistan and Afghanistan.
An image provided by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office shows an ornately carved marble arch, dating to the 12th or 13th centuries, which US investigators believe Kapoor smuggled into the United States from India. The ark was later donated by a private collector to the Yale University Art Gallery. Credit: Yale University Art Gallery
In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg told CNN his office is in contact with the US Department of Justice and Indian authorities about the case. “In 2020, the office filed extradition documents for Kapoor and we intend to prosecute him in the United States pursuant to our ongoing investigation,” the spokesperson added.
Kapoor’s New York lawyer, Georges Lederman, confirmed that the dealer will remain in custody in India due to the extradition request. Last year, Lederman told CNN his client intended to challenge the U.S. charges on the grounds of dual criminality because “the underlying conduct for which he is charged in New York is the same for which he has already served in India”.
Top image: Subhash Kapoor being escorted by police to a court in Tamil Nadu, India, July 2015.
Brittney Griner faces a dark life in a Russian penal colony
Reuters
—
Tedious manual labor, poor hygiene and lack of access to medical care – these are the conditions that await American basketball star Brittney Griner in a Russian penal colony after losing her appeal last week against a nine-year sentence for dope.
It’s a familiar world for Maria Alyokhina, a member of the feminist arts ensemble Pussy Riot who spent nearly two years as an inmate for her role in a 2012 punk protest at a Moscow cathedral against President Vladimir Putin.
The first thing to understand, Alyokhina said in an interview, is that a penal colony is not an ordinary prison.
“It is not a building with cells. It looks like a strange village, like a Gulag labor camp,” she said, referring to the vast penal network established by Soviet dictator Josef Stalin to isolate and crush the inmates.
“It’s actually a labor camp because by law all prisoners have to work. The rather cynical thing about this job is that prisoners usually sew police uniforms and uniforms for the Russian army, almost without pay.
The settlement was divided between a factory area where prisoners made clothes and gloves and a “living area” where Alyokhina said 80 women lived in a room with only three toilets and no hot water.
Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, could soon be transferred to a colony unless there is a new appeal or an agreement between Washington and Moscow to exchange her for a Russian arms dealer imprisoned in the United States. – a possibility that was mooted a few months ago, but has yet to materialize.
In a Pussy Riot show that has toured the world and is now playing in Britain, Alyokhina relives memories of her time as an inmate – snowy prison yards, planked beds, long periods of solitary confinement and punishment for minor infractions such as an unbuttoned coat or loosely fastened name tag.
She was constantly filmed by prison guards “because I am a ‘famous provocateur,’” she added.
The Russian prison service did not respond to a request for comment for this article.
A more recent inmate of the penal colony, Yelena, described a regime similar to that experienced by Alyokhina ten years ago.
Yelena, 34, spent eight years in a Siberian colony after being convicted of drug possession.
She said she was paid around 1,000 rubles ($16) a month to work 10 to 12 hours a day in a sewing shop.
“Girls with a strong athletic build are often given much heavier jobs. For example, they are loading sacks of flour for a prison bakery or unloading mountains of coal,” she said.
Prisoners could be punished for unexplainable “infractions”, such as placing a wristwatch on a bedside table.
The ultimate punishment was solitary confinement, known as the “Vatican”.
“Just as the Vatican is a state within a state, solitary confinement is a prison within a prison,” Yelena said.
A gynecologist visited her colony every month, where more than 800 women were imprisoned.
“You do the math, what are the odds of being the one who managed to reach a doctor? Virtually zero,” she said.
For a foreigner with little or no Russian, it is more difficult to navigate the system and deal with isolation.
The brother of Paul Whelan, a former US Marine serving 16 years in a Russian penal colony on espionage charges which he denies, said he was allowed a 15-minute phone call each day with his parents, who couldn’t call other family members or friends, and doesn’t have access to email or the internet.
David Whelan said his brother had to work at least eight hours a day, six days a week, on menial tasks like making buttonholes, which caused him repetitive strain injuries.
Inmates sleep in barrack-like buildings and access to many basic necessities, including medicine, depends on paying bribes to prison guards, he said.
The conditions can depend heavily on the whims of the guards, the warden or the older inmates.
Paul appears to be using his military training “to go day to day, to figure out what battles to fight and what battles not to fight,” David Whelan said.
“His phone calls, even to our parents, are recorded. His letters were all translated before they came out. So you know that everything you do is being watched and you really have no sense of individuality.
Alyokhina said receiving cards and letters from the outside world offered a rare ray of hope, and she urged people to support Griner in this way.
She said they should use machine translation and send the text in English and Russian to make it easier to pass through the prison censor.
“Don’t leave anyone alone with this system,” she said. “It’s totally inhuman, it’s a Gulag, and when you feel alone there, it’s much easier to give up.”
