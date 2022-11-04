Noah Syndergaard drops out of expensive run amid curious Phillies decision

PHILADELPHIA — Expectations for Noah Syndergaard’s second career World Series start were different from his first.

Instead of the young right-hander who wanted to put the Mets on their backs in the 2015 series against the Royals, this version of Syndergaard was asked to give the Phillies three or four solid innings in Game 5 against Justin Verlander and the Astros.

There was a streak in which Syndergaard gave the Phillies everything they could have wished for, as he gave up eight straight after two straight hits to start his outing.

But Syndergaard’s start was spoiled by that rocky start, when Jose Altuve led the game with a double to the center right and reached third on Brandon Marsh’s error on the play, and Jeremy Peña followed with a single down the middle for the first inning of the game. in Houston’s 3-2 victory.

Syndergaard then retired the next three batters – the first of eight in a row he laid down late in the third.

Noah Syndergaard reacts after giving up a home run to Jeremy Pena. Ray Stubblebine/UPI/Shutterstock

The Phillies tied the game late in the first on Kyle Schwarber’s first homer, and after Syndergaard started, manager Rob Thomson called Syndergaard for another out in the fourth. Peña, however, burned them by hitting him on the left.

“One more hitter,” Thomson said of the decision to keep Syndergaard in the game. “He threw the ball well. He gave up two well-hit balls and was the first batter he faced and the last batter he faced. Everything else was just a gentle touch.

This is also what remained at Syndergaard.

“They capitalized on two errors,” Syndergaard said of the throws at Altuve and Peña. “I wish I could get those throws back.”

It was a different Syndergaard than in his first World Series, when he threw his first pitch of the game over the head of Kansas City’s Alcides Escobar in Game 3.

But Syndergaard is far from the same pitcher he was back then, breaking through in the mid-’90s with his fastball.

Jeremy Pena reacts after his fourth inning home run. USA TODAY Sports

He was good enough to recover from the opening hits to suddenly set up and take out Yordan Alvarez – with Peña caught stealing on the third strike – and Alex Bregman to end the inning.

Syndergaard then retired the team in order in the second — with two more strikeouts — and again didn’t allow a base runner in the third.

At 38 pitches, and with right-hander Connor Brogdon in the bullpen, Syndergaard again faced Peña at fourth and the rookie shortstop made the Phillies pay.

After the home run, Syndergaard was pulled out for Brogdon and the Phillies bullpen took over.

“It took me a little while to find my rhythm,” Syndergaard said. “It was like in the second run, I got my rhythm and in the third run, my pace picked up.”

It ended badly and the Phillies offense couldn’t bail him out.