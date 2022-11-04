Reserve Bank of Australia admits to another mistake after vowing not to raise rates until 2024

<!–

The Reserve Bank of Australia has admitted another mistake after wrongly telling Australians last year that interest rates would remain unchanged until 2024.

This week, borrowers avoided the seventh consecutive monthly increase in mortgages since that prediction, as the cash rate hit a new nine-year high of 2.85%.

And the Reserve Bank admitted in a new monetary policy statement released on Friday that it had made poor inflation forecasts.

“The bank’s inflation models (like most forecasting models) have underestimated inflation over the past year because it is difficult for forecasting executives to pick up the signal of unprecedented events “, did he declare.

“To address this issue, upward adjustments based on liaison, surveys and international experience have increasingly been incorporated into the forecast.”

Just a year ago, the Reserve Bank’s November 2021 monetary policy statement forecast inflation of 2.25% by December 2022, rising to 2.5% in December 2023.

But this week the RBA revised its forecast for inflation to hit a new 32-year high of 8% by the end of 2022, down from a previous forecast of 7.75%.

Inflation in the year to September jumped 7.3%, the fastest pace since 1990, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year led to sanctions which drove up crude oil prices.

The Reserve Bank now expects headline inflation, also known as the consumer price index, to remain above its target of 2-3% through 2024.

“Rising electricity and gas prices should slow the return of inflation to the target range,” he said.

Westpac chief economist Bill Evans said the RBA’s latest forecast showed the central bank now expects inflation to remain above target until 2025.

“He clearly states that he expects inflation to stay outside the 2-3% target range for three years,” he said.

“It is very rare for the RBA’s ‘for the year’ inflation forecast to be above its target range – the only other cases being when major tax changes have been set to boost the CPI – the carbon tax in 2011 and the GST in 2000.’

Last year, Governor Philip Lowe repeatedly told borrowers that interest rates would remain at a record low 0.1% until 2024 “at the earliest”.

The central bank boss this week called inflation a ‘scourge’, with ANZ and Westpac now expecting the RBA cash rate to hit an 11-year high of 3.85% by May 2023.

Commonwealth Bank forecasts a cash rate of 3.1% by December 2022, while NAB forecasts a cash rate of 3.6% by March 2023.

The Reserve Bank’s latest 0.25 percentage point rate hike was small compared to the US and UK.

The US Federal Reserve raised the federal funds rate by 0.75 percentage points on Wednesday evening to a 14-year high of 3.75% to 4%, with US inflation at a nearly four-decade high of 8, 2%.

The Bank of England raised its key rate by 75 basis points to 3% on Thursday evening and warned of a “deeper and longer recession” in an economy where inflation in September hit a 40-year high. years of 10.1%.