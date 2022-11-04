Officials warn against intimidation of midterm polls

Authorities across the country are taking steps to end polling station intimidation as voters line up to vote early ahead of Election Day next week.

Several states have warned that voter intimidation and efforts to undermine public confidence in the electoral system have intensified in recent days despite assurances from state officials that voting is safe and secure.

In Arizona this week, a federal judge stepped in and ordered a temporary restraining order on ballot watchers and ordered a group of armed members of Clean Elections USA to stay at least 250 feet from some polling places, following complaints that people carrying guns and wearing masks were intimidating voters.

POLLS SHOW REPUBLICANS FLIP KEY METRIC IN 2022 MIDTERM ELECTION, DEMOCRATS ‘LEAVING THEIR LEAD’

US District Court Judge Michael Liburdi also said they could not film, speak or shout at voters, or come within 75 feet of a ballot box or the entrance. of a building that houses one.

The League of Women Voters of Arizona sought the order after Clean Elections USA called for round-the-clock monitoring of ballot boxes in Maricopa County, where election controversy remains high two years after the 2020 general election.

Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican who defied former President Trump’s attempts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results, also took steps ahead of the election to prevent the bullying of state offices. vote.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT SENATE MID-TERMS, CANDIDATES AND IMPORTANT RACES

A text alert system has been set up for poll workers to report threats or harassment to state officials and law enforcement as Georgians head to the polls.

Officials in Florida and Colorado this week signaled a shift in voting behavior as early ballot submissions were reportedly lower this time in the 2018 midterm elections.

An election supervisor in Lake County, Florida, said the decline in returned ballots was down due to misinformation being spread about early and mail-in voting safety.

“The misconception that holding your mail-in ballot until Election Day and then returning it is a recipe for disaster,” Alan Hays, a Republican, reportedly told The New York Times.

The Brennan Center for Justice, a New York-based nonprofit, has released a voter and election worker guide to voting intimidation, NPR first reported Friday.

The report focuses on the 10 states most likely to see bullying behavior where tension and distrust of the electoral system remained high following Trump’s 2020 defeat.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Since 2020, there have been more threats, politicization and violence around the electoral process,” the group said in a statement. “Federal and state laws are clear: intimidating voters or election workers is illegal.”

Voters across the United States were encouraged to report poll intimidation or other security concerns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.