Sadie Robertson is pregnant and expecting her second baby with Christian Huff
Before welcoming their first little one, Sadie revealed the special meaning behind their daughter’s name.
“Gracious words are like HONEY, sweetness to the soul and health to the body,” she wrote on Instagram in April 2021, referencing the biblical passage Proverbs 16:24.
“I’ve always loved that verse,” Sadie said at the time. “It made me love the idea of everything honey is. It’s a sweet delicacy with a strong healing component.”
The Dancing with the stars alum went on to discuss how the Bible verse impacted her relationship with Christian.
FBI identifies ‘source of threat’ against New Jersey synagogues
NEW JERSEY (WABC) — The FBI said on Friday it had identified the “source of the threat” made against “an unspecified synagogue in the New Jersey area.”
The person “no longer represents a danger to the community,” the FBI said.
No other details were provided about the individual or the motive.
“Upon receiving information of a threat to an unspecified synagogue in the New Jersey area, the FBI notified community leaders and our law enforcement partners,” the FBI statement said. “We have identified the source of the threat which no longer poses a danger to the community. As always, we would like to remind the public to remain vigilant and if they observe suspicious activity to report it immediately to law enforcement.”
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy thanked the FBI and state law enforcement for their quick investigative work. The governor also said the state will remain vigilant and ensure that threats against any place of worship are thoroughly investigated.
“This threat has violated one of our nation’s most fundamental tenets – the right to worship according to the dictates of our conscience and our sacred and holy traditions,” Murphy said. “We will always strive to ensure that every New Jerseyman, regardless of faith, can continue to live, learn and worship without fear for their safety.”
The FBI office at Newark Field said Thursday it had received “credible information about a broad threat to New Jersey synagogues.”
A tweet from the office said: “We are currently asking you to take all safety precautions to protect your community and facilities. We will share more information as soon as possible. Stay alert. In an emergency, call the police. “
The nature of the threat was not immediately clear, but law enforcement sources told ABC News it was not a bomb threat.
A source told ABC News on Friday that the young adult being questioned in connection with the threat told the FBI he didn’t like Jews, was angry but had no intention of to do anything harmful.
The man, who has not been identified, did not apologize for the actions that prompted police to add patrols outside synagogues, the sources said.
The young man posted on a social media site which is already being monitored by law enforcement as a site frequently used for anti-Semitic discussions.
According to ABC News, the message was written as if an attack had already taken place and in a style used by previous mass shooters, which raised the level of concern and triggered the FBI’s tweet out of caution.
Once he was located, officers realized there was no threat although they continued to investigate his background.
In New York City, Mayor Adams and Police Commissioner Sewell are meeting virtually Friday with Jewish leaders to discuss recent threats and outline the precautions New York City is taking to keep the Jewish community safe.
“We continue to monitor threats against New Jersey synagogues and stand ready to help our neighbors in any way we can,” Adams tweeted.
Wild using some rest days to get healthy ahead of West Coast road trip
In the immediate aftermath of Thursday’s letdown at Xcel Energy Center — the Wild suffered a 4-0 shutout loss to the Seattle Kraken — defenseman Jonas Brodin wasn’t thinking about rest. Heck, if he had his way, the Wild would have suited up that very moment for a rematch with the Kraken.
“You want to play right now,” Brodin said before pausing to look at the bigger picture. “Maybe it’s good for us to rest a little bit.”
Indeed. While the Wild have slowly started to rediscover their game, they’ve simultaneously been bitten by the injury bug. In the past couple of weeks alone, wingers Jordan Greenway (upper body injury), Marcus Foligno (upper body), Ryan Hartman (upper body), and Brandon Duhaime (upper body) have missed time.
In that sense, the Wild taking a couple of days off this weekend will be good for everyone. The only time players will hit the ice in the next few days will be for Saturday’s outdoor practice at the ROC (Recreation Outdoor Center) in St. Louis Park. That time away from the rink should give Greenway, Foligno, Hartman and Duhaime some time to heal up.
“I’m not going to make a bunch of excuses,” coach Dean Evason said after Thursday’s loss. “We just didn’t have our energy level to a man, and for whatever reason. You can guess why. We’ve got a bunch of days off here now, so we’ll hopefully collect some bodies.”
Regardless of how healthy the Wild are moving forward, they also understand they have to play a certain way to have success. Too many times this season they’ve gotten “too cute” in the offensive zone, and it’s cost them.
“Our skill comes from when we play hard,” winger Matt Boldy said. “It starts with us getting in on forechecks and being hard to play against and breaking teams down. That’s when the skill comes out. I think we got a little bit ahead of ourselves (in the loss to the Kraken) and didn’t get into that grittier game.”
It sounds as if Greenway will travel with the Wild on the upcoming West Coast road trip. He has skated with his teammates that past few days and appears to be close to making his return. As for Foligno, Hartman and Duhaime, it’s still unclear if any of them will be available.
“Would we like some guys back that are regular NHL hockey players? Sure,” Evason said. “If they are, then that’s wonderful. If they aren’t, then we need people to step up and provide us with game within our lineup.”
The next week won’t be easy for the Wild, a back-to-back against the Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks before an actual rematch with the Kraken.
“We have a big road trip coming up,” defenseman Matt Dumba said. “It’s going to be a battle, and I think guys are up for it though. That’s what we’ve got to do, just take these next couple of days, get the minds right, get the bodies healed up, then be better on the road.”
Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli ‘run the club’ as Arsenal legend Martin Keown insists Gabriel Jesus shouldn’t be worried despite recent goal drought
Martin Keown has backed Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus to bounce back from his dry spell in front of goal, insisting he is still contributing to the team.
The Brazilian striker arrived at the club from Manchester City and enjoyed a wonderful individual start after scoring three goals and collecting three assists in his first five Premier League games.
While managing five goals and seven assists in all competitions, it’s been eight appearances since he last found the net himself.
Arsenal are doing very well in the table and sit atop the Premier League ahead of the clash with Chelsea this weekend – a clash which is exclusively live on talkSPORT, but while Jesus will want to put his scoring boots back on, ex -Gunner Keown thinks the striker is definitely still contributing.
Speaking on White and Jordan, Keown said: “No goals in eight games but he’s done so much for the team, you can’t argue with that.
“He is tenacious, he offers himself all around the field. Maybe he needs to be a little more selfish and more centered, but that’s not him, that’s not his personality.
However, with Jesus battling for goals, Keown says Arsenal see Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli emerging as leaders.
Why?
“Martinelli and Saka are now two wonderful players,” he added. “They run the club.
“At the start of the season, it was Zinchenko and Jesus who raised the bar. Zinchenko has been injured for a while and Jesus has lost his goals, but these two young individuals really lead them to the top of the table.
“They are quite magnificent and if you give these two the ball as much as possible in wide areas they could really punish Chelsea at the weekend.”
Vikings DE Dalvin Tomlinson won’t play Sunday at Washington due to calf injury
The Vikings on Friday ruled out defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson for Sunday’s game at Washington due to a right calf injury.
Tomlinson, who was hurt in the third quarter of last Sunday’s 34-26 win over Arizona, did not practice all week. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said Tomlinson is “doing a great job with his rehab” but the Vikings want to make sure that he’s at his “full capacity” when he returns.
Tomlinson has been one of the Vikings’ top defensive players during their 6-1 start. O’Connell said Khyiris Tonga will see increased playing time with Tomlinson out but was not sure yet if he will start.
“Tonga last week did some good things in the game, played strong,” O’Connell said. “His play strength showed up. … So he’ll be part of the rotation.”
Other players who could get increased snaps with Tomlinson out are Jonathan Bullard, who has started three games this season at the other defensive end spot, James Lynch and Ross Blacklock.
It will be the first game in his six-year career that Tomlinson misses due to injury. He sat out one game last season while on the COVID-19 reserve list but otherwise has played in all 87 possible regular-season games entering Sunday.
Also Friday, O’Connell said tight end Irv Smith Jr., who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Cardinals, likely won’t have surgery. O’Connell speculated Smith could be out for four to eight weeks but said that timetable is unofficial. He must sit out at least four games due to being on injured reserve.
Trump ally Tom Barrack acquitted of foreign agent charges
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s Inaugural Committee Chairman Tom Barrack was acquitted of all charges Friday in a federal trial in which he was accused of using his personal access to the former Republican President to covertly promote the interests of the United Arab Emirates. .
The jury deliberated three days before finding Barrack not guilty of acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government, obstructing justice and making false statements. Barrack had vehemently denied the charges.
Barrack, 75, is an old friend of Trump’s and a California billionaire who chaired Trump’s inaugural committee. He was part of a long line of Trump associates to face various criminal charges.
In his closing arguments on Tuesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Harris told jurors that Barrack had conspired to become the “eyes, ears and voice” of the Emirates in a criminal plot to manipulate the foreign policy of the Emirates. Trump. At a time. he used his background connections to get the UAE to funnel tens of millions of dollars into an office building he was developing and into one of his investment funds, he said. he adds.
The prosecutor pointed to what he said was a steady stream of shady texts and other communications showing that Barrack was under the direction and control of Rashid al Malik, a UAE businessman who served as a conduit for the rulers of oil-rich Persia. Gulf State.
Barrack “presented himself as politically connected. Someone who could open doors in the UAE. Someone who could provide access to Donald Trump. … He was going to be their inside man,” Harris said.
Al Malik asked Barrack “to do things again and again for the UAE”, he said.
Defense attorney Randall Jackson said Barrack made no attempt to conceal his dealings with Al Malik, someone in a network of business connections he had cultivated throughout the Middle East. . He also said it “didn’t make sense” for his client to try to infiltrate the Trump campaign on behalf of the UAE at a time when Trump’s chances of winning the presidency were considered low.
“He was involved in the campaign because he is loyal to his friends – perhaps wrongly so,” the lawyer said.
Last week, Barrack testified that “dozens” of people had asked him for help in securing the former president’s pardon. He also said he never asked for forgiveness for himself, even after learning he was under investigation.
When asked why, he replied, “I never did anything wrong.”
Barrack, a Lebanese-born Arabic speaker, also described efforts to get Trump to meet with UAE national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other officials from more moderate governments in an effort to to persuade Trump to tone down his anti-Muslim. rhetoric.
“I was trying to find common ground, trying to push him back from what he didn’t believe,” he said.
The defense called former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to testify that there was nothing suspicious about his interactions with Barrack over Trump’s position on relations with the United Arab Emirates. Mnuchin described Barrack as a friend who was among hundreds of businessmen offering “thoughts and advice” to him while he served in Cabinet. During those discussions, “I would never share anything…that I thought was confidential,” he testified.
Before being indicted, Barrack attracted attention by raising $107 million for the former president’s inaugural celebration after the 2016 election. The event has come under scrutiny both for its lavish spending and for drawing in foreign officials and businessmen seeking to put pressure on the new administration.
Jets WR Corey Davis to miss second consecutive game, out vs. Bills
The Jets will be without one of their top receivers for the second straight week.
Corey Davis, who injured his knee during the Jets’ victory against the Broncos on Oct. 23, will not play Sunday against the Bills. The 27-year-old WR did not practice all week.
Jets coach Robert Saleh is optimistic that Davis will return for Gang Green’s next game against the Patriots on Nov. 20 after their bye next week. The team also listed tackle Duane Brown (shoulder), safety LaMarcus Joyner (hip) and right guard Nate Herbig (hand) as expected to play against Buffalo.
In seven games this season (five starts), Davis has recorded 19 catches for 351 yards and two touchdowns. Without Davis, the Jets will likely rely more on Denzel Mims, who has played the last two weeks after he was inactive for the first six weeks of the season.
Mims started in the Jets’ 22-17 loss to the Patriots last Sunday. He had two receptions for 76 yards, including a 63-yard pass play from Zach Wilson.
After having a trade request denied in August, Mims has kept quiet and worked his way back onto the field. With Elijah Moore’s trade request and Davis’ injury, Mims could continue to find playing time.
“His attitude has been awesome,” Saleh said about Mims. “I felt like three weeks ago, something flipped.
“From his daily approach to coachability, all of that just really amplified for him. He really has taken the bull by the horns and is showing a lot of maturity, not that he wasn’t mature before.
“I like where he is mentally, I like his mindset. So hopefully, he continues to grow. All you can ask for is to have the door just a crack and it is the individual’s job to blow it open.”
Along with Mims, rookie Garrett Wilson will likely start on the outside. Against the Patriots, the former Ohio State star recorded six catches for 115 yards.
Braxton Berrios and Jeff Smith also received snaps against New England, while Moore only had 10 snaps last week.
Moore requested a trade after the Jets’ win against the Packers on Oct. 16. He was sent home from practice and made inactive for the next game against the Broncos.
With Davis out, this will leave Wilson without one of his primary weapons once again. Last weekend against the Patriots without Davis, Wilson completed 20 of 41 passes for 355 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.
Not only are the Bills one of the best teams in the NFL at 6-1, but they have one of the league’s best defenses. Buffalo is third in yards allowed (298.1) and first in points allowed per game (14.0).
“We have done good things, we have done not-so-good things,” Saleh said about where the Jets are at the midway point. “We have gotten a lot better, but we will need to get a lot better if we want to be in the conversation with some of the great teams in football.
“They’re stripes that we have to earn. But at the same time, the progress that these young guys are making and the things that we have been able to do in all three phases of football are exciting, but we have a long way to go.”
The Jets do have some positive news on the injury front as defensive end Jermaine Johnson is expected to play in his first game in nearly a month. Johnson injured his ankle in the win against the Dolphins on Oct. 9.
In rotational duty, Johnson has 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks in five games.
Johnson practiced last week, was listed as questionable for the game against the Patriots. But Saleh kept him out so he could have a ” clean, confident week of practice.” Johnson was not listed on the Jets’ injury report this week.
“He has done a really nice job,” Saleh said about Johnson. “It had been very quiet for him because we have a deep defensive line. We got a lot of guys on that defensive line.
“I joked with him that he fell into the perfect situation where there’s not a lot of pressure for him to produce. He was producing pretty well and then he got hurt.
“I’m excited for him to get back on track. He has got this game, he has the bye week to get charged and get going. I think he’s going to have a really cool second half.”
