Republicans file 1,000-page report saying FBI is ‘rotten to the core’ and downplaying Hunter Biden
BREAKING NEWS: Republicans release 1,000-page report saying FBI is ‘rotten to the core’, manipulated domestic violent extremism statistics for political gain and deliberately downplayed ‘serious allegations of wrongdoing’ by Hunter Biden
- Republicans on the then-House Judiciary Committee released a 1,000-page report on politicization and misconduct in the FBI
- He said the FBI was ‘rotten at heart’, manipulated domestic violent extremism statistics and downplayed allegations against Hunter Biden
- Republican members of the committee also said whistleblowers made allegations of “widespread corruption, manipulation and abuse.”
- The report was created without the help of the Democratic majority and was released four days before the midterm elections
Republicans on the then-House Judiciary Committee released a 1,000-page report on politicization and misconduct within the FBI.
The damning filing said the office was “rotten to its core”, manipulated domestic violent extremism statistics for political gain, and downplayed investigations and “serious allegations of wrongdoing” against Hunter Biden.
Republican members of the committee also said whistleblowers made allegations of “widespread corruption, manipulation and abuse.”
The report was created without help from the committee’s Democrats, who are the majority party, and was released four days before the midterm elections.
It details Senator Chuck Grassley’s revelation that Agent Tim Thibault as part of a “‘plan’ to discredit derogatory information” about President Joe Biden’s son, and made the allegations of the laptop are “falsely” labeled as “disinformation”.
“The Federal Bureau of Investigation, under Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland, is broken,” the GOP report said. “The problem lies not with the majority of front-line agents who serve our country, but with the politicized bureaucracy of the FBI.”
Republicans call it “the first full account of FBI problems to date that undermine the FBI’s core law enforcement mission.”
Republicans accuse the FBI of using counterterrorism resources to target parents at highly contentious school board meetings during the pandemic and of abusing foreign surveillance powers.
“Over the past year, a slew of whistleblowers have approached Republicans on the Judiciary Committee with allegations of political bias by FBI senior management and abuse of law enforcement powers. federal agency law,” the report added.
“These whistleblowers risked their careers out of loyalty to principle and a commitment to restoring public confidence in the FBI. This report begins to tell their stories.
“Even at this early stage, a startling conclusion is clear: the FBI and its parent agency, the Department of Justice, have become political institutions.”
Americans “deserve confidence that the enormous power and reach of federal law enforcement will be used fairly and without any indication of politicization,” the report continued.
“The FBI has the power, literally, to ruin a person’s life – to invade their residence, take their property, and even deprive them of their liberty,” he adds.
In its first summary of the Hunter investigation, the report says there is “increasing evidence over the past two years” that he “received preferential treatment from law enforcement.” federal authorities who appeared to have turned a blind eye to the potential national security threats presented by its business dealings with Chinese, Russians and other foreign nationals.
Republicans on the then-House Judiciary Committee released a 1,000-page report on politicization and misconduct in the FBI
“POLITIZATION” OF THE FBI: THE KEY POINTS OF THE REPORT
1) The FBI leadership is abusing its law enforcement power for political reasons.
2) The FBI artificially inflates and manipulates domestic violent extremism statistics for political purposes.
3) The FBI is downplaying and reducing the spread of serious allegations of wrongdoing against Hunter Biden.
4) The Justice Department and the FBI are using counterterrorism resources to target parents who resist a far-left educational program.
5) The FBI abuses its foreign surveillance authorities.
6) The Department of Justice and the FBI are conducting an unprecedented raid on the home of a former president.
7) The FBI tracks down a Republican congressman on a family vacation to seize his personal cell phone.
8) The Justice Department and the FBI continue to license attacks on pro-life facilities and churches relentlessly, while pushing an anti-life agenda.
9) The FBI conducting an “intelligence” assessment of a conservative charity under the guise of investigating alleged unrelated crimes.
10) The FBI purges employees who refuse to align themselves with management’s political ideology.
11) The FBI helps Big Tech censor American political speech.
Morton Grove’s ‘official’ Chicago Christmas tree beat out 80 other entries – NBC Chicago
A suburban family’s 55-foot blue Colorado spruce will soon have a new home: Millennium Park in Chicago.
The tree, which has graced the lawn of a Morton Grove home for decades, beat more than 80 entries when it was selected to be the city of Chicago’s 109th annual “official” Christmas tree for 2022.
“We saw the tree grow old,” says the Morton Grove family. “It was a backdrop for many family photos. Before, he was only as tall as my husband, and he used to decorate it. After that, we saw him grow up. was only a matter of time before we had to cut it – but it comes out with a bang.”
According to the City of Chicago, landscapers and experts evaluated each tree entry, looking at thickness, width, fullness, trunk strength, how easily it can be moved and more.
At 8 a.m., crews will begin extracting the tree using tree-felling equipment like chainsaws. The tree is expected to be loaded onto a truck around 9:30 a.m. and then travel to Chicago.
From there, it will be decorated and beautified, according to the city, before arriving at its new Millennium Park home for the holiday season, beginning with the annual tree lighting ceremony Nov. 18 at Millennium Park.
The tree will be on display until January 8.
Suspect in unlawful burglary of Katie Hobbs’ US campaign office wanted by ICE
The suspect accused of breaking into the campaign office of Katie Hobbs, the Democratic Arizona gubernatorial candidate, is in the country illegally from Portugal and wanted by immigration authorities.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement authorities say the suspect, Daniel Mota Dos Reis, arrived in the United States as a student in 2018 but violated his admission requirements.
He “is currently on release for an administrative immigration violation for failing to maintain his status as a registered student at an academic institution,” ICE told Fox News.
Mr. Mota was arrested on October 27 and charged with burglary. He was released on bail, but the federal government remanded him in custody.
Mr Mota was arrested after an officer saw a news report with surveillance video of the incident and recognized him from an earlier burglary.
Police did not find a political motive for the incident despite the Hobbs campaign’s insinuation about it.
Immediately after the burglary, Hobbs’ campaign manager Nicole DeMont accused Republican opponent Kari Lake and her supporters of “spreading dangerous misinformation and inciting threats against anyone they deem appropriate.”
In addition, the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is a Canadian citizen who was in the country illegally.
George Booth, New York cartoonist of sublime zaniness, dies at 96
Arts
“Booth’s cartoons express the will to carry on in the face of disaster.”
George Booth, the New York cartoonist who created a world of eccentrics sharing life’s chaos with a pointy-eared bull terrier that once barked a flower to death, and occasionally with a herd of cats that shredded couches and blinds between sweet naps, died Tuesday at his home in Brooklyn, New York. He was 96 years old.
His daughter and only immediate survivor, Sarah Booth, said the cause was complications from dementia.
In a typical Booth cartoon, there are a lot of things going on at the same time. A dazed dog leaps a meter into the air. A shocked cat rushes to an open window, knocking a newspaper out of the hands of a shaken man – all while his frumpy wife stands in a kitchen door with blackened eyes, announcing, “Eyeliner is back!”
Or, while twenty or so cats are lounging in a living room and a man in his pajamas is frowning at a newspaper in his armchair, his wife in the kitchen says, “Edgar, please run right now to the mall, and get some milk and cat food. Don’t get canned tuna, or chicken, or liver, or any of those horrible combinations. Shop and get a surprise. Cats love surprises.
Or, as a neighbor with a big nose peers over a garden fence, 10 cats leap through a back door to freedom and scatter in all directions as a woman at the open screen door yells at her. them: the clock!”
In half a century at The New Yorker, Booth drew about twenty covers and hundreds of goofy cartoons for the inside pages. He became one of the most popular stars of a magazine whose readers relished the sophisticated spirit of cartoons. His colleagues included Ed Koren, Jules Feiffer, Ed Sorel, Roz Chast, Art Spiegelman, David Levine, Charles Addams and George Price.
An affable artist who mostly resisted commercial offers, Booth was once asked to draw his trademark bull terrier as a gift for an unnamed celebrity. Instead, he recalls, he defiantly drew a “sick chicken”. He later learned the gift was for President Ronald Reagan, who was “very kind” when the two met in the Oval Office, he told The New York Times in 1993. never had it shot.”
“His work speaks of hope in the midst of what feels like calamity,” said Bonnell Robinson, curator of Boston’s 1993 cartoon exhibit “Lines of the Times: 50 Years of Great American Cartoons.” told the Times. “Booth’s cartoons express the will to carry on in the face of disaster.” A cartoon in the series depicted a living room filled with bric-a-brac, pets, and miscellaneous relatives. “Attention everyone”, chirps a woman. “Here’s Poppa, and we’ll drive away the annoying worries!”
Booth’s pen-and-ink cartoons have been collected into a dozen books, reproduced as works of art, and sold in galleries. He lectured extensively and joined discussion groups at schools, museums, and comic book art shows until he slowed down in his 90s.
Booth’s repertoire wasn’t just dogs and cats. His topics ranged from the joys and perils of gardening and car repairs to banking and encounters with the Internal Revenue Service.
A couple sits in front of an inquisitor entering their tax returns. The taxpayer collapses in his chair, discouraged, but his wife angrily attacks the listener: “Stop talking about my husband as ‘The one whose ox is gored’”.
Booth also drew shaggy cavemen, some with nice manners. Crawling at the foot of a cliff as a prehistoric witch watches them from atop an escarpment, one asks the other, “Is your mother coming to dinner tonight?”
One of Booth’s best-known offerings—a two-page, 12-panel page that aired on January 12, 1975, “Ip Gissa Gul” (meaning “Ape Gets a Girl”)—was about cavemen who stumble upon an angry, frustrated monkey who wants a mate. He eventually kidnaps a cave girl. The cavemen later find the monkey, the cave girl, and six small creatures, and wonder about the existence of the first cave children.
But readers’ favorite by far was Booth’s hatter-crazed bull terrier, who circled around until he was giddy, scratched a lot and posed staring on a lawn next to a warning sign: “Warning! Nervous dog. He graced New Yorker t-shirts and became the magazine’s unofficial mascot, almost as notable as the top hat Eustace Tilley, who appears on the cover once a year. As Lee Lorenz, art editor of The New Yorker, once said, “If you can’t recognize a Booth cartoon, you need the Braille magazine.”
Booth had no explanation for his dog’s popularity. “I’m not trying to analyze humor,” he told The Times in 1993. “You’re not going anywhere doing that. One thing’s funny or it’s not funny. I began to draw what I thought was an ugly dog. After a letter writer asked if it was an English bull terrier, he replied, “I went to the library, I improved his breeding and made him an English bull terrier.
Booth’s zoological record for a cartoon was 86 cats and 74 dogs, not counting the little clouds of flies he drew around certain characters. “From a business perspective, it doesn’t make sense to draw 86 cats and 74 dogs,” he noted, because as a contract freelancer he was paid a flat rate. “But,” he said, “I like it.”
Incidentally, Booth owned a few cats but no dogs, and a 1998 New Yorker profile explained that he “didn’t care much about them — a surprise considering how he captures them in his cartoons.” .
After the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, The New Yorker said it would not air cartoons that week. But Booth submitted one anyway, showing Mrs. Ritterhouse, a recurring character inspired by her mother, with her head bowed and her hands clasped in prayer. Her cat covered her face with her paws. It was the only cartoon The New Yorker aired that week.
George Booth was born in Cainsville, Missouri on June 28, 1926. He and his brothers, Gaylord and James, grew up on a farm near Fairfax, Missouri, a small town where their father, Earl (known as Billy) , was a teacher and school administrator and their mother, Irma (Swindle) Booth, an artist, taught in a one-room country schoolhouse.
After graduating from Fairfax High School in 1944, he joined the Marine Corps and spent part of his enlistment at Leatherneck magazine in Washington. He was recalled to the Marines during the Korean War, and in 1952 he moved to New York. He studied at various art schools and was the art director of a representative of a trade magazine for seven years.
He also sold cartoons to Collier’s, Look, and The Saturday Evening Post, where he was eventually hired as an artist. Just as he was to start work, the magazine closed (temporarily) in 1969. But an editor sent him with a recommendation to William Shawn, editor of The New Yorker, the holy grail of cartoonists.
Booth married Dione Babcock in 1958. She died October 26, also at their Brooklyn home, of pancreatic cancer.
For decades, Booth lived in Stony Brook, New York, on Long Island. In 2014, after organ problems left him hospitalized for weeks, he moved to his daughter’s home in Brooklyn, where he continued to work. His wife joined them in Brooklyn at the start of the pandemic.
He last contributed to The New Yorker in 2019, but his most recent appearances there, all in January this year, were the cover drawing for the January 24 issue, an interview with his daughter and a short documentary online about his life and career.
His cartoon collections included “Pussycats Need Love, Too” (1981), “Omnibooth” (1984), “Booth Again!” (1989), “The Essential George Booth” (1998) and “About Dogs” (2009). His work has also been featured in anthologies including “The New Yorker Book of Cat Cartoons” (1990) and “The New Yorker Book of Dog Cartoons” (1992).
The National Cartoonists Society recognized his work with its Gag Cartoon Award in 1993 and its Milton Caniff Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010. Booth is to be inducted, now posthumously, into the Society of Illustrators Hall of Fame on Thursday at the banquet the organization’s annual awards show in Manhattan.
Some of Booth’s animals had good tastes in music and pegs. A naughty cat is carried away by his mistress in an inglorious neck and ass hold. An angry saxophonist rubs his injured ankle. And the man of the house, holding his violin bow after an interrupted duet, bends down solicitously and says: do excuse me, Rinehart. The cat has never bitten anyone before.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
Tensions erupt between North and South Korea as countries conduct military drills
Seoul, South Korea — Air force military training has taken place in North and South Korean airspace as the two nations continue to escalate tensions on the Korean Peninsula as 180 North Korean fighter jets fly more than four hours just north of the military border were detected by the South Korean military on Friday.
“Northern military aircraft were active in several areas such as the northern interior area and over the East and West Sea,” the Southern Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
In response, the South Korean Air Force “emergency scrambled its predominant air force”, including 80 F-35As. The JCS added that 240 aircraft that were already participating in joint ROK-US “Vigilant Storm” training “maintained a readiness posture” while carrying out planned exercises.
North Korea this week tested nearly 30 long-range and short-range ballistic missiles, including a failed intercontinental ballistic missile.
These provocations have prompted the United States and South Korea to extend air force exercises that North Korea sees as joint training to invade and overthrow their regime.
This week’s provocations by the North are more or less Pyongyang responding to ROK-US drills, analysts say.
“Since the denuclearization talks stalled, North Korea has been in an unfavorable situation. Both the Biden administration and the South Korean government are now intransigent, so North Korea is reacting even more strongly,” Wi Sung-Lak, secretary general of the Seoul-based Korea Peace Foundation, told ABC News.
ABC News’ Kate Hakyung Lee contributed to this report.
No shame with Heat for getting in a zone, even if it makes them defensive
The comment was offered practically out of indignation in the wake of the Miami Heat’s Tuesday night victory over the Golden State Warriors at FTX Arena.
“Their lesser defenders who were on the floor,” Warriors forward Draymond Green said, “they were able to hide in the zone.”
It was as if Heat coach Erik Spoelstra wasn’t willing to meet the challenge of the moment straight up.
Which, of course, he wasn’t, not the way the Heat had played man-to-man defense for not only other stages of that game, but also when the Warriors defeated the Heat a week earlier at Chase Center.
To some, zone defense is the easy out, the contrast to Heat center Bam Adebayo insisting teammates “guard our yard” or the “meet-the-challenge” mantra of the Heat years that Pat Riley coached the team.
But with players in and out of the lineup, again the case for the Heat with Friday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, it has afforded the Heat the opportunity to avoid net-negative individual defensive matchups, and, yes, hide shaky defenders.
“I think it just allows us to change the speed of the game,” forward Max Strus said. “I think with that, it just kind of slows down their offense and makes them just pass around it and shoot a lot of threes.
“I don’t know what it is, but I think we’re just pretty good at it and we have a good flow as a group together in it.”
Indeed, while not the defense of choice, or even second choice for most teams, opponents enter games against the Heat aware that Spoelstra is willing to change things up at a moment’s notice. That again was the case in Thursday night’s victory over the visiting Sacramento Kings, with the Heat arguably utilizing more zone in the early stages of this season than previous seasons.
“A lot of people don’t run it in the NBA,” Adebayo said. “We run it. We’ve executed it at a high level and it gives teams problems.”
Stephen Curry acknowledged as much after his team’s loss.
“It’s designed to take you out of your patterns and make you take shots you’re not really as comfortable with,” he said, “because it’s out of your normal offense.”
As of late it has been a decidedly productive approach, particularly when Caleb Martin and Gabe Vincent are setting an active, aggressive tone at the top of the zone.
“I give Miami credit,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said, “they stifled us in those last five minutes with their zone and they were super active in it.”
Or as Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins put it, “We just couldn’t execute the plays that we wanted to execute because of the zone. They just made us switch up our rhythm.”
For a team with a highly complex formula for defensive switches at the point of attack, as well as accompanying secondary coverages in man-to-man, it somewhat eases the equation.
“I think guys are comfortable because you know exactly where your help is going to be in your rotations,” said forward Jimmy Butler, out for these past two games due to hip soreness. “You get an opportunity to put your hands on the basketball and get a lot of deflections, get you into the open floor. Not everybody works against zone in practice. So I think that’s also a reason why it plays to our advantage.”
Oddly, considering all of that guard-our-yard and Riley bravado over the years, it’s sort of become the Heat’s thing under Spoelstra.
“We’ve played in [zone] a lot throughout my time here,” guard Duncan Robinson said. “So the principles, I think everybody is comfortable with and on board with. It’s just a matter of building that connectivity on that end.
“It’s the same thing with any sort of defense. It’s a good curveball that we’ve used periodically.”
Mark Canha explains how the Mets renewed his passion for baseball
Mark Canha had a successful first season with the Mets after arriving last winter from Oakland on a two-year, $26.5 million contract.
The veteran outfielder played in 140 games and posted a .266/.367/.403 slash with 13 home runs and 61 RBIs. He also led the major leagues with 28 hits per pitch for a team that won 101 games before being knocked out of the playoffs by the Padres in the wild card round.
Post Sports+ caught up with Canha, who left New York last week with her family and has already started off-season training in Arizona. Canha spoke about his love for playing in New York and offered some hints about where the team might go with key potential free agents.
Now that you’ve had time to relax and reflect on the season, how did you enjoy your first year in New York?
Mark Canha: I liked it. It was everything I could have hoped for and more, and it was amazing. Everything from playing in New York and the fans and the limelight. Not only that, but also where the organization was, it’s really cool. I didn’t really know how it was before, but I heard some things. And it’s an organization that’s trying to turn over a new leaf, and it was great to be a part of that and for me and my family in every way.
I think it helps to have played well and done a decent job, but I don’t want to play anywhere else. If I could finish my career with the Mets, that would be ideal because I love him so much. It kind of revitalized my passion for the game, actually.
That’s quite a statement. For a lot of guys it could go the opposite direction playing in New York…
Canha: The fact that we played well and succeeded to some extent helps a lot. And I know it’s not easy to lose in New York. but we had a successful season – not as much as we wanted, but 101 wins is a lot of baseball wins and it was just fun. I loved the guys, the staff and the people in the organization. It’s just a very cool place to come and work.
You didn’t really know Buck Showalter before this season. How did you enjoy playing for him?
Canha: Nothing more can be asked of a manager. It’s the same guy every day. He just does such a good job. He has the experience, but he really understands that you have to be methodical to keep everyone pulling in the same direction. He’s so consistent with who he is and the attention to detail with the game…the things he regularly thinks about and shares with you when you’re in the dugout or getting ready for the game, it’s is new, which is kind of crazy to say, but I think about it all the time. Over the year he was talking about things and bringing up things, where I was like, “Man, this is something I never thought about” or a new situation that really wasn’t addressed or which we haven’t talked about. It reminds you that this game is incredibly complicated. I am still learning at 33 after 10 years of professional career. He’s an educator, and it’s fun to learn.
You are back in Arizona now. Was it hard to leave NYC after living here with your family all season?
Canha: We love it in New York and we had so much fun, but it’s time to get back into offseason mode…we’re sort of getting back to normal life. Our daughter, my eldest, she is 4 years old, and we are trying to understand how school works with baseball? Both children were young enough that we didn’t have to worry about them, but now is the time to start thinking about them. Next year, when it will be kindergarten, I don’t know. Our world is spinning right now as parents. It’s a bit like the first time at school for children, only worse: it’s more stressful for us because we don’t know what to do.
You know Chris Bassitt from your time together in Oakland. Do you have any idea where he’s headed with possible free agency looming?
Canha: I think Bassitt will be back. I’m not sure, but I think he really likes New York. And I think he likes the team. I think he really likes guys. Kind of like me, it was a very different experience – in a good way – from Oakland, and I think we both felt that. We’re so excited to be in the situation we’re in… I think we both felt like we had a shot at winning a World Series [in New York], so I think he’s really enjoying that and being around the caliber of talent that we have on the pitching team. And I think he realizes that it’s special, and I’d like to believe that he would want to go back and start over.
Other big potential free agents are Jacob deGrom, Edwin Diaz and Brandon Nimmo. Are these situations more difficult to assess?
Canha: These are harder because I really have no idea where these guys are with their headspace. Jake told me he wanted to come back too, and he really likes it too. I think Jake and Max [Scherzer] and Bassitt have a very good friendship that they have developed over this year and a good professional relationship as well. I’m hopeful for Jake, but Diaz and Nimmo, I have no idea where they are. They both had very good years. I’m sure they want to be compensated for this and rightly deserve it. But I don’t know where that takes us. I would like to get them back.
The Mets were left out in voting for the Gold Glove Award, but that wasn’t as much of a surprise as how few players on the team were nominated.
Tomas Nido was the Mets’ lone finalist, and as someone who split his time at catcher, he realistically had little chance of winning the award. JT Realmuto of the Phillies won over Nido.
But the lack of gear shouldn’t overshadow the Mets’ defensive improvement. Players such as Jeff McNeil and Luis Guillorme have teamed up with Francisco Lindor for a formidable infield. Nimmo had a superb second consecutive season as center fielder, and Starling Marte’s arm was the difference maker in right field.
A return commitment?
Justin Turner turns 38 this month, so it’s understandable the Mets aren’t interested in him in free agency. But you wonder if he might be suitable for a DH/utility role on the field if the Dodgers decline his $16 million option for next season.
At the World Series in Philadelphia, where he this week received the Roberto Clemente Award for good deeds off the court, Turner wasn’t opposed to the idea of a meeting with the Mets when I asked him about it.
Turner was a backup infielder with the Mets from 2010 to 2013, and flourished after being untendered by the club and then signing a minor league contract with the Dodgers, for whom he became an offensive force constant. Last season he posted a very respectable .788 OPS.
New York Post
