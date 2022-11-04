News
Noah Syndergaard drops out of expensive run amid curious Phillies decision
PHILADELPHIA — Expectations for Noah Syndergaard’s second career World Series start were different from his first.
Instead of the young right-hander who wanted to put the Mets on their backs in the 2015 series against the Royals, this version of Syndergaard was asked to give the Phillies three or four solid innings in Game 5 against Justin Verlander and the Astros.
There was a streak in which Syndergaard gave the Phillies everything they could have wished for, as he gave up eight straight after two straight hits to start his outing.
But Syndergaard’s start was spoiled by that rocky start, when Jose Altuve led the game with a double to the center right and reached third on Brandon Marsh’s error on the play, and Jeremy Peña followed with a single down the middle for the first inning of the game. in Houston’s 3-2 victory.
Syndergaard then retired the next three batters – the first of eight in a row he laid down late in the third.
The Phillies tied the game late in the first on Kyle Schwarber’s first homer, and after Syndergaard started, manager Rob Thomson called Syndergaard for another out in the fourth. Peña, however, burned them by hitting him on the left.
“One more hitter,” Thomson said of the decision to keep Syndergaard in the game. “He threw the ball well. He gave up two well-hit balls and was the first batter he faced and the last batter he faced. Everything else was just a gentle touch.
This is also what remained at Syndergaard.
“They capitalized on two errors,” Syndergaard said of the throws at Altuve and Peña. “I wish I could get those throws back.”
It was a different Syndergaard than in his first World Series, when he threw his first pitch of the game over the head of Kansas City’s Alcides Escobar in Game 3.
But Syndergaard is far from the same pitcher he was back then, breaking through in the mid-’90s with his fastball.
He was good enough to recover from the opening hits to suddenly set up and take out Yordan Alvarez – with Peña caught stealing on the third strike – and Alex Bregman to end the inning.
Syndergaard then retired the team in order in the second — with two more strikeouts — and again didn’t allow a base runner in the third.
At 38 pitches, and with right-hander Connor Brogdon in the bullpen, Syndergaard again faced Peña at fourth and the rookie shortstop made the Phillies pay.
After the home run, Syndergaard was pulled out for Brogdon and the Phillies bullpen took over.
“It took me a little while to find my rhythm,” Syndergaard said. “It was like in the second run, I got my rhythm and in the third run, my pace picked up.”
It ended badly and the Phillies offense couldn’t bail him out.
New York Post
News
Powell got the inflation wrong because WH was wrong and he’s ‘a team player’
On Thursday’s “Morning Joe” show on MSNBC, Steve Rattner, who served as an adviser to the Treasury Secretary in the Obama administration, argued that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell got it wrong on inflation in part because “the White House was signaling that they thought inflation was going to come down. And Powell “is a team player” who was due to be reappointed about a year ago.
Rattner said Powell had “lost some credibility in the face of inflation. He was in this whole transient camp for a while,” but is now starting to get more realistic.
Mike Barnicle then asked, “How did Jay Powell miss this for so long?”
Rattner replied, “That’s a good question, Mike. You also have to acknowledge that the Biden administration missed it. You have to recognize that Jay Powell was running for re-election about a year ago. And the White House was signaling that they thought inflation was going to come down. And I think Jay Powell is a team player. And I think there are a lot of people… there are a lot of very, very good economists and smart people -.
He added that many people in both parties got inflation wrong because “we hadn’t had inflation for forty years, and all the economic models had kind of adjusted almost to the point where they said it was impossible to create inflation”.
Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett
Breitbart News
News
TV Tonight: Inside the Secret World of Sumo Wrestling | Television
World not reported
7:30 p.m., Channel 4
With its centuries-old Shinto roots and undiminished popularity, sumo remains one of Japan’s cultural touchstones. But with such physical and mental stress, what is the price to pay to become a champion? Sahar Zand attempts to penetrate the secret culture of the sumo stables, where hopefuls essentially sign up for life and abide by extremely strict rules. It also follows shy but friendly rising star Kyuta Kumagai, a 12-year-old who already trains six days a week. Graeme Virtue
8 p.m., Channel 4
It’s the sweet Bake Off spirit reduced to its syrupy essence and washed down throughout your Friday night. Just what you need after the rigors of baking week. Host Jo Brand is joined by Maisie Adam, Joe Wilkinson and Judi Love. Ellen E. Jones
DNA journey
9 p.m., TVI
In the revealing final episode of this four-part series, Gavin and Stacey star Larry Lamb joins his on-screen wife, Alison Steadman, to delve into their genealogy. Steadman learns of his previously unknown father’s adoption, while Lamb traces his Jewish roots and finds a connection to a Canadian movie star. Danielle DeWolfe
Babylon Berlin
9 p.m., Atlantic Sky
This dark and lavish drama from the interwar period continues to scare and enter with the horrors just around the corner fueling the paranoia of Detective Gereon Rath’s world. Rath (Volker Bruch) closes in on his target – but he must tread carefully as Hitler’s minions await. Phil Harrison
I just literally told you from Jimmy Carr
10 p.m., Channel 4
Four more determined contestants must listen to every word Jimmy Carr says for the quiz that relies on their short-term memory. But the real stars are the team writing the questions as the show unfolds. Hannah Verdier
The Graham Norton Show
10:40 p.m., BBC One
Paul Mescal, acclaimed for his portrayal of single fatherhood in Aftersun, joins Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stars Michaela Coel and Winston Duke on Norton’s couch. Emma Corrin, Richard Ayoade and Loyle Carner are also in the studio. Sammy Gescoyler
Choice of movies
Bizarre: The Al Yankovic Story (Eric Appel, 2022), The Roku Channel
If you’re looking for an emotionally raw biopic telling the true story of American parody, you’ve come to the wrong place. Eric Appel’s heroic comedy is a proudly ridiculous retelling of Yankovic’s history, from his “coming out” as an accordionist and writing Eat It – the original song Michael Jackson stole for Beat It – until becoming a power couple with a manipulative Madonna (Evan Rachel Wood). Daniel Radcliffe is a left-field choice to play Al but nails deadpan humor and naive joy as his witty lyrical rewrites of pop hits bring fame but also heartache. Simon Wardel
Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me (Alek Kekishian, 2022), Apple TV+
“How can I relearn how to breathe on my own? We’ve all been there, haven’t we? But ridiculous psychobabble aside, this documentary is a raw insight into the pitfalls of having too much, too soon. Gomez rose to fame as a child, thanks to the children’s TV show Barney & Friends, and later branched out into music. However, in 2014, he was diagnosed with lupus and then, in 2020, bipolar. The main problem? “All my life, since I was a kid, I worked.” This film traces his recovery. pH
theguardian
News
LAURA INGRAHAM: Last night was ’embarrassing’ for the president
Laura Ingraham explains how if Republican candidates win, Biden and Democrats won’t recognize them as “legitimate leaders” in ‘The Ingraham Angle’.
LAURA INGRAHAM: MR PRESIDENT, STOP INSULTING US WITH YOUR DEAF IDEALS
LAURA INGRAHAM: How do you intend to confront them, Mr. President? Watching them or stalking them, trying to get them fired. Canceled? I thought you were a public servant, not the master of the public. In short, I can’t imagine anything more irresponsible than a president telling the world that America is a democracy only if his party wins. But that’s exactly what the White House has done consistently, really, since he was sworn in. Last night was embarrassing for the president and for our country. No politics, no effort to bring the country together. Just fury and personal invective towards Republicans.
Presumably then if the Democrats lose and if people like Kari Lake, Tudor Dixon, Tiffany Smiley, Don Bolduc are elected, well Biden will not recognize them as legitimate leaders. If some governors or senators are destructive and corrosive, as he said, and that’s basically, you know, they’re all enemies of democracy. So why would the Democrats even cooperate with them?
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Fox
News
Loss and Damage Financing to Dominate Talks
“Considering loss and damage as an afterthought is not acceptable as it is the reality that millions of people face every day,” said Harjeet Singh, head of global policy strategy at the Climate Action Network.
Fida Hussein | AFP | Getty Images
The success or failure of the flagship UN climate conference will likely hinge on the willingness of wealthy countries to provide reparations – a highly contentious and emotional issue that is seen as a fundamental issue of climate justice.
The COP27 climate summit kicks off in Egypt from November 6. The annual gathering of the United Nations Climate Change Conference will see more than 30,000 delegates gather in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to discuss collective action on the climate emergency.
It comes amid growing calls for wealthy countries to compensate climate-vulnerable nations as it becomes harder for many people to live safely on a warming planet.
Reparations, sometimes referred to as “loss and damage” payments, are set to dominate discussions at COP27, with diplomats from more than 130 countries expected to push for the creation of a dedicated loss and damage funding mechanism.
They argue that agreement on this issue is imperative as climate impacts become more severe.
Rich countries, despite accounting for the bulk of historic greenhouse gas emissions, have long opposed the creation of a fund to deal with loss and damage. Many policymakers fear that accepting responsibility could trigger a wave of lawsuits from countries on the front lines of the climate emergency.
If we lose the battle for the agenda, we might as well go home and forget about the rest of the COP because it will be useless in the face of what is happening in the world on climate change.
Salemul Huq
Director of ICCCAD
Saleemul Huq, director of the Bangladesh-based International Center for Climate Change and Development, said he expected an “agenda fight” at the start of COP27 – the outcome of which he said would be essential to the integrity of the top.
Funding to address loss and damage is on the tentative agenda of the UN climate conference. However, policymakers will need to consider whether to adopt it on the official agenda at the start of the summit.
Huq, a pioneer in loss and damage research and advocacy, said he fears once again wealthy countries will refuse to approve financial support to low- and middle-income countries that are extremely vulnerable to the crisis. climatic.
US climate envoy John Kerry said Washington “would not obstruct” talks on loss and damage in Sharm el-Sheikh.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
For example, at COP26 last year, high-income countries blocked a proposal for a loss and damage funding body, opting instead to engage in a new three-year dialogue for funding discussions. . The so-called “Glasgow Dialogue” has been heavily criticized as a program without a clear plan or intended outcome.
Huq told a webinar hosted by Carbon Brief that the battle to put loss and damage financing on the official agenda “is going to be the big fight coming up in Sharm el-Sheikh.”
“If we lose the fight against the agenda, we might as well go home and forget about the rest of the COP because that will be useless in the face of what is happening in the world on climate change,” Huq said.
“It’s beyond mitigation and adaptation now,” he added. “Loss and damage [funding] is by far the most important issue that needs to be discussed and if the UNFCCC does not do this it becomes fundamentally redundant.”
“The litmus test for the success of COP27”
Pressure to pay for loss and damage differs from climate finance directed towards mitigation and adaptation.
Mitigation refers to efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming, for example by switching from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources. Adaptation, on the other hand, means preparing for the adverse effects of the climate crisis by taking action to minimize the damage.
These are two established pillars of climate action. Loss and damage financing, meanwhile, is recognized by many as the third pillar of international climate policy.
Anglers fish on the Sava River amid heavy smog conditions in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Smog spewing from old coal-fired power plants, obsolete automobiles and heating systems running on burning tires and wood is suffocating the Balkans both literally and economically.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Speaking two weeks before COP27, US climate envoy John Kerry said Washington would not “obstruct” talks on loss and damage in Sharm el-Sheikh. His comments mean that, for the first time ever, the US appears willing to discuss reparations at the UN climate conference.
Kerry’s openness to the loss and damage financing talks marked a sharp shift in tone from just a month earlier. Speaking at a New York Times event on September 20, Kerry suggested that the United States would not be prepared to compensate countries for the losses and damages they suffered as a result of the emergency. climatic.
“You tell me the government in the world that has trillions of dollars — because that’s what it costs,” Kerry said. He added that he refused to feel “guilty” about the climate crisis.
“There’s plenty of time to argue, point fingers, do whatever,” Kerry said. “But the money we need right now has to go to adaptation, it has to go to building resilience, it has to go to technology that’s going to save the planet.”
A man inspects a devastated field in the cyclone Sitrang-hit village of Ramdaspur in Bhola sub Barishal, Division, Bangladesh, October 15, 2022.
Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Proponents of loss and damage financing argue that it is necessary to consider climate impacts – including hurricanes, floods and wildfires or slow-onset impacts such as sea level rise – against which countries cannot defend themselves because the risks are unavoidable or countries cannot afford it.
“This is the litmus test for the success of COP27,” said Harjeet Singh, head of global policy strategy at the Climate Action Network, which includes more than 1,500 civil society groups.
“Considering loss and damage as an afterthought is not acceptable as it is the reality that millions of people face every day,” Singh said during the same webinar, citing the devastating floods in Pakistan and the severe droughts in the Horn of Africa.
Singh said the political mobilization on financing loss and damage makes COP27 the most important COP to date. “Now we need to make sure it delivers the climate justice we demand by creating a new funding system so we can support the people facing the climate emergency now.”
What is loss and damage?
There is no internationally agreed definition of loss and damage, but it is generally understood to refer to economic impacts on livelihoods and property, and non-economic loss and damage, such as loss of human lives and loss of biodiversity.
“I think it means different things to different people, but overall I would see the idea as funding to address the impacts of climate change that cannot be avoided through mitigation and adaptation,” Rachel James said. , a climatologist at the University of Bristol. , told CNBC by phone.
“That explains why it’s so important for climate justice because we don’t have a mechanism or funding to deal with it right now – and it’s too late to ignore it.”
James said countries in the South will seek reassurance in Egypt that the $100 billion climate finance commitment by rich countries in 2009 to help low-income countries mitigate and adapt to the climate emergency will be respected.
“It’s so crucial because it’s about trust,” James said. “If we can’t even secure the adaptation and mitigation funding that has already been pledged, it calls into question the ability to raise additional funds.”
So far, only one UN member state has pledged to provide compensation for loss and damage to the most climate-vulnerable areas. Denmark announced in mid-September that it would support low-income countries with more than 100 million Danish kroner ($13.3 million).
Nicola Sturgeon, first minister of Scotland, who is not a UN member, announced at the COP26 summit in Glasgow last year a token investment of £1 million ($1.15 million) with the aim of encouraging other rich countries to follow suit. .
Why is it important?
“Loss and damage is happening every day somewhere in the world – and it will continue to happen every day from now on,” ICCCAD’s Huq said, citing the damage from Hurricane Ian in late September as recent example.
“Ian is the biggest storm Florida has had so far. But that won’t be true next year, they’re going to have a bigger one next year and they’re going to have an even bigger one next year. year after. So we have now entered the era of human-induced climate change impacts causing loss and damage.”
“We have to deal with this – and we are not at all ready to do so. Even the richest country in the world, the United States, is not prepared for this,” he added.
Paddy McCully, senior analyst at the non-governmental organization Reclaim Finance, said that while loss and damage financing was very likely to feature prominently at COP27, no one expected substantial progress.
“Given the current geopolitical situation and the very different north and south positions on loss and damage, I think it will be difficult for countries to achieve a dramatic breakthrough,” McCully told CNBC by phone.
“The sign of a successful COP will be that there is at least agreement on a loss and damage financing mechanism,” he said. “And I think a moderately successful COP would be that everything doesn’t collapse in north-south acrimony, and you at least have an agreement on further talks on setting up a mechanism.”
cnbc
News
Pauline Chalamet reveals what Timothée thinks about sex lives
Whereas Timothée Chalamet could avoid looking up for some Sex life of college girls scenes, he’s still a proud brother.
Ahead of the season two premiere, Pauline Chalamet revealed what little brother Timothy think of the show, despite its NSFW content.
“My brother loves it,” the actress, who plays Kimberly on the HBO series, exclusively told E! New. “You’ll have to get the story from him, because I believe he watched it with one of my parents. So that’s it.”
And no, she’s not sitting on the couch with them. “No, I’m not watching this with my parents,” she added. “Are you kidding?”
But she’s happy they’re hooking up – and everyone else. As the 30-year-old said, “It’s when you’re like whoaI’m onto something that people are watching.”
On the other hand, her co-star Amrit Kaur– she plays Bela – gave her parents the list of episodes she would watch with them – which, conveniently, were the ones in which she remained fully clothed.
“They wanted to know,” she told E!. “It’s like, ‘Okay, I’ll be honest, those have it. If you choose to see your daughter that way, please don’t while I’m here.’”
Entertainment
News
A Bay Area veteran has donated a new car to help his family get around
TAMPA, Fla. — Life just got a little easier for a Bay Area veteran and her family. Army veteran Shanique Wright has always been up for the challenge.
“I enlisted in 2008 when I was in high school. I joined the Army National Guard. I was six years active and two years inactive,” Wright explained.
But his fights did not stop after he left the army.
“We started with two vehicles… I mean, the vehicle was almost 20 years old, it gave up on me, and it was more money to fix it,” she added.
With two working parents, getting around is a challenge for Wright and his family.
“He works in Tampa, at the Tampa VA hospital, and then my son, you know, he goes to school and has doctor’s appointments. I have doctor’s appointments at the VA,” Wright added.
But now, thanks to Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit serving military and veteran families, and its partnerships, Wright no longer has to worry about how she will get to those appointments. .
“It just helps ease that burden for them so they don’t have too much to worry about. And it’s an opportunity for us to celebrate their service and show our gratitude for what they’ve done for our country,” said Beth McGregor of Operation Homefront.
Wright said getting a new car was a thank you she didn’t expect.
“When I signed the dotted line, I knew what I was signing up for. I wasn’t signing up for a thank you. I signed up to serve and protect. I’m so happy for all the programs that help the veterans, it’s really great,” Wright explained.
window.fbAsyncInit = function() {
FB.init({
appId : ‘168779733303299’,
xfbml : true,
version : ‘v2.9’
});
};
(function(d, s, id){
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) {return;}
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = ”
js.async = true;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
Cnn
Noah Syndergaard drops out of expensive run amid curious Phillies decision
Powell got the inflation wrong because WH was wrong and he’s ‘a team player’
TV Tonight: Inside the Secret World of Sumo Wrestling | Television
LAURA INGRAHAM: Last night was ’embarrassing’ for the president
JPMorgan Hints Prolonged Crypto Winter Amid Decline in VC Funds
Loss and Damage Financing to Dominate Talks
Pauline Chalamet reveals what Timothée thinks about sex lives
Coinbase Witnesses a Third-Quarter Loss as Volumes Fall
A Bay Area veteran has donated a new car to help his family get around
‘I could kill myself’ – Tyson Fury v Wladimir Klitschko face off before rematch cancellation saw Gypsy King speak openly about mental health issues
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News1 week ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
-
News2 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?