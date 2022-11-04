Around 2:30 a.m. Monday, Sarah Swain and Brian Hunter were awakened by a phone call from the fire department. The donut shop the couple owns in Tulsa had been targeted – again – just two weeks after they staged an art exhibit featuring drag queens.
Numbers on Freeway Exit Signs Add Up – Orange County Register
Q On highway 405 northbound, exit number 6 is totally ignored! It runs from Culver Drive, exit number 5, to Jamboree Road, exit number 7. Do you know why?
–Andy O’Connor, Foothill Ranch
A. Yes.
To build suspense, Honk will first throw in some context: Two decades ago, Caltrans announced that all freeway exit signs would eventually be numbered. The numbering is meant to help travelers unfamiliar with the area get around a little easier; motorists can also use the dial system to track mileage without having to look at the odometer.
Here’s how the system works and why some numbers are ignored:
Depending on the route, signs are numbered starting from the south end or the west end. The number on the panel indicates approximately the number of linear kilometers of the exit from which the count begins.
So, just past the Mexican border, the first exit on Highway 5 is for Camino de la Plaza, with an exit number of 1. The exit number for Hilt Road near the Oregon border is 796.
And, for example, Culver Drive is about 5 miles from the south start of the 405 and Jamboree Road is about 7 miles.
What happens if there is more than one exit ramp in the same kilometer?
Well, this is at the southernmost point of the southbound 405 Freeway – Lake Forest Drive is 1A, Bake Parkway is 1B, and Irvine Center Drive is 1C.
Can’t wait for next week’s Honk for traffic trivia? You can view the exit number for any exit ramp here: dot.ca.gov/programs/safety-programs/exit
Q I drive a few times a week through the Orange County Highway 405 construction project which is adding lanes. I noticed that the new Fountain Valley bridges all seem to have new lamp posts which look great at night, but the new Huntington Beach and Westminster bridges don’t have these lamp posts. Is this a choice of cities or will they eventually be added to all decks?
–Kevin Christiansen, Westminster
A. Yes, and maybe.
“Typically, adding lights to new bridges is the choice of cities,” said Joel Zlotnik, a spokesperson for the Orange County Transportation Authority, which oversees this project. “OCTA is currently in discussions with the cities of Westminster and Huntington Beach regarding the potential addition of lights on new bridges in those two cities. These discussions relate to how the lighting would be paid for and maintained.”
The fountain valley floor lamps are indeed stunning, with a retro look that you would have seen in the 1940s.
Along the 16 miles of freeway improvements, between the 605 Freeway in Seal Beach and the 73 in Costa Mesa, 18 bridges will have been rebuilt. The overall project will cost $2.1 billion and is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.
HONKIN FACT: There are nearly 793,000 teen drivers in California, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles, a 6% increase from last year.
HONKIN FACT: There are nearly 793,000 teen drivers in California, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles, a 6% increase from last year.
California Daily Newspapers
A river balcony for downtown St. Paul? Great River Passage Conservancy unveils design
The mighty Mississippi River rolls through Minnesota’s capital city for 17 miles, but visitors to downtown St. Paul could be forgiven for overlooking its half-hidden overlooks or strolling right past key access points to existing river walks.
Eager to improve access to and appreciation for the nation’s second-longest waterway, the Great River Passage Conservancy has rolled out the finished schematic design for a new river balcony — a 1.5-mile promenade that could someday travel along downtown’s Kellogg Boulevard and Shepard Road.
The river balcony design, the culmination of 11 months of block-to-block planning, envisions eight new overlooks, nature walks and gathering spaces, large sandstone seating steps and canopy-covered benches and stairways.
Also in store is a pedestrian- and bike-only transformation of a segment of the little-used road known as the Second Street Connector, which currently leads down from Kellogg Mall Park to a weathered parking lot that could be activated into a farmers’ market, social area and bluff walk.
Other potential elements taking shape on paper: an adventure playground, fire pits, a Lambert’s Landing welcome center, a tree nursery, beer gardens, sports courts, an outdoor reading room, sauna and and public art installations, including outdoor movies projected on the river’s industrial structures.
Connecting down to the river
If it all sounds a bit aspirational, organizers acknowledge that’s the point.
The designs from New York-based James Corner Field Operations were backed by some $500,000 in fundraising that roped in philanthropists, key downtown employers such as Ecolab and Securian, and the city, Ramsey County and the Metropolitan Council.
“It’s an unbelievably important and layered site,” said Mary deLaittre, the conservancy’s founding executive director, shortly before a celebratory unveiling Thursday evening at the downtown Union Depot. “The river balcony is making connections into downtown and beyond. We’re connecting down to the river, and reinforcing the connections over the bridges across the river.”
She said key feedback that came from months of community outreach was the importance of expanding the original vision beyond Kellogg Boulevard at the top of the river bluff to include improved pedestrian access along Shepard Road, which is situated closer to the river’s edge.
Presenters from James Corner Field Operations on Thursday raised the possibility of a “road diet” for segments of Shepard Road, including lane reductions in select areas, pedestrian refuges and other traffic-calming improvements.
“It’s wide, it’s fast, you have a lot of noisy truck traffic, and at some points pedestrian and bicycle walks are extremely narrow, so you’re up against the traffic,” deLaittre acknowledged.
To keep up momentum in the months ahead, the conservancy has hired HR&A Advisors to create a governance and financing structure while the conservancy explores applying for state bond funds and other funding sources.
After watching the nearly two-hour presentation on Thursday, Angela Thomas walked away impressed. Thomas, whose family has lived on the city’s West Side for three generations, said she grew up flying kites on the city’s High Bridge, and the river to her calls to mind more than nostalgia. It evokes a sense of community and hometown pride.
“It brings to heart what it means to be from St. Paul, because everybody thinks St. Paul is boring,” Thomas said. “People like to keep St. Paul boring. Let’s not keep it boring! It’s a beautiful city. I grew up raised by the Science Museum and raised by the river.”
Among the key design elements along the river:
Science Museum of Minnesota
An existing plaza by the Science Museum of Minnesota on Kellogg Boulevard already adjoins a long stairway that leads down toward Shepard Road, but the steps are closed in winter, and despite the commanding river view from the top of the bluff, it’s not immediately obvious that the plaza is the beginning of a direct link to the water’s edge.
Plans call for a new bluff-top overlook and an all-seasons canopy over the staircase. The steps would lead down to an outdoor amphitheater situated within a wooded nature walk — the “Big Woods Walk” — by Eagle Parkway and the base of the bluff, marked in part by a public observation tower.
The path to and across Shepard Road would be more fully defined, with a new stairway leading down toward the street from the base of the bluff, beginning at the same landing where the existing stairway ends.
Market Street
At Market Street and Kellogg Boulevard, a 2,300-square-foot river overlook would be installed in cooperation with Ramsey County, which hopes to develop the long-awaited RiversEdge housing, office and commercial development between Market and Wabasha streets, the former site of West Publishing.
The sizable overlook would have capacity for some 55 people, large enough to host an outdoor café or art installation.
A smaller overlook with capacity for 10 people would be developed at Kellogg Boulevard and St. Peter Street. Toward the base of the bluff, a pedestrian connection over railroad tracks would improve access across Shepard Road heading toward the river.
Kellogg Mall Park
The design envisions new programming for Kellogg Mall Park and the Ramsey County parking lot beneath it, which could entail converting the portion of the Second Street Connector that runs between Wabasha and Jackson streets from a vehicular road into a pedestrian- and bike-only corridor appropriate for farmers’ markets and outdoor activities.
Kellogg Mall Park’s Robert Street entrance would mark the beginning of a nature walk and picnic area. Throughout the park, visitors might find a restroom, beer garden, ample seating, a nature play area for kids, an interactive fountain at Cedar Street and two overlooks sized for nine people and 70 people, respectively.
In the center of the park, the Kellogg Cut, an amphitheater-style stairway, would lead down to the new pedestrian-only area along Second Street, which could feature basketball courts, a Hmong spinning top game known as Tuj Lub and other activities. Bluff seating steps could accommodate up to 100 people, and a Second Street overlook would accommodate up to 25 people.
Lambert’s Landing
Just below Shepard Road, a covered welcome center would greet visitors disembarking from Viking River Cruises at Lambert’s Landing, which would gain sandstone seating steps, canopied benches and other amenities to spruce up the concrete landscape.
Improved lighting beneath an existing underpass off Sibley Street, public art and seating areas by the river dock would be designed to welcome visitors.
A 3,000-square-foot welcome center would have capacity for 74 people. A riverfront seating platform might host another 200 people, in addition to a sidewalk seating area and the cruise dock itself.
A Donut Hole store in Tulsa hit by a molotov cocktail after a drag event
Damage from the molotov cocktail was minimal, the owners told The Washington Post. On Wednesday, the Donut Hole was open again and its employees were ready to serve hot cups of Joe and the fresh donuts that Swain decorates every day. But Swain said there was an unnerving sense of shock that someone took the violence for “something as small as having a ceramic donut show with drag queen waiters”.
“We just want to do donuts,” Hunter said. “We are just a small business. Like we’re just trying to make donuts and have fun. We do not understand.
Drag exploded in popularity. Then came the protests and the attacks.
The Oct. 15 event was filled with “overwhelming support, love and laughter,” Hunter said. That night, the donut shop transformed into “The Queens Dirty Dozens”, a concept dreamed up by artist Daniel Gulick. A drawn silhouette of Queen Elizabeth II decorated the shop. Instead of performing, drag queens dressed in their best 1950s housewife outfits served colorful ceramic donut sculptures. People lined up, down the block, hoping to take advantage of the pop-up.
But the day after the event, Swain and Hunter returned to the store to find pieces of broken glass where the front door once stood. Someone had smashed it overnight, Hunter said – although the motive for the vandalism was unclear.
“We weren’t able to work for a few days because the weather is affecting the indoor temperature and impacting donut making,” Hunter said. “Luckily we had so much support from the community to get everything back in place and back up and running.”
Locals helped clean up the mess and children used chalk to draw rainbows and hopeful messages outside the Donut Hole. Donors quickly exceeded the goal set on GoFundMe to replace the glass, and the remaining $3,500 was donated by Swain and Hunter to the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center in Tulsa, which supports the LGBTQ community. The shop reopened on October 19, serving Halloween-themed baked goods and pumpkin donuts with cream cheese frosting — Swain’s favorite.
But just when everything seemed to be taking a turn, the Donut Hole was targeted for a second time – just three days before Swain and Hunter planned to hand out free donuts as a thank you to their community. The molotov cocktail thrown inside did not break completely, but it left traces of smoke and ash. Investigators still don’t know who was behind the attack, but the person left “an envelope with anti-LGBTQ messages and writing,” Swain said.
Arizona GOP candidate who criticized drag was once a fan, drag queen says
The incidents at the donut shop in Tulsa’s Brookside neighborhood mirror the series of protests and attacks that have followed drag and LGBTQ events across the country this year. From California to New York, far-right groups and individuals have increasingly targeted events such as Drag Story Hour, often justifying their actions by presenting the normalization of discussions about sexual orientation and gender identity. genre as the “grooming” of children, The Post previously reported. .
“It’s very heartbreaking because it’s like a new thing for us that we’re going through,” Swain said. “But for the [drag] queens, it’s just their life and nothing really new to them. And it’s so sad because they feel guilty after what happened to us, and it’s not their fault in any way.
Still, despite shock and fear, Swain said she’s ready to get back to making donuts at the shop she and Hunter bought in May — the place where she’s able to “create, be artistic and to bring joy every day”.
Strangers and customers once again helped make this a reality. When the Donut Hole reactivated its original GoFundMe after Monday’s attack, hundreds of donations began pouring in, reaching more than $20,000, well past its goal of $2,500.
It’s also helpful that the same local company that replaced the store’s glass door after the first attack was able to make another copy after this week’s incident.
“Luckily they still had our measurements,” Swain said.
washingtonpost
Justin Verlander finally wins a World Series game: ‘I can say I got one’
PHILADELPHIA — With Justin Verlander starting Game 5 of the World Series for the Houston Astros on Thursday night, there has been some debate about his legacy.
The 39-year-old right-hander has won two AL Cy Young Awards, an MVP and was named Rookie of the Year in 2007. He could win a third Cy Young this season. He already has a ring with the Astros from 2017. But he came into the game 0-6 with a 6.07 ERA in eight World Series starts, a glaring blemish on an otherwise Hall-of-Fame-worthy body of work.
Five innings of one-run baseball shaved a whole run off of his ERA and it’s now 5.06 in nine starts. One day after saying he “empties the tank” in every outing, he did exactly that in what could possibly be his final game for Houston, earning his first World Series win and putting the Astros within one game of their second World Series title.
“I can say I got one,” Verlander said.
So there are two questions that surround Verlander five games into the series: Did he need a World Series win to secure his legacy? And where will he write his final chapter?
“Initially, you’re like, you know, that sucks. But as a starting pitcher, been there, done that. It just sucks because of the moment and obviously all the questions and weight,” Verlander said. “But you have to rely on the hundreds of starts and the thousands of pitches I’ve thrown before and just kind of say, OK, like, I’ve given up leadoff home runs before. Let me bear down. It’s not going to be indicative of what’s going to happen the rest of the game, by any means. Let’s see what happens.”
His manager has had to answer for a similar narrative throughout his career. He said Verlander did need to rewrite history at Citizens Bank Park.
“It matters,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said before the game. “That’s what people remember. I mean, I got 2,000 wins and all they talk about is I haven’t won the World Series yet. You know? So what’s the difference? So, yeah, it matters. It matters to the people. It matters to us.”
Baker has stood behind Verlander, expressing confidence publicly as any good manager would do. When you have a player of Verlander’s caliber, you trust that he’ll turn it around, which is why the Astros left him in for five innings despite repeated jams. He gave up four hits and walked four
“This guy’s had a great career and it’s not over yet,” Baker said. “We always have some things that we have to overcome no matter how great you are. I was with Barry Bonds when he overcame that, he didn’t have very good postseasons.”
Baker himself addressed the second question. Verlander has a $25 million player option for the 2023 season, and with the season he had it’s likely he could opt out and either renegotiate his contract with Houston or hit free agency.
There has been some chatter linking him to the Mets but it’s purely speculation. The Mets have been linked to nearly every high-profile free agent for two years because of owner Steve Cohen’s desire to build a contender and his ability to compete for them financially. And the Mets do need starting pitching.
Max Scherzer is the only pitcher signed beyond the 2022 season. Jacob deGrom has said repeatedly he will opt out of the final two years of his contract. Chris Bassitt has a mutual option for 2023, Carlos Carrasco has a team option and Taijuan Walker has a player option.
Manager Buck Showalter and general manager Billy Eppler did not seem ready to commit to using David Peterson and Tylor Megill in the rotation next season, though that could obviously change.
Like Scherzer, Verlander is still an elite ace and one of the best big-game pitchers in the game despite his age. He missed 2021 after undergoing Tommy John surgery but returned to put up absolutely scorching numbers, going 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA, 0.829 WHIP and 185 strikeouts over 175 innings (28 starts). He suppresses home runs and still throws in the mid-90s. It’s remarkable that he’s been able to maintain the same velocity throughout his entire 17-year career.
The rise of the Phillies and the free-agent exodus in Queens has muddied the timeline for the Mets. They have to find a way to replace all of those talented pitchers. Verlander might be someone they could get on a short-term contract for a win-now scenario. The Mets are going to have to spend in free agency for a few years until their pitching pipeline gets going, especially with the club’s stated desire to keep their top prospects.
Whether it’s with the Astros, the Mets or another team entirely, it will be fascinating to see what Verlander will author — and where — now that he finally got that elusive World Series victory.
()
Oprah Winfrey backs Fetterman, not Oz, in Pennsylvania Senate race
Oprah Winfrey was instrumental in the rise of Dr. Mehmet Oz, the famous television doctor and Republican candidate for the Pennsylvania Senate. But now she says she would support her Democratic opponent, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, in the hotly contested race.
“If I lived in Pennsylvania, I would have already voted for John Fetterman for many reasons,” Ms. Winfrey said at a virtual event focused on the midterms, according to a clip shared by the Fetterman campaign Thursday night.
She began featuring Dr. Oz as a regular guest nearly two decades ago on her wildly popular daytime talk show. Mr Fetterman’s campaign welcomed Ms Winfrey’s comment, saying it “says a lot”.
The Pennsylvania Senate race is one of several critical contests on Tuesday that could determine which party controls the chamber. Dr. Oz has gained significantly over Mr. Fetterman in the polls since this summer, relying heavily on messages about public safety and the economy.
A poll by The New York Times and Siena College last week found that Mr. Fetterman was slightly up on Dr. Oz, by a margin of 49% to 44%. But the poll was largely conducted ahead of a debate showing by Mr. Fetterman, who suffered a stroke in May, which raised concerns among Democrats.
Ms Winfrey made her comments about the race in Pennsylvania during a virtual event for OWN Your Vote, part of the Oprah Winfrey Network, which aims to provide “black women with tools and resources to overcome voter suppression during November elections,” according to its website. Dr. Oz struggled to connect with black voters in Philadelphia, which is a crucial Democratic constituency.
nytimes
Republicans file 1,000-page report saying FBI is ‘rotten to the core’ and downplaying Hunter Biden
BREAKING NEWS: Republicans release 1,000-page report saying FBI is ‘rotten to the core’, manipulated domestic violent extremism statistics for political gain and deliberately downplayed ‘serious allegations of wrongdoing’ by Hunter Biden
- Republicans on the then-House Judiciary Committee released a 1,000-page report on politicization and misconduct in the FBI
- He said the FBI was ‘rotten at heart’, manipulated domestic violent extremism statistics and downplayed allegations against Hunter Biden
- Republican members of the committee also said whistleblowers made allegations of “widespread corruption, manipulation and abuse.”
- The report was created without the help of the Democratic majority and was released four days before the midterm elections






Republicans on the then-House Judiciary Committee released a 1,000-page report on politicization and misconduct within the FBI.
The damning filing said the office was “rotten to its core”, manipulated domestic violent extremism statistics for political gain, and downplayed investigations and “serious allegations of wrongdoing” against Hunter Biden.
Republican members of the committee also said whistleblowers made allegations of “widespread corruption, manipulation and abuse.”
The report was created without help from the committee’s Democrats, who are the majority party, and was released four days before the midterm elections.
It details Senator Chuck Grassley’s revelation that Agent Tim Thibault as part of a “‘plan’ to discredit derogatory information” about President Joe Biden’s son, and made the allegations of the laptop are “falsely” labeled as “disinformation”.
“The Federal Bureau of Investigation, under Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland, is broken,” the GOP report said. “The problem lies not with the majority of front-line agents who serve our country, but with the politicized bureaucracy of the FBI.”
Republicans call it “the first full account of FBI problems to date that undermine the FBI’s core law enforcement mission.”
Republicans accuse the FBI of using counterterrorism resources to target parents at highly contentious school board meetings during the pandemic and of abusing foreign surveillance powers.
“Over the past year, a slew of whistleblowers have approached Republicans on the Judiciary Committee with allegations of political bias by FBI senior management and abuse of law enforcement powers. federal agency law,” the report added.
“These whistleblowers risked their careers out of loyalty to principle and a commitment to restoring public confidence in the FBI. This report begins to tell their stories.
“Even at this early stage, a startling conclusion is clear: the FBI and its parent agency, the Department of Justice, have become political institutions.”
Americans “deserve confidence that the enormous power and reach of federal law enforcement will be used fairly and without any indication of politicization,” the report continued.
“The FBI has the power, literally, to ruin a person’s life – to invade their residence, take their property, and even deprive them of their liberty,” he adds.
In its first summary of the Hunter investigation, the report says there is “increasing evidence over the past two years” that he “received preferential treatment from law enforcement.” federal authorities who appeared to have turned a blind eye to the potential national security threats presented by its business dealings with Chinese, Russians and other foreign nationals.
Republicans on the then-House Judiciary Committee released a 1,000-page report on politicization and misconduct in the FBI
“POLITIZATION” OF THE FBI: THE KEY POINTS OF THE REPORT
1) The FBI leadership is abusing its law enforcement power for political reasons.
2) The FBI artificially inflates and manipulates domestic violent extremism statistics for political purposes.
3) The FBI is downplaying and reducing the spread of serious allegations of wrongdoing against Hunter Biden.
4) The Justice Department and the FBI are using counterterrorism resources to target parents who resist a far-left educational program.
5) The FBI abuses its foreign surveillance authorities.
6) The Department of Justice and the FBI are conducting an unprecedented raid on the home of a former president.
7) The FBI tracks down a Republican congressman on a family vacation to seize his personal cell phone.
8) The Justice Department and the FBI continue to license attacks on pro-life facilities and churches relentlessly, while pushing an anti-life agenda.
9) The FBI conducting an “intelligence” assessment of a conservative charity under the guise of investigating alleged unrelated crimes.
10) The FBI purges employees who refuse to align themselves with management’s political ideology.
11) The FBI helps Big Tech censor American political speech.
Advertising
dailymail us
Morton Grove’s ‘official’ Chicago Christmas tree beat out 80 other entries – NBC Chicago
A suburban family’s 55-foot blue Colorado spruce will soon have a new home: Millennium Park in Chicago.
The tree, which has graced the lawn of a Morton Grove home for decades, beat more than 80 entries when it was selected to be the city of Chicago’s 109th annual “official” Christmas tree for 2022.
“We saw the tree grow old,” says the Morton Grove family. “It was a backdrop for many family photos. Before, he was only as tall as my husband, and he used to decorate it. After that, we saw him grow up. was only a matter of time before we had to cut it – but it comes out with a bang.”
According to the City of Chicago, landscapers and experts evaluated each tree entry, looking at thickness, width, fullness, trunk strength, how easily it can be moved and more.
At 8 a.m., crews will begin extracting the tree using tree-felling equipment like chainsaws. The tree is expected to be loaded onto a truck around 9:30 a.m. and then travel to Chicago.
From there, it will be decorated and beautified, according to the city, before arriving at its new Millennium Park home for the holiday season, beginning with the annual tree lighting ceremony Nov. 18 at Millennium Park.
The tree will be on display until January 8.
NBC Chicago
