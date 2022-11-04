News
Ravens top wide receiver Rashod Bateman to have season-ending foot surgery
Top Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman will have foot surgery on a Lisfranc injury and miss the rest of the season, coach John Harbaugh said Thursday.
Bateman, who missed the Ravens’ games in Week 5 and Week 6 with a foot sprain, was limited to 13 offensive snaps in last Thursday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Harbaugh said Monday that “there’s a little more there from a strain standpoint,” and that Bateman would miss “a few weeks.” The 2020 first-round draft pick also missed five games as a rookie while recovering from groin surgery.
“It was one of those [situations] where it was up to him,” Harbaugh said. “He and his agent and his family talked it over, and they decided it would be in his best interest to [have surgery], so we support him on that and understand what he’s doing.”
When active, Bateman has been one of the NFL’s most efficient wide receivers this season. He has 15 catches for 285 yards and two touchdowns, and only two players are averaging more yards per catch (19).
With Bateman sidelined, Devin Duvernay will return to his role as the Ravens’ top wide receiver. He has 24 catches for a career-high 313 yards and career-high three touchdowns.
This story will be updated.
()
News
A historic truce in Ethiopia could one day end the war, but there are reasons for caution: NPR
Phil Magokoe/AFP via Getty Images
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Now that two of Ethiopia’s warring parties have signed a historic peace accord, the world is watching to see if it will truly spell the end of one of the world’s deadliest conflicts.
The deal was reached on Wednesday as the war approached the two-year mark since fighting erupted in the Tigray region in the early hours of November 4, 2020. The fighting has killed hundreds of thousands of people, uprooted millions from their homes and devastated one of Africa’s largest economies.
At a ceremony in South Africa, mediators from the Ethiopian federal government and rebels from the northern Tigray region shook hands and posed for photos, before sitting down to sign a definitive cessation of hostilities.
But a major player in the conflict – the neighboring nation of Eritrea – was not involved in the negotiations, raising questions about the lasting power of the truce.
Here are some keys to understanding the meaning of the agreement.
Why did the war start?
The outbreak of the war was followed by months of escalating tensions between the federal government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), Tigray’s ruling party.
The TPLF once dominated Ethiopian politics, leading a coalition that ruled with an iron first for 27 years but was ousted by protests in 2018.
These tensions came to a head when Abiy postponed elections scheduled for August 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. When the TPLF conducted its own regional vote, Abiy suspended federal funding for Tigray.
Who fired the first shots is hotly disputed. Abiy’s government accuses the TPLF of attacking a federal army base in Tigray, while TPLF officials say they anticipated an invasion of their region by federal and allied troops from neighboring Eritrea.
Why has it intensified?
Federal Ethiopian troops and their Eritrean allies captured major towns and roads in Tigray early in the war, but were driven from the region in June 2021 in the face of a guerrilla campaign by the TPLF.
After that, the conflict spilled over into neighboring Amhara and Afar regions. The Tigray rebels went on the offensive, coming within 200km of the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, late last year and sparking an exodus of Western diplomats. But they were pushed back as strikes from hastily purchased government drones destroyed their overstretched supply lines.
An uneasy truce in place since March had halted the fighting, but hostilities erupted again in late August, with federal forces making significant gains last month by capturing a string of towns in Tigray.
All parties committed human rights abuses, investigators say. Eritrean troops in particular waged a campaign of mass murder and gang rape when they occupied Tigray between November 2020 and June 2021.
United Nations officials have concluded that the Ethiopian federal government has used starvation as a weapon of war by restricting aid access to Tigray, where 5.2 million people need assistance. Thousands of people are believed to have died of starvation and lack of medical supplies.
Much of the war was fought under severe communications blackouts. Internet and phone lines are down in areas affected by fighting and access to international media is tightly guarded, meaning little news leaks from war zones.
Still, the conflict mobilized large numbers of troops, with the number of fighters fighting on the eve of the peace deal estimated at between 500,000 and 1 million combined. “In terms of international comparison, this is currently the largest conflict in the world at the moment,” said a Western diplomat, speaking on the merits.
What’s in the deal?
In South Africa, the Ethiopian federal government and the TPLF have agreed to a permanent cessation of hostilities to end the bloodshed, according to their joint statement. They also agreed to restore services in Tigray and unhindered access for aid agencies.
The TPLF also agreed to disarm and demobilize its large armed force, while the federal government will restore its authority in the region by taking control of its roads and airports. Implementation of the agreement will be monitored by a team of experts overseen by the African Union (AU), a group of 55 member states, which negotiated the agreement.
The parties also said in the statement that they would put in place a transitional justice policy “to ensure accountability, truth, reconciliation and healing.”
Will the case hold?
Negotiators and foreign officials hailed the deal as an important first step, but stressed that more needed to be done to reach a lasting political settlement. “This moment is not the end of the peace process, but the beginning of it,” said AU special envoy and former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, who led the mediation efforts.
The main sticking points remain. The most important is the presence of Eritrean troops in Tigray. They are heavily involved in the fighting, but Eritrea was not represented at the talks and was not a party to the agreement.
The country’s leader, Isaias Afwerki, has long resented the leadership of the TPLF and may be reluctant to pull out of Tigray. Significantly, the agreement does not contain direct provisions for the withdrawal of Eritrean troops, and President Afwerki has the potential to spoil the peace process.
Another problem is the fate of Western Tigray. The region was occupied by Amhara forces at the start of the conflict and remains under their control. Amhara politicians insist the land is theirs by right, but Tigray’s rulers have already demanded its return.
NPR News
News
Kristian Winfield: It’s time for the Nets to put Ben Simmons in rice
It’s time for the Nets to put Ben Simmons in rice. Like a smartphone with water damage, Simmons is malfunctioning, and this is the franchise’s last option before trading it in for a new one.
Simmons, who is visibly inhibited by his offseason back surgery (a microdiscectomy after suffering a herniated disk) is now dealing with swelling in his left knee, swelling that will sideline him for at least the Nets’ upcoming road back-to-back in Washington and Charlotte.
Swelling that is a byproduct of rushing him back to the court following back surgery in May after missing the entire 2021-22 NBA season due to a combination of mental health and back issues.
Swelling that may have been avoidable had the Nets managed Simmons’ load early into the season.
Instead, the Nets played Simmons 32 minutes a night — a tick under his career average — to start the year even though it was clear his back issues are still plaguing him.
You can tell by how he runs: upright and uptight with short strides.
You can tell by how he jumps: without much lift, barely able to finish layups, let alone dunk the ball.
Even the harshest criticism of Simmons, who has never been known as an aggressive scorer, conveniently danced around his athletic gifts, unique for a player of his size.
Yet this is not the Ben Simmons who helped make the 76ers perennial contenders. It is not the Ben Simmons the Nets envisioned would fill James Harden’s shoes when they made the blockbuster deal with Philadelphia last season.
This Simmons is a shell of himself. He is a smartphone with water damage, and the only way to save such a phone is to put it in rice — otherwise the phone must be traded in for a new one.
So it’s only right the Nets put him in rice, or on ice. Given his importance to the success of this team, they can’t continue to put him at risk.
Not at risk of re-injury — he grimaced in pain and hunched over grabbing his lower back after colliding with Giannis Antetokounmpo in a game against the Bucks — or at risk of unnecessary public ridicule: A New York fixture, Harlem-born rapper Cam’Ron, sat courtside for a Nets game against the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 27, then went on an aggressive, expletive-laden rant on his Instagram story about how Simmons airballed a layup.
“Ben Simmons, stop wasting my [people’s] time,” Cam’Ron said. “Stop playing with [people]. You got [people] playing two on fu—ng five out there. If you don’t want to play basketball, go f—k with the Kardashians, the Jenners, whoever the f-–k you’re with.
“I went to the fu—ng game last night, and I watched you shoot an airball layup. Stop playing with my [people]. KD, Kyrie, I know y’all may not approve this message. This ain’t on them. This is on me. Stop playing with my [people]. Real talk, Ben. If you don’t want to play basketball, go do what the f-–k you wanna do.
“I could suit up and get two points, six fouls.”
As of now, Simmons isn’t practicing. He is only getting treatment to alleviate the soreness in his knee. The knee is secondary because the swelling will subside with time. It is the back that remains a cause for concern because backs are fickle. They can be fine today then flare up tomorrow.
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. also expressed a need for the world to be patient with Simmons. Porter can uniquely relate, having undergone multiple back surgeries in his basketball career.
“That’s the biggest thing that happens with a back injury — whether it’s a back injury or a back sprain or strain, or the things I dealt with, or what Ben Simmons is dealing with: It takes a while for explosiveness or athleticism and all those things to come back,” Porter said in a recent interview. “People are so hard on Ben Simmons, but I know what he’s going through because he’s able to play right now, but he’s not back to [being] Ben Simmons, and it’ll take a little while for him to have all the explosiveness.
“He’ll get that back, but it takes time, so I think anything with the back, it inhibits a lot of the explosiveness.”
Explosiveness is the foundation of Simmons’ game. It’s what’s made him a perennial All-Star, a perennial All-Defense Team member, and it’s what makes the idea of him alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and a bevy of shooters and rim finishers dangerous in the Eastern Conference.
Those ideas, however, can’t come to life if Simmons isn’t healthy, and the only way to ensure he gets there is to shut him down — or put him in rice — until he is fully functioning once again.
()
News
Arsenal v FC Zürich: Europa League – live | Europa League
Key events
I made the MBM for reverse mounting. It was the day the queen died and everything got a little weird. Hopefully everything will be more normal tonight.
Manchester United have blocked Harry Maguire at Real Sociedad. Can Mikel Arteta beat this later?
Read former Arsenal midfielder Karen Carney on Roberto De Zerbi excitement.
Good to see Reiss Nelson rewarded for his weekend performance with a start tonight. Will he win a series of games in the Arsenal squad?
Bukayo Sako’s World Cup looked in doubt on Sunday when he was withdrawn injured against Nottingham Forest. Turns out things weren’t so bad and he’s already back on the bench.
Starting lineups
Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Vieira, Elneny, Lokonga; Nelson, Jesus, Nketiah
Subtitles: Eh, Hillson, Cedric, Tomiyasu, Saliba, Zinchenko, Partey, Smith, Odegaard, Saka, Marquinhos, Martinelli
Zurich: Brecher, Boranijasevic, Kamberi, Katic, Aliti, Condé, Selnaes, Guerrero, Aiyegun, Okita, Rohner
Subtitles: Kostadinovic, Omeragic, Krasniqi, Santini, Marchesano, Hornschuh, Vyunnyk, Hodza, Mets, Jump
Hello
Arsenal have already secured their qualification for the Round of 16 but they will be desperate to win tonight to avoid any risk of a playoff against a Champions League dropout.
Beating FC Zurich will guarantee first place and a bye to the Round of 16, but if PSV fail to pick up maximum points against Bodo Glimt, it would also guarantee Arsenal finish the group first.
The Gunners won the reverse game earlier in the competition 2-1. It was a relatively tight affair considering the chasm of quality and available budgets. Since that match in September, Zurich have changed coaches after a poor start to the Swiss league, which they sit at the bottom with a rather disappointing nine points from 14 games.
Their new manager is Bo Henrikson, who I’m sure we all remember spending three years with Kidderminster Harriers after being snapped up by fellow Dane Jan Molby, whose glasses I picked up at the weekend after dropping them on the Old Trafford press room. floor (this is the content you need). Henrikson’s managerial credentials are more illustrious than his playing career. He spent six years in Horsens before moving to Midtjylland, a role he left after a year.
Will he be able to outsmart Mikel Arteta? Let’s find out.
Kick off: 8:00 p.m. GMT
theguardian
News
Kyle Lowry proving at his best when featured with incomplete Heat; Butler does not travel to Indiana
For as encouraging as the back-to-back victories over the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings stood, the reality is it was not quite the complete Miami Heat.
In Tuesday’s win over the Warriors, the Heat’s rotation had to be reset once Tyle Herro was lost with an eye bruise after only 9:57 of court time. Wednesday’s win over the Kings came with Jimmy Butler out due to hip soreness.
But what the wins did show is that when needed to step up, when the canvas again was his to create, Kyle Lowry still is more than capable of his moments.
Tuesday, there were 13 points, nine assists and five rebounds against the defending champions. Wednesday, when even more was needed, there were a season-high 22 points, as well as seven assists and five rebounds.
“Kyle really was like this all training camp,” coach Erik Spoelstra said of these past two games of Lowry lift. “We’re trying to figure some things out and develop a continuity and a flow with that starting unit, and he’s really sacrificed, to try to help the other guys really step up and establish themselves.
“And sometimes you can get lost in the sauce, as Chris Bosh used to say. But when you need him to make plays, he’s still every bit of who he’s been through the course of his Hall of Fame career.”
Lowry said with Butler down, he knew it was time to step up Wednesday night.
“I’ve got to play more aggressive when one of our guys are out,” Lowry said, with the Heat turning their attention to Friday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
To Spoelstra, it was as if Wednesday was a statement to those who were doubting Lowry at 36.
“I don’t even know how he felt or whatever,” Spoelstra said. “But he’s bringing his best because probably he invents some challenge in his own mind of like, ‘I’m going to really bring it tonight,’ on a second night, play big minutes. And Jimmy being out, I thought he really kept us afloat and really put some pressure on the defense.”
All part of an ongoing process, Lowry said, with Herro added to the opening mix along with himself, Butler, Bam Adebayo and Caleb Martin.
“Honestly,” Lowry said, “I think we’ve got such young, really good basketball players, Tyler, Bam. And they’re going to continue to be our big guns, and Jimmy. So for me, it’s just about finding a way to be productive, but also helping those guys get better and get good looks and become All-Stars and All-NBA guys, where we’re all getting our team where we can be competing for a championship.
“So it’s kind of, yeah, you’ve got to find your balance. And sometimes it just takes time. And it takes energy and effort to try to figure it out.”
No Butler
Butler did not travel with the team Thursday to Indiana, still dealing with tightness in his left hip. That will afford him at least four more days off, since the next game after Friday is Monday, when the Heat host the Portland Trail Blazers.
Also not traveling were Victor Oladipo, amid his ongoing knee issue, and forward Nikola Jovic, who suffered a nasal bruise Thursday at FTX Arena.
Still listed as out is Omer Yurtseven, due to his ankle impingement.
In addition, Adebayo is questionable with a knee bruise.
Roster set
With the Heat’s G League affiliate opening its season Saturday, the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Thursday announced their roster.
It is a mix that includes players both present and away from the team.
For example, listed on the Skyforce’s opening-night roster is two-way guard Dru Smith, who remains with the Heat, as well as guard Marcus Garrett, who is sidelined due to a wrist fracture.
Featured on the Skyforce roster is Heat two-way forward Jamal Cain, as well as two undrafted prospects cut at the end of Heat camp: guard Jamaree Bouyea and center Orlando Robinson.
Also on the roster are former NBA players Mychal Mulder and Chandler Hutchinson, with former Broward College and Barry University guard Landon Kirkwood also making the roster that is coached by former Heat forward Kasib Powell.
()
News
‘Date From Hell’ Steals Truck From Man On First Date, Leads Cops Into High-Speed Chase: Report
A Georgia woman who allegedly met a man on a dating app stole his truck on their first date before leading authorities on a wild high-speed chase that was captured on video.
Jenifer Lee Gray became the “meet from hell”, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Sgt. Toby Nix told FOX 5 Atlanta.
The 37-year-old, also known as Piper, met the victim, Wesley Burson, on the dating app ‘Plenty of Fish’, according to WSB-TV. The man arranged for an Uber to pick up Gray from the hotel in Northwest Atlanta on Thursday night and take her home to Coweta County for their first date.
“As they were getting ready to go out for the evening, he was getting ready, he heard his truck start in the driveway, and she stayed in it,” Nix told FOX 5.
GEORGIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL STAR’S GIRLFRIEND TALKS ABOUT HARROWING SHOOTING ON COUPLE’S DATE NIGHT
Burson said he went to the bathroom when he heard his truck start outside, according to the incident report.
When he returned from the restroom, he spotted his truck in the front yard and dialed 911 to report the vehicle stolen. Deputies responding to the call spotted the truck with Gray driving near the intersection of Georgia State Route 34 Bypass and Temple Avenue.
Deputies said Gray refused to stop and accelerated to speeds over 100mph.
“On the freeway, speeds were over 100 mph, she was driving recklessly, trying to swerve and hit our patrol car as he tried to do a PIT maneuver,” Nix said.
Deputies attempted two PIT maneuvers before the truck hit a ditch twice, and the tires were also flattened by stop sticks. The truck spun at least once, but Gray was able to briefly get it under control.
CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Gray was rushed to Piedmont Newnan Hospital for evaluation before being transferred to Coweta County Jail for robbery while taking and running/attempting to escape from a police officer.
Fox
News
Netanyahu set to return to power in Israel after PM concedes
By JOSEF FEDERMAN (Associated Press)
JERUSALEM (AP) — Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday appeared set to return to power as head of Israel’s most right-wing government ever after winning this week’s national election, with the current caretaker prime minister conceding defeat.
Final results showed Netanyahu’s Likud Party and its ultranationalist and religious partners capturing a solid majority in Israel’s Knesset, or parliament.
The strong showing promised to end the political gridlock that has paralyzed Israel for the past three and a half years. But the planned agenda of the new government expected to take office — including an overhaul of the country’s legal system and a tough line against the Palestinians — promises to further polarize a deeply divided nation and risks antagonizing Israel’s closest allies abroad.
Israel on Tuesday held its fifth election since 2019 in a race, like the previous four, that was widely seen as a referendum on Netanyahu’s fitness to rule as he faces corruption charges. While the previous races ended in deadlock, Netanyahu managed a disciplined campaign that gave him the edge over a divided and disorganized opposition.
The acting prime minister, Yair Lapid, conceded defeat and called Netanyahu to congratulate him shortly before the final results were released. Lapid said he had instructed his staff to prepare an organized transition of power.
“The state of Israel comes before any political consideration,” Lapid said. “I wish Netanyahu success, for the sake of the people of Israel and the state of Israel.”
There was no immediate comment from Netanyahu.
According to the unofficial final results, Netanyahu and his ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox allies captured 64 seats in Israel’s 120-seat Knesset. His opponents in the outgoing coalition, led by Lapid, won 51 seats, with the remainder held by a small unaffiliated Arab faction. Netanyahu still has to conduct negotiations with his partners, but is expected to form a coalition in the coming weeks.
The election focused heavily on the values that are meant to define the state: Jewish or democratic. In the end, voters favored their Jewish identity.
Netanyahu’s main governing partner is expected to be Religious Zionism, a far-right party whose main candidate, Itamar Ben-Gvir has built a career on confrontations with Palestinians and espouses anti-Arab views that were once largely confined to an extremist fringe.
The party will be the third-largest in parliament.
Ben-Gvir says he wants to end Palestinian autonomy in parts of the occupied West Bank and maintain Israel’s occupation over the Palestinians, now in its 56th year, indefinitely. Until recently, he hung a photo in his home of a Jewish militant who murdered 29 Palestinian worshippers in a 1994 mosque shooting in the West Bank.
Ben-Gvir has labeled Arab lawmakers “terrorists” and called for their deportation. The far-right lawmaker, who recently brandished a pistol while visiting a tense Palestinian neighborhood in east Jerusalem, wants to be put in charge of the country’s police force.
The party’s leader, Bezalel Smotrich, a fellow West Bank settler who has made anti-Arab remarks, has his sights set on the Defense Ministry. That would make him the overseer of the military and Israel’s West Bank military occupation.
Party officials favor aggressive settlement construction in the West Bank. They also have made repeated anti-LGBTQ comments.
These positions have threatened to antagonize American Jews, who are overwhelmingly liberal, and put Israel’s next government on a collision course with the Biden administration.
The White House on Thursday said it was looking forward to working with Israel on “our shared histories and values.”
But in a separate comment, State Department spokesman Ned Price said the U.S. hopes Israel “will continue to share the values of an open, democratic society, including tolerance and respect for all in civil society, particularly for minority groups.” He also reiterated support for a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians – an idea with little, if any, support among the incoming government.
Italy’s new far-right premier, Giorgia Meloni, congratulated Netanyahu on Twitter. “Ready to strengthen our friendship and our bilateral relations, to better face our common challenges,″ she wrote.
Hungary’s nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orban, also congratulated Netanyahu, calling him “a friend of Hungary.”
As the votes were being counted, Israeli-Palestinian violence was flaring, with at least four Palestinians killed in separate incidents, and an Israeli police officer wounded lightly in a stabbing in Jerusalem’s Old City.
Ben-Gvir used the incidents to promise a tougher approach to Palestinian attackers once he enters government.
“The time has come to restore security to the streets,” he tweeted. “The time has come for a terrorist who goes out to carry out an attack to be taken out!”
While Religious Zionism could cause Netanyahu headaches abroad, it could bring him relief at home.
The party has promised to enact changes to Israeli law that could halt Netanyahu’s corruption trial and make the charges disappear. Along with other nationalist allies, they also want to weaken the independence of the judiciary and concentrate more power in the hands of lawmakers. Netanyahu says the trial is a witch hunt against him orchestrated by a hostile media and a biased judicial system.
Netanyahu remains a deeply polarizing figure in Israel. If his coalition takes power and pushes forward with its war on the justice system, these divisions are likely to deepen.
Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving leader, was ousted in 2021 after 12 consecutive years in power by an ideologically-diverse coalition. The coalition collapsed in the spring over infighting.
The strong showing by Likud and its allies reflected a decades-long shift to the right by the Israeli electorate.
Both Likud and Religious Zionism tapped into fears over Palestinian violence in the West Bank, accused Lapid of being weak and demonized his government for being the first to include an Arab party in a coalition.
Israel’s dovish left wing, meanwhile, had an abysmal showing in the election. The Labor party, which was a dominant force in Israeli politics for decades and supports Palestinian statehood, squeaked into parliament with the minimum four seats. The anti-occupation Meretz was banished into political exile for the first time since it was founded three decades ago.
“This is a disaster for Meretz, a disaster for the country and yes, a disaster for me,” Meretz’s distraught leader, Zehava Galon, said in a video.
Ravens top wide receiver Rashod Bateman to have season-ending foot surgery
Ep06- DealShaker – Companion Guide For BBC’s “The Missing Cryptoqueen” Podcast
A historic truce in Ethiopia could one day end the war, but there are reasons for caution: NPR
Kristian Winfield: It’s time for the Nets to put Ben Simmons in rice
Arsenal v FC Zürich: Europa League – live | Europa League
Arweave (AR) Rallies By Over 60%; Levels To Watch For Price Continuation
Kyle Lowry proving at his best when featured with incomplete Heat; Butler does not travel to Indiana
‘Date From Hell’ Steals Truck From Man On First Date, Leads Cops Into High-Speed Chase: Report
Crypto Exchange Kraken Launches NFT Marketplace
Netanyahu set to return to power in Israel after PM concedes
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
News1 week ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches
-
Fashion2 weeks ago
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
-
News1 day ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News4 weeks ago
Woodbury trafficking sting: MN man wanted girl to have sex with his dog, police say