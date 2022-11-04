Polygon (MATIC) Price Rallies As Whales Supply The Fuel

Bullish CHR price prediction is $0.1640 to $0.2723.

Chromia (CHR) price might also reach $0.3 soon.

Bearish CHR price prediction for 2022 is $0.1335.

In Chromia (CHR) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about CHR to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Chromia (CHR) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of Chromia (CHR) is $0.159478 with a 24-hour trading volume of $25,544,175 at the time of writing. However, CHR has increased by nearly 4.4% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, Chromia (CHR) has a circulating supply of 562,296,409 CHR. Currently, Chromia (CHR) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, WhiteBIT, KuCoin, Gate.io, DigiFinex, Upbit and FTX.

What is Chromia (CHR)?

The Chroma token (CHR) is the native token of the Chromia ecosystem. It was released in May 2019. CHR token is intended to power the platform and create a relationship between users, developers, and investors that is mutually beneficial. The Chromia token can also be used for staking, paying hosting fees, and other system-wide uses.

Chromia is an open-source blockchain created by the Swedish blockchain-based firm, Chromaway AB. Chromia is a Layer-1 blockchain that serves as a Layer-2 EVM-compatible upgrade for Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain. It is a relational blockchain platform that allows developers to create dApps for large-scale real-world applications.

Chromia integrates blockchain technology and relational databases to make decentralized applications (dApps) more user-friendly and powerful. For decades, many businesses have used and optimized relational databases. Chromia is a blockchain that can be used as a public, private, or hybrid blockchain.

Chromia (CHR) Price Prediction 2022

Chromia (CHR) holds the 283th position on CoinGecko right now. CHR price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

CHR /USDT Symmetric Triangle Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart of Chromia (CHR) laid out the symmetric triangle pattern.This pattern is formed by two converging trendlines. In this pattern the upper trendline of the triangle connects the highs. Lower trendline of the triangle connects the lows.

Currently, Chromia (CHR) is in the range of $0.1471. If the pattern continues, the price of CHR might reach the resistance level of $0.1637. If the trend reverses, then the price of CHR may fall to $0.1409 and $0.1302.

Chromia (CHR) Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Chromia (CHR).

CHR /USDT Support and Resistance Levels (Source: Tradingview)

From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Chromia (CHR).

Resistance Level 1 $0.1640 Resistance Level 2 $0.1933 Resistance Level 3 $0.2294 Resistance Level 4 $0.2723 Support Level $0.1335 CHR /USDT Support and Resistance Levels

The charts show that Chromia (CHR) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, CHR might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.2723.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of Chromia (CHR) might plummet to almost $0.1335, a bearish signal.

Chromia (CHR) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Chromia (CHR) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of CHR lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.

CHR /USDT RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: Tradingview)

Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Chromia (CHR) is shown in the chart above. Notably, the Chromia (CHR) price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is in a downtrend. Currently, CHR has entered a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of CHR at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the CHR is 48.71. This means that Chromia (CHR) is in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of CHR may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.

Chromia (CHR) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Chromia (CHR). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

CHR /USDT ADX, RVI (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart represents the ADX of Chromia (CHR). Currently, the ADX of CHR lies in the range of 22.4651 and thus, it indicates a weak trend.

The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Chromia (CHR). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of CHR lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Chromia (CHR) is at 48.71 thus confirming a potential buy signal.

Comparison of CHR with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Chromia (CHR).

BTC Vs ETH Vs CHR Price Comparison (Source: Tradingview)

From the above chart, we can interpret that the price action of CHR is similar to BTC and ETH. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases or decreases, the price of CHR also increases or decreases respectively.

Chromia (CHR) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Chromia (CHR) might probably attain $0.5 by 2023.

Chromia (CHR) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Chromia (CHR) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, CHR might rally to hit $1 by 2024.

Chromia (CHR) Price Prediction 2025

If Chromia (CHR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, CHR would rally to hit $3.

Chromia (CHR) Price Prediction 2026

If Chromia (CHR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, CHR would rally to hit $5.

Chromia (CHR) Price Prediction 2027

If Chromia (CHR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, CHR would rally to hit $7.

Chromia (CHR) Price Prediction 2028

If Chromia (CHR) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, CHR would hit $9 in 2028.

Chromia (CHR) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Chromia (CHR), it would witness major spikes. CHR might hit $11 by 2029.

Chromia (CHR) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Chromia ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in CHR for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Chromia (CHR) might hit $13 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Chromia network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for CHR. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Chromia (CHR) in 2022 is $0.2723. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Chromia (CHR) price prediction for 2022 is $0.1335.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Chromia ecosystem, the performance of CHR would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $1.49 very soon. But, it might also reach $0.3 if the investors believe that CHR is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is Chromia (CHR)? The Chroma token (CHR) is the native token of the Chromia, a Layer-1 blockchain that serves as a Layer-2 EVM-compatible upgrade for Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain. The token was launched in May 2019. 2. Where can you purchase Chromia (CHR)? Chromia (CHR) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, WhiteBIT, KuCoin, Gate.io, DigiFinex, Upbit and FTX. 3. Will Chromia (CHR) reach a new ATH soon? With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Chromia platform, CHR has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Chromia (CHR)? On November 20, 2021 Chromia (CHR) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $1.49. 5. Is Chromia (CHR) a good investment in 2022? Chromia (CHR) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Chromia in the past few months, CHR is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can Chromia (CHR) reach $0.3? Chromia (CHR) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Chromia (CHR) will hit $0.3 soon. 7. What will be Chromia (CHR) price by 2023? Chromia (CHR) price is expected to reach $0.5 by 2023. 8. What will be Chromia (CHR) price by 2024? Chromia (CHR) price is expected to reach $1 by 2024. 9. What will be Chromia (CHR) price by 2025? Chromia (CHR) price is expected to reach $3 by 2025. 10. What will be Chromia (CHR) price by 2026? Chromia (CHR) price is expected to reach $5 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

