Rupee rises sharply to 82.46 a dollar from 82.89, driven by Yuan rally
The rupiah reversed losses from the previous session to gain strongly on Friday against a weaker dollar, as a rally in the yuan on hopes of an easing of COVID-19 restrictions boosted Asian currencies.
After opening at 82.60 to the dollar, Bloomberg showed the rupee last changing hands at 82.46, up 43 paise from its previous close at 82.89.
PTI said the rupee gained 45 paise to provisionally close at 82.43 against the US dollar.
Asian currencies rallied, reversing losses this week on the Federal Reserve’s stance that US interest rates could peak higher.
“There was some correction in crude oil prices overnight, but the main reason for the rupiah’s movement is gains in Asian currencies, particularly the yuan,” said Dilip Parmar, research analyst at HDFC. Securities.
The national currency also recouped all of this week’s losses to close with little change for the week.
“The Indian Rupee was well bid today as IPO (public issuance) inflows and appreciation of the Chinese currency from a low of 6.32 to a high of 6.24 ensured the There was a good amount of oil bought at 82.47 per dollar taking the pair back to 82.62 from where a trade in entries took the pair down to 82.43,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors.
The dollar index, which had climbed last night, was down about 0.4% but was still on track to record its best week in more than a month.
Meanwhile, due to concerns over rising US interest rates, Brent crude futures fell below $95 a barrel overnight.
However, Brent prices rose more than 1% on Friday as China’s easing of COVID-19 restrictions was likely to boost demand.
In a bid to show it’s open, Hong Kong is bending Covid rules… for some
Hong Kong is eager to show the world that the city is open for business after years of pandemic restrictions. This week, officials even found themselves willing to bend some rules for visitors – as long as they could afford it.
Bankers in town for the Global Financial Leaders Investment Summit have been told they can skip mandatory quarantine and depart on a private jet if they test positive for Covid. Tech executives attending Fintech Week from abroad were allowed to dine in private rooms, despite a rule banning visitors from dining out during their first three days in the city. Spectators at the Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament this weekend will be able to eat in the stands after the rules are relaxed.
These three sensational events – the first in three years to involve international guests – aimed to show that Hong Kong was still worthy of its self-proclaimed title of “Asia’s global city”. But the privileges granted to the few have amplified the challenges the former British colony faces as it tries to balance growing demands from Beijing, which has the final say on Hong Kong’s Covid policies, with a community international community determined to overcome the pandemic. .
“We were, are and will remain one of the world’s leading financial centres. And you can take that to the bank,” Hong Kong leader John Lee told executives including those at Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan on Wednesday. (Mr. Lee, who usually wears a mask at press conferences, took his off for the speech.)
Hong Kong has struggled to break free from Beijing’s relentless “zero-Covid” policy and restore a global reputation battered by a widespread crackdown on pro-democracy protests. U.S. lawmakers have called on bankers to boycott the investment summit, saying their attendance would be a form of “whitewashing” of China’s authoritarian grip on the once semi-autonomous territory.
For residents who have endured several difficult years of Covid rules, the loopholes and exceptions granted to visiting executives sting. “If the rules are to be fair, it should be done at all levels of society, and if you think it’s difficult to organize these summits, then just open Hong Kong,” said Virginia Chan, owner of Humid. with a Chance of. Fishball tours.
Like many other business owners in the city, Ms Chan’s financial results have been devastated by the strict Covid restrictions. His company organized 60 group visits per month. Now she is grateful to have three so far this month.
Few would dispute that the city needs an economic boost. Citywide pro-democracy protests spooked tourists in 2019. Then Covid-19 restrictions banned non-residents from the city for two years. Long mandatory hotel quarantines have sparked an exodus of professional workers, many of whom have moved to rival cities, such as Singapore.
As the economy heads into a recession, thousands of small businesses have closed, pushing many people out of work.
Officials took a big step toward reopening in September when they dropped quarantine requirements for hotels. But many say the new approach has made little difference as some restrictions remain in place. Travelers are barred from restaurants, bars and many other businesses for three days after arrival and must undergo medical monitoring for a week.
“There are no tourists coming in,” said Eric Lee, owner of a gift shop selling retro toy cars and snacks. Revenue at his nearly decade-old business, Hong Kong Tram Store, has fallen 70% over the past two years. “Will tourists have the patience to scan QR codes here and there? he asked, referring to a bulky smartphone app required for visitors.
“You don’t have to do these things anywhere else,” he said. “And how about masks?
Some of those little hassles were left to finance executives to convince them to hit the town this week. Even the city’s financial secretary, Paul Chan, appeared to have been given a free pass on his return to the city after testing positive for Covid while abroad. He also tested positive upon arrival, but was allowed to skip quarantine to attend events, where he ditched his mask for important speeches.
Mr Chan told reporters that health officials were treating his case like any other. “There is no special privilege,” he said.
Despite the special dispensation given to VIPs, many refused to travel to Hong Kong. Officials said 12,000 people registered for the Fintech, just over half of the 20,000 visitors expected by organizers.
Some of the biggest names on the finance summit’s guest list – including Citigroup’s Jane Fraser, Blackstone’s Jonathan Gray and Capital Group’s Timothy Armor – declined to attend. Five executives canceled at the last minute, including four citing Covid-19 or virus-like symptoms.
Bankers who visited Hong Kong this week mostly limited their stay to a few days, attending a private dinner at M+, a new contemporary art museum, and meeting employees for the first time in more than two year.
Although U.S. lawmakers and advocacy groups have discouraged bankers from attending, officials in Beijing and Hong Kong showered the leaders with praise.
“Your presence today puts a heady exclamation point to this welcome gathering,” Mr. Lee, Hong Kong’s leader, told bankers on Wednesday. Chinese state-controlled media trumpeted the summit as a sign of Hong Kong’s return as a global city.
A Chinese regulator, Fang Xinghai, has urged visiting bankers not to read his country’s international media coverage. During a panel discussion with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley executives, UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher assured the audience that “we are all very pro-China.”
Yet it was impossible to shield the leaders from the way Hong Kong is trying to adhere to some of Beijing’s Covid policies. Outside the ballroom of the Four Seasons hotel where the finance summit was held, a sign prominently read the ‘PCR testing center’, a key requirement that even VIPs could not go out.
In a bid to bring back more visitors, city officials have also adjusted Covid rules for the rugby sevens tournament, Hong Kong’s main sporting event.
Officials initially said no food could be eaten in the stands, but later pivoted to say a small amount would be allowed, although masks were still required. Raphael Seghin, who traveled to Hong Kong on Tuesday and hoped to attend the tournament, said he was confused about which rules still applied.
Mr Seghin had already received two doses of a Covid vaccine when he booked his flight from Marseille, France, where he runs a soap factory. When he learned later that most locals needed three shots to get into restaurants and other places, he rushed to get a booster before flying out, only to find it would only be valid. 14 days later. “I was stressed the whole way,” he said, although he found the testing procedures after arriving to be effective.
Mr. Seghin, 37, grew up in Hong Kong and was returning to the city to renew his permanent residency.
“I now live in a world where Covid is not part of most people’s daily concerns,” Mr Seghin said. “When you come here, it’s central to everything you do.”
Americans express broad concerns about risk of political violence: POLL
Large bipartisan numbers of Americans fear that political divisions are increasing the risk of politically motivated violence in this country, with majorities at all levels very concerned about it in a new ABC News/Washington Post poll.
However, who gets the blame differs sharply between partisan and ideological groups.
A week after the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, 88% of adults say they are concerned that political divisions have reached the point where there is an increased risk of politically motivated violence in this country. Sixty-three percent of the poll, produced for ABC by Langer Research Associates, are “very” worried.
In contrast, asking which political party is most responsible for this risk yields a sharply divided and heavily partisan result: 31% blame the Republican Party, 25% blame the Democratic Party, and 32% blame both parties equally. Only 11% blame neither.
See PDF for full results, graphs and tables
Levels of concern
The general concern is striking about the way he crosses political lines, with rare levels of partisan agreement. 95% of Democrats, 87% of Republicans and 86% of independents worry about the risk of political violence. The same is true for 95% of liberals, 89% of moderates and 84% of conservatives.
That said, there are gaps in degree. About three-quarters of Democrats and Liberals are very concerned about risk, falling to 58% of Conservatives and 56% of Republicans – though still a majority either way.
In another political measure, 93% of President Joe Biden’s voters in the 2020 election and 83% of Donald Trump’s voters are worried about the risk of violence. Although, again, there is a difference in intensity: 78% of Biden voters are very worried, compared to 55% of Trump voters.
There are other differences between the groups. Women are 10 percentage points more likely than men to be very concerned about the risk of politically motivated violence — 68% versus 58%. Among Democrats alone, that includes a 13-point high-worry gap between women and men.
Additionally, older people are much more likely to be very concerned, decreasing linearly with age – from 75% of those aged 65 and over to 47% of those aged 18-29.
Blame
As noted, the blame lies with partisan predispositions. Sixty-six percent of Democrats blame the Republican Party for the risk of violence, and 56% of Republicans blame the Democratic Party. Political independents, for their part, are most likely to blame both parties equally.
There is also a clear difference between men and women, reflecting gender political preferences. Women blame the Republican Party far more than the Democratic Party (38% versus 18%). Men blame the Democratic Party more than the GOP, albeit more narrowly (32% vs. 24%).
Methodology
This ABC News/Washington Post poll was conducted by landline and cell phone from October 30 to November 2, 2022, in English and Spanish, among a random national sample of 1,005 adults. The results have a sampling error of 4.0 percentage points, including the design effect. The partisan splits in the full sample are 27%-27%-39%, Democrats-Republicans-Independents.
Ravens vs. Saints scouting report for Week 9: Who has the edge?
The Ravens stormed from behind to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a short Week 8, stacking back-to-back wins for the first time all year. The New Orleans Saints shut out the Las Vegas Raiders in their best all-around performance of the season. Which team will hold the advantage when they match up on “Monday Night Football”?
Ravens passing game vs. Saints pass defense
Lamar Jackson is working with a depleted set of targets after No. 1 wide receiver Rashod Bateman aggravated his foot injury in the win over the Buccaneers and opted for season-ending surgery. Jackson’s top target, tight end Mark Andrews (42 catches, 488 yards, five touchdowns), also suffered a shoulder injury that knocked him out of that game, but he’s more likely to be ready for the Saints. Wide receiver Devin Duvernay (24 catches on 32 targets, 313 yards, three touchdowns) is Jackson’s best option behind Bateman and Andrews, but Demarcus Robinson also stepped forward against the Buccaneers with six catches on eight targets for 64 yards. Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely, meanwhile, filled Andrews’ shoes with the best game of his career (six catches on seven targets, 77 yards), making good on the considerable promise he showed in preseason. Jackson made it work against Tampa Bay, avoiding mistakes and completing all eight of his passes in the second half. He ranks fifth in ESPN’s QBR statistic measuring all-around quarterback play. He has also benefited from sturdy pass blocking, with left tackle Ronnie Stanley returning to form after he lost almost two years to an ankle injury.
The Ravens will take on an above-average pass defense that stifled the Raiders’ Derek Carr (15-for-26, 101 yards, interception) in Week 8. The Saints rank 30th in blitz rate and 27th in pressures per drop-back, so they don’t succeed by destroying the pocket. They don’t force many turnovers. Their cornerbacks grade average at best, according to Pro Football Focus. So how are they doing it? Well, they have an elite playmaker in safety Tyrann Mathieu and a terrific all-around linebacker in Demario Davis. They cover tight ends better than any defense in the league, according to Football Outsiders. They excel on third down and in the red zone. Joe Burrow in Week 6 was the only quarterback to go off on them this season.
EDGE: Saints
Saints passing game vs. Ravens pass defense
A week after they beat Tom Brady, the Ravens will encounter another old friend in former AFC North nemesis Andy Dalton, who has played well since stepping in for Jameis Winston in Week 4. Dalton has completed 65.2% of his passes with nine touchdowns against four interceptions. He will be without star wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot) against the Ravens, but he has plenty of other dynamic targets, led by standout rookie Chris Olave (37 catches on 63 targets, 547 yards, two touchdowns) and versatile running back Alvin Kamara (33 catches on 45 targets, 287 yards, two touchdowns). Kamara is of special concern to a Ravens defense that has done better covering wide receivers than it has tackling dangerous runners after short catches. Dalton has taken just four sacks in five starts, in part because he gets rid of the ball quickly and in part because of solid work from tackles Ryan Ramczyk and James Hurst, a former Raven.
The Ravens rank 22nd in blitz rate and 26th in pressures per drop-back, but they’re tied for fifth with 23 sacks, a sign that their pass rushers are finishing plays when chances arise. Outside linebacker Justin Houston produced four sacks over the last two games despite playing limited snaps as he recovered from a groin injury. Justin Madubuike, Calais Campbell and Broderick Washington have produced interior pressure, while linebacker Patrick Queen, tied for second on the team with 3 1/2 sacks, is a danger every time he blitzes. Trade addition Roquan Smith could also be a selective menace as a pass rusher, and the Ravens will benefit from the return of outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, who’s as effective in coverage as he is chasing the quarterback. Their greatest vulnerability is lack of depth at cornerback, where neither Damarion “Pepe” Williams nor Brandon Stephens has established himself as a consistent complement to starters Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey.
EDGE: Even
Ravens running game vs. Saints run defense
The Ravens destroyed the Buccaneers on the ground with 204 rushing yards in the second half alone. They hope Gus Edwards (hamstring) will be available against the Saints, because his power has given them a new dimension, especially in clutch, short-yardage situations. Justice Hill and Kenyan Drake were efficient against Tampa Bay, combining for 90 yards on 11 carries. They took advantage of a more mobile offensive line, led by center Tyler Linderbaum and tackles Stanley and Morgan Moses, to stretch the field horizontally. Jackson remains the weapon no defense can account for, leading the team with 553 rushing yards on 7.4 yards per carry. The Ravens average a league-best 5.7 yards per carry overall.
The Saints aren’t as good against the run as against the pass, but they did hold the Raiders and Josh Jacobs to 38 rushing yards. They have not played as well against teams with running threats at quarterback, including the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals. The Saints do not have a dominant interior playmaker, but Davis, their every-down linebacker, is excellent, and their edge defenders have played well against the run.
EDGE: Ravens
Saints running game vs. Ravens run defense
The Saints aren’t as dangerous as the Ravens on the ground, but they average 5 yards per carry, seventh best in the league. Kamara (413 yards) is their most prolific runner. Sort-of-quarterback Taysom Hill (8.6 yards per carry, five touchdowns) is their most dangerous weapon, because defenses never know where he’s going to line up. Sometimes, he’s a tight end. Sometimes, he’s a running back. Sometimes, he takes snaps as a wildcat quarterback. Always, Hill’s combination of power and speed presents problems, and the Saints will test the edges of the Baltimore defense.
The Ravens have shored up their run defense in recent weeks and hope the addition of Smith, who led the league in tackles for the Chicago Bears, will round out the picture. Queen is having his best season, but Smith is a more consistent playmaker in the middle. Though we might not see his full impact until after the Ravens’ Week 10 bye, he could be useful against Hill. On the interior, the Ravens expect to have Campbell back after he missed the Buccaneers game with an illness.
EDGE: Saints
Ravens special teams vs. Saints special teams
The Ravens continue to lap the field in special teams DVOA, according to Football Outsiders. Justin Tucker had a 61-yard field goal attempt blocked against the Buccaneers; otherwise, he’s made 16 of 17 attempts, including five from beyond 50 yards. Punter Jordan Stout played his best game as a pro. Duvernay is the league’s best returner, averaging 15.1 yards on punts and 31.9 yards on kickoffs. Kicker Wil Lutz, a former Raven, has struggled for the Saints, making just 12 of 17 field goal attempts, with four of his misses coming inside 50 yards. New Orleans has not excelled in any aspect of special teams, ranking 30th in DVOA.
EDGE: Ravens
Ravens intangibles vs. Saints intangibles
The Ravens emerged from their comeback win over the Buccaneers with an earned sense of optimism and added to it with their trade for Smith, one of the best players on the market. With every other team in the AFC North at .500 or below, they know this is their time to build an advantage. They had an extra three days to prepare for the Saints, which cannot hurt.
New Orleans started a disappointing 2-5 under coach Dennis Allen, who went 8-28 during his previous head coaching stint with the Raiders. But they put themselves right back in the NFC South mix with their shutout of the Raiders, and their offense has started to click with Dalton in place of Winston.
EDGE: Ravens
Prediction
With a solid defense, an unorthodox running game and several big-play threats, the Saints aren’t your run-of-the-mill 3-5 opponent. But the Ravens will move the ball on the ground, and their massive advantage on special teams could come into play. They will batter their way to another victory in their midseason tour of the mediocre NFC South. Ravens 27, Saints 20
Bono reveals to Stephen Colbert how U2 got one of their first big breaks
U2 apparently got one of their first big breaks in some mysterious way.
The band’s lead singer, Bono, joined “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Thursday night and revealed how the band rose to fame by passing off the Ramones’ “Glad to See You Go” as their own.
When a prominent television producer visited Mount Temple Comprehensive School, where Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. attended high school, the rock band played to the tune of a lie when one asked him to perform an original song.
“We had a big TV producer, a big cheese, come to our high school, and we were going to have our break and go on national TV,” Bono said. “There was a knock on the door…and we’re like ‘f–k’. What are we going to do?
“He walks in,” the 62-year-old singer continued. “‘So you write your own songs… Could you play me one?’”
After exchanging glances, the band released the Ramones’ 1977 hit, claiming it was an original track.
“It’s also improv,” Bono joked.
U2 booked their first televised performance in 1978 on RTÉ’s “Youngline” programme.
The rocker also performed during the late-night slot, singing “With or Without You” while promoting his new book, “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story.”
Bono, whose real name is Paul David Hewson, opened his book tour at the Beacon Theater in Manhattan on Wednesday, sharing life stories and songs with thousands of fans.
He will visit the Orpheum Theater in Boston tonight before stopping in Toronto on Sunday for another show.
ASK IRA: Is Heat’s Dewayne Dedmon finally showing where’s the beef?
Q: I saw a lot of negative comments from readers about Dwayne Deadmon the first couple weeks of the season, but he has looked great since coming back. I think people need to realize we need that size against bigger teams. He’s not suited for smaller, agile bigs but is perfect against the bulky guys in the NBA. It’s also no coincidence the rebounding numbers when he plays as well. Do you anticipate Spo being flexible and playing Nikola Jovic against the smaller bigs and Deadmon against the bigger ones? – Cooper, Naples.
A: First, I’m glad that Dewayne Dedmon is getting notice now that he is contributing, after so much criticism when he was struggling. He works as a beefy, brawny contrast to the athleticism, agility of Bam Adebayo. And, yes, this has been a good week for Dewayne. But I also agree that there are some lineups where he has to defer to a more nimble option. I’m not sure that Nikola Jovic is ready for such challenges at the moment, so it is likely the Heat in those situations go small-small with some combination of Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and others who by no definition are power players. It simply is where the league is at the moment.
Q: The whole Golden State Warriors and Draymond Green situation got me thinking. If the Warriors decided not to extend Draymond and let him walk, is that someone the Heat might explore? – Rodney.
A: While Draymond Green might fit the mold of Miami Heat player, he will not fit the Heat’s 2023-24 salary cap, when also factoring in the hefty contracts of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, and even Duncan Robinson, Plus for all the consternation about the Warriors’ luxury tax going forward, let’s first see how the season plays out for Golden State. If the Warriors contend for another title, or if they generate a massive amount of revenue, then Draymond very well could find an amenable salary number going forward. As it is, with a team valuation of $7 billion according to Forces, it’s not as if Golden State can’t afford to spend. And, yes, while Pat Riley got Jimmy Butler in 2019 free agency in the void of salary-cap space, the Heat 2023-24 payroll is in a far more complicated state. This time it’s not as simple as selling off an Hassan Whiteside. Beyond that, do the Heat necessarily stand at the moment as a destination of choice, considering their start to the season?
Q: What’s going on with Victor Oladipo? – Wes.
A: It has gotten to the point where even some in the building are unsure. This is where the Heat sometimes can do a player a disservice by thinking they are protecting the player. We keep asking routinely about Vic because the routine response is either “nothing has changed” or “no new update.”
Kansas’ Democratic Lieutenant Governor dressed in drag at a 2010 community event
Kansas Democratic Lt. Gov. David Toland dressed as a woman for an Allen County community event in 2010, records show. Iola Registry.
“David ‘Davine’ Toland stands alongside their man, Charley Melvin, in preparation for the Mad Bomber Run festival drag race in Iola Plaza on Friday night. At least 30 men and four women will take part in the wacky relay, representing the doctors , lawyers, bankers and others from Iola,” reads an archived article from July 8, 2010, along with a photo that shows Toland [far right] in a long dress.
“…A “drag race” features leading Iolans donning dresses or women wearing costumes in a relay race. The drag ‘queen’ will be crowned at the end of the race.
A July 12, 2010 follow-up article shows Toland crowning a man named Matthew Skahan for winning “Charley’s Bombshell” in the “evening drag race”.
Toland, who is also secretary of the Kansas Department of Commerce, appears to have co-created the Charley Melvin Mad Bomber Run as executive director of Thrive Allen County, according to the nonprofit’s website. The website describes the event “a unique 5K/3K walk that has drawn thousands of runners and walkers from across the Midwest to Iola, Kansas each July. From 2009 to 2016, it was the largest such event in southeast Kansas.
The site says:
The event commemorated the 1905 dynamite bombing of three saloons just after midnight by a local prohibitionist, Charley Melvin. This event brought national attention to the then burgeoning lawless town of Iola, Kansas…and broke a bunch of bottles! The Mad Bomber Run took a destructive historical event and turned it into something positive for the community, and we had a lot of fun doing it. The Mad Bomber Run was an unforgettable annual event. In addition to the run/walk, there was a carnival, old-time games and more. Pardon the pun, but that was awesome, folks.
A 2011 article by the Iola Registry noted that “men and women are encouraged to dress mixed and then ‘compete’ in teams of four in a relay”, and added that “last year a women’s garter was transferred from one leg to the other.”
“It’s better than a baton,” Toland told the publication at the time.
Neither Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s re-election campaign nor the Kansas Commerce Department responded to request for comment at the time of publication.
The reappearance of Toland’s participation in the gender event comes following a report that an ‘all ages’ drag show called ‘DADA Ball’ was held at Chainlink Gallery Place, overseen by Harvester Arts. , in Wichita on Oct. 22. .
The Daily mail first reported the story on October 24 and alleged that the The Kansas Creative Arts & Industries Commission (KCAIC), part of the Kansas Department of Commerce, was partly responsible for funding the show. Since the story was published, fact checkers found that the KCAIC grant cited in the report was not used to directly fund the “all ages” drag show. The $7,500 Visiting Artist Grant to Harvester Arts was instead used to support the work of an individual artist at Chainlink Gallery Place.
Wichita, you don’t want to miss the 1st Dada Ball happening THIS SATURDAY 5:30-11pm!! It’s a free night for all ages…
Posted by Chainlink Gallery Place on Wednesday October 19th, 2022
When asked about the Daily mail‘s accusations, Toland said on Post Salina, “It’s just plain wrong. This does not happen. He also called the incident “a classic October political dirty trick,” likely referring to the tight re-election race he and Kelly are running against Republican Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.
However, the KCAIC appears to have a history of funding from Harvester Arts, the organization responsible for hosting the drag show, Breitbart News previously reported. Harvester Arts website States that it “received funding for general operational support from the City of Wichita, the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission, and the National Endowment for the Arts”, which is a federal agency. The organization also says received KCAIC funding during the pandemic in 2020.
Additionally, KCAIC Acting Director Kate Van Steenhuyse appears to be a co-founder of Harvester Arts. The two Steenhuyses LinkedIn page and the KCAIC website appoint her as acting director. reaper arts appears having removed Steenhuyse from its “Who We Are” page, although a cached versionnot of the Harvester Arts website lists her as a co-founder. Local media names Steenhuyse in an article on Harvester Arts as recently as January 31, 2022, while her LinkedIn page indicates that she worked as Acting Director of KCAIC for over two years.
Breitbart News previously reached out to the Kansas Department of Commerce, Harvester Arts and Steenhuyse for comment on the funding KCAIC provided to Harvester Arts and Steenhuyse’s current relationship with Harvester Arts given his position on the commission. , but no one answered.
