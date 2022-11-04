News
Pedro Grifol officially becomes the Chicago White Sox manager — and has high expectations: ‘We will play with passion, pride for this uniform’
Pedro Grifol put on a Chicago White Sox home jersey with the No. 5 and his name on the back Thursday morning at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“Boy, this feels good,” Grifol said with a smile. “Great colors.”
The Sox introduced Grifol as the 42nd manager in franchise history, completing a search that began after Hall of Famer Tony La Russa announced Oct. 3 that he would not return in 2023 because of health issues.
“We will communicate,” Grifol said of what to expect from the 2023 White Sox. “We will be fundamentally sound, we will play with passion, pride for this uniform. This means something. We will respect the game, our fans, and earn their trust.
“We will be prepared to control the strike zone on both sides of the ball. We will work hard and play winning baseball every night. We will definitely hold each other accountable. I truly see great things happening here. I’m really excited to be a part of it.”
Grifol, 52, has seen plenty of the Sox from the opposing dugout having spent 10 years in various coaching roles with Kansas City Royals, including the last three as the bench coach.
Now he’ll have the chance to turn around the Sox after a disappointing 81-81 season in which they missed the postseason.
“This is an extremely talented ballclub,” Grifol said. “It was a really difficult club to prepare for because if the energy was high, they could beat anybody in the game. And if the energy wasn’t, we were able to have some success against them.
“So my job and my staff’s job is going to be to make sure that that energy is high every night and we’re prepared to win a ballgame.”
Explaining the hiring process, general manager Rick Hahn said the Sox had an initial list of “22 or 24″ names and it increased to “about 30″ after conversations with people in and out of the organization.
Ultimately, they picked eight — seven from other organizations — for first-round interviews.
“Pedro was the second of the eight that we sat down with, and from about an hour into our conversation it became very clear that the bar had been risen,” Hahn said. “And that the rest of the group that we were going to be meeting with over the course of the following week or 10 days had a high standard to meet based on what Pedro presented that day.”
Hahn said the initial meeting with Grifol was supposed to go around 90 minutes but ended up being more than three hours.
“With the hiring of Pedro (we) feel like we are taking a major step to putting ourselves back on track on the trajectory we all felt we were on over the previous seasons prior to last season’s disappointment,” Hahn said. “In Pedro we are hiring someone who is a renowned communicator, a modern baseball mind who is seeking to build a cohesive and inclusive clubhouse environment and one where the attention to detail and the accountability will be priorities.
“At the end of the day, after (Chairman) Jerry (Reinsdorf), (executive vice president) Kenny (Williams) and I sat down with Pedro, it was very clear to all three of us he would be the unanimous choice to address some of the things we needed to improve.”
One area the Sox have to make strides is defense. They were last in the American League with a .982 fielding percentage, and their 101 errors were the most in the league.
“We’ve got to improve defensively, obviously, and I feel that fundamentally we’ve got to improve,” Grifol said. “And I go back to the intensity level and the energy that we’ve got to bring to our preparation. This is a very good club. It’s a club that’s prepared to win, to do great things. I’m going to be a stickler to the preparation, the energy. It’s going to get us where we want to go. These guys are going to come to play every single night.”
Grifol’s coaching staff will include Ethan Katz and Curt Hasler returning in their respective roles as pitching coach and bullpen coach. Former Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo is the bench coach.
“There will be some internal candidates from within the organization for some of these (other coaching) spots,” Hahn said, “but I suspect based on conversations the last couple of weeks or so, that the majority of those spots will be filled by individuals outside the White Sox organization.”
Before his 10 seasons with the Royals, Grifol spent 13 years in the Seattle Mariners organization, including 2010 on their major-league staff. He has managed in the minors and winter ball. Now comes his big-league opportunity.
“It was extremely emotional,” Grifol said of his reaction when he learned he got the Sox job. “I’ve been in this game a long time, and all I’ve ever wanted to do was manage a baseball team. It didn’t matter if it was the minor leagues or the big leagues. I wanted to manage. This game has a tendency to grab you and take you other places, and if you don’t check yourself, you’re going to end up somewhere where your passion doesn’t sit. That’s where I was.
“This game took me into the scouting world, then it brought me back to managing. Took me to a field coordinator and then it grabbed me and took me into the front office. And I was excited for a little bit but after a couple two, three years, that’s not where my passion was. It’s here on the field, it’s wearing this uniform. Thank God I have them (his family) right there that they just made all the sacrifices in the world for me to be able to continue to do this. And here we are.”
Zelensky’s wife hopes Musk’s peace tweet was a ‘mistake’ — RT Russia and the former Soviet Union
The billionaire must have been the victim of propaganda, according to the first lady of Ukraine
Ukrainian first lady Elena Zelenskaya hopes billionaire Tesla co-founder Elon Musk simply made a “chance errorwhen he tweeted a peace plan between kyiv and Moscow last month, she told the Guardian in an interview published Thursday.
She explained that Ukrainians “admired“the CEO of SpaceX not only for helping the country’s military with 25,000 free Starlink internet terminals, but for”Support[ing] Ukraine from day one.“Yet it did”extremely sensitive for us to read the tweetoutlining Musk’s peace plan for the country.
The president’s wife, however, argued that he might be momentarily stupid or duped by propaganda, rather than malicious. “Let’s be honest, even the smartest person can’t say the smartest things 24 hours a day. There are mistakes. And we hope it was an accidental mistake,” she says.
Musk’s peace plan would have forced Ukraine to remain neutral, abandoning its NATO ambitions. He should relinquish all claims to Crimea, recognizing it as part of Russia, and both countries should honor the results of a UN-supervised reshuffle of referendums that saw the people’s republics of Donetsk and Luhansk , as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, join Russia earlier this year.
Although the plan initially seemed to meet with general approval from the billionaire’s supporters, it also received critical reactions. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky reacted with his own poll asking his followers if they preferred a Musk who “supported Ukraine“or the one who”supported Russia.In response, the billionaire claimed that while he was a “ukraine fanhe didn’t feel the same way about World War III.
Former Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andrey Melnik, who became well known for insulting German officials, told Musk to “kiss my assafter the billionaire unveiled his peace plan. Musk later countered that he was simply taking Melnik’s advice when he decided to pull Starlink’s funding for the country.
“We have to thank [Musk] for Starlink because it still works“, admitted Elena Zelenskaya in the interview, adding that”it still works and we hope it helps us win by making our efforts smarter.”
73-Year-Old King Charles III Travels Around With His Teddy Bear And A Custom Made Toilet Seat
Christopher Anderson, an author for the British monarch has described King Charles III as the most eccentric and sovereign Great Britain has ever had. Wait, is he calling King Charles a weirdo? Yes! But don’t blame him yet. King Charles threw a whole tantrum when his pen got faulty on live camera so don’t blame… Read More »73-Year-Old King Charles III Travels Around With His Teddy Bear And A Custom Made Toilet Seat
The post 73-Year-Old King Charles III Travels Around With His Teddy Bear And A Custom Made Toilet Seat appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins’ knee surgery a ‘smashing success’; OLB Tyus Bowser expected to play vs. Saints | NOTES
Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is expected to return in three to four weeks, as his left knee surgery was a “smashing success,” coach John Harbaugh said Thursday.
“He has no additional scar tissue since he has come out of there,” Harbaugh said. “That was a key thing in the first couple of days; does scar tissue start to accumulate? It did not.”
Dobbins, who missed the entire 2021 season after tearing his ACL, LCL and meniscus in his left knee, along with his hamstring, in last year’s preseason finale against the Washington Commanders, made his season debut against the New England Patriots in Week 3 but missed the Ravens’ past two games after having arthroscopic surgery. The team placed him on injured reserve after he left their Week 6 game against the New York Giants with tightness in his surgically repaired knee.
Dobbins has 123 yards and a touchdown on 35 carries while catching six passes for 39 yards and a score in four games.
Harbaugh said the MRI did not detect the scar tissue Dobbins had in his knee.
“What he was dealing with was very significant,” Harbaugh said. “For him to get that freed up, I can’t wait until he’s out here running around in three or four weeks.”
Harbaugh happy with trade for Smith
Harbaugh said he was happy about the team trading for inside linebacker Roquan Smith and can’t wait to see him play against the New Orleans Saints on “Monday Night Football.”
Harbaugh called Smith, a two-time All-Pro, a good inside linebacker that moves well.
“He knows how to play the game in there,” he said. “So many things carry over in terms of the ways we play our coverages, so he’s very familiar with what we’re doing. I just think he needs to get used to the terms and things, and that hasn’t been a problem so far.”
With the addition of Smith and the activation of outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo to the 53-man roster, Harbaugh said the team is excited about the new-look defense.
“We’ve just been trying to grow every single day, every way we can with what we have at that point in time,” Harbaugh said. “When you add players like that, that’s a big shot in the arm as well, too, so those guys are doing the same thing; just trying to be their best. Then you go out there and you compete, let it rip, and see what happens.”
Bowser expects to play vs. Saints
Bowser is expected to make his season debut against the Saints, Harbaugh said.
Bowser, who tore his Achilles tendon in last year’s season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, was a full participant at practice Thursday.
Harbaugh said Bowser, who had 56 tackles and seven sacks last season, is a “very versatile linebacker” and has all the traits needed at the position.
Ohio high court overturns conviction in 26-year-old cold case
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The deadline to charge Ohio defendants with attempted aggravated murder expires six years after the crime, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a ruling that overturns a man’s conviction. prosecuted 26 years after a brutal assault on a woman.
Defendant Ralph Bortree was arrested in 2019 and charged with attempted aggravated murder in the 1993 attack on the 19-year-old woman, who was abducted, raped and left for dead in central Logan County -western Ohio.
While the statute of limitations for rape and kidnapping expired after six years, the Logan County prosecutor argued that Ohio law still allowed Bortree to be charged with attempted aggravated murder. Bortree was convicted in 2020 and sentenced to 11 years in prison. The Ohio Third District Court of Appeals upheld that conviction, and Bortree appealed to the state High Court.
Ohio law is clear that the statute of limitations for attempted aggravated murder expires after six years, Judge Michael Donnelly said in his opinion. He said that in Bortree’s case, that fact resulted in “a grave injustice,” but said the court does not have the power to rewrite state law.
Logan County District Attorney Eric Stewart called the decision a “grossly unfair result.”
“Our office, investigators and victims are very disappointed with the decision,” Stewart said.
A message was left for James Tyack, Bortree’s attorney, seeking comment.
There is no statute of limitations in Ohio for the crimes of aggravated murder or murder, and those sections of Ohio law include attempted such crimes, Stewart told the Supreme Court of Ohio. state in June.
The statute of limitations for attempted burglary is 20 years, Stewart said at the time, noting that the appeals court had called a shorter time for attempted aggravated murder an “absurd result.”
Bortree tracked down the victim, kidnapped her at gunpoint, sexually assaulted her, slit her throat and left her for dead, Stewart said.
“The only reason she’s alive is because it barely, by millimeters, missed hitting her carotid artery,” he said.
But Tyack successfully argued that the state waited too long to charge his client. Because Ohio law does not specifically set a limit for attempted aggravated murder or attempted murder, the statute of limitations for that charge — six years — had expired, Tyack told the court.
“The General Assembly has never said that these should have any other statute of limitations than default for a crime of six years,” Tyack said.
Although some DNA tracing has been done over the years on the case, authorities eventually linked Bortree to the 2019 attack using a technique known as genetic genealogy, in which a suspect’s relatives are found by uploading the suspect’s DNA to public genealogy sites.
Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative body member Samantha Hendrickson contributed to this report.
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Selling Their First Home As A Couple After Price Shoot Up From $13.45 Million To $21.9 Million
If you ever doubt how comforting life is when you become a billionaire, the Kardashians especially Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott will give you an idea. According to them, no matter how f—ed up the world gets, once you make tons of money, you are good. 25-year-old Kylie and her baby daddy Travis bought their… Read More »Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Selling Their First Home As A Couple After Price Shoot Up From $13.45 Million To $21.9 Million
The post Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Selling Their First Home As A Couple After Price Shoot Up From $13.45 Million To $21.9 Million appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Bradley Chubb, fresh off trade to Dolphins and massive extension, has high expectations in Miami
General manager Chris Grier said the Miami Dolphins were trading for star edge rusher Bradley Chubb with the idea of signing him to a long-term extension. Sure enough, first thing Thursday morning, it happened.
The Dolphins and Chubb agreed to terms on a five-year extension, a league source told the South Florida Sun Sentinel and the team later announced. According to ESPN and multiple reports, the deal is worth $110 million, incentives can boost it to $111.25 million and the contract includes $63.2 million guaranteed.
Still on the final year of his rookie contract with the Broncos, the new contract keeps him in Miami through 2027. He is bound to make up to $119 million through that season.
“It’s huge. It’s just a testament to what I’ve been doing,” said Chubb on Thursday afternoon at his introductory press conference after getting through his second day and practice at team facilities. “I’ve just got to come out here and continue to do it. Can’t take a step back because I’ll make excuses for myself, ‘I’m in a different city’ or whatever, but just got to hit the ground running.”
In terms of average value per year of contract, the $22.25 million Chubb is set to make puts him right behind other elite edge rushers in the Steelers’ T.J. Watt, Chargers’ Joey Bosa ($27 million), Browns’ Myles Garrett ($25 million) Chargers’ Khalil Mack ($23.5 million) and Raiders’ Maxx Crosby (23.5 million).
Miami felt confident enough in Chubb to give him five years on his deal, which is one more than the four-year extensions Watt and Crosby recently received. Bosa also got a five-year extension when he signed his in 2020. Mack got a whopping six years with the Chicago Bears back in 2018. He has since been traded to the Los Angeles Chargers.
With the Dolphins now set to be Chubb’s team for the foreseeable future, he comes to Miami looking to fit in and build on what the team has established through a 5-3 start.
“It’s a lot of leaders on this team, and I’m just glad I could come in and fall into a good position where guys are winning, guys care,” he said. “We need to get after this playoff run and Super Bowl and accomplish all the goals we’ve got here and fight for it.”
That’s right. He wasn’t shy about mentioning a Super Bowl expectation, like quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did a day earlier.
“I see the sky’s the limit,” Chubb said. “Everybody in this organization, in this building cares, and they understand that, to play championship football, you got to go the extra mile.”
The Dolphins traded for Chubb on Tuesday ahead of the deadline, sending a 2023 first-round draft pick that is tied to the San Francisco 49ers’ finish, a 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds to the Broncos. The Dolphins also received a 2025 fifth-round pick from Denver. In an ensuing deal, Miami picked up 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. for a fifth-round pick.
Chubb’s presence can boost a pass rush that was lacking for the Dolphins (5-3) through the first half of the season. With him and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, Miami can form one of the fiercest pass-rushing tandems in the NFL, alongside defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, linebackers Melvin Ingram, Andrew Van Ginkel and Jerome Baker and defensive tackles Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler.
“It’s a beautiful sight to see,” Chubb said, “and I’m glad I could just be a piece of that.”
The expectation is Miami’s defensive front can quickly get him incorporated as coach Mike McDaniel noted Wednesday he will play Chubb on Sunday at the Chicago Bears but was unsure just how much.
“We’ve been fast at work,” defensive coordinator Josh Boyer said, “getting him caught up with the terminology and things that we’re going to ask him to do. We’re very excited to get him out there on the field.”
Said defensive line coach Austin Clark: “He’s smart, tough, physical. [He can] set the edge, can rush well.”
Added Wilkins: “He’s going to add a lot to what we do.”
The Dolphins continue to throw big money at their top players. After trading for wide receiver Tyreek Hill, he got a four-year, $120 million extension. Left tackle Terron Armstead signed a five-year, $75 million deal in free agency this offseason. Cornerback Xavien Howard’s extension in the offseason put him at five years, $90 million.
Ogbah, who has just one sack this season, signed a four-year, $65 million contract with Miami right before he was set to hit free agency in March. The Dolphins hope to get him going, as well, to go with Chubb, Phillips, Ingram and others.
“We saw some flashes of what we want him to do,” Clark said of his recent play after returning from a back injury. “I think early on, [he had a] little bit of a fast start. Technique-wise, there’s some pad leverage things that we can clean up. But he had a great day [Wednesday]. He’s feeling great and we’re really excited about him this weekend.”
Chubb is wearing No. 2 with the Dolphins after sporting No. 55 with the Broncos.
“It’s Part 2 of my life,” he said Thursday.
