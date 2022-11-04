Polygon (MATIC) Price Rallies As Whales Supply The Fuel

Polygon (MATIC) is one of the biggest winners in the crypto market today, with a 15% price increase over the last 24 hours. As NewsBTC reported yesterday, MATIC gave a golden cross signal on the daily chart a few days ago.
The last time MATICUSD posted this significant trading signal on the daily chart, the altcoin recorded a massive rally of more than 13,000%.
MATIC had been trading in a sideways channel since mid-July. After the golden cross formed on October 20, MATIC showed small strength. However, the explosive breakout from the sideways channel was triggered by fundamentals and probably whales scooping up MATIC.
After the announcement that META will use Polygon for Instagram NFTs, the price soared by more than 20% within one day and was able to overcome the 4-month high at $1.06.
Unsurprisingly, after Polygon’s explosive move (MATIC), the RSI is currently at 75 and thus in the overbought zone. A retest of the $1.06 level would thus be healthy for the market before the rally may find a continuation.
Meanwhile, on-chain analysis firm Sanitment has released data showing that whales have front-runned the pump. In an analysis, Santiment said that “a mid-October spike in Polygon holdings by 10m+ $MATIC whales may have foreshadowed this”.
Regarding the recent move, Santiment said that yesterday “marked the highest amount of $100k+ whale transactions since February for the 11th”.
Fundamentals of Polygon Backing A Continuation Of The MATIC Rallye
Most notably, recent announcements from Instagram and JPMorgan have turned the spotlight on Polygon (MATIC). However, Polygon’s list of high-profile partners has been growing fast recently. In particular, Meta’s announcement caused a stir, as Polygon will be the very first partner in the NFT space for Instagram, as Bitcoinist reported.
No less sensational, however, was JP Morgan’s announcement of its first live trade worth about $71,000 on a public blockchain using Polygon.
In addition, Polygon recently set a new record with 6 million active wallets. Especially the partnership with Reddit has played a significant role in this success.
However, the list of renowned Polygon partners is much longer. They include Robinhood, Starbucks, Walt Disney Co, Stripe, eBay, NFL, Circle, Tether, Adidas, Prada, Adobe, Liverpool FC, Telefonica, Sequoia Capital, ApeCoin, Givenchy, Bulgari, SportFive, ShoppingIO, Mercedes-Benz Group, BitPay, Axelar and many more.
MSCI and Coin Metrics are working together on the Datonomy project.
Market players will be able to get a sense of the state of the various crypto sectors.
Goldman Sachs, a heavyweight on Wall Street, is planning to release an online resource that explains and classifies cryptocurrency for its institutional clients. Datonomy is a service that will assist institutional investors who may be unfamiliar with the field in making sense of the several cryptocurrencies that together amount to a market cap of $1.03 trillion as of today.
Consistent and Well Structured
According to a statement released on Thursday, MSCI, a leading global index provider, and Coin Metrics, a leading source of cryptocurrency data, are working together on the Datonomy project.
Stephane Mattatia, Head of Thematic Indexes at MSCI, stated:
“The digital assets ecosystem is evolving rapidly, along with investor demand for tools and solutions to help navigate this new asset class.”
A “consistent, standardised way to help market participants view and analyse the digital assets ecosystem” is how coins and tokens will be graded in the, according to a new statement. Market players will be able to get a sense of the state of the various crypto sectors, such as DeFi and smart contract platforms, with the use of this database.
Head of Marquee Client Strategy and Distribution at Goldman Sachs Anne Marie Darling stated:
“The collaboration brings together MSCI’s expertise in critical decision support tools and services, Coin Metrics’ intelligence in the digital assets space, and Goldman Sachs’ innovative platforms paired with over 150 years of experience in financial markets to help solve this problem for clients.”
Goldman Sachs has increased its crypto investments this year. The purchase of a Bitcoin non-deliverable option (NDO) from Galaxy Digital was the first OTC cryptocurrency transaction by the Wall Street giant.
Cardano (ADA), as it appears, is one of the altcoins which have failed to capitalize on the short-lived rally of the crypto market to once again push its overall valuation to above $1 trillion.
In fact, the cryptocurrency was surpassed by Dogecoin in terms of market capitalization as ADA now ranks 9th in that particular list having a total cap of $14.30 billion.
At press time, according the data from Coingecko, the asset is trading at $0.4101 and is up by 5% over the last seven days and by 20.1% for the past two weeks.
However, one glaring problem with Cardano right now is its 6.1% decline on its month-to-date performance. One month ago, ADA was trading at $0.4316.
Prediction Algorithm Gives Cardano A Bullish Forecast
As the crypto space hasn’t been severely impacted by the Federal Reserves’ recently implemented interest hike, ADA might just have enough breathing room to gain composure and finally push its price to higher levels.
This sentiment is reinforced by the prediction of the PyTorch-based algorithm of NeuralProphet which states that Cardano will hit the $0.57 marker by the end of this month.
The system, which uses an open-source machine learning framework, has proven its ability to make fairly accurate predictions of future values for the period of July 31, 2021 to December 31, 2022.
If this forecast comes true, it would mean a jump of over 40% from its current price for ADA and it will end the year by recovering some of its losses during the extended crypto winter.
The asset will need all the help it can get as it is down by more than 80% on its year-to-date performance.
A Hidden Signal For A Strong Run
The algorithm predicting that Cardano will trade at a higher price range towards the end of the month might have discovered one of the hidden signals that indicate a relatively good run for the crypto asset.
While other cryptocurrencies seem to have cooled down after their individual rallies over the last few days, ADA has reached a point where it moved out of the overbought zone.
Moreover, its Relative Strength Index (RSI) managed to move on the middle zone, giving the altcoin some room to move past the neutral zone, validating the previous bullish thesis.
If this happens, ADA might even supplant Dogecoin from its current position in the top 10 list as it also aims to reclaim the spot that was taken by the dog-themed crypto.
XMR total market cap at $2.74 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from Shutterstock, Chart: TradingView.com
Disclaimer: The analysis represents the author's personal understanding of the crypto market and should not be construed as investment advice.
The price of Dogecoin has decreased by a stunning 10% in the last 24 hours.
Large corporations cannot conduct mass layoffs without providing 60 days’ notice.
Because of Elon Musk’s decision to fire 3,700 workers, Twitter is facing a class action lawsuit. The complaint filed in federal court in San Francisco claims that Twitter workers were informed of the layoffs by email yesterday with no prior warning. Some former and current Twitter employees claim the company broke federal and California laws.
Large corporations cannot conduct mass layoffs without providing at least 60 days’ notice, according to the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.
Struck by Outage
Also, the action asks the court to impose an order mandating Twitter’s compliance with the WARN Act. Further, the petition requests the court to prevent the corporation from compelling or coercing workers into signing agreements waiving their right to participate in the lawsuits.
Those who will remain with Twitter will get an email with further details later today. But those who are being laid off will be notified by email. With Elon Musk at the helm, some Twitter workers can’t wait to get out. They consider the environment to be quite hostile at work at this point and plan to cash up their severance and leave.
Over the course of the last day, the cryptocurrency market as a whole has shown some signs of improvement. The current value of the market is above $1 Trillion. The price of Dogecoin, the most popular meme currency, has decreased by a stunning 10% in the previous day. Elon Musk’s plan to mass lay off Twitter staff coincided with the price reduction and outage.
Unique Active Wallets in DeFi increased by 7% (504K) from September.
NFT trading volume reached $662 million, down 30% from September.
The world’s largest marketplace for decentralized applications, DappRadar, revealed in its most recent report that the cryptocurrency market is growing and recovering with a market valuation of more than $1 trillion.
Also, Unique Active Wallets (UAW) for blockchain dapps reached 2.01 million on average per day in October which is up 6.84% since September. And DeFi increased by 7% (504K) from September and exceeded half a million UAW for the first time since June. But, the number of UAW in the blockchain gaming industry fell by 2% (898K) from the previous month, and its market share also declined, falling to 45%.
The Sign of Market Recovery
As bears eventually stepped aside, the global crypto market cap finally crosses the $1 trillion threshold and Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) witnessed daily increases, as per the DappRadar research. Through October, altcoins also fared well. Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter and Dogechain’s release of its future roadmap led Dogecoin (DOGE) to reach a 50% increase over the previous 30 days and six-month highs.
Further, the total value locked in DeFi platforms (TVL) climbed this month by 5.33% to reach $83 billion, demonstrating further signs of recovery. Ethereum is still the most widely used chain with $51 billion TVL, which increased by 9.52% from September.
However, the NFT trading volume reached $662 million, the lowest level DappRadar has seen this year, down 30% from September and the sales count also dropped by 30%. The NFT trading volume for Ethereum reached the lowest level since June 2021 to $324 million in October, a fall of 21%. Solana’s trading volume dropped by 49% ($66M). When compared to August OpenSea’s market share shrank by 8.3% in October, and its monthly NFT trading volume fell by 12.1% ($313 million).
Bullish CHR price prediction is $0.1640 to $0.2723.
Chromia (CHR) price might also reach $0.3 soon.
Bearish CHR price prediction for 2022 is $0.1335.
In Chromia (CHR) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about CHR to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Chromia (CHR) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Chromia (CHR) is $0.159478 with a 24-hour trading volume of $25,544,175 at the time of writing. However, CHR has increased by nearly 4.4% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Chromia (CHR) has a circulating supply of 562,296,409 CHR. Currently, Chromia (CHR) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, WhiteBIT, KuCoin, Gate.io, DigiFinex, Upbit and FTX.
What is Chromia (CHR)?
The Chroma token (CHR) is the native token of the Chromia ecosystem. It was released in May 2019. CHR token is intended to power the platform and create a relationship between users, developers, and investors that is mutually beneficial. The Chromia token can also be used for staking, paying hosting fees, and other system-wide uses.
Chromia is an open-source blockchain created by the Swedish blockchain-based firm, Chromaway AB. Chromia is a Layer-1 blockchain that serves as a Layer-2 EVM-compatible upgrade for Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain. It is a relational blockchain platform that allows developers to create dApps for large-scale real-world applications.
Chromia integrates blockchain technology and relational databases to make decentralized applications (dApps) more user-friendly and powerful. For decades, many businesses have used and optimized relational databases. Chromia is a blockchain that can be used as a public, private, or hybrid blockchain.
Chromia (CHR) Price Prediction 2022
Chromia (CHR) holds the 283th position on CoinGecko right now. CHR price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Chromia (CHR) laid out the symmetric triangle pattern.This pattern is formed by two converging trendlines. In this pattern the upper trendline of the triangle connects the highs. Lower trendline of the triangle connects the lows.
Currently, Chromia (CHR) is in the range of $0.1471. If the pattern continues, the price of CHR might reach the resistance level of $0.1637. If the trend reverses, then the price of CHR may fall to $0.1409 and $0.1302.
Chromia (CHR) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Chromia (CHR).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Chromia (CHR).
Resistance Level 1
$0.1640
Resistance Level 2
$0.1933
Resistance Level 3
$0.2294
Resistance Level 4
$0.2723
Support Level
$0.1335
CHR /USDT Support and Resistance Levels
The charts show that Chromia (CHR) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, CHR might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.2723.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of Chromia (CHR) might plummet to almost $0.1335, a bearish signal.
Chromia (CHR) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Chromia (CHR) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of CHR lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Chromia (CHR) is shown in the chart above. Notably, the Chromia (CHR) price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is in a downtrend. Currently, CHR has entered a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of CHR at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the CHR is 48.71. This means that Chromia (CHR) is in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of CHR may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Chromia (CHR) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Chromia (CHR). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Chromia (CHR). Currently, the ADX of CHR lies in the range of 22.4651 and thus, it indicates a weak trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Chromia (CHR). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of CHR lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Chromia (CHR) is at 48.71 thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of CHR with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Chromia (CHR).
From the above chart, we can interpret that the price action of CHR is similar to BTC and ETH. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases or decreases, the price of CHR also increases or decreases respectively.
Chromia (CHR) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Chromia (CHR)might probably attain $0.5 by 2023.
Chromia (CHR) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Chromia (CHR) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, CHR might rally to hit $1 by 2024.
Chromia (CHR) Price Prediction 2025
If Chromia (CHR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, CHR would rally to hit $3.
Chromia (CHR) Price Prediction 2026
If Chromia (CHR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, CHR would rally to hit $5.
Chromia (CHR) Price Prediction 2027
If Chromia (CHR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, CHR would rally to hit $7.
Chromia (CHR) Price Prediction 2028
If Chromia (CHR) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, CHR would hit $9 in 2028.
Chromia (CHR) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Chromia (CHR), it would witness major spikes. CHR might hit $11 by 2029.
Chromia (CHR) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Chromia ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in CHR for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Chromia (CHR) might hit $13 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Chromia network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for CHR. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Chromia (CHR) in 2022 is $0.2723. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Chromia (CHR) price prediction for 2022 is $0.1335.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Chromia ecosystem, the performance of CHR would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $1.49 very soon. But, it might also reach $0.3 if the investors believe that CHR is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Chromia (CHR)?
The Chroma token (CHR) is the native token of the Chromia, a Layer-1 blockchain that serves as a Layer-2 EVM-compatible upgrade for Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain. The token was launched in May 2019.
2. Where can you purchase Chromia (CHR)?
Chromia (CHR) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, WhiteBIT, KuCoin, Gate.io, DigiFinex, Upbit and FTX.
3. Will Chromia (CHR) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Chromia platform, CHR has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Chromia (CHR)?
On November 20, 2021 Chromia (CHR) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $1.49.
5. Is Chromia (CHR) a good investment in 2022?
Chromia (CHR) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Chromia in the past few months, CHR is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Chromia (CHR) reach $0.3?
Chromia (CHR) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Chromia (CHR) will hit $0.3 soon.
7. What will be Chromia (CHR) price by 2023?
Chromia (CHR) price is expected to reach $0.5 by 2023.
8. What will be Chromia (CHR) price by 2024?
Chromia (CHR)price is expected to reach $1 by 2024.
9. What will be Chromia (CHR) price by 2025?
Chromia (CHR) price is expected to reach $3 by 2025.
10. What will be Chromia (CHR) price by 2026?
Chromia (CHR) price is expected to reach $5 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
GameStop’s NFT marketplace went live in July, with early support for Loopring.
With ImmutableX, players have access to NFTs that are built into the games itself.
A press statement published by GameStop on Monday states that the company has integrated support for ImmutableX into its NFT marketplace. As a result of the extension, tens of millions of users will have access to popular Web3 games including Gods Unchained, Guild of Guardians, and Illuvium.
ImmutableX is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2 technology. Their NFT minting process is gas-free and carbon-neutral, which is something they’re quite proud of.
Access to Millions of Additional NFTs
Integration is an “important step forward as Immutable brings the next billion players to Web3 gaming,” according to Robbie Ferguson, president and co-founder of ImmutableX. He continued by saying that the integration will “provide access to millions of additional NFTs.”
As part of their cooperation announcement earlier this year, GameStop and ImmutableX offered a $100 million grant fund to encourage the development of new games. It also includes Immutable Games Studio activations and connection with the GameStop wallet.
GameStop’s NFT marketplace went live in July, with early support for Loopring, another Ethereum project operating in the Layer 2 realm. Only 17 ImmutableX collections are available, compared to 818 Loopring collections on GameStop’s marketplace, but with ImmutableX, players have access to NFTs that are built into the games itself.
Furthermore, GameStop’s online database has 102,100 NFTs, which is roughly twice as many as it had at the time of its introduction in July. Meanwhile, GME stock, which made headlines across the globe in January owing to a Reddit-led short squeeze planned by retail traders, has climbed 14% over the previous five days. However, it seems that the NFT characteristics are not the driving force behind the recent market surge.
