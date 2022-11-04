Obama warns ‘demonization’ of opponents leads to violence as Biden calls Republicans a threat to democracy

toggle caption Phil Magokoe/AFP via Getty Images Phil Magokoe/AFP via Getty Images

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Now that two of Ethiopia’s warring parties have signed a historic peace accord, the world is watching to see if it will truly spell the end of one of the world’s deadliest conflicts.

The deal was reached on Wednesday as the war approached the two-year mark since fighting erupted in the Tigray region in the early hours of November 4, 2020. The fighting has killed hundreds of thousands of people, uprooted millions from their homes and devastated one of Africa’s largest economies.

At a ceremony in South Africa, mediators from the Ethiopian federal government and rebels from the northern Tigray region shook hands and posed for photos, before sitting down to sign a definitive cessation of hostilities.

But a major player in the conflict – the neighboring nation of Eritrea – was not involved in the negotiations, raising questions about the lasting power of the truce.

Here are some keys to understanding the meaning of the agreement.

Why did the war start?

The outbreak of the war was followed by months of escalating tensions between the federal government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), Tigray’s ruling party.

The TPLF once dominated Ethiopian politics, leading a coalition that ruled with an iron first for 27 years but was ousted by protests in 2018.

These tensions came to a head when Abiy postponed elections scheduled for August 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. When the TPLF conducted its own regional vote, Abiy suspended federal funding for Tigray.

Who fired the first shots is hotly disputed. Abiy’s government accuses the TPLF of attacking a federal army base in Tigray, while TPLF officials say they anticipated an invasion of their region by federal and allied troops from neighboring Eritrea.

Why has it intensified?

Federal Ethiopian troops and their Eritrean allies captured major towns and roads in Tigray early in the war, but were driven from the region in June 2021 in the face of a guerrilla campaign by the TPLF.

After that, the conflict spilled over into neighboring Amhara and Afar regions. The Tigray rebels went on the offensive, coming within 200km of the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, late last year and sparking an exodus of Western diplomats. But they were pushed back as strikes from hastily purchased government drones destroyed their overstretched supply lines.

An uneasy truce in place since March had halted the fighting, but hostilities erupted again in late August, with federal forces making significant gains last month by capturing a string of towns in Tigray.

All parties committed human rights abuses, investigators say. Eritrean troops in particular waged a campaign of mass murder and gang rape when they occupied Tigray between November 2020 and June 2021.

United Nations officials have concluded that the Ethiopian federal government has used starvation as a weapon of war by restricting aid access to Tigray, where 5.2 million people need assistance. Thousands of people are believed to have died of starvation and lack of medical supplies.

Much of the war was fought under severe communications blackouts. Internet and phone lines are down in areas affected by fighting and access to international media is tightly guarded, meaning little news leaks from war zones.

Still, the conflict mobilized large numbers of troops, with the number of fighters fighting on the eve of the peace deal estimated at between 500,000 and 1 million combined. “In terms of international comparison, this is currently the largest conflict in the world at the moment,” said a Western diplomat, speaking on the merits.

What’s in the deal?

In South Africa, the Ethiopian federal government and the TPLF have agreed to a permanent cessation of hostilities to end the bloodshed, according to their joint statement. They also agreed to restore services in Tigray and unhindered access for aid agencies.

The TPLF also agreed to disarm and demobilize its large armed force, while the federal government will restore its authority in the region by taking control of its roads and airports. Implementation of the agreement will be monitored by a team of experts overseen by the African Union (AU), a group of 55 member states, which negotiated the agreement.

The parties also said in the statement that they would put in place a transitional justice policy “to ensure accountability, truth, reconciliation and healing.”

Will the case hold?

Negotiators and foreign officials hailed the deal as an important first step, but stressed that more needed to be done to reach a lasting political settlement. “This moment is not the end of the peace process, but the beginning of it,” said AU special envoy and former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, who led the mediation efforts.

The main sticking points remain. The most important is the presence of Eritrean troops in Tigray. They are heavily involved in the fighting, but Eritrea was not represented at the talks and was not a party to the agreement.

The country’s leader, Isaias Afwerki, has long resented the leadership of the TPLF and may be reluctant to pull out of Tigray. Significantly, the agreement does not contain direct provisions for the withdrawal of Eritrean troops, and President Afwerki has the potential to spoil the peace process.

Another problem is the fate of Western Tigray. The region was occupied by Amhara forces at the start of the conflict and remains under their control. Amhara politicians insist the land is theirs by right, but Tigray’s rulers have already demanded its return.