The seditious conspiracy trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates charged in the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol has reached a turning point as US prosecutors finish presenting their case Thursday in federal court.
News
Russian narrative gains traction in Germany – study – RT World News
The researchers behind the report urged authorities to do more to counter what they see as misinformation from Moscow.
The number of Germans who agree with Russia’s position on the root causes of the conflict in Ukraine has increased in recent months, a newly published study reveals. Scholars flatly dismissed the Moscow version of events as “Propagandaand called on the German government to take action to counter it.
Published Wednesday and titled “Endurance Test for Democracy: Pro-Russian Conspiracy Narratives and Belief in Disinformation in Society,” the article is based on opinion polls conducted at intervals of several months.
According to the report, 19% of respondents agree with the statement that Russia had no choice but to attack Ukraine in response to NATO provocations; 21% partially support this notion. In April, the figures stood at 12% and 17% respectively, according to the study.
People living in eastern regions that included the former German Democratic Republic tend to show more understanding towards Moscow, the report said. The number of people who believe that NATO provoked Russia into the conflict is said to be almost twice as high there as in West Germany.
The researchers noted that supporters of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AFD) party are much more likely to espouse such views than the general population. Likewise, those on the opposite end of the left-wing party political spectrum also show greater acceptance of Russia’s positions.
NATO expansion and its attempts to drag Ukraine into its sphere of control have been cited by Russian President Vladimir Putin as one of the reasons for launching the military operation. The Kremlin has argued that it has repeatedly tried to convey its national security concerns to the West, but they have invariably fallen on deaf ears.
Senior Ukrainian officials have acknowledged that kyiv has not abandoned the idea of joining the alliance and that NATO has played a key role in strengthening the Ukrainian army.
The authors of the study dismissed all accounts consistent with Moscow’s views as “disinformation” and “Propaganda.“They claimed, however, that these ideas are”is gaining ground among the German population to terrifying proportions.”
They concluded by calling on the government to do more to counter the spread of what they consider to be “misinformation”, which the newspaper describes as “undermining democracy as such.”
You can share this story on social media:
RT
News
Oath Keepers trial: What we know after US closes case
For more than a month, prosecutors presented nearly 30 witnesses, released hours of video and reviewed dozens of messages as they tried to convince a jury in Washington, D.C. that the group on trial was seeking to prevent the transfer peaceful presidential power and “shatter a foundation of American democracy.
Rhodes is on trial with Thomas Caldwell, Kenneth Harrelson, Kelly Meggs and Jessica Watkins. All are charged with conspiring to engage in sedition, obstructing Congress’ assertion of Biden’s victory and preventing lawmakers from performing their official duties on Jan. 6. Meggs, Harrelson and Watkins, who entered the Capitol, are also charged with damaging property, and all but Watkins are charged with destroying evidence.
Here are some highlights of the testimony and evidence the government presented:
washingtonpost
News
LA mayoral race poll: Caruso closes in on Bass
The Los Angeles mayoral race was rapidly closing as it entered its final week, with Rick Caruso taking a deep lead from Rep. Karen Bass, putting him within striking distance in the contest to lead the second-largest city of the country.
Bass continues to hold the edge, 45% to 41% among likely voters, with 13% saying they remain undecided, according to a new poll from the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies, co-sponsored by The Times. But the advantage of Bass is within the poll’s margin of error and surprisingly smaller than the 15-point margin it held a month ago.
Support for Bass, a longtime elected official, has not declined significantly — she maintains strong support among major voter groups, including women, Liberals and registered Democrats.
But Caruso, a billionaire businessman and developer, steadily gained ground as previously undecided voters made up their minds. His push has been fueled by tens of millions of dollars spent on attack ads that appear to have succeeded in casting doubt on Bass in the minds of many voters.
He retained big advantages among relatively few conservative and Republican voters in Los Angeles while blazing important trails among Latinos, moderates and people living in the San Fernando Valley.
Bass leads through the rest of the city, relying on the electorate’s polarized view of Caruso, the support of the state’s Democratic establishment, and the liberal tilt of the city’s electorate. She leads among likely white and black voters, according to the poll.
The survey follows several other public and private polls that have shown a significant tightening of competition.
“This race could go either way,” said Tommy Newman, senior director of United Way of Greater Los Angeles, which is working with a coalition to pass a council tax measure in the November ballot and is closely monitoring the local politics.
“Nobody has that in the bag. There’s been a huge fuss with Latino voters. The question is, will that correlate to votes?” Newman said.[Caruso] is probably running the most robust grassroots campaign we’ve ever seen in a mayoral race. In a tight race, that’s where the campaigns on the pitch count.
The tighter race came at a time when the mayoral campaign was somewhat overshadowed by the scandal that began with a leaked audio recording of three city council members and a union leader making racist remarks during a a discussion last year about the development of a new city council. neighborhood boundaries.
The resulting furor drew attention to racial and ethnic tensions in the city.
The poll found that 69% of registered voters said relations between various racial and ethnic groups were just good or bad, while only 23% said they were excellent or good.
However, the survey does not show a clear impact of the scandal on the race for mayor.
Bass and Caruso have called on anyone involved in racist comments to resign. They also each used the moment to make the points they had been pushing throughout the campaign.
For Caruso, the scandal reflected a continuation of what he sees as the corruption plaguing City Hall and spoke to the need for an outsider to clean up the city government. Bass said the scandal offered the city a moment to come together and talk about its divisions while finding ways to bridge them.
The poll found that voters who place a high priority on building coalitions between racial and ethnic groups favor Bass.
What clearly had an effect was Caruso’s money.
As both campaigns now turn to efforts to get the vote out, Caruso has spent about $13 million to muster about 300 to 400 door knockers that have fanned out across the city to remind voters of the election. The on-the-ground operation is designed to boost participation from people — especially Latino voters — who have shown an interest in Caruso but won’t necessarily vote unless pushed.
This effort was aided by the onslaught of publicity. Since the primary, Caruso is expected to spend $26 million on television, radio and digital ads in the general election through Tuesday. That’s more than eight times the $3.3 million Bass is expected to spend, according to data from media tracking firm AdImpact.
Bass will also be boosted by a number of independent on-air supporters, including unions representing carpenters and electricians and a pro-Bass political action committee funded by workers and Hollywood money. These groups, which cannot legally coordinate with the Bass campaign, plan to spend several million on ads supporting the congresswoman.
Much of Caruso’s advertising is in Spanish. With canvassing aimed at Latino voters, this ground seems to be paying off. In Berkeley’s latest IGS poll just over a month ago, Bass led among likely Latino voters by 6 points, 35% to 29%; it now trails 17% in this group, 48% to 31%. However, many of Caruso’s Latino supporters do not consistently vote in every election, making turnout a challenge for him.
“You have to give Caruso a lot of credit. He’s making big inroads in that segment, but they’re not regular voters,” said Mark DiCamillo, who ran the poll and has been polling California voters for decades.
“He’s making breakthroughs where he didn’t have those breakthroughs in June” in the primary, DiCamillo said. “The whole question is, will this be enough? It will definitely be close.
Bass’ biggest advantage remains his overwhelming support among liberals — the voters who define the shape of the Los Angeles electorate.
In recent elections, liberal voters propelled Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who campaigned with Bass last week, to victory in Los Angeles in the 2020 Democratic primary and propelled progressive candidates front and center in this year’s primary.
If their grip holds, Bass will likely win.
Bass leads by 40 percentage points among likely voters who identify as somewhat liberal (64% to 22%) and by about 60 percentage points among those who are strongly liberal (74% to 12%).
Those liberal voters are the bulwark that could block Caruso’s continued growth in support in the San Fernando Valley, where he now leads by 9 points (45% to 36%). Bass remains ahead in every other part of town with margins of nearly 20 points. The only exception is the South LA and Port area, where Bass leads 48% to 43%.
“It’s problematic for Caruso,” said USC political science professor Ange-Marie Hancock Alfaro. Bass “has his base of support. We’ll see if Bass’ structural advantage holds.
In recent weeks, the campaign has featured a flurry of attacks on issues such as each candidate’s ties to USC. Caruso lambasted Bass for accepting a $95,000 scholarship to attend a graduate program, while Bass attacked him for his involvement in responding to a sexual misconduct scandal.
But Caruso’s advertisements have been much more frequent. Their effect can be seen in the increase in the share of voters who hold an unfavorable opinion of Bass and in an erosion of his standing among registered Democrats.
About half of the electorate still views Bass favorably, but the share of likely voters who view her unfavorably has risen 10 points since September to 35%.
Among Latino voters, a third now have an unfavorable opinion of Bass, up from a sixth in September.
Bass continues to have a more favorable image than Caruso, however. In the current survey, 43% view it favorably and 42% unfavorably, compared to 38% to 40% last month.
Caruso has won some support among Democrats, who make up the majority of Los Angeles voters. In September, only 19% of likely Democratic voters backed him. Now 28% do. That’s still far less support than Bass, who is backed by 56% of Democrats, with 14% undecided, but it represents a significant step up from the businessman, who has been a Republican for much of his life. life and did not change his party registration to Democrat until January. .
About 20% of voters surveyed had already voted. Caruso had a slight lead among them – 49% to 46%. He also leads among voters who said they plan to vote in person on Election Day. Bass fared much better with voters who planned to send in or drop off their ballots, leading 50% to 33% among them, according to the poll.
Beyond the negative publicity, the main political arguments in the race centered around homelessness and public safety. Those two issues, along with the economy and education, are what voters say the next mayor needs to prioritize.
Most voters consider fighting climate change and building coalitions between people of different racial and ethnic backgrounds to be less important, despite being top priorities for Bass supporters.
Even though Caruso is trailing, voters think he would do a better job on crime, the economy and homelessness. They think Bass would do a better job on education, climate change and building coalitions.
Berkeley’s IGS poll was conducted Oct. 25-31 among 1,437 registered voters in Los Angeles, 1,131 of whom were deemed likely to vote in the November election. The sample was weighted to match census and voter registration benchmarks. Due to the weighting, precise estimates of the margin of error are difficult, but the results are estimated to have a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points in either direction for the full sample of registered voters and 4 points for the sample of probable voters.
Times editor Julia Wick contributed to this report.
California Daily Newspapers
News
Three things world leaders should be aware of ahead of COP27
The UN will host the COP27 Climate Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. PA
World leaders and climate experts are gathering for crucial United Nations talks on climate change in Egypt. Known as COP27, the conference will aim to put the Earth on a path to net zero emissions and keep global warming well below 2℃ this century.
The world must quickly decarbonize to avoid the most dangerous damage from climate change. World leaders know this. But this knowledge urgently needs to be transformed into concrete commitments and plans.
If humanity continues on its current path, we will leave a hotter, deadlier world for today’s children and all future generations.
The Earth desperately needs COP27 to succeed. I am a climatologist and I think world leaders should have these three things in mind before the conference.
Our planet is undeniably in crisis
So far, the Earth has warmed just over 1℃ from pre-industrial levels, which means we have already damaged the climate system. Our greenhouse gas emissions have already caused sea levels to rise, sea ice to shrink and the ocean to become more acidic.
Extreme events in recent years – especially heat waves – bear the fingerprints of climate change everywhere. Record-breaking heat in western North America in 2021 has led to massive wildfires and strained infrastructure. And earlier this year, temperatures in the UK hit a deadly 40℃ for the first time on record.
The ocean, too, has suffered a succession of sea heat waves which have bleached the coral reefs and reduced the diversity of the species they host. Heat waves will get worse as long as we continue to warm the planet.
Frighteningly, we risk tipping the climate into a dangerous new regime with even worse consequences.
Research from September shows that we are on the verge of passing five major climate “tipping points”, such as the collapse of the Greenland Ice Sheet. Exceeding these points will lock the planet into continued climate damage, even if all greenhouse gas emissions cease.
Human health is also at stake. Research over the past month found that the climate crisis is undermining public health, for example through a greater spread of infectious diseases, air pollution and food shortages.
Among its worrying findings, heat-related deaths in babies under one and adults over 65 increased by 68% in 2017-2021, compared to 2000-2004.
Future generations cannot afford to dither on emission reduction measures.
Reducing emissions is too slow
Some countries, especially in Europe, are successfully reducing greenhouse gas emissions through the transition to renewable energy.
But on a global scale, things are not going fast enough. A UN report this week found that if nations meet their 2030 climate action targets, the Earth would still warm by around 2.5℃ this century, surpassing the Paris Agreement target. to keep global warming well below 2℃.
Such warming would be disastrous, especially in poorer parts of the world that have contributed little to global emissions.
For decades, the world has talked about reducing carbon dioxide emissions. But annual global emissions have increased by more than 50% in my lifetime and since the first COP in 1992. The UN warns that there is still “no credible path” to limit warming to 1.5 ℃.
Until we reach near-zero net emissions, the amount of CO₂ in our atmosphere will increase and the planet will heat up. At our current rate, we are warming the planet by about 0.2℃ every decade.
The stall must stop
With so many challenges facing the world, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the cost of living crisis, it can be tempting to view climate change as an issue that can wait. It would be a very bad idea.
Climate change will only get worse. Every year of delay makes it much more difficult to prevent the most dangerous climate projections from becoming reality.
Only concerted efforts by all nations will avoid destroying our most sensitive ecosystems, such as coral reefs. We should do everything we can to stop this by giving up fossil fuels. Any new development of fossil fuels only compounds the problem and will cost humanity and the environment much more in the future.
And yet, last week, the International Energy Agency predicted that oil and gas producers’ net income would double in 2022 “to an unprecedented $4 trillion,” a 2-year windfall. trillion dollars.
As climate activist Greta Thunberg has said, we can’t just get more ‘blah, blah, blah’ from world leaders at COP27 – we need real action to reduce carbon emissions. greenhouse gas.
And now?
COP27 must lead to a rapid transition away from fossil fuels, including no new fossil fuel development, and more support for countries facing the greatest impacts of climate change. We to have to be on a credible path to achieving net-zero global emissions over the coming decades.
The lack of progress in the latest global climate negotiations means that I am not optimistic about COP27’s ability to achieve what is needed. But I hope world leaders will prove me wrong and not let their nations down.
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
firstpost
News
5 things to watch in the Chicago Bears-Miami Dolphins game — plus our Week 9 predictions
After a week of trying to refocus following trades of team captains Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn, the Chicago Bears will host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Soldier Field.
The Dolphins (5-3) have won both games since quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned from a concussion, while the Bears (3-5) are trying to pick up the pieces from a lopsided loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8.
As kickoff approaches, here’s our snapshot look at the game.
1. Player in the spotlight
Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill
When Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson was asked this week how he moves past the trade of Smith, he responded: “I got the No. 1 and No. 4 wide receiver. I love Roquan. But I got some dogs coming to town.”
Hill is the NFL’s leader in receiving yards by far with 961 and two touchdowns on 69 catches. The Dolphins wide receiver has 15 catches of 20 yards or more and four of 40 or more — also tops in the league.
Four spots down from Hill on the league-leaders list is teammate Jaylen Waddle, who has 727 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 42 catches, including 12 of 20 yards or more and four of 40 yards or more.
It’s a massive test for the young Bears secondary to slow down one the third-ranked passing offense, led by Tagovailoa, who had one of his best games of the season in Week 8.
Johnson frequently has said he loves such marquee matchups, and defending Hill’s speed ranks high among difficult tasks in the NFL.
“Everybody knows he’s fast until you line up, and then it’s a totally different speed,” Johnson said. “There’s not too much you can do to prepare. It’s not like you can go and do speed workouts and get faster. I’ve got to play my game, play my style of ball and do my best to contain him.”
2. Pressing question
Can the Bears defense hold up without Roquan Smith as its leader?
When general manager Ryan Poles traded Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for second- and fifth-round draft picks and linebacker A.J. Klein, the Bears lost a team leader on and off the field. Smith is the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 and has four tackles for a loss, 2 ½ sacks and two interceptions.
So what exactly does defensive coordinator Alan Williams tell his players without Smith?
“Don’t try to do too much,” Williams said. “When you try to do too much you lose a gap, you’re somewhere where you shouldn’t be. The focus of our thing is execution — be where you’re supposed to be. Alignment, assignment, key and technique. There are several plays that we’ve made, big plays where guys were just where they were supposed to be and the opportunity presented itself and guys were in the spot to make the play. If we do that at a high rate, we’ll be just fine.”
The Bears were in the process of sorting out who was going to fill Smith’s spot on the field. Williams said middle linebacker Nicholas Morrow might move to Smith’s weak-side linebacker role, which Morrow played with the Las Vegas Raiders. Williams also said the Bears were taking a look at rookie Jack Sanborn there. The Bears also have veterans Joe Thomas and Klein as linebacker pieces to move around.
Williams said they like how Sanborn practices and are interested to see how he would perform if he takes on a bigger role.
“He plays hard, he plays physical,” Williams said. “In terms of the HITS principle, he does hustle, he is intense. So those are the first two steps. Back when he got a chance to play in the preseason, he did turn the football over. So I would say what’s there not to like about Sanborn? He just needs a chance to get on the field and perform.”
3. Keep an eye on …
Wide receiver Chase Claypool
Claypool had been practicing for only two days since the Bears acquired him Tuesday from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a second-round draft pick. But offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said the newcomer will play Sunday, though to what level they’re not yet sure.
Getsy said the uncertainty of the COVID-19 season helped coaches develop “some really cool things” to help players get up to speed quickly when they’re new to a team, and they’ll utilize some of that with Claypool.
“We have some really cool tools to help him learn what he needs to learn quickly with not having a coach with him for 24 hours a day,” Getsy said. “So I think he’ll be OK. We’ll make sure that he’s ready to rock ‘n’ roll for whatever his role might be come Sunday.”
Poles brought in Claypool to give a boost to quarterback Justin Fields’ receiving corps. Getsy said from watching Claypool over his first 2 ½ seasons that he saw a guy “who had an unbelievable rookie season and shows a really cool, unique set of skills to be able to move around the field for Pittsburgh.”
“He played inside. He played outside, so that’s something that’s important,” Getsy said. “A guy who can do a lot of different things is really important for us in how we attack the game. So I’m really excited to see how far he can take it. I’m sure it will be one of those things where each week he’ll be able to get a little bit more.”
5. A new Dolphins pass rusher
The Dolphins made their own big deals at the trade deadline, adding edge rusher Bradley Chubb and running back Jeff Wilson Jr.
Chubb was the bigger move, giving the Dolphins a player with 26 career sacks over five seasons, including 5 ½ sacks, eight quarterback hits and two forced fumbles in 2022. The Dolphins on Thursday signed Chubb to a five-year, $110 million contract extension.
“They’ll play, but how much? That’s to be determined,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told Miami media.
Chubb joins a group that includes veteran Melvin Ingram and 2021 first-round pick Jaelan Phillips, who Bears left tackle Braxton Jones said “probably could be the most talented out of all of them, have the most juice.”
Jones said even with Chubb’s transition, the Bears expect him to play a big role Sunday.
“Another vet that’s been around. He’s a tough edge rusher,” Jones said. “He can be hot and cold sometimes, but when he’s on, he’s on. So that’s the biggest thing is being aware he’s there. He’s a little bit different play style than Melvin Ingram, where he will bull rush, kind of go through you, whereas Melvin Ingram is a slippery guy. So they’ve got some complementary stuff going on there, and I’m sure he’ll be on the field quite a bit.”
5. Injury report
For the second straight week, Bears right tackle Larry Borom is in the concussion protocol. He missed practices Wednesday and Thursday, and veteran Riley Reiff could again fill in for him if he isn’t cleared before Sunday.
Left guard Cody Whitehair returned to practice this week and has a 21-day window to return from injured reserve, but it’s unclear if he or Michael Schofield will start Sunday.
Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Eddie Jackson were limited in practices Wednesday and Thursday with hip injuries.
For the Dolphins, offensive lineman Austin Jackson (ankle/calf) and wide receiver River Cracraft (illness) haven’t participated in practice this week as of Thursday night. Offensive linemen Terron Armstead (toe/Achilles) and Brandon Shell (groin), tight ends Tanner Conner (knee) and Durham Smythe (hamstring), safeties Clayton Fejedelem (groin) and Eric Rowe (hip), defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee) and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (chest/rib) have been limited.
Predictions
Brad Biggs (4-4)
Seasonable fall weather will be a welcome sight for the Dolphins. The Bears would prefer high winds, rain or bitter cold to combat Tua Tagovailoa and an offense that is seventh in the league in yards per game. The Dolphins have a wealth of speed and options who will test a defense that hasn’t been able to rush the passer or get off the field on third down. The Bears prepared for a very similar scheme in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers. The Dolphins lean more on their passing game, and receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are going to test the secondary’s ability to tackle. Maybe defensive coordinator Alan Williams can get a spirited effort from his players, but they appear to be short-handed.
Dolphins 28, Bears 21
Colleen Kane (5-3)
This is not an ideal time for the Bears defense to welcome a high-powered Miami Dolphins offense to Soldier Field. Bears players are regrouping after GM Ryan Poles traded away defensive leaders Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn. Now they just have to stop one of the best wide receiver duos in the league in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The Bears offense appears to be picking up steam, and I’m intrigued to see how quarterback Justin Fields builds on his last two games. But I’m simply unsure of how this defense will respond after a strange couple of weeks.
Dolphins 27, Bears 24
Dan Wiederer (5-3)
It’s easy to believe in the Bears’ competitive spirit and locker-room unity. There’s reason to believe the offense is on an upward climb too. Still, a depleted and emotionally spent defense has to find ways to slow down Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Dolphins 31, Bears 23
()
News
A Punjab official came to the village to inspect the stubble fire and was held hostage
Faridkot:
A tax official (Patwari) who had gone out to inspect stubble burning was held hostage by farmers for more than 24 hours in Jeewan Wala village of Faridkot district in Punjab.
The farmers demanded written non-challan assurance for the burning of their stubble and said the official would not be released until their demands were met.
The patwari had traveled to the district to inspect a stubble burning report which is being reported across the state.
However, Kalnab Tehsildar and SDM Kotkapura arrived at the scene and tried to talk to the farmers, but they failed to convince the farmers to let go of the official.
“SDM promised machinery will be provided but nothing has been done. We are burning stubble as there is no other option,” said one farmer.
Anil Kumar, Tehsildar, Faridkot said, “Our nodal officer reported a stubble burning. Patwari had come here to find out. The villagers heard about it and took him hostage. We are talking to the farmers.”
Earlier on Thursday, local farmers in the Bathinda district of Punjab expressed their displeasure at the failure of the state government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to find an alternative to the stubble burning problem and threatened to take hostage any official coming to prevent them from burning the stubble.
“If officials come to stop us from burning the residues on the farm, they will be taken hostage, the government can impose so many fines on them but we will not pay the fine,” Bhatinda villagers said.
Attacking the government’s lack of interest in avoiding the problem of stubble burning, local farmers said: “They are forced to set fire to the stubble every year. It is not their hobby to do all this. Farmers and their families are affected due to stubble smoke first.”
Earlier today, Delhi CM Kejriwal took responsibility for the stubble burning in Punjab.
“Pollution is not only the problem of Delhi but of all North India. The Center must come forward and take specific action so that all North India can be rid of pollution. Pollution air is a problem of North India AAP, Delhi government or Punjab government are not solely to blame This is no time to blame There should be no politics on such a sensitive issue. I agree that there are stubble burnings in Punjab,” Mr Kejriwal said.
Arvind Kejriwal hoped that far fewer incidents of stubble burning would be reported in Punjab by next year and said action was being taken for this.
“Farmers are not responsible for it. They want a solution. The day they find the solution, they will stop burning stubble. If there is stubble burning in Punjab, our government is responsible for it. We take responsibility. We have been in government for only six months which is a very short period. The Punjab government has taken action. I hope that the incidents of stubble fires will be much less by now. next year,” he said.
The Delhi Chief Minister’s remarks come after the nation’s capital reported air quality in the “severe” category for the second day in a row.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Featured Video of the Day
‘We take responsibility for stubble burning’: Arvind Kejriwal on pollution
ndtv
News
Column: The Chicago Bears say they’re prioritizing winning after trading key players. But there are 3 developmental moves they should make soon.
The NFL, once built on cliches, platitudes and coach-speak, needs to modernize its morsels of motto.
Winning isn’t everything, it’s having a high draft pick. The sport of Vince Lombardi has become the haven of Stephen Ross. The owner’s Miami Dolphins arrive Sunday at Soldier Field without a first-round pick next year nor a third-rounder in 2024 following an NFL investigation that found him guilty of tampering but fell short of punishing him for encouraging former coach Brian Flores to lose in 2019 to enhance the team’s draft position.
Is that why teams don’t want to admit when they are clearly in the midst of a full-fledged rebuild?
The Chicago Bears are clearly in one of those organizational overhauls in the first season under general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus, a point that was driven home when weak-side linebacker Roquan Smith was traded Monday for draft capital right on the heels of a deal that sent defensive end Robert Quinn packing.
That’s OK, and extra draft ammunition made it easier to turn around and acquire wide receiver Chase Claypool on Tuesday while still having eight picks for the April draft.
We knew this was a rebuild before the season started. The Khalil Mack trade in March and constant roster turning was a dead giveaway. Poles took an asset that didn’t fit into long-range plans — Quinn – and moved him to the Philadelphia Eagles and another in Smith — whom the Bears couldn’t find common ground with on a contract extension — and sent him to the Baltimore Ravens.
What now with the trade deadline passed and nine games remaining? The Bears have already made some goof discoveries. Running back Khalil Herbert is tied for seventh in the league with 563 yards while ranking 21st in carries sharing the load with David Montgomery. Rookie left tackle Braxton Jones has proven he deserves the look he has been getting. Strong safety Jaquan Brisker is a foundational piece moving forward. Free safety Eddie Jackson has experienced a renaissance after his play had dipped.
Here are three ideas for the Bears to implement with the focus on player development and growth as Poles, Eberflus and their staffs evaluate what pieces will fit for next season.
1. Start Alex Leatherwood.
The Bears made a long play by claiming Leatherwood off waivers, assuming a contract that included $5.9 million guaranteed. The offensive line will no doubt be a focus in the offseason. With Leatherwood back from a four-week stint on the non-football illness list while he battled mononucleosis, he’s working to regain strength and weight.
It makes sense to plug Leatherwood into the lineup at some point to see if the scouting reports the team had on the 2021 first-round draft pick match the player they have. Whether he’s used at right tackle — Larry Borom is expected to miss his second game with a concussion — or guard, throw him into the fire and see how he does. Why wait until the spring when dissecting line play without full pads is an exercise in futility?
This isn’t a move that needs to be made this week or next, there are plenty of games remaining, but there’s no reason to go through the entire season without allowing Leatherwood a chance to show offensive line coach Chris Morgan what kind of player he is and if he should be in position to compete for a starting job. Why not plug him in as soon as there is full confidence he’s as ready as he will be?
“I feel like I am more comfortable,” Leatherwood said. “Just getting used to the play style Coach C-Mo expects of us as players, what we’re trying to do as an offense and in the scheme, I feel I’m getting more comfortable. It’s coming along well.”
2. Open up the passing game.
Claypool gives quarterback Justin Fields the kind of big, explosive target the offense has been lacking, but it’s going to be difficult to see what he can do if coordinator Luke Getsy doesn’t prioritize the passing game.
The Bears are running the ball on 59.9% of offensive plays — most in the league and the highest figure in the NFL since the 2004 Pittsburgh Steelers ran the ball 60.8% of the time during quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s rookie season, according to teamrankings.com. How much does the Bears’ run/pass ratio stand out? The 2020 Ravens (55%) are the only team to finish a season above 54% since 2010.
Fields is averaging 19.9 pass attempts per game, although the figure is 22.8 over the last five games. That’s not a lot of opportunities to spread between Claypool, Darnell Mooney, tight end Cole Kmet and others. Mooney is averaging 5.5 targets per game and Equanimeous St. Brown is next at 2.9.
Claypool comes from a Steelers offense averaging 36.9 passes per game. As the No. 2 target in that system (Diontae Johnson 76 targets), Claypool had 50 passes thrown his way.
There are challenges for the offensive line to protect Fields, but the Bears need to start slinging it more — especially if they want to get a good handle on how they value Mooney and Claypool, who could both potentially sign extensions in the offseason. How else can they expect Fields to advance as a passer, especially in the pocket, if the league’s No. 1 rushing offense doesn’t throw the ball more?
Getsy was asked if Fields’ recent improvements and Claypool’s arrival would naturally lead to more throwing. He didn’t seem to be of that mind, but probably wouldn’t say if he was.
“We’re going to do whatever it takes to win,” Getsy said. “That’s been my focus and the way we’ve approached everything. If that’s the best way to win, then yes. If that’s not the best way, no. Our matchups are more important to me than a stat for anybody. We make sure we try to put our players in the best position to have success.
“We’re in the process of winning games right now. We’ll evaluate this as it goes. We’re not really necessarily in the process of evaluating over the top of winning games.”
It’s fair to question how committed the organization is to winning after trading Quinn and Smith in less than a week, but Getsy is speaking from the heart when he talks about his desire to win.
3. Re-insert rookie Velus Jones Jr. as the punt returner.
The Bears might be 5-3 or 4-4 if Jones had not muffed punts in the fourth quarter of losses to the New York Giants and Washington Commanders. He has been on the shelf the last two weeks — a wise decision with Jones having five returns, one fair catch and the two miscues.
Jones has been getting work in practice but most of those come off the Jugs machine as the Bears can’t wear out the leg of punter Trenton Gill. The most valuable reps will come in games. Why not throw Jones back there and see if he’s ready to make better decisions and be more secure with the ball?
Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower could still deploy Dante Pettis when the team wants a fair catch in a critical game moment. Otherwise, let Jones work through his inexperience and show what he can do. He has proven to be mentally strong through struggles. The Bears used a third-round pick on him — it doesn’t make a lot of sense not to involve him fully on special teams, especially with his role limited in the offense.
“I catch a lot of balls after practice,” Jones said. “Reps are important for me to just lock in.”
Scouting report
Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins wide receiver
Information for this report was obtained from NFL scouts.
Waddle, 5-foot-10, 182 pounds, is in his second season in Miami. He was drafted sixth overall in 2021 after the Dolphins traded up from No. 12 to select him. Waddle is fourth in the league with 727 receiving yards, trailing only teammate Tyreek Hill (961), Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs (764) and Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson (752).
Waddle caught 104 passes for 1,015 yards, averaging 9.8 yards per catch as a rookie, but he has become a big-play threat with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in coach Mike McDaniel’s offense, averaging a league-high 17.3 yards per catch this season. Considering the problems the Bears had with Jefferson in Week 5 at Minnesota, the dual threat of Waddle and Hill creates a problem. Waddle has gone over 100 yards in four games already this season. In comparison, Darnell Mooney has reached 100 yards four times in 41 career games.
“It will be interesting to see what the Bears do,” the scout said. “I would expect them to play a lot of Cover-2 and just try to keep the ball in front of them. If they do that, everyone in the back seven has to tackle. If you don’t tackle against Miami, you lose.
“The new scheme and playing with Tyreek has really benefitted Waddle. Tyreek draws the most attention. If you’re going to double or play cloud coverage, it’s going to Tyreek. So, Waddle gets more single man coverage and less attention. He has ridiculous speed and he can shift gears whenever he wants. This isn’t long track speed. This guy can turn it on in a flash. He is electric with the ball in his hands.
“The Dolphins get him loose on screens, unders, quick wheels, back shoulder fades, whatever you want. His route running is really underrated and that’s the case with a lot of guys where we just focus on their speed. He’s a good route runner and that’s what you expect with him coming from Alabama. He played in a pro system. He understands how to create separation. They are creating windows for him against zone coverage and situations where he can run away from man coverage and they’re getting him free access off the ball and that’s why his yards per catch has almost doubled.”
()
Russian narrative gains traction in Germany – study – RT World News
Goldman Sachs Working on Crypto Database For Institutional Clients
Oath Keepers trial: What we know after US closes case
LA mayoral race poll: Caruso closes in on Bass
Three things world leaders should be aware of ahead of COP27
Cardano (ADA) Seen Hitting Over $0.50 By End Of November
5 things to watch in the Chicago Bears-Miami Dolphins game — plus our Week 9 predictions
A Punjab official came to the village to inspect the stubble fire and was held hostage
Twitter Faces Lawsuit Over Elon Musk’s Mass Layoff
Column: The Chicago Bears say they’re prioritizing winning after trading key players. But there are 3 developmental moves they should make soon.
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News1 week ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches
-
News2 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?